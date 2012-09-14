PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation > Performing Arts Companies
 
Performing Arts Companies
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Dance Companies
Musical Groups & Artists
Theater Companies & Dinner Theaters
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Performing Arts Companies
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
2PacLegacy.com 2PacLegacy.com
A Message From Afeni Shakur... Thank you to all of 2Pac's fans for continuing to support and love my son! Pac's life was a gift from... 
Infinity Stage, Sound & Film Infinity Stage, Sound & Film Woodbridge, VA
www.InfinityStage.com 
Pizzazz Production Pizzazz Production Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Aisha Aisha
Ever so often an artist comes along that transcends genres and boundaries with a talent so rare it defies comprehension. Introducing...Aisha. Blessed... 
Alive Network Entertainment Agency Alive Network Entertainment Agency Newcastle-Under-Lyme, United Kingdom
Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and... 
And Toto too Theatre Company And Toto too Theatre Company Denver, Co
About And Toto too Theatre Company Located and legally incorporated as a Not-for-Profit in Denver, Colorado, the And Toto too Theatre Company... 
Arts Resources for the Tri-State Arts Resources for the Tri-State Huntington, wv
Our Mission: To promote and facilitate performing and fine arts in the Tri-State Region through education connecting arts to literacy and... 
Avery Stafford Ministries Avery Stafford Ministries San Jose, CA
ASM is the music ministry of worship leader and recording artist Avery Stafford. 
Bay Area Pros Bay Area Pros St. Petersburg, FL
GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences... 
Blue Blanket Improv Blue Blanket Improv San Francisco, ca
Some of the best comedy improv in the Bay Area. We are a dedicated group of improvisational actors and comedians. We devote our time and... 
C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal C&A LeMaitre Photography at JaChal Atlanta, GA
Photography and Entertainment Services. Providing services for all types of events. Live music and professional photography for your event. 
Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief Smyrna, GA
Chrysalid: Musicians for Katrina Relief CD Project is a project organized by coalition of international musicians using their art to raise... 
Cueball Records Cueball Records
Record label of indie, alt-pop sensation russell wolff. Bipolar alt-pop tunes in the genre of barenaked ladies. For more info, visit: http://www.russellwolff.com 
Curse Buster Sound Curse Buster Sound Clyde, TX
Welcome to Curse Buster Sound. Home of jazz saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin is a blind saxophonist. His intense, and improvive style of... 
D.C. Douglas D.C. Douglas Hollywood, CA
Commercials, Corporate Training Videos, Powerpoint Narration, Infomercials, Automotive & Political, cartoon characters, event announcer,... 
Denis Taaffe Denis Taaffe Bloomington, in
At age 36, Guitarist Denis Taaffe based out of Bloomington, IN has created a unique style which is truly a revolution in conventional music... 
Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac Cherry Hill, NJ
Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way; 
Eyran Records Eyran Records Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen... 
Function Central Function Central London, United Kingdom
Hire the highest quality of musicians, DJs and bands for hire from Function Central, for weddings and events UK-wide! With over seven years... 
Gideon's Army Gideon's Army Dallas, TX
Dallas based gospel group poised to take Comtemporary Gospel to higher heights. 
Internet DienstleistungsGmbH - Musiklabel VIENNACC Internet DienstleistungsGmbH - Musiklabe... Vienna, Austria
VIENNACC is a musiclabel in Vienna/Austria. The music is dedicated to and about the city of Vienna. The name comes from the website Vienna! 
J Henry J Henry New York, NY
J-Henry grew up in New Jersey in a middle-class family alongside four brothers. Years of listening to his siblings' classic rock collections... 
Jape Scape Productions Jape Scape Productions Nashua, NH
Jape Payette, director of Jape Scape Productions, teaches these basic principles to all ages, including pre-school through adults in the... 
Jennifer Grassman Music Jennifer Grassman Music Houston, TX
Jennifer Grassman is a Pianist, Singer, and Songwriter. For more information please visit www.JenniferGrassman.com 
Kaniget Kaniget Los Angeles, CA
Kaniget is a band. The Band: Harry Martin (Lead Guitar, Synths, Vocals), Surekha Zwenaju (Bass, Synths, Vocals), Scott (Drums), Bernadette... 
