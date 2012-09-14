|
|Children Uniting Nations Los Angeles, CA
Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political...
|Combat Female Veterans Families United Greensboro, NC
Founded in 2017, Combat Female Veterans Families United was established to directly confront the issue and lack of support services to address...
|Craveyon CloudWines® Temecula, CA
Craveyon CloudWines is an online wine subscription company that allows members to choose which wines are bottled. Custom designed frequency...
|SFATA Washington, DC
The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) is the premier and largest vapor and e-cig trade association, we are committed to...
|TOCICO Denver, CO
About TOCICO - The Theory of Constraints International Certification Organization (TOCICO) unites people who share a passion for win-win...
|Adoption Forum Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access...
|Awake In America Philadelphia, PA
Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders. We help people launch support groups around the...
|Campus Moms.com Waco, TX
CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping...
|Catalyst New York, NY
Catalyst (www.catalyst.org) is the premier nonprofit research and advisory organization that works with businesses and the professions to...
|Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Los Angeles, CA
Our Mission:
The mission of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF) is to make a positive difference in the lives of children...
|CitiNannies LLC Houston, TX
Citinannies.net is owned by CitiNannies, LLC, a traditional full service domestic nanny recruiting agency located in Houston, Texas. In...
|Club of Amsterdam Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Club of Amsterdam is an independent, international think-tank that organises regular high-level discussions on preferred futures. It...
|Colorado BioScience Association Denver, CO
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members,...
|Concerned Citizens of La Cruz
Concerned Citizens of La Cruz is a homeowners association currently battling collusion and corruption in Mexico in an attempt to defend...
|Content Management Professionals Sarasota, FL
CM Pros believes that content management is essential to organizations of every type ... that it harvests and promotes both financial and...
|Divers/Cité Montréal, Canada
Divers/Cité is a non profit organization whose major aspiration is to create and foster understanding of the richness of difference...
|eNetworkGenie.com Maple Grove, MN
Enhancing peoples lives professionally and personally by providing the connections of strategic alliances of like-minded people.
Creating...
|Family Business Association MA
The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our...
|Florida Direct Marketing Association Tamarac, FL
The FDMA has nearly 200 members, including catalogers, Internet retailers, financial services providers, publishers, book and music clubs...
|HindlerScott & Associates LLC Los Angeles, CA
HindlerScott & Associates LLC is an upscale matchmaking service for marriage-minded individuals who understand that finding a spouse is...
|Hope for Charities Franklin Lakes, NJ
Our company has only 1 goal: To help your charity raise the most money possible!
We provide your non profit with a "ZERO Risk-all...
|IHF US Equestrian Society Columbia, TN
The IHF US Equestrian Society's mission is simple, it is to promote and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of all equine animals worldwide,...
|International Executive Association Metuchen, NJ
The International Executive Association is the world's leading business membership organization, with a global network of nearly 2500 senior...
|Island of the Month Club Saint Petersburg, FL
The Island of the Month Club is a professional island music event organization that specializes in working with exotic island governments...
|Just Between Girlfriends Austell, GA
Just Between Girlfriends (JBG) is a women’s networking group that hosts memorable and fun-filled events for professional, multicultural...
|National Mail Order Association Minneapolis, MN
The NMOA provides education, information and business contacts to those involved in direct marketing, or want to become involved in direct...
|National Scrapbooking Association Katy, TX
Serving all segments of the scrapbooking industry - - consumers, retailers, service providers, manufacturers and publications -- the NSA...
|NetworkInAustin.com Austin, TX
NetworkInAustin is the networking hub of Central Texas, connecting the local online networking community with opportunities to interact...
|NYC Cashflow
Our Mission: To provide a lifestyle, and interactive environment with resources and tools, for aspiring entrepreneurs to become financially...
|OlderWiserWomen.com Aberdeen, WA
OlderWiserWomen™ inspires women to embrace the freedom, magic and wisdom of Successful Aging. Sharing, learning and growing while...
|Organizers' Collaborative boston, ma
Organizers' Collaborative is a membership organization of activists and technology consultants dedicated to providing social change groups...
|Pick up America Pueblo, CO
Pick up America is a non profit organization dedicated to making better communities to live in.
Our mission is to clean up America...
|Poker Pros Sandton, South Africa
PokerPros was launched on 1 November 2008, and has since been an active diplomat of the online poker industry. As the brainchild of Thomas...
|RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare Boston, MA
Designed membership plans help consumers pay for complementary alternative medicine visits.CamCare provides a membership based reimbursement...
|Santa Claus Incorporated Riverside, CA
Santa Claus Incorporated is a not-for-profit, 501 C (3) organization with no paid staff or employees. Our purpose is to provide gifts at...
|StringsAlong.com Grass Valley, CA
The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and...
|SuperFans Atlanta, GA
SuperFans is the street team at NewEditionFanClub.com. We call ourselves SuperFans because we encompass everything that a true fan brings...
|The Association of Settlement Companies Madison, WI
The Association of Settlement Companies (TASC) is a non-profit organization, based in Wisconsin that serves as the leading voice for consumer...
|The Fashion World Media Silver Spring, MD
THE FASHION WORLD MEDIA (TFWM) IS A COMPANY LOCATED IN THE STATE OF MARYLAND. THE DOMAIN NAME thefashionworldmedia.com REPRESENT A FASHION...
