UK Producer DMIZE Releases Gritty Dubstep EP "Rotten" on AWJ Recordings The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified. - December 17, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

Morgan Continues to "Take Manhattan" as the HBCU Trained Carter Legacy Singers Opens the Holiday Show at Carnegie Hall On the heels of a historic first for Maryland; having the Morgan State University Band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, open the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Morgan will be in the spotlight once again when The Carter Legacy Singers opens the December 5, 2019 Christmas Show at Carnegie Hall. It’s... - December 01, 2019 - Carter Legacy Singers

Stonerpop Announces Forthcoming Album, American Dreams Stonerpop announces a new album. Their music is influenced by a range of artists, including Radiohead, Garbage, Metric, Phantogram, U.N.K.L.E., and Massive Attack. - November 28, 2019 - Stonerpop

As the Premiere Entertainer of the "Russell Jones" Family, Young Dirty Bastard Will Release His Debut Single, "BarSun," on His Late Father’s Birthday Young Dirty Bastard is no new face or newbie to the music industry. BarSun Jones, a.k.a YDB (Young Dirty Bastard), will release his debut single, “BarSun,” on Nov. 15. YDB is not only the son of Old Dirty Bastard, but he’s known for his capricious character on WE TV’s GUHH NY. - November 14, 2019 - Young Dirty Bastard

Scottsdale Philharmonic Seeks Donations, Sponsors for 2020 Season The nonprofit Scottsdale Philharmonic, founded in 2012, is funded primarily through donations and is seeking contributions for its 2020 Concert Season. “These donations provide the financial support we need to realize our mission and vision of performing beautiful, classical music to the public... - November 14, 2019 - Scottsdale Philharmonic

"Restless" Accepted Into the Fall 2019 Big Apple Film Festival The short film “Restless” by Ela Acur has been accepted into the Big Apple Film Festival and will be screened November 20, 2019 at 6pm as part of the Women Filmmakers series. - November 12, 2019 - Eric Leeb

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

Keeper of the Plains Band Releases Sultry Second Single Country music single release on November 11. - November 08, 2019 - Keeper of the Plains

King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings Release the Smash CD "Hug Life" King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings, B.O.S.S. Entertainment Group-Detroit, along with OringiWorldMusicGroup release the smash CD, "Hug Life." Available worldwide right now. - November 08, 2019 - BOSS Entertainment Group

Christy Johnson to Receive Outstanding Female Singer Songwriter Award Las Vegas F.A.M.E. Awards to be held November 13, 2019 - November 07, 2019 - Dreamkiller, LLC

StefanoSound and SmallwoodLyrics Announce 1st Recording Deal New artist, Stefano announces record deal with lyricist, John Smallwood. - November 06, 2019 - Stefano

New Agency Group Announces Partnership with Moda Bella New Agency Group Inc., a global new media company, announced today that it has partnered with Moda Bella. Through this strategic partnership, New Agency Group and Moda Bella will provide an improved platform that has been constantly growing over the years. Customers across the world can now take advantage... - November 04, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

Genre Fluid Artist K’coneil “Finessed” His Way to #1 on the iTunes Reggae Charts While the song has become a big street hit among hardcore dancehall fans, it soon went into heavy rotation among the local platforms and at dance parties in NYC. - October 31, 2019 - K’coneil

Monika Kiss Releases "Follow Me" on Hardwell's Label Revealed A great single, a great song to dance all over the world - October 27, 2019 - Monika Kiss

Meet Phillip Foxley, a Multi-Genre Musician Based in North Wales UK. Phillip Has Two Songs in the Book Rock on Neon Radio’s Top 1000 Songs of All Time. The Rock on Neon radio station has about 50,000 songs to choose from placing Phillip’s songs in the top 2% of the music available to be played on the station which plays music from established artists and independent artists. - October 24, 2019 - Phillip Foxley

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Tama Girard to Film in Newport RI for Upcoming Album Spring 2020 Tama Girard Free Live Concert Kicking Off 2020 Album Release in Newport Rhode Island. - October 17, 2019 - Tama Girard

