Recent Headlines
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA. - August 06, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
EmergentMedTech Earns Five Nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards
Partner practices, a proprietary treatment technique, and the company's plasma and regenerative technologies are recognized across five categories. - July 30, 2026 - EmergentMedTech
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities. - July 11, 2026 - Edge Optics
Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid. - July 04, 2026 - Star Dental
ACTIIV REMEDY Named “Best Dandruff Shampoo” in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards
ACTIIV, the professional hair wellness brand known for combining advanced scalp science with clean, plant-powered formulations, today announced that its REMEDY Dandruff Shampoo has been named Best Dandruff Shampoo in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards. - July 03, 2026 - ACTIIV
A Girl's Gotta Spa! Launches Mend Rollerball Perfume with Charitable Mission
A Girl's Gotta Spa!, a Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and rePurpose Global plastic neutral certified beauty brand, is proud to announce the launch of Mend Rollerball Perfume, a new signature fragrance that combines luxury with purpose. - July 02, 2026 - A Girl's Gotta Spa! LLC
Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality. - July 01, 2026 - Standard No More
Worldwide Fitness Supplements Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Line to Help Athletes and Everyday Fitness Enthusiasts Reach Their Goals
Worldwide Fitness Supplements announces a growing selection of high-quality sports nutrition products designed to support strength, recovery, performance, and overall wellness. Worldwide Fitness Supplements, a division of Worldwide Fitness LLC, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its... - June 30, 2026 - Worldwide Fitness
SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100%... - June 25, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
PureShowers Responds to Met Office's Rare Red Heat Warning With Expert Advice for Showering in Extreme Heat
As temperatures are forecast to reach 38°C, the UK's original shower filter brand since 2008 shares practical guidance for keeping skin and hair comfortable when the heat has us reaching for the shower more often. - June 24, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
PureShowers Launches the World's First Personalised Shower Filter Recommendation Tool
The UK's first shower filter brand harnesses AI trained on 18 years of real customer service experience to match any UK customer with their perfect shower filter in under 60 seconds. - June 23, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
H-Earrings Launches Elegant OTC Hearing Cuffs Designed to Make Hearing Support Feel Beautiful, Modern, and Wearable
A new kind of hearing aid combines hearing technology with jewelry-inspired design, giving adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss a more stylish way to reconnect with conversations, music, and everyday moments. - June 19, 2026 - H Earrings
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
Serial Entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis Launches BLOME Beauty — a Trademarked Beauty Brand Expanding Across the U.S. and Jamaica
Serial entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis, founder of Clever Hustle Wallet and co-founder of a luxury swimming pool company, officially announces the launch of BLOME Beauty, a trademarked beauty brand registered in both the United States and Jamaica. - June 04, 2026 - BLOME Beauty
Edge Optics Expands to Loveland — Bringing Elevated Eye Care and Big Community Impact
Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new clinic will begin seeing patients on June 4, 2026. - June 01, 2026 - Edge Optics
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL) Reintroduces Iconic Personal Care Brands: Boosting Nigerian Confidence with Doobai, Cool Breeze, Hug Baby, and All Day Roll-On
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL), Nigeria's enduring personal care powerhouse founded in 1965, is spotlighting four trusted brands that have quietly powered everyday confidence for years: Doobai Antiperspirant Deodorant, Cool Breeze Body Spray, Hug Baby baby care range, and All Day... - May 20, 2026 - Kates Associated Industries Limited
AltAhar Herbal Drops: Merging Modern Science & Ayurveda via Hybrid Tech
AltAhar, a wellness innovation brand under DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., founded by Mr. Sushil Kumar, has announced a major product line in modern Ayurvedic solutions with the launch of India’s first hybrid model-based lifestyle drops. In an industry where most wellness products still follow... - May 14, 2026 - D WA Herbals Private Limited
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
New Orleans Physician Offers Non-Surgical Alternative for Hand Arthritis Sufferers as Demand for Regenerative Medicine Surges
Trip Goolsby, MD of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is helping patients across Louisiana avoid hand surgery through advanced regenerative medicine — giving patients their hands, and their lives, back. - May 06, 2026 - Infinite Health IMC
