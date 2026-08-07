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WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Jon R. Lapo Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Jon R. Lapo of Chicago, Illinois has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his contributions and achievements in government service. About Jon R. Lapo Jon R. Lapo is retired from the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army. His work with the city... - August 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dr. Christopher Kolker Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Christopher Kolker of Norwich, Connecticut, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in family medicine, hospice and palliative care medicine. About Dr. Christopher Kolker Dr. - August 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology. About Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair,... - August 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers Jr. to Headline Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
Medal of Honor recipient Major James Capers Jr., USMC (Ret.), whose extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War recently earned the nation's highest military decoration, will serve as the honored guest at the Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at... - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray Named a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been recognized as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding leadership and contributions in education and student leadership. About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray B.G. (Ret.) Douglas J. Murray serves as... - July 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Mohammad A. Jallaq Named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Mohamad A. Jallaq of Grove City, Ohio has been named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development. About Mohamad A. Jallaq Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and... - July 22, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
CCHR Tennessee Joins International Protest to Expose Coercive and Failed Mental Health Practices at Psychiatric Convention
Group Calls for Ending Electroshock and Greater Disclosure of Psychiatric Drug Risks Linked to Violence - July 20, 2026 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
Dr. David B. Hardin Honored as a Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. David B. Hardin of Noblesville, Indiana has been named Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in his field. About Dr. David B. Hardin Dr. David B. Hardin is a physician... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects Charles L. Cooper as an Influential Business Professional for Two Consecutive Years
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as an Influential Business Professional of the Year 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This is the second year in a row he has received this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Chrome Angelz RC Announces Deadwood, South Dakota as Host Destination for 2027 Convention Following a Successful 2026 Gathering
Chrome Angelz RC, an international women’s motorcycle riding organization and registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced that its 2027 Convention will be held in Deadwood, South Dakota. The announcement follows the successful completion of the organization’s 2026 Convention, which... - July 13, 2026 - Chrome Angelz RC International
Rong Diao Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 in Food/Biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Rong Diao of Morris Plains, New Jersey, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in food/biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in food, biotech, manufacturing, and research and development. About Rong Diao Rong Diao is an owner of... - July 09, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing. About Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired Regents... - July 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in the online directory for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is... - July 07, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Eugenia G. Fain Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Eugenia G. Fain of Columbia, South Carolina has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in publishing. About Eugenia G. Fain Eugenia G. Fain is an author, artist, singer-songwriter, and poet whose work includes... - July 03, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Optivate Solutions Launches MonitorEasy, a Website Monitoring Platform for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built for nonprofits. MonitorEasy monitors uptime, SEO health, SSL certificates, and Core Web Vitals, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost. - June 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Mike Seidel Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named Mike Seidel (Salisbury University) the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. A trusted voice in broadcast meteorology for more than 43 years, Seidel has helped millions prepare for severe weather through clear, accurate, and compassionate reporting. His distinguished career with WYFF, The Weather Channel, and Fox Weather exemplifies leadership, public service, and excellence in communications. - June 26, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
Founding Member Program Opens Doors to Business Growth, Visibility, and Strategic Connections
Limited-Time Opportunity Gives Business Professionals Lifetime Savings and Exclusive Access to Premium Networking and Growth Opportunities - June 24, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Reverend Ronald Buford Honored as a Professional Business Leader for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Ronald Buford of Sunnyvale, California, has been honored as a Professional Business Leader for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in religious outreach and social justice. Abut Reverend Ronald Buford Reverend Ronald Buford serves as pastor of... - June 17, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
Edward U. Depersis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Edward U. DePersis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. About Edward U. DePersis Edward U. DePersis is the CFO of ENDePersis... - June 11, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Lavonta Caldwell Selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
LaVonta Caldwell of Mandeville, Louisiana has been Selected As A Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her achievements in the field of art and music. About LaVonta Caldwell LaVonta Caldwell is a singer, board member, event coordinator, and historian with the... - June 10, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Ludin R. Morales Honored as a VIP For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ludin R. Morales of Fountain, Florida, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in fire protection services. About Ludin R. Morales Ludin R. Morales is the vice president of L&M Fire Protection LLC, a fire protection... - June 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects David Luding as a Professional of the Year for 2026
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska has been selected as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This accolade commemorates Luding’s lasting impact on workforce management and organizational consulting at both national and international... - June 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Olivia Danos 2026 National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Olivia Danos Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Mareham Yacoub 2026 National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Mareham Yacoub Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Sarp Sahin 2026 National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research
Sarp Sahin Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Elyse Warren 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year
Elyse Warren of Memphis, Tennessee, has been named the 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Practical Tips on Aging in Place: Smart Changes for Safer Living"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On May 12, a panel of experts will share practical, easy-to-implement tips that help aging adults create a safer, more comfortable living environment without sacrificing independence or style. - May 15, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Selects Lewis A. Weiss as an Honored Member
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss is the host and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio. He created the show in 2013 to encourage interest in... - May 14, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding leadership and contributions in education and student leadership. About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York, welcomes their newest members who were selected for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed below. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduces their newest members who are... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Reverend Rodney Wilson Honored for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Rodney Wilson of Henderson, Nevada, has been selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and pastoral counseling. About Reverend Rodney Wilson Reverend Wilson serves as the head... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Julie Wong Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, has been selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans. About Julie Wong Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a financial institution specializing in... - May 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety - May 05, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes Charles L. Cooper as a Featured Member
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this accolade for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. About Charles L. Cooper Charles L. Cooper... - April 30, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing. About Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired regents professor... - April 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Bestows Annual Wayfinder Awards
NACCE, North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education, funding, and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Betty Young, president of Hocking College, and Dirk Soma, director of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development at Baker Hill, as winners of its 2026 Wayfinder Award. - April 28, 2026 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Katie S. Worsham Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Katie S. Worsham of Arlington, Texas, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in government. About Katie S. Worsham Katie S. Worsham is a retired director of community planning with the U.S. Department of Housing and... - April 28, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Cal Poly Pomona Fraternity Raises Over $110,000 Towards Cancer Research
Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Chi Surpasses $110,000 in Annual Fundraising for Huntsman Cancer Institute, Eyes $1 Million Milestone - April 21, 2026 - Theta Sigma Chapter Sigma Chi
BMAC Industries / TapeSource Supports Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
BMAC Industries / TapeSource is supporting the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The partnership reflects a continued commitment to community involvement and helping provide specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club