Ministry of Woke's Debut Single, Orwellian World, Tackles Military Industrial Complex Orwellian World by Ministry of Woke uses hip-hop to address the dangers of military industrial complex. While the song is composed in English, it features lines from three prominent Middle Eastern languages: Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w - October 16, 2019 - Ministry of Woke

Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces November, December Concerts The Scottsdale Philharmonic will perform a free concert on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4-6 p.m., at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, Scottsdale. The final 2019 concert is the annual holiday concert sponsored by and held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets... - October 16, 2019 - Scottsdale Philharmonic

Local Atlanta Actress, Denitra Isler, Masters TV and Music Scenes Denitra Isler, actress and lead singer of Conkrete God to perform on Saturday at Gay Pride Festival, Nissan Stage at 3:20pm. By day, Denitra Isler plays Nurse Hundley, the head nurse on the hit Fox show, The Resident. At night, she transforms into GodMama, the hard-charging lead singer of the rock band... - October 10, 2019 - Isle LLC

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason

A Trio of Mexican Producers Come Together for Hard-Hitting Techno Release "Fear the Noise" on AWJ Recordings Thick smoke clouds the air as thunderous booms shake the ground. - October 07, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

J Grgry Releases New Single "Open Roads" "Open Roads," a new single from J Grgry, features Joe Gregory on vocals, piano, synths and bass; Kyle Hamood, on piano (Shuggie Otis), Owen Barry on Guitar (Dorthy, GRiZ) with Gil Sharone tracking the drums (Marilyn Manson, Team Sleep). Available on all Streaming Platforms. - October 06, 2019 - J GRGRY

Mark Ambor Adds Color to the Music Industry The Rising Music Star is Drawing Much Attention from his Debut EP, Colorful. Music newcomer, Mark Ambor, released his debut EP titled, Colorful. Carefully crafted in his basement this summer, Ambor wrote, produced, and sang what would become an honest and open-ended statement on the fluctuating emotions... - October 06, 2019 - Mark Ambor

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Independent Hip-Hop Artist Menice Hits #1 on Digital Radio Tracker for a Record Breaking 9-Weeks Menice continues to prove he is one of the best independent artists in the music industry with the release of “Here We Go” featuring hip-hop legend Joell Ortiz and Sara Passamonte. Menice has had a three-week run as the number one artist on Digital Radio Trackers “Top-150 Independent... - October 03, 2019 - Menice Music

Mirahj Music Recording Artist Shawno - Grammy Nomination Mirahj Music's Shawno has been placed on the Official Ballot for this year’s Grammy Awards. - September 28, 2019 - Mirahj Music

MyMy Music Creates Interactive Music Extension for Twitch Broadcasters Allows the MyMy HipHop catalog to be used by Twitch broadcasters with rights approved music. - September 26, 2019 - MyMy Music

“Infortunios de la Fe” - Solo Exhibition by Mexico City Artist, Manuel Ruelas “Infortunios de la Fe” tries to capture a phenomenon of which any human been is a part: the misfortune of getting sick, or becoming poorer, violent or corrupt within a society that presents all those possibilities. The project focuses on Mexico City, where the limit of misfortune is death. The work shows a series of figurative images where the iconography of the Aztec signs is mixed with the popular culture and reinterpreted in the light of the new mass consumption culture. - September 21, 2019 - Galeria Beso Maya

Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski Releases Patriotic Ballad "We the People" Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski releases patriotic ballad "We The People" worldwide September 20. - September 20, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Programs for Fall Concerts The Scottsdale Philharmonic will perform free concerts on Sundays, Oct. 13 and Nov. 24, from 4-6 p.m., at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church. The final 2019 concert is the annual holiday concert sponsored by the City of Scottsdale and held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. - September 20, 2019 - Scottsdale Philharmonic

Hippie Trance from The Hell Raisin' Hippies Gains Worldwide Popularity The Hell Raisin' Hippies announce Hippie Trance, the band's 5th album. Hippie Trance is gaining popularity worldwide by bringing new and unique psychedelic music to humanoid life forms. - September 19, 2019 - The Hell Raisin' Hippies

