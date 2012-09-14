PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

Belief Records UK is the Engine Behind Ali Hugo's New Album "Hope for the Meek" “Marching Saints” was supposed to be released this Christmas Eve, however, Phoenix FM in the UK picked it up early and prompted Belief Records to make the single available for streaming on various platforms before the official release date. - November 30, 2019 - Belief Records

"Amongst Death" Holiday Deals R. Gayle Hawkins's fifth novel, "Amongst Death," shall sell in eBook format at a discount on select sites for the holiday season. - November 28, 2019 - R. Gayle Hawkins

South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation

Special Global Seminar on "Expanding Business Globally" by His Excellency Mr Saud Al Mazrouei, Sharjah Government Sentinel Exhibition Asia Pvt Ltd is organizing a Special Seminar on Expanding Business Globally in association with Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority - Government of Sharjah, UAE at the 7th World Tea & Coffee Expo as per details given below: 1. Date & Day: 21st Nov 2019, Thursday Time:... - November 16, 2019 - World Tea & Coffee Expo

Songwriter Dennis Lambert to Perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

King Liyo and Davynci to Release New Single "Create" Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create." In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

The Inaugural PERFECTION Fashion Week - Atlanta, 2019 The 1st PERFECTION Fashion Week is coming to Atlanta. This will be an action-packed (4) days of events from November 14-17. PFW attendees will witness the showcases of exceptional designers from all over the world, presenting incredible fashion. Definitely an event you don't want to miss because celebrities,... - November 10, 2019 - PERFECTION Fashion Week

The Anticipated Production and Stage Play "I Deserve Your Family" Premieres on November 23, 2019 in Dallas A tangled web is woven when a scandalous affair produces more than betrayal, mistrust, and heartbreak. Push Entertainment presents Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam of "The Cosby Show" and Tyler Perry's "House of Payne." Actor Brad James of "For Better or Worse," “Daddy’s Home" and a "A House Divided." The cast also consists of Actor Lamon Archey of "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and The Restless." Reality TV Star Malaysia Pargo of "Basketball Wives of LA" and actress and leading lady Gin Blant. - November 09, 2019 - Push Entertainment

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Cannabis Minister Miami Opens in the Magic City Couples can now incorporate cannabis into the wedding ceremony. - November 07, 2019 - Cannabis Minister Miami

Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA, to Participate in Wreaths Across America in Luxembourg Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA 2020, will travel to Luxembourg to volunteer with Wreaths Across America as they expand their mission overseas. - November 06, 2019 - International Ms. USA 2020

Original Orlando Tours Launches Walking Tours Four Winter Park Based Tours Commence in November 2019 - November 01, 2019 - Original Orlando Tours

R. Gayle Hawkins Releases "Amongst Death" R. Gayle Hawkins released her fifth book, "Amongst Death," on October 24. - October 31, 2019 - R. Gayle Hawkins

Zydus Wellness’ "Sugarfree" Becomes "Sweetener Partner" of 7th World Tea Coffee Expo Mumbai Industry leader in sugar-substitutes category considers niche expos like WTCE as credible platforms to spread its wings. - October 31, 2019 - World Tea & Coffee Expo

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan to Release Heartbreak Anthem for the Holiday Season Sleigh bells are in the air as Christmas comes early on Friday the 1st of November. Writer and musician Jennifer Juan releases a heartbreak anthem for the holiday season, Christmas Citalopram on the 1st of November, through Underground Wonderland Records. Telling the raw but relatable story of relationship... - October 29, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Sachin Shaan & Anish K. Mitra Present the October Edition of "The Surprise Show" LOLOWEEN: Trick, Treat or Die Laughing in Your Sold-Out Seat. Past celebrity drop-in talents have included Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Todd Barry, Hasan Minhaj and TJ Miller to name a few. - October 23, 2019 - The Surprise Show

Alicia Kali, Founder and CEO of Pancea Biomed and Purpose DRVN Joins the Ultimate Sports Network for Part Two of Their Concussion Discussion Continuing the concussion discussion with Alicia Kali, CEO of Panacea Biomed and Purpose DRVN, and Ultimate Sports Networks' host Frank Gordon. - October 18, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

Recording Artist and Former Voice Contestant Nolan Neal Releases an Acoustic Cover of Elton John's Classic "Tiny Dancer" Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment

East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference and... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Registration Now Open for 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.

Hearts Around The World Entertainment Presents "Battle of The Bachelors." Contestants from ABC's The Bachelor and Bachelorette Step Into the Boxing Ring for Charity. Jackie Kallens Hearts Around The World Entertainment presents "Bad Blood - Battle of The Bachelors" February 12th at The Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California. It's a night of celebrity boxing, live performances and fundraising. - October 05, 2019 - Hearts Around The World Entertainment

Secret City Presents: The Dragon’s Song, the Ultimate All-Ages Escape Game Located in the Iconic Casa Loma Secret City Adventures, in collaboration with Liberty Entertainment Group, will transform Casa Loma for the fifth permanent immersive experience as part of the popular Casa Loma Escape Series. Launching on November 1, 2019, The Dragon’s Song invites you into a fantastic world, full of strange science... - October 04, 2019 - Secret City Adventures

The Ultimate Sports Network Interviews the Creator of DRV'N, Alicia Kali, as She Drops the Bomb. The Long-Awaited Answers to Sports Greatest Weakness-Concussions. Neurobiologist Alicia Kali joins the Ultimate Sports Network for a powerful and informative, three-part discussion concerning the elimination, resolution and prevention of concussions and concussion related aftereffects. Ms. Kali is the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biomed LLC, located... - October 04, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

Mikell Reed Carroll Crowned International Ms. USA 2020 Mikell Reed Carroll, a 42 year old mother of two, was crowned International Ms. USA on August 25, 2019 at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center in New York City. Mikell will spend her year promoting her platform; the Prevention of Heart Disease in Women. - October 03, 2019 - International Ms. USA 2020

UniteUs Group Launches UniteUs Artists as a Career Development and Consultation Service for Artists, Curators, Collectors, and Corporate Art Buyers UniteUs Artists secures Baltic Beauty Cosmedical Centre, a newly opened destination medical spa and salon in Fort Lauderdale, as first Art Leasing client. - October 03, 2019 - UniteUs Group

DisruptHR Event – The HR Event You Can't Miss DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

Playwrights Local Announces World Premiere of “Live Bodies for Sale” Powerful new documentary play on the human trafficking crisis in Ohio written by Christopher Johnston. Directed by Terrence Spivey, the production runs November 22 through December 15 at Waterloo Arts in Cleveland. - October 02, 2019 - Playwrights Local

Silver State Film Festival 2019 Highlights Highlights from the 2019 Silver State Film Festival - October 01, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival

Anton Chekhov’s Comedic Drama "Uncle Vanya" is New American Theatre’s Fall 2019 Production; Jack Stehlin Directs Masterpiece About Hope, Courage, and Saving Mother Earth Anton Chekhov’s Comedic Drama "Uncle Vanya" is New American Theatre’s Fall 2019 Production. Artistic Director Jack Stehlin directs Russian playwright's masterpiece about hope, courage, and the human responsibility to each other and to mother earth. - September 29, 2019 - The New American Theatre

Mirahj Music Recording Artist Shawno - Grammy Nomination Mirahj Music's Shawno has been placed on the Official Ballot for this year’s Grammy Awards. - September 28, 2019 - Mirahj Music

NYC is Getting Its First Ever Vegan Christmas Market This Year Offering a unique twist on traditional holiday fairs, the New York Vegan Christmas Market is launching its first edition in the city on November 30 and December 1, 2019. The holiday market will feature a selection of vendors, mostly local businesses from New York and neighboring areas, to offer a variety... - September 28, 2019 - Vegan Christmas Market

Dan Krevsky of HITT-SHIELD PG Appears on the FanStream Sports Show Dan Krevsky of HITT-PG, LLC. was recently featured on the FanStream Sports Show with cohosts JP Peterson and Chris Pinson streaming in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Krevsky detailed his company’s product, the HITT-SHIELD Defender Sports Cap. Designed to reduce impact trauma by up to 80%, their product is... - September 27, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

NW GA Writers Conference Presents One-of-a-Kind Conference for Writers of All Skill Levels and Genres Nov. 1 and 2 is the NW GA Writers Conference. It all begins Friday evening with a dinner and comedy event. Saturday is for literary fun and learning. Hear from industry professionals on some of the hottest topics affecting authors. Snag a meeting with an Agent. This is an event for writers of all genres and skill levels. Conference Keynote Speaker is the critically-acclaimed author Steven James. - September 26, 2019 - NW GA Writers Conference

Red Run Holiday Nightmare, Horror Night at The Asylum & Origins Haunted Hayride Begin at Haunt Manor 2019 The origins of all things paranormal will unfold in the 10th season of Canada’s Largest Halloween Screampark. Haunt Manor Hayrides and Haunted Houses will feature a brand-new, 5000-square-foot maze called Red Run Holiday Nightmare featuring dozens of holiday horror characters this Halloween season, as well as a gigantic Asylum Prison Haunted Attraction featuring the original Don Jail cells and a world famous Haunted Hayride called Origins in the 2019 season. - September 23, 2019 - Haunt Manor

Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Pretty Thing Announces “Tour” Event Series for Women in Creative and Entrepreneurial Fields Pretty Thing’s Women-Centric Anti-Conference to Hit New York and Los Angeles This Fall. - September 18, 2019 - Pretty Thing

Marianne Williamson Coming to Las Vegas to Speak About Our Children with Special Guest, Richard Dreyfuss Presidential Candidate Joins Community Leaders in First of Series of Civic Dialogues on America’s Deepest Issues. - September 17, 2019 - Urban Alchemy 360

FlipTix® Announces Partnership with Sea.Hear.Now Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets During Sold-Out Show. - September 14, 2019 - FlipTix

Stewardship Technology to Offer GiveGame, Social Fundraising with Games Tied to Sports & Pop Culture Events GiveGame, Inc. has partnered with Stewardship Technology to offer a revolutionary approach to fundraising to its clients. - September 14, 2019 - GiveGame

Playwrights Local Announces The 5th Annual Cleveland Playwrights Festival on October 12 Playwrights Local presents its fifth annual free festival of plays, workshops, and special sessions on October 12 at Waterloo Arts in Cleveland. - September 14, 2019 - Playwrights Local

American Spirit, the Show, Comes to the Carlyle Club in Alexandria, Virginia on Sept. 22 for One Night Only Are you tired of all of the division in the country? American Spirit is a blockbuster live show that will entertain you as well as inspire you. There has never been another show like it - and there has never been a time when it was more needed. - September 13, 2019 - Carlyle Club, LLC