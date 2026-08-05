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Within Musical Groups & Artists
Beyond the Surface: “Self Awareness” Music Video
“Self Awareness” is a slow, reflective track in which iclypzx! explores human nature, toxic behavior, and the challenges of pursuing a career in music. Through introspective lyricism, he confronts feelings of uncertainty while searching for purpose and identity. The line, “trying to find myself in the safe,” captures the song’s central theme of self-discovery. The track serves as a deeply personal introduction to the upcoming EP, "B4CREATURES," and the larger project, "CDTS" - August 05, 2026 - iclypzx!
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
ReiTiMi Launches Expanded Multilingual Resource Hub for Remote Spiritual and Complementary Services
Available in seven languages, ReiTiMi’s expanded website presents remote subtle-energy services for people and animals, Akashic Records readings, personalized music channeled for each individual, and a prosperity-focused subtle-energy practice. Each guide explains the service, preparation and deliverables, with current bookings managed through Fiverr. - July 30, 2026 - ReiTiMi
Scottsdale Philharmonic Kicks Off New Summer Series Concerts Sunday, July 26
The Scottsdale Philharmonic will kick off its first summer season with a concert this Sunday. The July 26 concert marks the beginning of Scottsdale Philharmonic’s transition to a year-round performance schedule. The program for the July 26 concert, with guest conductor Dana Graybeal leading... - July 24, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Veteran Dance Entrepreneur Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino Reflects on 35 Years of Building a Global Latin Dance Legacy
After more than 35 years in the international dance industry, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino, founder and CEO of Rodchata Enterprise, LLC, reflects on a career that has taken him to 356 cities across 55 countries. Through dance instruction, media production, event promotion, and entrepreneurship, Aquino has helped shape the growth of salsa and bachata communities worldwide. Today, while continuing to teach and mentor others, he also faces one of his greatest personal challenges—raising awareness. - July 05, 2026 - Rodchata, LLC
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Neawolf Media Group Restructures Distribution Model with Launch of Independent Direct-to-Consumer Platform
Neawolf Media Group announces a centralized digital infrastructure to independently manage global distribution of its literature, audio catalogs, and visual assets. Bypassing third-party retail aggregators, the proprietary Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform consolidates the portfolio of system architect and artist Sven Neawolf, reflecting a strategic shift toward independent IP management and direct fulfillment. - June 21, 2026 - Neawolf
Paula Boggs Band Marks Juneteenth with Growing Radio Momentum for “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round”
Paula Boggs Band honors Juneteenth through its recording of the historic freedom song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June. - June 19, 2026 - Paula Boggs Band
Southpaw Releases New Country Single “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
Country music trio Southpaw announced the release of their new single—a flirty romp called “I Wanna Date Your Truck.” - June 19, 2026 - Southpaw
Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Programs for New Summer Series Concerts
The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced the programs for its two summer concerts, the first summer season for the symphony. On Sunday, July 26, the Scottsdale Philharmonic will present its Pops Concert featuring the Suite from Jaws, Music from the Star Wars Saga, Highlights from Jurrasic Park,... - June 18, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Scottsdale Philharmonic Expanding Number of Yearly Concerts to Provide Classical Music Year-Round to Valley Residents
While many arts organizations in the Valley take a break for the summer, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is adding concerts. “We’re increasing the number of yearly concerts by adding a two-concert Summer Series in July and August, and 7 p.m. Thursday evenings performances for all concerts... - May 31, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Royal Refuge Releases Debut Album "Unbound"
Unbound is the debut album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created by Paul Cardall. Blending cinematic worship, spoken word, and modern alternative-pop, the album explores identity, healing, faith, anxiety, hope, and the nearness of Jesus Christ. Through songs like “Your Presence,” “Held Me Close,” and “Unbound,” the project reminds listeners they are chosen, redeemed, and never alone. - May 29, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris). - May 22, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Paul Cardall Launches Folk Storytelling Project Winterfield with Debut Album "Wayfaring Christian," Released May 15, 2026
Billboard-charting composer and pianist Paul Cardall introduces Winterfield, a new folk storytelling project blending acoustic instrumentation, reflective lyrics, and cinematic songwriting. The debut album Wayfaring Christian, released May 15, 2026, explores themes of faith, memory, love, and identity through ten deeply personal songs inspired by modern indie folk and pioneer storytelling traditions. - May 18, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
20DollarBeats Celebrates Nearly Two Decades of Providing Affordable Instrumentals to Independent Artists Worldwide
Founded in 2006, 20DollarBeats is an online music platform specializing in affordable instrumentals, digital downloads, and instant music delivery for singers, songwriters, rappers, and content creators worldwide. The company has served more than 100,000 artists and continues supporting independent musicians through accessible, professional-quality production resources. - May 18, 2026 - 20dollarBeats LLC
Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Tickets on Sale for Popular Independence Day Concert
