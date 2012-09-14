PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter
Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists
ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs
CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
John R. Hill of Pella, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive detailing field.
About John R. Hill
John Hill has over 45 years experience in the automotive detailing... - December 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
“Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - December 07, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female
Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
After winning two consecutive Block Island Race Week regattas, the SAIL LAST charity teams with UCONN Sailing Team to bring college sailors onto big boats. - December 04, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is honored to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - December 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance announced that only 10 exhibit booths remain for the organization's 2020 national Medicare insurance conference. AAMSI reports the 2020 conference will include 124 exhibit spaces, an increase from the 85 at the 2019 industry event. - December 02, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
ISEA, the leading safety product standards association, recognize safety industry leaders. - November 28, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 28, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
Some 13 insurers have entered the Medicare Advantage market making coverage available for the coming year, shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Medicare's Annual Enrollment period ends December 7 making it vital for seniors to act prior to the enrollment deadline. - November 28, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
LC Well, in association with Design Your Life ME, organized a financial wellness workshop. Financial wellness is a crucial part of one's overall wellbeing and LC Well recognizes that. The workshop was conducted by Rasheda and Shakil Khan and was attended by locals and expats in Dubai. It shed light on... - November 27, 2019 - LC Well
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance posted the program for the organization's 2020 national Medigap insurance industry conference. The Medicare Supplement Summit takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago. - November 27, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 23, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond. - November 23, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance reports record sponsorships for the organization's 2020 National Medicare Insurance Industry Summit. AAMSI's conference takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago, IL. - November 23, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019.
Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)
During the current Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) period, most consumers are opting for zero-cost plans shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Comparing plans and costs is vital before AEP ends on December 7. - November 21, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
With an overwhelming majority of support, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) have signed cards to form a union and join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). In a letter to the management of NBT, the dancers stated, “This is a decision made in the interest of longevity and artistic... - November 21, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists
NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel.
About Neight C. Casperson
Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Zonta Douglas County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International throughout 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County
LC Well under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Lal Chand, sponsored the two day "Positive psychology and happiness conference" in Dubai. Announcing this in a press release, Mr. Lal Chand said that it was a very insightful and inspiring two days with bright minds from all over the world sharing... - November 20, 2019 - LC Well
A special event for seniors featuring vendors in an open meeting format including Pennsylvania State Representative Rosemary Brown and Senator Baker’s Office. - November 15, 2019 - Saw Creek Estates
The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor Abby Ferri, CSP, with the 2019 Robert B. Hurley Distinguished Service Award, at the association’s Award Dinner on Nov. 18 at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA. - November 14, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance announced the line-up for the largest free agent Summit focusing on Medicare and senior insurance products. The 2020 National Medicare Insurance Sales Summit will take place May 13, 2020 in Chicago. - November 13, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
NJAPM Conference Chair Gabrielle Strich and the NJAPM Board of Directors invite members and the public to attend New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ 26th Annual Conference, Making Mediation Your Day Job with featured speakers Mark Bullock and David White, on Saturday, November 16 from 8:15 AM to 4:30 PM at the Imperia in Somerset. - November 08, 2019 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
Seniors should avoid the potentially costly mistake of skipping Medicare's Annual Enrollment period advises the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. - November 08, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage.
About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks
With over 20 years experience,... - November 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Lincoln Street revitalization to include full reconstruction, public parking, & other upgrades. - November 02, 2019 - Marlborough Economic Development Corporation
The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) Board of Governors meeting on October 14, 2019, the Board ratified Arizona Opera’s most recent collective bargaining agreement. - November 02, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists
Marlborough ranks 27th in education and health, in the 83rd percentile overall among 1,200 cities. - November 01, 2019 - Marlborough Economic Development Corporation
A record 102 exhibit hall booths have already been sold for the 2020 National Medicare Insurance Summit organized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. AAMSI reports significant growth from prior events due to increasing interest in Medicare insurance options. - October 31, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
During Medicare's Annual Enrollment seniors are facing more choices than in prior years and would benefit by connecting with local Medicare insurance specialists recommends the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. - October 30, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Keith D. Birmingham of Orrington, Maine has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of plumbing and HVAC.
About Keith D. Birmingham
Keith Birmingham is the owner of Birmingham... - October 29, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - October 26, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
Safe Streets Initiative is asking the Denver community to join them this holiday season in encouraging safe holiday consumption. - October 26, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative
Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform
50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club
A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce... - October 21, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - October 19, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council
Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA of Brooklyn, New York has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.
About Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA
Jackelyn Martinez is the owner... - October 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
NACCE has named San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) as the 2019 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year. Paul Dale, Ed.D., president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), has been named Entrepreneurial President of the Year. - October 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship