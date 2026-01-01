Markus Rutz plays trumpet with a bluesy, soulful style and a tone that has been called gorgeous. Performing, composing and licensing music are the heart of Rutz Music Works.
The most recent recorded...
At age 36, Guitarist Denis Taaffe based out of Bloomington, IN has created a unique style which is truly a revolution in conventional music and instrumental guitar. Denis has been playing guitar for...
Jape Payette, director of Jape Scape Productions, teaches these basic principles to all ages, including pre-school through adults in the greater Cape Ann and North Shore area. Jape has been teaching...
The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health and well being. This exciting and energetic show features kids...
SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our lives so that each of us may appreciate the physical housing...