Tickets are now available for The Scottsdale Philharmonic’s popular Independence Day Celebration concerts. “We continue to have sold-out performances so we are excited to announce that we are adding a 7 p.m. Thursday evening performance in addition to the 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon... - May 15, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Brian Eaton Returns with a Sprawling Wooden-Hewed Epic "Parable of the Trees"
Grafting Americana grit with the intricacies of prog-rock and his signature "cowboy jazz" sound, Eaton translates ancient timber lessons into a high-stakes sonic ecosystem. "Parable of the Trees," a sprawling, wooden-hewed epic, is both dense and refreshingly lawless—a boundary-blurring masterclass in instrumental storytelling. - May 09, 2026 - Eatin' Records
Alternative Singer Songwriter Big Bus Dream, Known for His Introspective Lyrics and Innovative Fusion of Genres, Proudly Releases His Latest Album, "Passionate Decay"
The New Release is a Lyrically Introspective and Innovative Fusion of Genres. - May 09, 2026 - Big Bus Dream
TDWRC Blends Humor and Heart with Bold Mother’s Day Release “Mama Loved Me, So She Beat My Ass”
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) delivers a Mother’s Day music release that combines humor, nostalgia, and cultural reflection, inviting listeners to laugh, reflect, and celebrate motherhood. - May 05, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
“Big Boy Brass” to Headline Free Talent Showcase in Woodbury, NJ
Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert. - April 13, 2026 - Success 1st, Inc
Scottsdale Philharmonic to Perform Beethoven's Fifth Symphony at May 3 Concert
The Scottsdale Philharmonic invites classical music lovers to enjoy Beethoven’s 5th Symphony on Sunday, May 3. “We continue to have sold-out performances so we are excited to announce that we are adding a Thursday evening performance in addition to the Sunday afternoon performance... - April 09, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
Harshit Sharma Offers Live Singing Performances for Weddings, Corporate Events, and Private Celebrations Worldwide
Harshit Sharma, a live singer and performing artist based in Jaipur, offers professional live singing performances for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. With a focus on creating engaging musical experiences, he performs across India and is also available for international events. - April 02, 2026 - Harshit Sharma Music
Paul Cardall Releases Chasing Crowns, a Cinematic Electronic Album with 20-Part Video Saga
Paul Cardall releases Chasing Crowns, a cinematic electronic album blending piano with ambient and deep-house textures. The project is accompanied by a 20-day music video series, forming a fantasy-inspired narrative through sound and imagery. - March 19, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Project Nine — Live Underground EP
Project Nine is a raw, live-focused EP centered on transformation, pressure, and release. While early in live performance, iclypzx! is prioritizing the stage as the place where the music fully connects—using shows to build momentum, community, and real presence in the underground scene. - March 17, 2026 - iclypzx!
Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Program for March 22 Concert
The Scottsdale Philharmonic invites classical music lovers to experience “A Rhapsody of Passion and Elegance” at its next concert on Sunday, March 22. This concert features Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Borodin’s “Symphony No.3”,... - February 25, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
Southpaw Releases New Single About Divorce
Award-Winning Country Trio Southpaw Releases New Single “I Do Over” - February 13, 2026 - Southpaw
Too Alive: A Young Human Brings an AI Singer to Life
Too Alive is a first-ever live concert where a young human brings AI character Chaisen Hale to life. Thirteen-year-old John Victor embodies Chaisen on stage while Chaisen’s voice leads the show, with John singing one song in his own voice. Blending live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive video, Too Alive shares a story of resilience and hope—a raw human–AI collaboration where technology creates opportunity. - February 06, 2026 - Chaisen Hale
High School Student Launches MusicSynth, an AI-Powered Platform Transforming How Students Practice Music
Built by violinist Abhimanyu Kaushik, the free tool helps students bridge the gap between sheet music and finger placement through real-time visual feedback. - January 28, 2026 - Abhimanyu Kaushik
Concert Artists Guild’s ArcoStrum Presents Scarlatti to Piazzolla on February 3 in New York
Winners of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Competition, ArcoStrum presents Scarlatti to Piazzolla on February 3 in New York City. The violin–guitar duo performs music spanning Baroque, tango, film, and Chinese traditions, highlighting inventive programming and cross-cultural artistry. - January 22, 2026 - The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club
Albert M. Carter Launches a New Music & Creator Consulting Company in Dubai — Turning Streams Into Scalable Businesses
Albert M. Carter, Recording Academy member and partner at Wave Sound Studio, has launched a new music & creator consulting business in Dubai. With over 2 billion streams across projects and experience working with artists like Rick Ross, Lil Tjay, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Carter helps artists turn attention into revenue through strategy, systems, and tech-driven monetization—shifting creators from chasing hype to building real businesses. - January 17, 2026 - Wave Sound Studio
iclypzx! Kicks Off 2026 with New Single “On Top”
ICLYPZX! releases his new single “ONTOP” on January 9, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. The high-energy underground hip-hop track introduces a focused, fearless, and explicitly real new chapter for the Connecticut-based artist, driven by atmospheric production, raw presence, and forward momentum. Built for listeners who value intensity and authenticity, “ONTOP” fits playlists highlighting emerging underground, alternative, and experimental artists shaping the next wave. TAKEOVA. - January 09, 2026 - iclypzx!
Martin Bv Enters the "Cool" Era
Martin Bv's listeners on Spotify has more than doubled over the past month as his anticipated upcoming album nears release later this year. "For Victory" The first single of his upcoming album "Cool" hit streaming services the January 1, 2026 and is already one of his most... - January 06, 2026 - Martin Bv
Sugatop Music Announces Its Official Imprint Launch
Sugatop Music, an independent, artist-led record label officially launches in 2026. - January 05, 2026 - Sugatop Music
Artist Arnaud Quercy Presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris
Arnaud Quercy presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris. Each painting translates a musical chord into color through ideamorphism. Halle des Blancs-Manteaux, December 26 – January 4. - January 03, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available. - December 23, 2025 - Momentum Enterprise Inc
Rox DJ Celebrates 700K Views and 54K Streams in One Year of Musical Renaissance
Italian DJ and producer Rox DJ relaunches his career with licensed reworks, EDM and techno productions, and a fast‑growing community across TikTok and YouTube. One year since November 2024, he reports 582K+ views, 54K+ streams, and a unique narrative sound identity. - December 16, 2025 - Rox DJ Music
Martin Bv A.I Innovator Announces New Album
Trondheim-based techno artist Martin Bv has announced his upcoming album "Cool," set for release in March 2026. The lead single "For Victory" will drop on January 1, 2026. - December 08, 2025 - Martin Bv
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America Showcases Nationwide Talent Through Its Hindustani Classical Music Competition
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America (GMV-NA) hosted Hindustani Classical Music Competition, drawing participants from across the U.S. for a showcase of vocal talent. Guided by an expert jury—Manjusha Patil, Saurabh Kadgaonkar, and Saili Oak—the event offered a structured platform for students to demonstrate skill, discipline, and commitment to the Hindustani classical tradition. Winners will be honored in person on April 12, 2026, in Chicago by Padmashri Dr. Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande. - December 08, 2025 - Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, North America
Tocarra Releases New Single “Come & Get Your Kids” Featuring MrBravalis
“Come & Get Your Kids” paints a vivid, humorous, and all-too-relatable picture of the realities of babysitting—especially when parents promise to “be home soon,” only to arrive much later than expected. Tocarra and MrBravalis each perform their own scenes through clever vocal delivery, bringing the frustrations, comedy, and chaos of babysitting to life. - December 07, 2025 - They Authentic Records LLC
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound”
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound.” He provides details of how this album came about, why it's important, and the significance of this achievement. - December 07, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Program for its Annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 7
The Scottsdale Philharmonic will hold its annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 7. “We look forward to playing many family holiday favorites such as ‘Carol of the Bells’, ‘White Christmas’, ‘O Holy Night’, ‘The Christmas Song’ and many... - November 26, 2025 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Brighter Suns Presents Next Release: "Ants on a Wire"
Brighter Suns to release their latest single, Ants on a Wire, for all streaming/download platforms on 12/5/25 - November 24, 2025 - Brighter Suns
Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra Renews Contract with Maestro Dane Lam as Music and Artistic Director
The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is proud to announce the renewal of Music and Artistic Director Dane Lam’s contract, reaffirming the Orchestra’s commitment to artistic excellence and dynamic leadership under his baton and anchoring a lasting, wide-reaching partnership through June 2031. Since assuming the role in July 2023, Lam has brought fresh energy, international perspective, and visionary programming to Hawaiʻi’s only professional symphony. - November 14, 2025 - Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra
The Return of Mark Robertson for "Turn It Around" by "Christmas The Band"
Independent music label, Rudolf Music, is releasing a new single and video of “Turn It Around” by "Christmas The Band." This song encompasses in a Rock, Progressive Rock musical style the possibility of turning around a situation. - November 10, 2025 - Rudolf Music