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
OLEHENRIKSEN Introduces the Limited-Edition Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - The Ultimate “Passport to Chill” for Hydrated, High-Shine Lips with a Cooling Sensation
OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinical Scandinavian skincare brand known for turning efficacious formulas into craveable, sensorial experiences, is serving up a cold treat for summer heat. Meet the new Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - a limited-edition lineup of tropical, peptide-powered lip treatments designed to deliver visibly fuller-looking lips with an instantly refreshing, cooling twist. - April 27, 2026 - OLEHENRIKSEN
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
SteriDERM USA Releases Its Highly Anticipated 2026 Full-Spectrum Biologically Active Serums
Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026. - April 17, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
International Vitamin Corporation Recognized by Food Business Review as Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has been recognized as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 by Food Business Review. This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and... - April 13, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
Colorado Aromatics Introduces Herbal Field Restoratives™ — Slow-Infused Botanical Oils from Their Colorado Farm
Colorado Aromatics Skincare release three new herb infused oils; calendula, lemon balm and hops. - April 06, 2026 - Colorado Aromatics
Teleradiology Interpretation Services 24/7 in the USA — ALM Teleradiology Serving Chicago, Illinois and All 50 States
ALM Teleradiology, a US-based teleradiology company with 25 years of experience, now delivers teleradiology interpretation services 24/7 in the USA to hospitals, imaging centers and urgent care clinics. Board-certified radiologists provide STAT reads under 30 minutes, full subspecialty coverage, and HIPAA-compliant reporting across all 50 states including Chicago, Illinois. - March 29, 2026 - ALM Teleradiology
Buckingham Palace Has Hard Water While Loch Ness Records Higher Chlorine Levels, UK Water Data Analysis Reveals
PureShowers.co.uk has compared official water quality reports from Buckingham Palace and the Loch Ness region, uncovering major contrasts in mineral content and chlorine levels. The analysis shows how UK tap water varies significantly by postcode and highlights that households can access their own local water quality reports online in minutes. - March 25, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
PureShowers Encourages Switch from Plastic Shower Puffs with Eco-Friendly Cotton Puff Giveaway
PureShowers is encouraging consumers to rethink plastic bathroom accessories with a new initiative promoting reusable alternatives. The UK shower filtration company is offering a free Organic Eco Shower Puff with every shower filter order to highlight how small everyday changes can help reduce plastic waste. The campaign also raises awareness of microplastics and the environmental impact of common plastic products used in daily routines. - March 25, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
Dr. Whiten Launches 7.5% nHAp Toothpaste: Dentist-Formulated, Fluoride-Free Oral Care for Enamel Repair & Sensitive Teeth
Dr. Whiten, a new science-backed oral care brand focused on safe, enamel-friendly dental care, officially launches its flagship product: Dr. Whiten 7.5% Nano Hydroxyapatite (nHAp) Toothpaste. Designed by dental professionals, Dr. Whiten addresses the most common consumer concerns: tooth... - March 22, 2026 - Dr. Whiten
Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location. - March 17, 2026 - Longevity Rx
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Izzy Positions Refillable Beauty Model as Ethical Alternative to Conventional Industry Practices
Izzy, a family-run beauty company, is highlighting its refillable makeup system and business practices as an ethical, sustainability-focused alternative to conventional models that rely on single-use packaging and large-scale production. The brand takes its name from Izzy, a young girl who, at age... - March 11, 2026 - Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
Bravenly Announces Margarita Vargas as President of the Hispanic Market (U.S.), Signaling Commitment to Growth and Expansion
Bravenly Global announces new executive role to strengthens infrastructure, leadership development, and long-term growth within one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the United States. - March 04, 2026 - Bravenly Global
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Komal Medical Launches Direct Dawai for Online Pharmacy in Jaipur
Komal Medical & Provision Store is a familiar and trusted name in Jaipur. The store has a strong presence in the city, not for now, but for many years. It is known for its reliable service and genuine medicine, with an aim for maximum client satisfaction. Daily, hundreds of people buy... - February 28, 2026 - Direct Dawai