Kansascali Kansascali Hollywood, CA
KansasCali is a dynamic Alternative Soul Hip Hop Rock group from Las Vegas, Nevada. 
Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd Hong Kong S.A.R.
Started from 1998 Kingstar International Enterprise Ltd. has evolved from nurturing a group of prestigious OEM clients such as Ritter bags,... 
Lullo Entertainment Lullo Entertainment IL
Stand-Up Comedy promotions.  Charity shows, showcases, competitions, open mics. 
MAD Poets Lounge MAD Poets Lounge Las Vegas, NV
Poetry on Ice, the premier Spoken Word event in Las Vegas, mixing the worlds of Spoken Word poetry with live jazz, in a relaxed sophisticated... 
Music Against War Music Against War Bogota, Colombia
Music against War is an album composed as a tribute to war victims (that means, all of us). 50% of the funds... 
New Level Productions New Level Productions Bronx, NY
New Level Productions is an urban inspirational theater company, based in New York, founded and owned by famed gospel playwright Ronnie... 
Oddball Entertainment Oddball Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Musical group.  For more information on Production or on the artists just go to www.oddballentertainment.com Taylor Golonka (323)316-4016 
Ohio Dance Theatre Ohio Dance Theatre Oberlin, OH
Currently celebrating its 23nd season, Ohio Dance Theatre, Northeast Ohio’s professional ballet company presents classical and contemporary... 
Pete Mitchell (Stratmaster) Pete Mitchell (Stratmaster) London, United Kingdom
Pete Mitchell is a Singer/songwriter in the UK. 
Premier Studio of Dance Premier Studio of Dance Bridgeport, WV
The Premier Studio of Dance offers instruction in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, clogging, Irish Dance, modern, hip hop, ballroom, worship,... 
Quest for the Link Quest for the Link United Kingdom
Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom. 
Randimedia Randimedia Jericho, NY
The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health... 
Ravenscroft Pianos Ravenscroft Pianos Scottsdale, AZ
Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available. 
Red Seal Records Red Seal Records East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Andrew Trigwell began playing professionally at 16 with London-based jazz fusion band, Anerley Park. He then joined East Grinstead band... 
Serial, LLC. Serial, LLC.
Movie production company that produced, "Serial," "A twisted dark comedy" ROSEANNE CRYSTAL ... 
SmeilingOne SmeilingOne Houston, TX
SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our... 
StringsAlong.com StringsAlong.com Grass Valley, CA
The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and... 
The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. is your Authentic Rock Concert Ticket Stub Tee Source.    Think about the live rock concerts... 
The Party Animals, LLC The Party Animals, LLC North Hollywood, CA
The Party Animals, LLC is a production company out of Los Angeles, CA. They have produced the internationally acclaimed kid show called... 
The Patriot Brass Ensemble The Patriot Brass Ensemble Ridgefield, NJ
Mission Statement: The Patriot Brass Ensemble was established to enrich the lives of Veterans of the United States Military through musical... 
The Zak Perry Band The Zak Perry Band Austin, TX
Hailing from Austin, TX, The Zak Perry Band has been picking up steam throughout the southern and midwestern states for almost two-years!! 
Variety Show for America Variety Show for America Tallahassee, FL
Are you one of the many millions of Americans disgruntled with the quality of entertainment that’s available today? Do you spend a... 
VOENA VOENA Benicia, CA
voena.org/Choir/Home.html 
Warble Entertainment Agency Warble Entertainment Agency Crewe, United Kingdom
With a roster of the UK's most professional and outstanding musicians and entertainers you can hire bands for weddings and entertainment... 
Wavelength Wavelength Chicago, IL
Wavelength is an award –winning, culturally-diverse ensemble of 24 actors using humor as a vehicle for teacher training and corporate... 
Companies 1 - 50 of 51 Page: 1 | 2 | Next

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help