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Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026. - July 22, 2026 - YOUR ID
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Veteran Dance Entrepreneur Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino Reflects on 35 Years of Building a Global Latin Dance Legacy
After more than 35 years in the international dance industry, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino, founder and CEO of Rodchata Enterprise, LLC, reflects on a career that has taken him to 356 cities across 55 countries. Through dance instruction, media production, event promotion, and entrepreneurship, Aquino has helped shape the growth of salsa and bachata communities worldwide. Today, while continuing to teach and mentor others, he also faces one of his greatest personal challenges—raising awareness. - July 05, 2026 - Rodchata, LLC
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Asia’s Youth Basketball Scene Shaken - Over 80 Teams from 10 Nations Surge to Join IYBC 2026
The International Youth Basketball Championships 2026 (IYBC 2026) is experiencing an unprecedented surge in interest, with over 60 teams from across the globe registering shortly after applications opened. Currently, the roster comprises 44 boys’ teams and 16 girls’ teams representing... - May 09, 2026 - Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
RhinoLeap Presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three fearless performers from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil attempt the impossible: to bring all of Shakespeare’s plays to life in a single performance. Blending comedy, improvisation, and physical storytelling, this high-energy production delights Shakespeare fans and curious newcomers alike. - April 15, 2026 - RhinoLeap Productions
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy Launches "Modern Survival" Self‑Defense Training Led by Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez
New 2026 programs in Boynton Beach, Florida, help families, women, and professionals learn real‑world self‑defense, not just sport martial arts. - April 02, 2026 - Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
Yuri’s Night and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Present “Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition”
Yuri’s Night, in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition on April 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., an after-hours celebration of space, science, and human achievement. This special event serves as the... - March 31, 2026 - Yuri's Night
Awakening Camp Launches Mobile App Connecting Seekers to Ecstatic Dance, Yoga Retreats, and Spiritual Events
Awakening Camp (AwaCamp), a global spiritual social network and community platform, today announced the full availability of its dedicated mobile app, accessible at awacamp.com/get. The app is designed for individuals engaged in spiritual practices, including seekers, healers, facilitators, and... - March 12, 2026 - Awakening Camp
Copperlight Announces "A Civic Cultural Evening": A New Chapter for Stratford’s Arts Scene
Copperlight Presents: One Night. One Community. One Unforgettable Experience. Featuring Romulo Delgado - February 25, 2026 - Copperlight
Horror Realm Con Expands in 2026
Annual Pittsburgh horror convention moves to a new location with largest guest list to date. - February 21, 2026 - Horror Realm
Alan Howarth Special Concert Event at Horror Realm Con
Oscar winning sound designer and composer to perform horror film soundtrack selections - February 21, 2026 - Horror Realm
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
A Classic Comes to Life on Stage. Theatre 121 to Present Singin’ in the Rain. Performances Begin Feb. 20, 2026 Woodstock Opera House
Theatre 121 will present Singin’ in the Rain February 20–March 1, 2026, at the Woodstock Opera House in Woodstock, Illinois. Based on the beloved classic film, the musical celebrates Hollywood’s golden age with iconic songs, dazzling choreography, and laugh-out-loud comedy. - January 28, 2026 - Theatre 121
Albert M. Carter Launches a New Music & Creator Consulting Company in Dubai — Turning Streams Into Scalable Businesses
Albert M. Carter, Recording Academy member and partner at Wave Sound Studio, has launched a new music & creator consulting business in Dubai. With over 2 billion streams across projects and experience working with artists like Rick Ross, Lil Tjay, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Carter helps artists turn attention into revenue through strategy, systems, and tech-driven monetization—shifting creators from chasing hype to building real businesses. - January 17, 2026 - Wave Sound Studio
Free Genealogy Workshop Series Launched as part of U.S. Semiquincentennial Programming
In 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of a regional commission planning events in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area announces a genealogy workshop series. These... - January 10, 2026 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Mike Tyson's Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience
The Official Knockout Immersive Experience — Built to Hit Every Sense Enter a world where greatness is reimagined. Launching Summer 2026 in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson’s Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience is a next-gen, multi-sensory journey that puts fans inside the story of a global... - December 23, 2025 - YOUR ID
CGI Federal Partners with EX2 Adventures to Support Local Charity Through the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series
EX2 Adventures is proud to announce that CGI Federal is serving as the Charity Matching Partner for the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, Northern Virginia’s premier trail running series. Through this partnership, CGI Federal is matching up to $5,000 in participant... - December 10, 2025 - EX2 Adventures
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America Showcases Nationwide Talent Through Its Hindustani Classical Music Competition
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America (GMV-NA) hosted Hindustani Classical Music Competition, drawing participants from across the U.S. for a showcase of vocal talent. Guided by an expert jury—Manjusha Patil, Saurabh Kadgaonkar, and Saili Oak—the event offered a structured platform for students to demonstrate skill, discipline, and commitment to the Hindustani classical tradition. Winners will be honored in person on April 12, 2026, in Chicago by Padmashri Dr. Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande. - December 08, 2025 - Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, North America
Merkaba Entertainment Opens a Premier Fort Worth Event Venue with Immersive A/V Capabilities
Fort Worth’s newest multimedia studio and event venue offers professional audio, video, and production services for artists, creators, and private events. - November 25, 2025 - Merkaba Entertainment
Leap Expands Marketing & Analytics Solution with New Key Leaders to Drive Growth
Leap Event Technology just launched a fully built-out Marketing & Analytics powerhouse designed to help clients sell more tickets, reach more fans, and better understand their audiences. Led by top strategists, innovators, and creatives from brands like the NBA, Nike, and Live Nation, this new offering turns data into real outcomes, not more dashboards, giving clients a transparent, end-to-end growth engine across every channel. - November 20, 2025 - Leap Event Technology
Arts Council of Tamworth Selected for New England CreativeGround Fall 2025 Spotlight
The Arts Council of Tamworth (ACT) has been selected as one of six arts organizations by CreativeGround, a project of the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), to be featured in its Fall 2025 Spotlight. The CreativeGround Spotlight features profiles of New England artists and arts organizations that NEFA believes use CreativeGround to share their creative activities and services in inspiring ways. - November 03, 2025 - Arts Council of Tamworth
“Saving Throw Society” Brings a Darkly Enchanted New Orleans to Life in an Actual-Play Dungeons & Dragons Podcast
“Saving Throw Society” is an actual-play Dungeons & Dragons series set in a modern New Orleans where the boundary between the mortal world and the Feywild has faded. Thirty years after magic became part of everyday life, the city hums with secrets, strange bargains, and dangerous beauty. Join a cast of adventurers as they navigate power, consequence, and the unseen forces shaping their fate. The first episode premieres October 28, 2025, on all major podcast platforms. - October 29, 2025 - Saving Throw Society
Big Noise Artist Mark Winkler Releases 22nd Album, "Hold On"
Prolific vocalist and lyricist Mark Winkler has released his 22nd album, Hold On, a collection of mostly original tunes with, according to Winkler, "a few tasty standards for good measure." An acclaimed artist on the Los Angeles jazz scene, Winkler's original songs have been sung and... - October 16, 2025 - Big Noise
“Return of the Goofi Juice” Blasts Off with Over 120 2-for-1 Tickets Sold — Yoshi Crew Delivers a Cosmic Night to Remember
“Return of the Goofi Juice” lit up Atlantucky Brewery with over 120 advance 2-for-1 tickets sold. Y0$#! (Yoshi) The Cat In The Hat and the Yoshi Crew delivered a cosmic fusion of music, gaming, and fashion featuring Y0$#! (Yoshi), Follow Me Atl, Yun Simba, Galore Galactic, Big C, A.I. Famous, Furg, DJ Bishop Don, and DJ Goldn, Bluzi. The night pulsed with vibrant energy, celebrating creativity, culture, and community. - October 13, 2025 - Yoshi Crew ent
PRO EM National Event Services Announces Acquisition of Top Productions, Expanding Flooring and Scaffolding Capabilities on the West Coast
PRO EM National Event Services, a national leader in premium event rental solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Top Productions, a premier provider of event flooring and specialty structure solutions based in California. This strategic acquisition significantly expands PRO EM’s... - October 09, 2025 - PRO EM National Event Services
World Premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” in Los Angeles
Los Angeles will host the world premiere of Yalil Guerra’s String Quartet No. 4 “Noches de España” on October 12, 2025, performed by the Hispano String Quartet. The concert, part of Hispanic Heritage Month, also features premieres by Giovanni Piacentini, Alejandro Román, and Tomás Peire Serrate. Guerra’s new work blends Spanish musical traditions with contemporary chamber writing, highlighting the cultural ties of the Hispanic world. - October 01, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
ThriveWell Retreat Launches in Miami to Empower Women Through Perimenopause and Beyond
A groundbreaking new wellness event, the ThriveWell Retreat, will debut in Miami on October 10–11, 2025, offering women a restorative and empowering space to navigate the perimenopausal and menopausal transition. Designed as more than just a retreat, ThriveWell is a movement dedicated to... - September 24, 2025 - DeLucca Events, LLC
The Nevermore Haunt to Debut Reimagined Scenes and New Special Effects for 2025 Season
Get ready to scream this Halloween as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most unique and terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2025 season. Prepare to be transported into a world of macabre visions as you navigate through The Nevermore Haunt's professionally crafted sets. With all new scares, terrifying twists, and spine-tingling surprises around every corner, this year's haunt is not for the faint of heart. - September 17, 2025 - The Nevermore Haunt
Grammy®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single "Let’s Pray"
Composed during the pandemic, Vega says Let's Pray is just as timely today as ever. Featuring John Patitucci, Lewis Nash, and Luisito Quintero. - September 16, 2025 - Donald Vega
PinkStrong Ride Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Resources and Keeps Cycling Alive in Central Texas
Think breast cancer, pedals, pink tutus & boas, and pancakes — think the epic PinkStrong Ride, rolling into Hutto Oct. 5. With 10–45 mile routes, SAG support, pink-themed rest stops, and a post-ride pancake party, this community ride benefits the Breast Cancer Resource Center and Swim Bike Run Fun. All riders and volunteers are welcome to join in honoring survivors, supporting fighters, and remembering loved ones. - September 05, 2025 - Swim Bike Run Fun Events
Grease Performs at Historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC
RhinoLeap Productions announces its final production of its 10th Anniversary Season will be the musical Grease. Grease, in co-production with Temple Theatre, will open on September 27 at the historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC. The production will close on October 12. - August 26, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
Voice Arts Awards Winner Charles Reese Releases Transformative Spoken Word Album "Speak! A Spoken Word Odyssey. Volume One," Now Available on All Streaming Platforms.
Drawing from his work with the legacy of James Baldwin, Reese weaves together powerful narratives that ignite hope, challenge societal norms, and inspire personal growth. - August 21, 2025 - The Charles Reese Experience
MSH Medals Launches On-Demand Merchandise Platform to Create Year-Round Revenue & Engagement for Race Directors
MSH Medals has launched an On-Demand Merchandise Platform to help race directors boost year-round engagement and revenue without inventory risk. The platform offers custom race-themed gear, seasonal releases, and exclusive designs, keeping events visible and runners connected long after race day. Available now nationwide. - August 19, 2025 - MSH Medals
Cigar & Bourbon Tickets Unveil Reimagined Online Ticketing Platform Following Brand Relaunch
Cigar & Bourbon Tickets, the only online ticketing platform dedicated exclusively to premium cigar and bourbon events, announces its official relaunch. The upgraded platform offers free event postings for organizers, luxury-branded event showcases, and streamlined ticket purchasing for enthusiasts nationwide. - August 15, 2025 - Cigar & Bourbon Tickets
Nitric Entertainment Group=NEG Announces 4 Días Después Debut Single
4 Días Después Debut Single Contraste - August 03, 2025 - Nitric Entertainment Group
Heritage Area Expansion Leads to Increased Cultural Tourism Investment in Prince George’s County, MD
Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, Inc. (ATHA) announces the approved amendment of its state-certified geographic service area boundary to include the entirety of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The expansion has led to two first-time grantees of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant... - July 24, 2025 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
GRAMMY®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Unveils Lyrical New Single “Gather ‘Round” Featuring Jazz Icons John Patitucci and Lewis Nash
Gather ‘Round was recorded during the 2023 recording session of the Grammy-nominated album As I Travel. This tune - a medium up-swing - was composed by Donald Vega and inspired by all those joyful, noisy moments with family and friends—the kind where laughter fills the room and love is everywhere. So gather 'round with friends to laugh, talk, sing, and soak it all in. This medium up-swing tune was made to be shared with the people who bring you joy—enjoy! - June 24, 2025 - Donald Vega
RhinoLeap Announces Opening of What the Constitution Means to Me
RhinoLeap Productions announces their production of the critically acclaimed "What the Constitution Means to Me" written by Heidi Schreck. It will run July 12-20, 2025 at the Math & Science Center at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, NC. - June 20, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
Best of Henderson Awards: A Red-Carpet Celebration of Local Excellence
The Best of Henderson Awards, presented by Desert King Windows, will shine a spotlight on the city’s most exceptional businesses and professionals in a red-carpet awards ceremony at the Water Street Amphitheater on October 23. This prestigious event will honor the visionaries, innovators, and... - June 06, 2025 - Best of Henderson
Yalil Guerra Releases Genesis: A Dazzling Live Album Debut as Conductor with the Guerra String Orchestra
Grammy Award-winning composer Yalil Guerra takes a transformative step in his artistic journey with the release of Genesis, a live album that marks his debut as a conductor and the inaugural recording of the newly established Guerra String Orchestra (GSO). - May 27, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
With One Heart United: Global 24-Hour Zumba® Class Fights Mental Health Stigma Through Movement and Community
This Memorial Day Weekend, We Move to Give is inviting the world to unite in motion, music, and mental health awareness with its annual global fitness event: “Zumba® is My Therapy 23: Bring the Beat 3.” The event kicks off on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PST and runs for a full 24 hours, ending on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. PST — streamed live via Zoom. - May 16, 2025 - We Move to Give
Rising Star Sofistolethemoon Debuts Powerful First Album, "What the Walls Have Heard"
Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sofistolethemoon makes a striking entrance into the music scene with her debut album, a collection of emotionally resonant tracks that blend introspective, poetic lyrics with fresh and inventive musical arrangements. Her unique sound captures both vulnerability and boldness, marking her as a promising new voice in contemporary music. - May 12, 2025 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Powerhouse Christian Music Artists MercyMe, TobyMac & Matthew West Join Forces for Fall Tour Promoted by TPR.
The tour will stop at eight cities this fall and will bring together some of the biggest names in Christian music today. - April 29, 2025 - TPR.
Backline Now Launches Spring Season with New Gear, Vintage Classics & Support for Music Education
Vintage gems, top-tier gear upgrades, and a growing community impact set the stage for Backline Now’s biggest season yet. - April 11, 2025 - Backline Now