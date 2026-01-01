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Performing Arts Companies

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Platinum Company Profiles

TKR Embassy Media

TKR Embassy Media

"TKR Embassy Media" A Major Music Industry Record Label, Founded In 2014 and Now On The Rise To Elevate and Shape The Culture... Participating In The Craft Of The Hip Hop/Rap Genre Mainly.

Gold Company Profiles

2PacLegacy.com

2PacLegacy.com

A Message From Afeni Shakur... Thank you to all of 2Pac's fans for continuing to support and love my son! Pac's life was a gift from God. While nothing can physically bring my son back, your love...

Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby, the two-time Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist, returns with "My Man," a soulful tribute to love and resilience written and produced by RL of R&B group Next. Blending her...

Artist Jane Rubin

Artist Jane Rubin

Artist Jane Rubin Paintings. Drawings. Dance. Sound. https://janefirst.com/ New store opening soon Jane Rubin is a Dancer Who Paints — and composes sound and music. Jane Rubin is an...

Encore Musicians

Encore Musicians

encoremusicians.com

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music handles one artist Joe Blessett and various endeavors. Joe Blessett is a recording artist who is not a performing entertainer that enjoys his limitations. He no longer performs...

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity began in 2005. We are a volunteer 501c-3 charity. Our mission is simple: spread more music throughout the world because music builds the invisible roads and bridges that connect...

Rutz Music Works

Rutz Music Works

Markus Rutz plays trumpet with a bluesy, soulful style and a tone that has been called gorgeous. Performing, composing and licensing music are the heart of Rutz Music Works. The most recent recorded...

The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club

The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club

Since its founding in 1907, the mission of The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club has been to further the cause of music and camaraderie amongst its members - a fascinating historical list that...

Company Profiles

Aisha

Aisha

Ever so often an artist comes along that transcends genres and boundaries with a talent so rare it defies comprehension. Introducing...Aisha. Blessed with a voice that covers several octaves...

Alive Network Entertainment Agency

Alive Network Entertainment Agency

Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and corporate events. We provide live entertainment hire to over...

And Toto too Theatre Company

And Toto too Theatre Company

About And Toto too Theatre Company Located and legally incorporated as a Not-for-Profit in Denver, Colorado, the And Toto too Theatre Company mission is to help promote women in all mediums of the...

Arts Resources for the Tri-State

Arts Resources for the Tri-State

Our Mission: To promote and facilitate performing and fine arts in the Tri-State Region through education connecting arts to literacy and enrichment programs. To provide a center for performance,...

Avery Stafford Ministries

Avery Stafford Ministries

ASM is the music ministry of worship leader and recording artist Avery Stafford.

Bay Area Pros

Bay Area Pros

GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences through the creation and delivery of strategic marketing,...

Blue Blanket Improv

Blue Blanket Improv

Some of the best comedy improv in the Bay Area. We are a dedicated group of improvisational actors and comedians. We devote our time and skills to bring free or low cost entertainment to the...

C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal

C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal

Photography and Entertainment Services. Providing services for all types of events. Live music and professional photography for your event. We can provide on the spot digital photography at your...

Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief

Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief

Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief CD Project is a project organized by coalition of international musicians using their art to raise funds in support of the victims of hurricane Katrina. The...

Cueball Records

Cueball Records

Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com

Curse Buster Sound

Curse Buster Sound

Welcome to Curse Buster Sound. Home of jazz saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin is a blind saxophonist. His intense, and improvive style of playing is both soothing, and captivating to the listener.

D.C. Douglas

D.C. Douglas

Commercials, Corporate Training Videos, Powerpoint Narration, Infomercials, Automotive & Political, cartoon characters, event announcer, hard & soft sell -- you name it. L.A. Voiceover pro...

Denis Taaffe

Denis Taaffe

At age 36, Guitarist Denis Taaffe based out of Bloomington, IN has created a unique style which is truly a revolution in conventional music and instrumental guitar. Denis has been playing guitar for...

Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way;

Eyran Records

Eyran Records

Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen . Established in 1998 and operated by Eyran Katsenelenbogen...

Function Central

Function Central

Hire the highest quality of musicians, DJs and bands for hire from Function Central, for weddings and events UK-wide! With over seven years experience of providing acts for hundreds of events every...

Gideon's Army

Gideon's Army

Dallas based gospel group poised to take Comtemporary Gospel to higher heights.

Internet DienstleistungsGmbH - Musiklabel VIENNACC

Internet DienstleistungsGmbH - Musiklabel VIENNACC

VIENNACC is a musiclabel in Vienna/Austria. The music is dedicated to and about the city of Vienna. The name comes from the website Vienna! See! See! where tourist information is offered for free.

J Henry

J Henry

J-Henry grew up in New Jersey in a middle-class family alongside four brothers. Years of listening to his siblings' classic rock collections stirred a need to create his own Neil Young - Lynyrd...

Jape Scape Productions

Jape Scape Productions

Jape Payette, director of Jape Scape Productions, teaches these basic principles to all ages, including pre-school through adults in the greater Cape Ann and North Shore area. Jape has been teaching...

Jennifer Grassman Music

Jennifer Grassman Music

Jennifer Grassman is a Pianist, Singer, and Songwriter. For more information please visit www.JenniferGrassman.com

Kaniget

Kaniget

Kaniget is a band. The Band: Harry Martin (Lead Guitar, Synths, Vocals), Surekha Zwenaju (Bass, Synths, Vocals), Scott (Drums), Bernadette De Joya (Rhythm Guitar). Genre: Dark Rock.

Kansascali

Kansascali

KansasCali is a dynamic Alternative Soul Hip Hop Rock group from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd

Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd

Started from 1998 Kingstar International Enterprise Ltd. has evolved from nurturing a group of prestigious OEM clients such as Ritter bags, TKL etc. to launching its Crossrock™ brand product to...

Lullo Entertainment

Lullo Entertainment

Stand-Up Comedy promotions.  Charity shows, showcases, competitions, open mics.

MAD Poets Lounge

MAD Poets Lounge

Poetry on Ice, the premier Spoken Word event in Las Vegas, mixing the worlds of Spoken Word poetry with live jazz, in a relaxed sophisticated atmosphere, gave birth to the artistic offspring known...

Maximum Bands Entertainment

Maximum Bands Entertainment

Maximum Bands Entertainment LLC, www.maximumbands.com, is one of the top music booking & management agencies in the USA FOR 16 years. We primarily provide over 375 Tribute Bands nationwide for...

Music Against War

Music Against War

Music against War is an album composed as a tribute to war victims (that means, all of us). 50% of the funds collected will be donated for musical studies scholarships ...

New Level Productions

New Level Productions

New Level Productions is an urban inspirational theater company, based in New York, founded and owned by famed gospel playwright Ronnie J. Johnson. NLP develops, produces, and directs good quality...

Oddball Entertainment

Oddball Entertainment

Musical group.  For more information on Production or on the artists just go to www.oddballentertainment.com Taylor Golonka (323)316-4016

Ohio Dance Theatre

Ohio Dance Theatre

Currently celebrating its 23nd season, Ohio Dance Theatre, Northeast Ohio’s professional ballet company presents classical and contemporary works with a strong theatrical element. Ohio Dance...

Pete Mitchell (Stratmaster)

Pete Mitchell (Stratmaster)

Pete Mitchell is a Singer/songwriter in the UK.

Pizzazz Production

Pizzazz Production

Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando, Florida and other locations throughout the United States.

Premier Studio of Dance

Premier Studio of Dance

The Premier Studio of Dance offers instruction in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, clogging, Irish Dance, modern, hip hop, ballroom, worship, pilates, twirling and tumbling.

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.

Randimedia

Randimedia

The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health and well being. This exciting and energetic show features kids...

Ravenscroft Pianos

Ravenscroft Pianos

Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available.

Red Seal Records

Red Seal Records

Andrew Trigwell began playing professionally at 16 with London-based jazz fusion band, Anerley Park. He then joined East Grinstead band Karma, gigging extensively during the 1980s. He later played...

Serial, LLC.

Serial, LLC.

Movie production company that produced, "Serial," "A twisted dark comedy" ROSEANNE CRYSTAL is an ambitious TV reporter who is sent to the small town...

SmeilingOne

SmeilingOne

SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our lives so that each of us may appreciate the physical housing...

StringsAlong.com

StringsAlong.com

The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and quickly playing with the best. Learn as you watch, hearing...

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