|Pizzazz Production Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,...
|Aisha
Ever so often an artist comes along that transcends genres and boundaries with a talent so rare it defies comprehension. Introducing...Aisha.
Blessed...
|Alive Network Entertainment Agency Newcastle-Under-Lyme, United Kingdom
Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and...
|And Toto too Theatre Company Denver, Co
About And Toto too Theatre Company
Located and legally incorporated as a Not-for-Profit in Denver, Colorado, the And Toto too Theatre Company...
|Arts Resources for the Tri-State Huntington, wv
Our Mission:
To promote and facilitate performing and fine arts in the Tri-State Region through education connecting arts to literacy and...
|Bay Area Pros St. Petersburg, FL
GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences...
|Blue Blanket Improv San Francisco, ca
Some of the best comedy improv in the Bay Area.
We are a dedicated group of improvisational actors and comedians. We devote our time and...
|C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal Atlanta, GA
Photography and Entertainment Services. Providing services for all types of events. Live music and professional photography for your event.
|Cueball Records
Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com
|Curse Buster Sound Clyde, TX
Welcome to Curse Buster Sound. Home of jazz saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin is a blind saxophonist. His intense, and improvive style of...
|D.C. Douglas Hollywood, CA
Commercials, Corporate Training Videos, Powerpoint Narration, Infomercials, Automotive & Political, cartoon characters, event announcer,...
|Denis Taaffe Bloomington, in
At age 36, Guitarist Denis Taaffe based out of Bloomington, IN has created a unique style which is truly a revolution in conventional music...
|Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac Cherry Hill, NJ
Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way;
|Eyran Records Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen...
|Function Central London, United Kingdom
Hire the highest quality of musicians, DJs and bands for hire from Function Central, for weddings and events UK-wide!
With over seven years...
|Gideon's Army Dallas, TX
Dallas based gospel group poised to take Comtemporary Gospel to higher heights.
|J Henry New York, NY
J-Henry grew up in New Jersey in a middle-class family alongside four brothers. Years of listening to his siblings' classic rock collections...
|Jape Scape Productions Nashua, NH
Jape Payette, director of Jape Scape Productions, teaches these basic principles to all ages, including pre-school through adults in the...
|Jennifer Grassman Music Houston, TX
Jennifer Grassman is a Pianist, Singer, and Songwriter.
For more information please visit www.JenniferGrassman.com
|Kaniget Los Angeles, CA
Kaniget is a band.
The Band: Harry Martin (Lead Guitar, Synths, Vocals), Surekha Zwenaju (Bass, Synths, Vocals), Scott (Drums), Bernadette...
|Kansascali Hollywood, CA
KansasCali is a dynamic Alternative Soul Hip Hop Rock group from Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd Hong Kong S.A.R.
Started from 1998 Kingstar International Enterprise Ltd. has evolved from nurturing a group of prestigious OEM clients such as Ritter bags,...
|Lullo Entertainment IL
Stand-Up Comedy promotions. Charity shows, showcases, competitions, open mics.
|MAD Poets Lounge Las Vegas, NV
Poetry on Ice, the premier Spoken Word event in Las Vegas, mixing the worlds of Spoken Word poetry with live jazz, in a relaxed sophisticated...
|Music Against War Bogota, Colombia
Music against War is an album composed as a tribute to war victims (that means, all of us). 50% of the funds...
|New Level Productions Bronx, NY
New Level Productions is an urban inspirational theater company, based in New York, founded and owned by famed gospel playwright Ronnie...
|Oddball Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Musical group. For more information on Production or on the artists just go to www.oddballentertainment.com Taylor Golonka (323)316-4016
|Ohio Dance Theatre Oberlin, OH
Currently celebrating its 23nd season, Ohio Dance Theatre, Northeast Ohio’s professional ballet company presents classical and contemporary...
|Premier Studio of Dance Bridgeport, WV
The Premier Studio of Dance offers instruction in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, clogging, Irish Dance, modern, hip hop, ballroom, worship,...
|Quest for the Link United Kingdom
Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.
|Randimedia Jericho, NY
The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health...
|Ravenscroft Pianos Scottsdale, AZ
Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available.
|Red Seal Records East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Andrew Trigwell began playing professionally at 16 with London-based jazz fusion band, Anerley Park. He then joined East Grinstead band...
|Serial, LLC.
Movie production company that produced, "Serial," "A twisted dark comedy" ROSEANNE CRYSTAL ...
|SmeilingOne Houston, TX
SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our...
|StringsAlong.com Grass Valley, CA
The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and...
|The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. is your Authentic Rock Concert Ticket Stub Tee Source. Think about the live rock concerts...
|The Party Animals, LLC North Hollywood, CA
The Party Animals, LLC is a production company out of Los Angeles, CA. They have produced the internationally acclaimed kid show called...
|The Patriot Brass Ensemble Ridgefield, NJ
Mission Statement:
The Patriot Brass Ensemble was established to enrich the lives of Veterans of the United States Military through musical...
|The Zak Perry Band Austin, TX
Hailing from Austin, TX, The Zak Perry Band has been picking up steam throughout the southern and midwestern states for almost two-years!!
|Variety Show for America Tallahassee, FL
Are you one of the many millions of Americans disgruntled with the quality of entertainment that’s available today? Do you spend a...
|VOENA Benicia, CA
voena.org/Choir/Home.html
|Warble Entertainment Agency Crewe, United Kingdom
With a roster of the UK's most professional and outstanding musicians and entertainers you can hire bands for weddings and entertainment...
|Wavelength Chicago, IL
Wavelength is an award –winning, culturally-diverse ensemble of 24 actors using humor as a vehicle for teacher training and corporate...
