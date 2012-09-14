PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website: Announcing updates to the revenue cycle management technology website, www.healthwaresystems.com. - December 13, 2019 - HealthWare Systems

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Recruiting Additional Neurologists Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center is hiring more board-certified neurologists to accommodate its increasing patient load. To date, Neurology Associates employs six neurologists, several of whom specialize in areas including movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and other neurological... - December 08, 2019 - Neurology Associates

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

Tampa Toy Drive with UnitySME Holiday All Stars UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB-PZX) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. - December 06, 2019 - Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay

Xometry Acquires Shift, Europe’s Largest On-Demand Manufacturing Marketplace Largest Manufacturing Marketplace Accelerates Global Expansion in $100 Billion Category. - December 06, 2019 - Xometry

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

ASA: Honourable Mention at the C2A Award The company from Veneto receives an award at the Creative Communication Award programme in Los Angeles for its campaigns dedicated to the HIRO TT and MiS devices. The award conferred for “Brand identity” is the result of the collaboration with Studio D’Orsi. - November 27, 2019 - ASA srl

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Good News: a Panel of TGF-Beta and TGF-Beta Receptor Antibodies is Created by Abbomax TGF-β regulates multiple biological processes, including embryonic development, adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, wound healing, and inflammation. Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. AbboMax created a panel of TGF-β and TGF-β receptors antibodies. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, for many years in California. - November 23, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants

AT-1501, a Drug Discovered at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Completes Phase I Trials The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS, is pleased to share that AT-1501, a drug discovered and developed in the ALS TDI lab, has successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Anelixis... - November 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Xometry Supplies Adds Plastics to Materials Offering Xometry Now Offers Acetal Copolymer Plastic on the Xometry Supplies eCommerce Platform - November 16, 2019 - Xometry

IT Industry Veteran Avram Weissman Joins PAYGTech as Senior VP Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Bold Health Partners with the University of Pennsylvania for Clinical Trial of Its Zemedy IBS App The School of Arts and Science of the prestigious University of Pennsylvania has tendered a public invitation for suitable individuals to participate in a waitlist randomised control trial aimed at investigating the potential benefits of the Zemedy mobile app in patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome. - November 13, 2019 - Bold Health

IDCON INC.'s Founder, Christer Idhammar Releases New Book Learn how to become an expert in Reliability and Maintenance Management. - November 13, 2019 - IDCON INC.

Global Regenerative Group Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Aurafix & Remodem Global Regenerative Group, a proven company in the field of medicine and innovation, is pleased to announce partnerships with Remodem and Aurafix. - November 09, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Come Visit Xometry at Autodesk University Xometry will be exhibiting in booth MFG300 at Autodesk University on November 19-21. - November 08, 2019 - Xometry

Careington Announces Breaking Ground on a Third Location in Frisco Groundbreaking of new campus in Frisco, Texas. - November 07, 2019 - Careington International Corporation

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

Compliance Resources from Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. recently launched a new resource center online. The resource center is aimed at keeping clients up-to-date on all things compliance. In Nationwide Testing Association, Inc.'s resource center, you will find training videos, and news releases on current industry topics. - November 05, 2019 - Nationwide Testing Association Inc.

Ceresti Health Joins Population Health Alliance Leader in technology-enabled family caregiver empowerment adds a new perspective to the Digital Health companies in PHA’s membership. - November 04, 2019 - Population Health Alliance

KS&R Announces a New Member of the Board of Directors KS&R is pleased to announce the election of Christine Nelson to its Board of Directors. Since joining KS&R in 2011, Christine has demonstrated a keen ability to build relationships with clients and colleagues. Her collective experience as a partner to Research, Marketing, Finance, R&D and... - November 03, 2019 - KS&R, Inc.

NuvOx Pharma US Patent Issuance - Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic NuvOx Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing NanO2TM emulsion for oxygen delivery today announced the issuance of US Patent 10,456,468 – Fractionated Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic. NanO2TM emulsion is designed to increase tumor oxygen levels... - November 03, 2019 - NuvOx Pharma

Visit Xometry at FABTECH Xometry will be exhibiting in booth A4343 at FABTECH on November 11-14. - November 02, 2019 - Xometry

Alzheimer’s Stem Cell Study to Renew by Alzheimer’s Awareness Month MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

Xometry Manufacturing Partners Optimistic About Growth in Q4 2019 Despite recent market data indicating a manufacturing slowdown, Xometry Partners are optimistic about growth in Q4. - October 31, 2019 - Xometry

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO