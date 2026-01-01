Business Directory>Retail & Consumer Services>Consumer Services>Organizations & Institutions>Membership Organizations>

Membership Organizations

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Gold Company Profiles

Act!vate Brain & Body

Act!vate Brain & Body

An innovative brain and body fitness center where Certified Brain Health Trainers design, coach and monitor a science-based, personalized brain and body workout program based on your goals and...

BPS Philanthropic Advisors

BPS Philanthropic Advisors

About BPS Philanthropic Advisors BPS Philanthropic Advisors is full-service consulting firm for nonprofits who need to increase financial sustainability, deepen donor engagement, and demonstrate...

Children Uniting Nations

Children Uniting Nations

Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political realities and rapid globalization. The planet today is...

Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

The FLC was organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986 to promote and strengthen technology transfer nationwide. Today, approximately 300 federal...

M3Linked

M3Linked

Headquartered in Birmingham, MI, M3Linked currently operates in eight states serving 36 major metropolitan communities. M3Linked builds communities of entrepreneurs, CEOs, business owners, inventors,...

Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium

Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium

Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium is a coalition of organizations across the payments ecosystem dedicated to collaborating on identifying, detecting and implementing best practices to combat...

the*gamehers

the*gamehers

About the*gamehers: the*gamehers is a community-driven platform dedicated to celebrating and advocating for women within the gaming ecosystem. Through events, awards, and continuous initiatives,...

Company Profiles

Adoption Forum

Adoption Forum

Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access to records for adult adoptees. Functioning as a group of...

Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

Arizona Real Estate Investors Association

AZREIA - Arizona Real Estate Investors Association is a full-time association for the real estate investor that provides its members the education, training, support, and networking opportunities...

Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Club

Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Club

Are you missing out on all that life has to offer? Have more adventure, more fun, more joy! Live a life full of friends, fun, and travel. Around Town Members: Meet New People - For...

Awake In America

Awake In America

Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders.  We help people launch support groups around the county quickly and easily, as well as work with health care...

California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA)

California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA)

The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) is a statewide organization in California working to end sexual violence. CALCASA’s membership is the sixty-six rape crisis centers...

Campus Moms.com

Campus Moms.com

CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping college students adjust to college life and be there in a...

Catalyst

Catalyst

Catalyst (www.catalyst.org) is the premier nonprofit research and advisory organization that works with businesses and the professions to build inclusive environments and expand opportunities for...

Children Affected by AIDS Foundation

Children Affected by AIDS Foundation

Our Mission: The mission of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF) is to make a positive difference in the lives of children infected with HIV and affected by AIDS. CAAF accomplishes this...

CitiNannies LLC

CitiNannies LLC

Citinannies.net is owned by CitiNannies, LLC, a traditional full service domestic nanny recruiting agency located in Houston, Texas. In the beginning, the company was formed to offer exceptional full...

Club of Amsterdam

Club of Amsterdam

The Club of Amsterdam is an independent, international think-tank that organises regular high-level discussions on preferred futures. It involves those who dare to think out of the box and those who...

Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members, the CBSA actively works to promote the growth of the...

Concerned Citizens of La Cruz

Concerned Citizens of La Cruz

Concerned Citizens of La Cruz is a homeowners association currently battling collusion and corruption in Mexico in an attempt to defend their homes. 

Content Management Professionals

Content Management Professionals

CM Pros believes that content management is essential to organizations of every type ... that it harvests and promotes both financial and human value for the companies and organizations that can tap...

Divers/Cité

Divers/Cité

Divers/Cité is a non profit organization whose major aspiration is to create and foster understanding of the richness of difference and diversity through the presentation of an unifying...

eNetworkGenie.com

eNetworkGenie.com

Enhancing peoples lives professionally and personally by providing the connections of strategic alliances of like-minded people. Creating growth and development through mentoring and...

Family Business Association

Family Business Association

The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our goal is to highlight successful family businesses and...

Florida Direct Marketing Association

Florida Direct Marketing Association

The FDMA has nearly 200 members, including catalogers, Internet retailers, financial services providers, publishers, book and music clubs and retail stores. “Direct marketing” is the art...

Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida

Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida

Assisted living facilities support an independent lifestyle for seniors who require personal attendance and assistance. Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida provide a safe and supportive...

HindlerScott & Associates LLC

HindlerScott & Associates LLC

HindlerScott & Associates LLC is an upscale matchmaking service for marriage-minded individuals who understand that finding a spouse is one of the most crucial decisions in one's life.

Hope for Charities

Hope for Charities

Our company has only 1 goal: To help your charity raise the most money possible! We provide your non profit with a "ZERO Risk-all Reward" way to raise money with our on line & on...

IHF US Equestrian Society

IHF US Equestrian Society

The IHF US Equestrian Society's mission is simple, it is to promote and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of all equine animals worldwide, whether captive or in the wild, by developing and...

Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

i4cp enables high performance in the world's top companies. Over the last 40 years, i4cp research has revealed the five key human capital domains that companies leverage to drive performance. Our...

International Association of Home Staging Professional®

International Association of Home Staging Professional®

The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) www.iahsp.com

International Brangus Breeders Association

International Brangus Breeders Association

The International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA) empowers members to advance the quality, reliability and value of Brangus and Brangus influenced cattle; provides innovative programs and...

International Executive Association

International Executive Association

The International Executive Association is the world's leading business membership organization, with a global network of nearly 2500 senior executives in USA, Europe and Asia. The International...

Island of the Month Club

Island of the Month Club

The Island of the Month Club is a professional island music event organization that specializes in working with exotic island governments and luxury venues. Members enjoy monthly concerts...

Junior League of Galveston County

Junior League of Galveston County

JL Galveston County, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities.

Just Between Girlfriends

Just Between Girlfriends

Just Between Girlfriends (JBG) is a women’s networking group that hosts memorable and fun-filled events for professional, multicultural women. JBG events provide a forum for women to network,...

Nat'l Assoc. of Uniform Manf. & Distrib

Nat'l Assoc. of Uniform Manf. & Distrib

National trade association for the uniform and career apparel industry.  NAUMD represents the interest of the industry to the public, media, and govermental agencies. www.naumd.com

National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)

National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. Founded in 1980, NAMAD is committed to...

National Mail Order Association

National Mail Order Association

The NMOA provides education, information and business contacts to those involved in direct marketing, or want to become involved in direct marketing. i.e. Direct Mail, Catalogs, Infomercials,...

National Real Estate Investment Club, Inc.

National Real Estate Investment Club, Inc.

National Real Estate Investment Club (NREI Club) is an educational and networking real estate investment club that will provide you with all the tools you need to invest. Our mission is to make you...

National Scrapbooking Association

National Scrapbooking Association

Serving all segments of the scrapbooking industry - - consumers, retailers, service providers, manufacturers and publications -- the NSA provides the tools to strengthen and unify the scrapbooking...

NetworkInAustin.com

NetworkInAustin.com

NetworkInAustin is the networking hub of Central Texas, connecting the local online networking community with opportunities to interact face to face and engage with organizations across the region. A...

NYC Cashflow

NYC Cashflow

Our Mission: To provide a lifestyle, and interactive environment with resources and tools, for aspiring entrepreneurs to become financially free. About us NYC Cashflow is the world’s...

OlderWiserWomen.com

OlderWiserWomen.com

OlderWiserWomen™ inspires women to embrace the freedom, magic and wisdom of Successful Aging. Sharing, learning and growing while Celebrating the Journey.

Organizers' Collaborative

Organizers' Collaborative

Organizers' Collaborative is a membership organization of activists and technology consultants dedicated to providing social change groups with proven, easy-to-use technology and support that is...

Pick up America

Pick up America

Pick up America is a non profit organization dedicated to making better communities to live in. Our mission is to clean up America from coast to coast, by inspiring all Americas to join us for...

Poker Pros

Poker Pros

PokerPros was launched on 1 November 2008, and has since been an active diplomat of the online poker industry. As the brainchild of Thomas Pays, a devoted poker player, PokerPros has successfully...

RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare

RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare

Designed membership plans help consumers pay for complementary alternative medicine visits.CamCare provides a membership based reimbursement program that offers an affordable pathway to a wide range...

Santa Claus Incorporated

Santa Claus Incorporated

Santa Claus Incorporated is a not-for-profit, 501 C (3) organization with no paid staff or employees. Our purpose is to provide gifts at Christmas for disadvantaged children. In order to preserve...

StringsAlong.com

StringsAlong.com

The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and quickly playing with the best. Learn as you watch, hearing...

Companies 1 - 50 of 59