PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

B Side Media Group’s Client, Hip Hop Artist, to Drop the Front Page in a Bold Effort to Rebrand International Hip Hop Artist changes stage name, returns with bold new single and unapologetic vibe. - December 06, 2019 - B Side Media Group

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Versace L.A. is Proud to Welcome Newcomer Vocalist Extraordinaire Rosa Linda to the World Stage Versace L.A. is proud to announce Vocalist Extraordinaire Rosa Linda as Featured Artist at versacela.com. World acclaimed composer/conductor Robert Folk, PhD. gives Rosa Linda his professional approval, and the following is what he has to say about her: "Rosa Linda is a truly authentic artist. - December 04, 2019 - Versace L.A.

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Young Artist Directs Art Show 12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley

Atlanta Artist Uses Work to Raise Funds for Incarcerated Women TheRhyze! Inc. to Sponsor “Unity” Art Exhibit Fundraiser December 14th, 2019 - November 06, 2019 - TheRhyze!

New Personal Development Portal for Women by Women, to Launch January 2020 Let Go! Motivation set to transform the lives of women with free memberships. - November 06, 2019 - TheRhyze!

Victorian Songlight: the Birthings of Magic and Mystery by Kathy Martone is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Victorian Songlight: The Birthings of Magic and Mystery is a love story with elements of magic that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - November 06, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan to Release Heartbreak Anthem for the Holiday Season Sleigh bells are in the air as Christmas comes early on Friday the 1st of November. Writer and musician Jennifer Juan releases a heartbreak anthem for the holiday season, Christmas Citalopram on the 1st of November, through Underground Wonderland Records. Telling the raw but relatable story of relationship... - October 29, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

New Release: Mico by Edward Gregory is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Mico is a children’s action and adventure story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - October 27, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Meredith Berkich Joins Richard Brooke’s Coaching Enterprise as President and Chief Operating Officer The transformational development and coaching organization RichardBrooke.com announced this week the addition of career Direct Selling executive Meredith Berkich in the key role of President and COO. Berkich joins Richard Brooke during the company’s planning stages for next year’s anticipated... - October 26, 2019 - RichardBrooke.com

Indie Artists Leverage Streaming Royalties to Finance Creative Production and Drive Earnings in Music’s Digital Age Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Launches New Soccer Freestyle Division Geared Towards Advertising and Marketing Agencies HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY officially launches U.S. Soccer Freestyle. Geared towards it's popular soccer freestyle clients, the new dedicated division and accompanying website www.ussoccerfreestyle.com will help grow it's already fast growing sports division. The talent management company currently represents... - October 16, 2019 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

New Release: "Theocracy" by Patrick Boen is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Theocracy is a futuristic story of faith that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - October 16, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Recording Artist and Former Voice Contestant Nolan Neal Releases an Acoustic Cover of Elton John's Classic "Tiny Dancer" Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020 Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Registration Now Open for 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.

Forbes Music Entertainment Receives 2019 Best of Bronx Award Forbes Music Entertainment has been selected for the 2019 Best of Bronx Award in the Record Company category by the Bronx Award Program. Each year, the Bronx Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These... - October 06, 2019 - Forbes Music Entertainment

Noted Contemporary Expressionist Artist Gives Away 100s of New Paintings to Film Executives and Psychologists Philanthropist and Artist-Painter Giacobbe Mazone Heads the Pollock-Richter Project Near Boise, ID - October 06, 2019 - Giacobbe Mazone Art Studio

Sound Royalties Hosts VIP Reception in Nashville for Legendary Producer Rudy Perez Music Industry Leaders Gather to Celebrate Remarkable Career and Creative Spirit - October 04, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Cheng Chung-Chuan's Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Duration | 09.07.2019 – 10.06.2019 (10:00-19:00 Closed on Mondays) Venue | Powen Gallery - Joint Exhibition - Moons Art Gallery The paintings by artist Cheng Chung-Chuan (b.1931-) are always full of infinite vitality while exuding a sense of calm stability. “Traveling Lights -- Cheng Chung-Chuan... - September 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

FIX Music Rewards Closing in on the 1 Million-Install Mark FIX Music Rewards just launched in-app e-commerce, adding to its already innovative and fun feature sets - bringing fans even closer to the artists they love plus introducing them to new talent. - September 19, 2019 - Fan Integrated Experiences Ltd. FIX

Marianne Williamson Coming to Las Vegas to Speak About Our Children with Special Guest, Richard Dreyfuss Presidential Candidate Joins Community Leaders in First of Series of Civic Dialogues on America’s Deepest Issues. - September 17, 2019 - Urban Alchemy 360

Sound Royalties Announces New Artist Relationships Launching Latin/Pop, Hip-Hop and Gospel Projects Rap Artist/Producer D. Lynch, GRAMMY Nominees Brenda K. Starr and Ben Tankard Team Up with Entertainment Industry Finance Firm. - September 12, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Jeff Sobel Promoted to Caribbean Living Magazine Group Co-Editor-in-Chief Caribbean Living Magazine, Inc. publishing company (www.CaribbeanLivingMagazine.com / www.SwankyRetreats.com) announced today that Jeff Sobel has been promoted to Co-Editor-in-Chief for the media group, effective immediately. In his new role, Sobel will oversee all editorial content alongside Peta Phipps, founder of the media group. - September 05, 2019 - Caribbean Living

Bringing Political Activism Back to Roots Music Steve Scott’s new video and single, We Know They Lied, a song of dissent, brings political activism back to Roots Music. The song and video both tackle the abuse and devastation wrought by a corporate-duopoly disguised as political parties in the U.S. – false-wars driven by avarice and greed; a routed middle-class; and, a corrupted system of justice and inequality that is fostered by the elite: A punitive-system which is punishingly racist and regressive for nothing more than profit and control - September 03, 2019 - BonaVita Publishing

Jennifer Juan Announces New Single "Calais and Dover" Out September 6th on Underground Wonderland Records Friday the 6th of September will see the release of a brand new single by writer and musician Jennifer Juan, through Underground Wonderland Records, the tender, brooding ballad, Calais and Dover. Pairing gentle ukelele melodies with hypnotic, heavenly synths, Calais and Dover explores the destruction... - August 27, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

Music Works International Welcomes Blues Legend Taj Mahal to Roster International booking agency celebrates the legacy of blues music with new signing. - August 23, 2019 - Music Works International

Jennifer Juan Announces New EP "Sleepwalking" Out August 30th on Underground Wonderland Records Musician and writer Jennifer Juan announces the release of her brand new EP, "Sleepwalking" on August 30th (Underground Wonderland Records). - August 09, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

New Release: The Third Book in the McKenzie Files Series, "Obliteration" by Barry Nelson is Now Available "Obliteration" is a science fiction tale that is now available in paperback and digital copies and published by Dreaming Big Publications. - August 08, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

New Release, "Relationships 7" by Piers Anthony is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications About the Book (from the author): "This is the seventh volume in an ongoing series. I like to write, and these days I am no longer dependent on story or novel sales to earn my living, so I write what I want. That means that much of it does not find a publisher. I know how to write for a given market,... - August 06, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

BeREGGAE 6 Makes History for Afro, Latin and Caribbean Music at Piedmont Park The Annual Music Festival Brings Afro-Caribbean Music and Culture to Piedmont Park for the First Time in Over Thirty Years. - August 01, 2019 - 2BKaribbean

After the Explosion - Chen Han Sheng Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Coexisting with Crisis? A third kind of slack farming season. After the Explosion - Chen Han Sheng Solo Exhibition In 2019, artist Chen Han Sheng held his third solo exhibition “After the Explosion” in Powen Gallery. Inspired by a noise barrier wall, his work tours the area between the Renda... - July 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Online Contemporary Art Museum to Provide Interactive Online Gallery and Virtual Docent for Art Fort Lauderdale 2020 The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art and Art Fort Lauderdale announce partnership to provide a virtual docent and interactive online gallery of all works being shown at the 2020 fair. - July 19, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Save the Date: 21st Fair for Contemporary Art in Zurich, Presented by BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland presents Art International Zurich. The international Swiss art fair opens its doors again in September. - June 30, 2019 - BB International Fine Arts GmbH

Tickets on Sale for 17th Annual Independent Music Awards & Indie Konference in New York City Events June 21st-22nd in New York City include Award Show, Showcases, Networking, Workshops and Mentoring. - June 20, 2019 - Invasion Group

Nancy Matter Partners with Glen Sander Engineering, SSI and System One Oil Filtration Systems Sponsorship announcement - June 17, 2019 - Nancy Matter Motorsports

Business & Community Leaders United at a Summit in Arizona to Advocate Global Civility The third annual Productive Business Summit was held in Phoenix, Arizona on June 8, 2019. In addition to workshops re: how to be more productive and awards to small businesses that are productive, the audience celebrated Phoenix Civility Day with a proclamation issued by new Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. Phoenix is the latest municipality to take part in an international campaign by iChange Nations to encourage more civil behavior in society. - June 15, 2019 - Denise Meridith

New Release. Caskets Full by Rick Maydak is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications. Caskets Full is a sci-fi/fantasy and Magical Realism story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - June 12, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications