Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

ABCD Eat Right Launches KidsVs Challenge in Boca Raton, Florida to Promote Lifelong Healthy Habits in Children ABCD Eat Right launches a six week challenge aimed to promote lifelong healthy habits that follow participants from childhood through adulthood. The fun-ducational course addresses topics such as nutrition, mindfulness, physical fitness, and behavior in an exciting and engaging way. - December 18, 2019 - ABCD Eat Right

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses

Populum Launches CBD-Infused Face Oil to Help Revitalize and Rejuvenate Skin Paying attention to skin care trends over the past few years, face oils are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Face oils can provide benefits like locking in moisture, fighting acne, and providing antioxidants for skin, among other things. CBD can be incredibly beneficial when used on skin,... - November 20, 2019 - Populum

Stay Introduces Get A Grip, a Game-Changing Grip Spray for the Power Yoga Industry Stay is proud to announce both its launch and the arrival of its brand new aromatherapeutic yoga grip spray, Get A Grip, which solves the problem of slipping on your mat during power and hot yoga practices. This revolutionary grip spray effectively adds a tackiness to the palms of your hands and the... - November 18, 2019 - Stay, LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Advanced Hair Restoration Services at Reasonable Rates The salon offers affordable hair restoration services using Low-Level Light Therapy and iGrow. - November 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

WoundVite®, the #1 Most Comprehensive Wound, Scar and Post-Surgical Repair Formula Receives Amazon’s Choice High Ratings WoundVite is the most comprehensive oral supplement for wound, scar and post-surgical repair in the United States receives Amazon’s choice high ratings. The all-natural, high potency supplement features quality pharmaceutical ingredients supported to improve and accelerate healing from scars, wounds, diabetic ulcers, plastic or general surgery, and other tissue injuries.* WoundVite was developed by a team of pharmacist, physicians and naturopathic doctors to ensure optimal results. - November 07, 2019 - Zen Nutrients

Multi-Speciality Medical Practice Welcomes New Patients to Seven Office Locations Throughout New York Carecube is pleased to expand their office locations in order to provide better healthcare to the community. Carecube, a modern multi-speciality healthcare company that prioritizes patient-centered care, opens seven locations throughout New York with more coming soon. The company’s goal is to... - November 06, 2019 - Carecube

New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC

Skin Dipp LLC Offers Year Round Skin Hydration with Luxury, Organic Body Butters Skin Dipp Healing Butters are handmade and feature natural ingredientsfor optimal skin care. - October 31, 2019 - Skin Dipp

The CBD Online Store Partners with Global CBD Manufacturer, Elixinol Having the best CBD products in the store was paramount for the CBD Online Store to gain trusted customers. Elixinol provides a strong foundation to grow with confidence. - October 30, 2019 - CBD-Online-Store

4th International Conference on Anesthesiologists and Surgeons | Dublin, Ireland |July 13-14, 2020-Allied Academies Ltd. Anesthesia Conference: The world's largest Surgery Conference and Gathering for the Research Community, Join the Anesthesiology Conference at Dublin, Ireland. - October 30, 2019 - Allied Academies Ltd

Kelowna is Home to Canada’s Only Johnny G Spin Studio Local Kelowna studio leads the industry in indoor cycling with innovative new bike. - October 30, 2019 - B Indoor Cycle & Strength

HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Acquires King of Prussia Pharmacy HealthDirect Pharmacy Services has formally announced the acquisition of King of Prussia Pharmacy Services. King of Prussia Pharmacy Services, also known as “KOPPS,” has been providing quality long-term care pharmacy services to the northern Philadelphia area since 2001. The deal took place... - October 24, 2019 - HealthDirect Pharmacy Services

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

Sun Wind Snow Announces Launch Party Sun Wind Snow LLC announced today that customers, supporters and friends will be hosting a party this Wednesday evening 23 October at Blend in downtown Bozeman, MT from 5-7:30 PM. - October 23, 2019 - Sun Wind Snow

6AM Run Aims to Close 2019 Strong Come meet 6AM Run CEO and Founder Hami. Say hello to Rob who creates the content, and lastly meet new VP of Business Development Tim. The 6AM Run team will make its 1st ever stop at the Marine Corps Marathon Expo in DC on 10/25-10/26, Booth #113. Next up on 10/31-11/2 is the TCS NYC Marathon Expo, Booth #415. 6AM Run closes Marathon season on November 22 and 23 at the Philadelphia Marathon Expo, booth #200. - October 21, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

KraveBeauty Launches Oat So Simple Water Cream KraveBeauty, a skincare brand committed to encouraging its community to tune out the external noise and feed their skin only what it craves, announces the launch of their no-frills moisturizer that will be available to purchase on October 15, 2019. Oat So Simple is a universally inclusive moisturizer... - October 12, 2019 - KraveBeauty

