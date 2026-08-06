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Within Pharmaceuticals
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore. - July 14, 2026 - Pacto Medical
Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them. - July 09, 2026 - Validation Managment Solutions
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
ACTIIV REMEDY Named “Best Dandruff Shampoo” in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards
ACTIIV, the professional hair wellness brand known for combining advanced scalp science with clean, plant-powered formulations, today announced that its REMEDY Dandruff Shampoo has been named Best Dandruff Shampoo in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards. - July 03, 2026 - ACTIIV
Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®. - June 26, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA-Approved Everolimus Tablets in the U.S.
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Everolimus Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, and 10 mg in the U.S. market, following the approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in October 2025, further strengthening Novugen’s presence in a... - June 10, 2026 - Novugen
Novus Hi-Tech to Demonstrate AI-Powered ADAS and Fleet Safety Technologies at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026
Novus Hi-Tech will showcase its AI-powered ADAS, Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), and fleet safety solutions at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026 in Pune. As a Tier 1 supplier to commercial vehicle OEMs, the company will demonstrate technologies for collision avoidance, driver fatigue detection, telematics, and fleet intelligence. The solutions support safety compliance, reduce operational risks, and help fleet operators improve efficiency and driver performance. - June 09, 2026 - Novus Hi-Tech
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
Kloudgen Advances Enterprise AI with Semantiqa: Automated Semantic and Agent Layers Now on Snowflake Marketplace
Kloudgen, the pioneer in Gen-AI-driven Native Apps, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, the expanded availability of Semantiqa on Snowflake Marketplace. Semantiqa is designed to revolutionize how enterprises prepare for AI by providing an automated semantic layer that integrates seamlessly with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. - June 04, 2026 - Kloudgen
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
Arcadia Brings Clinically-Grounded Real-World Data to HealthVerity Marketplace
HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange and patient identity solutions, today announced that Arcadia has been named as one of the data sources available in HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest ecosystem of privacy-protected healthcare and consumer data. - May 16, 2026 - HealthVerity
Trivelia® Wins "Hair Supplement of the Year" Award
Trivelia® is proud to announce that it has been named "Hair Supplement of the Year 2026 – Norway" in the prestigious Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Awards 2026, presented by Global Health & Pharma (GHP). - May 15, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
HourScript Launches Clinical Services Platform for Pharmacies
Category creating solution gives community and advanced practice pharmacists the clinical workflow, EHR integration, and billing infrastructure needed to fully exercise their prescriptive authority — closing the gap between legal authority and real-world practice. - May 14, 2026 - HourScript
Mediprocity and SuiteRx Announce Secure Messaging Integration Into Pharmacy Management Software
Mediprocity is excited to announce a partnership with SuiteRx. Mediprocity’s secure messaging tool is now available through a seamless integration into SuiteRx pharmacy management software. The integration promises robust, instant, HIPAA-secure collaboration that streamlines workflows for... - May 14, 2026 - Mediprocity
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Cascade Releases 2026 State of Strategy Report: 74% of Business Leaders Can't Access Data Needed for Strategic Decisions
A new study of 1,112 leaders finds the bottleneck on strategic decision-making isn't analysis. It's access. Three out of four business leaders say they cannot consistently access the data they need to make strategic decisions, according to the 2026 State of Strategy Report released today by... - May 06, 2026 - Cascade
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Movanze™ Wins Multiple 2026 Awards – Recognized as a Leading Candidate for “Best Joint Support Supplement” in Europe
Movanze™, a premium joint and muscle support supplement developed in Scandinavia, has been awarded two major industry recognitions in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading contender for the best joint support supplement in both Norway and Europe. - May 05, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
Langham Logistics Opens Largest Pharmaceutical Cooler in the US
Central Indiana is now home to the largest pharma-grade 2°–8°C cooler environment in the United States. - May 04, 2026 - Langham Logistics
Parvus Therapeutics Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Trial of PVT401 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
PVT401, a peptide-MHC nanomedicine, is the second Parvus drug candidate to enter clinical trials. - April 30, 2026 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Hires Regulatory and Billing Compliance Specialist
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is thrilled to welcome registered nurse and regulatory and billing compliance specialist. - April 30, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel. - April 27, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
CalStop™ Named Weight Loss Supplement of the Year 2026
Norwegian-developed supplement recognised for science-aligned approach to appetite control and weight management. - April 23, 2026 - Nordics Co AS
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
Aldevron Named 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy Category
Aldevron has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category. The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback. - April 14, 2026 - Aldevron
International Vitamin Corporation Recognized by Food Business Review as Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has been recognized as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 by Food Business Review. This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and... - April 13, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
Pennant Equity Partners Acquires SurePeople, Inc., Positioning the Innovative Platform for AI-Driven Growth in Enterprise People Intelligence
Pennant Equity Partners, a private investment and operating firm has acquired SurePeople, Inc., a behavioral intelligence platform serving enterprise customers. The company will operate going forward as SurePeople Technologies, Inc. The transaction brings growth capital and direct operational... - April 09, 2026 - SurePeople Technologies, Inc.
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
Ciklopea Achieves ISO 13485 Certification
Ciklopea, a leading European provider of translation and localization services, has just received a globally recognised quality standard for the medical device industry - ISO 13485 certification. What’s more, Ciklopea has recently earned ISO 27001:2013, an upgrade from ISO 27001:2022,... - April 07, 2026 - Ciklopea
GENINVO Introduces CodeMagic: AI‑Assisted Code Generation for Statistical Programming
GENINVO, a leading provider of transformative digital solutions for the life sciences sector, proudly announces the launch of CodeMagic, an innovative AI‑assisted coding platform designed to accelerate and simplify statistical programming across clinical research and pharmaceutical... - April 05, 2026 - GenInvo, Inc.
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.