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TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026. - July 22, 2026 - YOUR ID
From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Art on Sunrise: a Community Pop‑up
A lively summer pop‑up event is coming to Loveland on August 15 from 11–3, featuring Joy Designs at 1100 Sunrise Dr., Loveland, OH 45140. Guests can expect a fun mix of watercolor art, kid‑created illustrations, and eye‑catching 3D‑printed designs. - July 03, 2026 - joy DESIGNS
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem - June 20, 2026 - Aalure
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Joy Osborne Submits “Music Hall” to the American Watercolor Society Contest
Loveland watercolor artist Joy Osborne, founder of Joy Designs, has submitted her painting “Music Hall” to the prestigious American Watercolor Society (AWS) Associate Contest. The work reflects Osborne’s ongoing devotion to preserving historic places through watercolor,... - June 03, 2026 - joy DESIGNS
Professional Artist Mary G Unveils New Hyper-Realistic and Oil Painting Collection
Renowned artist Mary G announced the digital showcase of her latest collection, featuring world-class hyper-realistic drawings and contemporary oil paintings. - May 15, 2026 - Mary G
The Management Agency (TMA) Signs Shane Mathis to Artist Management, Marking Return to Agency
The Management Agency (TMA) announces the signing of recording artist and worship pastor Shane Mathis, marking his return to the agency after first signing in 2015. With a background in touring, independent recording, and ministry leadership, Mathis enters a new season of growth. New music is expected this summer. - May 06, 2026 - The Management Agency (TMA)
Sheriff Grady Judd Gives Morning Coffee Shout-Out to Bestselling Cozy Mystery “Florida Retirement Is Murder” by Kris Courtney
Award-winning American Artist and Author Kris Courtney is celebrating a special moment of recognition as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of America’s most respected and beloved law enforcement voices, gave a warm Morning Coffee mention to his bestselling cozy comedy snowbird mystery, "Florida Retirement Is Murder." - April 16, 2026 - Kris Courtney
RhinoLeap Presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three fearless performers from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil attempt the impossible: to bring all of Shakespeare’s plays to life in a single performance. Blending comedy, improvisation, and physical storytelling, this high-energy production delights Shakespeare fans and curious newcomers alike. - April 15, 2026 - RhinoLeap Productions
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
Endless Void — The Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition Successfully Presented in Silicon Valley, USA
On the evening of March 26, 2026, the opening reception of “Endless Void — The Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition” was held at ArtX Gallery in Silicon Valley, San Francisco Bay Area. - March 30, 2026 - Gallery NAT
Nickolas Wildstar Campaign Announces “The Dream Fundraiser” Community Event April 11
Fresno City Council District 5 candidate Nickolas Wildstar will host a community fundraising event titled “The Dream Fundraiser” on April 11 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, bringing together residents, supporters, and community members to learn more about his campaign and vision for... - March 29, 2026 - Nickolas Wildstar for Fresno City Council District 5 2026
Nickolas Wildstar Calls for Accountability and a New Vision for Public Safety
Response on issue from City Council Candidate Nickolas Wildstar regarding ICE Shooting in Minneapolis. - March 21, 2026 - Nickolas Wildstar for Fresno City Council District 5 2026
Liz Ash Launches Personal Branding Service Grounded in Her Reputation Capital Framework
Brand strategist and creative director Liz Ash has launched a new Reputation Branding service rooted in Reputation Capital, a concept she has established as an essential dimension of branding. The service is designed around the idea that reputation is not separate from brand value, but one of its most important and consequential forms. - March 19, 2026 - Liz Ash
"FunnyCon" to Cement Chicago as the World’s Comedy Capital This April; Inaugural "Funny Awards" Set for April Fools’ Day
A major new comedy event from Scott Dikkers (co-founder and 15-year editor-in-chief of The Onion) comes to The Lincoln Lodge March 31-April 2, bringing comedy workshops with comedy-industry insiders, performances by fan-favorite comedians from Chicago, LA, and New York and the gala Funny Awards celebration the night of April 1, where "The Funny" (not to be confused with the the Emmy or the Grammy) will go to the year's funniest movie, funniest TV show, funniest book, funniest comedian, and more. - March 18, 2026 - FunnyCon
Ritu Raj Presents “Ferrari Capsule Collection” at Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj presents the Ferrari Capsule Collection at Scottsdale Art Week 2026 (March 19–22, WestWorld of Scottsdale), represented by MRG Fine Arts (Booths F7 & G7). The series of five large-scale paintings explores Ferrari’s visual language—speed, precision, and engineering—through minimal geometry and bold color fields. Influenced by geometric abstraction, Raj translates performance and balance into immersive works where color, structure, and energy interact. - March 18, 2026 - RituStudio
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai
Song E Yoon, Collateral Event of the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia
Contemporary artist Song E Yoon (born in 1983, Busan, South Korea; currently based in New York) will present "Song E Yoon : Songs Across Time" from May 9 to November 22, 2026, as part of the off Collateral Event at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The... - March 13, 2026 - The Foundation of ART NYC
“Susan Grabel: Lost My Husband/Can’t Lose My Country” at Ceres Gallery
Susan Grabel presents new cast-paper sculptures within a mixed-media environment. - March 10, 2026 - Susan Grabel
Former Wall Street Executive Nichole Pointdujour to Speak on Preserving Networks and Reclaiming Community at Black Enterprise’s 20th Annual Women of Power Summit
Nichole Pointdujour, CEO of The Master Connector Agency, is speaking and signing her book at the upcoming Black Enterprise 20th Annual Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, NV. - February 19, 2026 - The Master Connector Agency
From Silence to Gold: International Visionary Marigpa Announces Edinburgh Debut "AETHER - Golden Journey"
Following a transformative multi-month retreat into total silence, London-based artist Marigpa returns to the international stage with "AETHER - Golden Journey by Marigpa,” a landmark solo exhibition at The Dundas Street Gallery. Opening 27 February, the collection marks a pivotal shift... - February 19, 2026 - The Oneness Gallery
Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers. - February 18, 2026 - Bennys Brave Adventures
Carolinas & Tri-Point Delegates Shine at the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty Competition
The TriPoint Our Little Miss and the North and South Carolina Our Little Miss regional pageants proudly congratulate its delegates on an outstanding showing at the 2026 Our Little Miss World’s Universal Beauty and Universal Prince Competition in Montgomery, Alabama. “I am so proud of... - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
When a Hotel Overbooks, Families Pay the Price—And Our Communities Can Do Better
A hotel overbooking in Montgomery left numerous Our Little Miss pageant contestants from around the country without expected lodging, creating stress and safety concerns for participating families. Pageant president Teri Chandler Fowler responds on behalf of families. - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
Ritu Raj Exhibits at the LA Art Show 2026 — Booth 702
Ritu Raj is exhibiting at the LA Art Show 2026 at Booth 702, open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through Sunday, January 11, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The presentation features recent abstract works exploring time, memory, and movement through layered compositions and bold color. Raj is represented by MRG under gallerist Michael Goodman, marking an important moment in his expanding national and international presence. - January 09, 2026 - RituStudio
JS Gallery Brings Global Voices to LA Art Show 2026 with “Off Script” Exhibition
International exhibition explores immigrant artists creating beyond predefined narratives. - January 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
“Preserving Place: Watercolor Memories of Home & History” Solo Exhibition by Joy Osborne at Loveland City Hall Loveland, Ohio
Local watercolor artist Joy Osborne invites the community to experience “Preserving Place: Watercolor Memories of Home & History,” a solo exhibition celebrating the spirit, character, and stories of Loveland’s historic landmarks and landscapes. The show will be on view at Loveland City Hall, 120 W Loveland Ave, from January 10 through March 14, 2026, with an opening reception on January 10 from 4–6 pm. - January 01, 2026 - joy DESIGNS
Mike Tyson's Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience
The Official Knockout Immersive Experience — Built to Hit Every Sense Enter a world where greatness is reimagined. Launching Summer 2026 in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson’s Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience is a next-gen, multi-sensory journey that puts fans inside the story of a global... - December 23, 2025 - YOUR ID
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
Cleanne Johnson - Book Author That's Captivating Readers Across America
Cleanne Lynn Johnson—author, poet, and host of the Beauty of Colors podcast—continues to inspire audiences with books that champion courage, gratitude, and self-love. Through poetry, fiction, inspirational quotes, and empowering children’s stories, Johnson encourages readers to embrace their identity, honor their heritage, and find strength in life’s challenges. - December 09, 2025 - Cleanne Johnson
Debut Author with No Following Lands #2 on Amazon’s Hispanic & Latino eBooks Bestsellers List
New Jersey debut author Alessandra Alma is celebrating an unexpected milestone after her first novel, Twelve Days to Win a Count, debuted at #2 on Amazon’s Hispanic & Latino eBooks Bestsellers list—despite having no social media following, no email list, and a readership consisting... - December 08, 2025 - Alessandra Alma
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Gaku Kakizaki Exhibition "Komorebi Where the Light Is"
Walls Tokyo is pleased to announce Gaku Kakizaki solo exhibition “Komorebi: Places of Light” from November 13 to December 13, 2025. - October 30, 2025 - WallsTokyo Art Gallery
Hosting Marketers Launches New Wowza-Powered RTMP Streaming Plans with Ad Monetization and Reseller Options
The long-established streaming host expands its RTMP lineup with Wowza-based infrastructure, VAST/VMAP ad-integration tools, and white-label reseller programs for broadcasters and agencies. - October 21, 2025 - Hosting Marketers, Inc.
“Return of the Goofi Juice” Blasts Off with Over 120 2-for-1 Tickets Sold — Yoshi Crew Delivers a Cosmic Night to Remember
“Return of the Goofi Juice” lit up Atlantucky Brewery with over 120 advance 2-for-1 tickets sold. Y0$#! (Yoshi) The Cat In The Hat and the Yoshi Crew delivered a cosmic fusion of music, gaming, and fashion featuring Y0$#! (Yoshi), Follow Me Atl, Yun Simba, Galore Galactic, Big C, A.I. Famous, Furg, DJ Bishop Don, and DJ Goldn, Bluzi. The night pulsed with vibrant energy, celebrating creativity, culture, and community. - October 13, 2025 - Yoshi Crew ent
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Groovin' & Laughin' - Where Music Meets Comedy
Groovin’ & Laughin’ Brings Stix Bones & The BONE Squad with Comedian Chris Roach to Chelsea Table & Stage. Presented by G&G Talent and Fashion Icon Nolé Marin | Hosted by Miss New York USA 2025, Christiana DiNardo. - September 26, 2025 - G&G Talent
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
Essential Classics App Launches: a Modern Gateway to Classical Music
Essential Classics, a new app for classical music lovers, has officially launched, offering listeners an elegant way to experience the world’s greatest music in their daily lives. With more than 100 carefully curated playlists — from calming morning routines to powerful symphonic drama — the app transforms ordinary moments into cinematic experiences. - September 21, 2025 - Cugate AG
Grammy®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single "Let’s Pray"
Composed during the pandemic, Vega says Let's Pray is just as timely today as ever. Featuring John Patitucci, Lewis Nash, and Luisito Quintero. - September 16, 2025 - Donald Vega