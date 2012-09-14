PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

John R. Hill Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John R. Hill of Pella, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive detailing field. About John R. Hill John Hill has over 45 years experience in the automotive detailing... - December 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season “Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Looks Back on 2019 and Plans for 2020 The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - December 07, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

SAIL LAST Teams with UCONN Sailing to Race Big Sailboats in 2020 After winning two consecutive Block Island Race Week regattas, the SAIL LAST charity teams with UCONN Sailing Team to bring college sailors onto big boats. - December 04, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is honored to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - December 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Only 10 Exhibit Booths Remain for AAMSI's 2020 Medicare Supplement Industry Summit The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance announced that only 10 exhibit booths remain for the organization's 2020 national Medicare insurance conference. AAMSI reports the 2020 conference will include 124 exhibit spaces, an increase from the 85 at the 2019 industry event. - December 02, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

ISEA Members and Staff Garner Recognition ISEA, the leading safety product standards association, recognize safety industry leaders. - November 28, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Holds Meeting to Recap the Year, Look Ahead The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 28, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Thirteen Insurers Enter Medicare Advantage Market for 2020 Shares Association Some 13 insurers have entered the Medicare Advantage market making coverage available for the coming year, shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Medicare's Annual Enrollment period ends December 7 making it vital for seniors to act prior to the enrollment deadline. - November 28, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

LC Well Conducted Financial Wellness Workshop LC Well, in association with Design Your Life ME, organized a financial wellness workshop. Financial wellness is a crucial part of one's overall wellbeing and LC Well recognizes that. The workshop was conducted by Rasheda and Shakil Khan and was attended by locals and expats in Dubai. It shed light on... - November 27, 2019 - LC Well

Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Posts Full Conference Program The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance posted the program for the organization's 2020 national Medigap insurance industry conference. The Medicare Supplement Summit takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago. - November 27, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Religion Communicators Council Nashville Sees Community Building Project at Glencliff United Methodist Church The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 23, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Church of Scientology Nashville Rings in the Holiday Season with Open Doors, Open Hearts Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond. - November 23, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Summit Reports Record Sponsorships The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance reports record sponsorships for the organization's 2020 National Medicare Insurance Industry Summit. AAMSI's conference takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago, IL. - November 23, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019. Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)

Majority of Consumers Opting for Zero-Cost Medicare Advantage Plans, Reports Association During the current Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) period, most consumers are opting for zero-cost plans shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Comparing plans and costs is vital before AEP ends on December 7. - November 21, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Seek to Form Union With an overwhelming majority of support, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) have signed cards to form a union and join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). In a letter to the management of NBT, the dancers stated, “This is a decision made in the interest of longevity and artistic... - November 21, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel. About Neight C. Casperson Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Zonta Douglas County to Have Display at Nov. 23 Castle Rock Annual Starlighting Zonta Douglas County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International throughout 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County

Positive Psychology and Happiness Conference Takes Place in Dubai LC Well under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Lal Chand, sponsored the two day "Positive psychology and happiness conference" in Dubai. Announcing this in a press release, Mr. Lal Chand said that it was a very insightful and inspiring two days with bright minds from all over the world sharing... - November 20, 2019 - LC Well

Informed Senior Event at Saw Creek Estates: Dec. 4 A special event for seniors featuring vendors in an open meeting format including Pennsylvania State Representative Rosemary Brown and Senator Baker’s Office. - November 15, 2019 - Saw Creek Estates

ISEA Honors Abby Ferri, Innovative and Respected Safety Professional, with Distinguished Service Award The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor Abby Ferri, CSP, with the 2019 Robert B. Hurley Distinguished Service Award, at the association’s Award Dinner on Nov. 18 at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA. - November 14, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

Medicare Supplement Insurance Free Sales Summit Program Announced by Association The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance announced the line-up for the largest free agent Summit focusing on Medicare and senior insurance products. The 2020 National Medicare Insurance Sales Summit will take place May 13, 2020 in Chicago. - November 13, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators' Annual Conference, Sat. Nov. 16, Making Mediation Your Day Job @ The Imperia in Somerset, NJ NJAPM Conference Chair Gabrielle Strich and the NJAPM Board of Directors invite members and the public to attend New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ 26th Annual Conference, Making Mediation Your Day Job with featured speakers Mark Bullock and David White, on Saturday, November 16 from 8:15 AM to 4:30 PM at the Imperia in Somerset. - November 08, 2019 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators

Many Americans Sit Out Medicare's Annual Enrollment Says Medicare Supplement Association Director Seniors should avoid the potentially costly mistake of skipping Medicare's Annual Enrollment period advises the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. - November 08, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Recognized as an Honored Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage. About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks With over 20 years experience,... - November 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Marlborough Gets $2 Million MassWorks Grant for French Hill Lincoln Street revitalization to include full reconstruction, public parking, & other upgrades. - November 02, 2019 - Marlborough Economic Development Corporation

AGMA Board Ratified Arizona Opera's Collective Bargaining Agreement The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) Board of Governors meeting on October 14, 2019, the Board ratified Arizona Opera’s most recent collective bargaining agreement. - November 02, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Marlborough Ranks Among Top 17% of the Best Small U.S. Cities Marlborough ranks 27th in education and health, in the 83rd percentile overall among 1,200 cities. - November 01, 2019 - Marlborough Economic Development Corporation

100 Booths Sold for 2020 Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Summit A record 102 exhibit hall booths have already been sold for the 2020 National Medicare Insurance Summit organized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. AAMSI reports significant growth from prior events due to increasing interest in Medicare insurance options. - October 31, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Seniors Facing More Medicare Insurance Options Should Seek Local Medicare Experts Recommends AAMSI During Medicare's Annual Enrollment seniors are facing more choices than in prior years and would benefit by connecting with local Medicare insurance specialists recommends the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. - October 30, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Keith D. Birmingham Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Keith D. Birmingham of Orrington, Maine has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of plumbing and HVAC. About Keith D. Birmingham Keith Birmingham is the owner of Birmingham... - October 29, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Nashville Religion Communicators Council to Visit Glencliff United Methodist Church The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - October 26, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Safe Streets Initiative Has Declared December as Safe Streets Month in Denver, Colorado Safe Streets Initiative is asking the Denver community to join them this holiday season in encouraging safe holiday consumption. - October 26, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Alliance Applauds Wenstrup Amendment to House Drug Pricing Package Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

49% of Organizations Hire People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, But 81% in the U.S. Remain Unemployed A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes Their Newest Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce... - October 21, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Visit the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - October 19, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA of Brooklyn, New York has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. About Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA Jackelyn Martinez is the owner... - October 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide