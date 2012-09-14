PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Membership Organizations
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Children Uniting Nations Children Uniting Nations Los Angeles, CA
Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political... 
Combat Female Veterans Families United Combat Female Veterans Families United Greensboro, NC
Founded in 2017, Combat Female Veterans Families United was established to directly confront the issue and lack of support services to address... 
Craveyon CloudWines® Craveyon CloudWines® Temecula, CA
Craveyon CloudWines is an online wine subscription company that allows members to choose which wines are bottled. Custom designed frequency... 
Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) Federal Laboratory Consortium for Techno... Cherry Hill, NJ
The FLC was organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986 to promote and strengthen technology... 
International Association of Home Staging Professional® International Association of Home Stagin... Greenbank, WA
The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) www.iahsp.com 
SFATA SFATA Washington, DC
The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) is the premier and largest vapor and e-cig trade association, we are committed to... 
TOCICO TOCICO Denver, CO
About TOCICO - The Theory of Constraints International Certification Organization (TOCICO) unites people who share a passion for win-win... 
Adoption Forum Adoption Forum Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access... 
Arizona Real Estate Investors Association Arizona Real Estate Investors Associatio... Phoenix, AZ
AZREIA - Arizona Real Estate Investors Association is a full-time association for the real estate investor that provides its members the... 
Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Club Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Clu... San Diego, CA
Are you missing out on all that life has to offer? Have more adventure, more fun, more joy! Live a life full of friends, fun, and travel. Around... 
Awake In America Awake In America Philadelphia, PA
Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders.  We help people launch support groups around the... 
California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) California Coalition Against Sexual Assa... Sacramento, CA
The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) is a statewide organization in California working to end sexual violence. CALCASA’s... 
Campus Moms.com Campus Moms.com Waco, TX
CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping... 
Catalyst Catalyst New York, NY
Catalyst (www.catalyst.org) is the premier nonprofit research and advisory organization that works with businesses and the professions to... 
Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Los Angeles, CA
Our Mission: The mission of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF) is to make a positive difference in the lives of children... 
CitiNannies LLC CitiNannies LLC Houston, TX
Citinannies.net is owned by CitiNannies, LLC, a traditional full service domestic nanny recruiting agency located in Houston, Texas. In... 
Club of Amsterdam Club of Amsterdam Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Club of Amsterdam is an independent, international think-tank that organises regular high-level discussions on preferred futures. It... 
Colorado BioScience Association Colorado BioScience Association Denver, CO
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members,... 
Concerned Citizens of La Cruz Concerned Citizens of La Cruz
Concerned Citizens of La Cruz is a homeowners association currently battling collusion and corruption in Mexico in an attempt to defend... 
Content Management Professionals Content Management Professionals Sarasota, FL
CM Pros believes that content management is essential to organizations of every type ... that it harvests and promotes both financial and... 
Divers/Cité Divers/Cité Montréal, Canada
Divers/Cité is a non profit organization whose major aspiration is to create and foster understanding of the richness of difference... 
eNetworkGenie.com eNetworkGenie.com Maple Grove, MN
Enhancing peoples lives professionally and personally by providing the connections of strategic alliances of like-minded people. Creating... 
Family Business Association Family Business Association MA
The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our... 
Florida Direct Marketing Association Florida Direct Marketing Association Tamarac, FL
The FDMA has nearly 200 members, including catalogers, Internet retailers, financial services providers, publishers, book and music clubs... 
Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida Green Assisted Living Facilities of Flor... Clearwater, FL
Assisted living facilities support an independent lifestyle for seniors who require personal attendance and assistance. Green Assisted Living... 
HindlerScott & Associates LLC HindlerScott & Associates LLC Los Angeles, CA
HindlerScott & Associates LLC is an upscale matchmaking service for marriage-minded individuals who understand that finding a spouse is... 
Hope for Charities Hope for Charities Franklin Lakes, NJ
Our company has only 1 goal: To help your charity raise the most money possible! We provide your non profit with a "ZERO Risk-all... 
IHF US Equestrian Society IHF US Equestrian Society Columbia, TN
The IHF US Equestrian Society's mission is simple, it is to promote and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of all equine animals worldwide,... 
Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp) Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4... Seattle, WA
i4cp enables high performance in the world's top companies. Over the last 40 years, i4cp research has revealed the five key human capital... 
International Brangus Breeders Association International Brangus Breeders Associati... San Antonio, TX
The International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA) empowers members to advance the quality, reliability and value of Brangus and Brangus... 
International Executive Association International Executive Association Metuchen, NJ
The International Executive Association is the world's leading business membership organization, with a global network of nearly 2500 senior... 
Island of the Month Club Island of the Month Club Saint Petersburg, FL
The Island of the Month Club is a professional island music event organization that specializes in working with exotic island governments... 
Just Between Girlfriends Just Between Girlfriends Austell, GA
Just Between Girlfriends (JBG) is a women’s networking group that hosts memorable and fun-filled events for professional, multicultural... 
Nat'l Assoc. of Uniform Manf. & Distrib Nat'l Assoc. of Uniform Manf. & Distrib New York, NY
National trade association for the uniform and career apparel industry.  NAUMD represents the interest of the industry to the public,... 
National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) National Association of Minority Automob... Hyattsville, MD
The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the... 
National Mail Order Association National Mail Order Association Minneapolis, MN
The NMOA provides education, information and business contacts to those involved in direct marketing, or want to become involved in direct... 
National Real Estate Investment Club, Inc. National Real Estate Investment Club, In... Livermore, CA
National Real Estate Investment Club (NREI Club) is an educational and networking real estate investment club that will provide you with... 
National Scrapbooking Association National Scrapbooking Association Katy, TX
Serving all segments of the scrapbooking industry - - consumers, retailers, service providers, manufacturers and publications -- the NSA... 
NetworkInAustin.com NetworkInAustin.com Austin, TX
NetworkInAustin is the networking hub of Central Texas, connecting the local online networking community with opportunities to interact... 
NYC Cashflow NYC Cashflow
Our Mission: To provide a lifestyle, and interactive environment with resources and tools, for aspiring entrepreneurs to become financially... 
OlderWiserWomen.com OlderWiserWomen.com Aberdeen, WA
OlderWiserWomen™ inspires women to embrace the freedom, magic and wisdom of Successful Aging. Sharing, learning and growing while... 
Organizers' Collaborative Organizers' Collaborative boston, ma
Organizers' Collaborative is a membership organization of activists and technology consultants dedicated to providing social change groups... 
Pick up America Pick up America Pueblo, CO
Pick up America is a non profit organization dedicated to making better communities to live in. Our mission is to clean up America... 
Poker Pros Poker Pros Sandton, South Africa
PokerPros was launched on 1 November 2008, and has since been an active diplomat of the online poker industry. As the brainchild of Thomas... 
RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare Boston, MA
Designed membership plans help consumers pay for complementary alternative medicine visits.CamCare provides a membership based reimbursement... 
Santa Claus Incorporated Santa Claus Incorporated Riverside, CA
Santa Claus Incorporated is a not-for-profit, 501 C (3) organization with no paid staff or employees. Our purpose is to provide gifts at... 
StringsAlong.com StringsAlong.com Grass Valley, CA
The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and... 
SuperFans SuperFans Atlanta, GA
SuperFans is the street team at NewEditionFanClub.com. We call ourselves SuperFans because we encompass everything that a true fan brings... 
The Association of Settlement Companies The Association of Settlement Companies Madison, WI
The Association of Settlement Companies (TASC) is a non-profit organization, based in Wisconsin that serves as the leading voice for consumer... 
The Fashion World Media The Fashion World Media Silver Spring, MD
THE FASHION WORLD MEDIA (TFWM) IS A COMPANY LOCATED IN THE STATE OF MARYLAND. THE DOMAIN NAME thefashionworldmedia.com REPRESENT A FASHION... 