New You Cell Renew Offers NMN. The Same Product Being Researched by NASA for Use in Manned Missions to Mars. Two leading scientists won NASA's iTech competition with a proposal for using NMN to treat DNA that has been damaged by radiation exposure, repair of DNA and RNA along with slowing of the aging process. This finding has caught the attention of NASA. The pair of scientists' biological solution beat out the creations of 300 others in the competition.1. New You Cell Renew is the only company that offers NMN in doses taken and suggested by leading scientist. - October 12, 2019 - New You Cell Renew

Hair Extensions of Houston is Offering Hair Extension Services for Halloween The salon offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients for holidays such as Halloween. - October 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Style Enthusiasts Can Get Natural-Looking Loc Extensions at Hair Extensions of Houston Hair Extensions of Houston offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients looking for high-quality, natural-looking extensions. - October 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

First Nonprofit Personal Training Service in Central Florida for Income Restricted Individuals is Now Offering Exercise Solutions to Disadvantaged Populations Apt Fitness offers income-based exercise solutions to manage symptoms of autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, and other cognitive and neurological conditions. - October 07, 2019 - Apt Fitness, Inc.

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

American Company Releases AngelHair Mask in Asia California-based company releases its product - AngelHair mask online in Asia. Philippines will be the first country where the product can be purchased, but within a couple of weeks AngelHair will be available in most of the Asian countries. According to the distributor's official website the mask will... - October 02, 2019 - AngelHair Mask

Sun Wind Snow Launches New Skin Care Line Sun Wind Snow LLC announced today its initial product line of natural skin care products designed to provide an integrated solution for active outdoor people. - October 02, 2019 - Sun Wind Snow

10th Annual Free Wig Give-a-Way “Restore Your Glory” Trinity Lace Wigs is hosting their 10th annual Free Wig Event. Restore Your Glory is targeted for women with medically related hair loss. - October 02, 2019 - Trinity Lace Wigs

ExPürtise® Launches CBD Skincare Collection ExPürtise® is now offering four CBD skincare products in retail sizes. - October 01, 2019 - ExPürtise

It's a Feastival at Sunny Bridge Natural Foods Sunny Bridge Natural Foods & Café, located in Peters Town Center in McMurray, PA, is celebrating their first “It’s a Feastival” with a one-day in-store harvest celebration. Customers shopping this day will receive 20% off their total purchase. Additionally, a full day’s... - October 01, 2019 - Sunny Bridge Natural Foods

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Thrivous Upgrades Clarity Daily Nootropic with Synapsa Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has launched Formula 3 of Clarity Daily Nootropic. Formula 3 incorporates Synapsa, a standardized and patented form of bacopa monnieri that has been the subject of more than 30 years of clinical study for memory support. While most cognitive health supplements... - September 25, 2019 - Thrivous

Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds

Dr. Berg Has Devised a Unique Ketogenic Diet That is Adaptable to Any Lifestyle Leading weight-loss consultant, Dr. Eric Berg, now offers unique and highly-effective Keto diet plans to help busy individuals stay fit and healthy. - September 19, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

MEDHealthChoice Featured in Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for 18th Annual Medical Issue MEDHealthChoice is proud to announce they have been featured in Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for the 18th annual Medical Issue. With 521 peer selected doctors in 65 specialties. - September 19, 2019 - MED Health Choice

Non-Invasive Body Sculpting Device Introduced in Two St. Louis-Based Aesthetic Centers The Edge For Men and The Lifestyle Center have introduced the Emsculpt Small Contour Applicator at both locations through Richard Moore, M.D. and his team of skincare experts. This new, non-invasive body sculpting device strengthens and contours the muscles of the arms and legs. “Our Emsculpt... - September 19, 2019 - The Edge for Men

Thrivous Upgrades Alpha with Phosphatidylserine for Healthy Brain Aging Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has upgraded Alpha, the neuroprotector, to include phosphatidylserine. Alpha is a cognitive longevity enhancement supplement that Thrivous developed to support healthy brain aging. Thrivous designed formula 2 of Alpha to enhance its efficacy, enabled by improvements... - September 19, 2019 - Thrivous

Body Benefit Blankets is One of the First to Use Far Infra-Red (FIR) Rays Technology Inside Their Weighted Blankets BB Weighted Blankets & Pads launched to improve health and wellness via a holistic approach. The health benefits of their products come from far infrared rays-FIR which stimulates body’s own healing power. With weight and FIR effect, serotonin and melatonin levels increase and leads to better sleep and relaxation. BB Weighted Blankets & Pads can diminish the wireless signals of mobile devices. Kid's BB weighted blankets can be used to protect the children, and improve their health. - September 11, 2019 - BB Weighted Blankets and Pads