Original and Classic Ladino Songs in Memory of the Jews of Greece East Coast Tour Announced: Nov. 4-10, 2019 The Greek Chamber Music Project presents a powerful musical tour in memory of the Holocaust, honoring the Sephardic Jews of Greece and the broader Mediterranean. Entitled, "Remembering the Jews of Greece: A Musical Journey," the program will appear in cities across the East Coast, from New... - September 18, 2019 - Greek Chamber Music Project

TerraNation Releases the Ambient "Travel EP" on AWJ Recordings Riding the rails across a picturesque Thailand. The mind at ease, a soul wandering into freedom. - September 16, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

American Spirit, the Show, Comes to the Carlyle Club in Alexandria, Virginia on Sept. 22 for One Night Only Are you tired of all of the division in the country? American Spirit is a blockbuster live show that will entertain you as well as inspire you. There has never been another show like it - and there has never been a time when it was more needed. - September 13, 2019 - Carlyle Club, LLC

Georgia Band Nocturnal Blonde Finds Healing in New Album; A Story of a Brotherhood, an Opioid Overdose, and an Unbroken Bond Williams brothers share the story of the inspiration for their band, Nocturnal Blonde, and the album which brought them healing from an Opioid Overdose, "Still Gushing." A Brotherly Bond Bound Through the Music They Create to Heal Themselves - and Others. - September 10, 2019 - Nocturnal Blonde

MyMy Music Signs Atlanta-Based "DJ Holiday" as Hip Hop Influencer Holiday joins prestigious DJ roster that includes DJ Whoo Kid and DJ Sense. - September 03, 2019 - MyMy Music

Blessed Entertainment Marketing and Promotions LLC Speaks to CEO Wayne Watson of In Yo Face Music Group About Hot New Pop/R&B Artist Jenna K and Single, "Letting Go" Blessed Entertainment Marketing and Promotions LLC had an exciting conversation with CEO and Founder Wayne Watson of In Yo Face Music Group. Wayne was proud to announce Pop/R&B Recording Artist Jenna K debuted her New Single “Letting Go” on the Clear Vision Music Tour 2019 on August 31,... - September 03, 2019 - Jenna K

MyMy Music Releases Analytics Tool for Hip Hop Music Industry Innovative App Uses Listener Judging of Tracks to Discover Emerging Artists - September 02, 2019 - MyMy Music

Rapper Hosts Album Release Event at Luxury Movie Theater Miami artist Fly Stoner Motive inspires supporters with exclusive listening event. Motive and The Lipstickroyalty Agency curated an exclusive album release that took place at Ipic Theaters in North Miami Beach, Fl. Ipic Theaters is an upscale cinema with plush seating, in-theater services, signature... - August 30, 2019 - Fly Stoner Motive

South, FL Artist Returns with Another Hit Fly Stoner Motive and Darkside Bay Bay are bringing the heat with new single “Bin Frank.” The South, FL artists collaborated on the track produced by Detroit super producer Southsiderich. “Bin Frank” shares a story about tunnel vision and the constant need to stay focused on the... - August 29, 2019 - Fly Stoner Motive

New Agency Group Acquires and Merges with Bravado Network New Agency Group Inc. (www.newagencygroup.com), a global new media company, announced today that it has successfully acquired and absorbed all assets of the Romania-based company S.C. Bravado Network S.R.L. With this acquisition, New Agency Group strengthens its position in the New Media/eCommerce industry. - August 27, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

San Diego Early Music Society 2019-2020 International Concert Series Now in its 38th season, the San Diego Early Music Society has presented some of the biggest names in early music and historically informed performance in the world today. This season, the Society will feature some returning artists as well as three long-anticipated San Diego debuts. In addition, the Society is pleased to bring one of its concerts to a new location - the PHAME! Center at Patrick Henry High School. - August 23, 2019 - San Diego Early Music Society

Tony Kastle - Back from the Future New Music Release - The first singles from the upcoming EP The Tony Kastle Experience. - August 18, 2019 - KMG