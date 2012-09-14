PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Advanced Hair Restoration Services at Reasonable Rates The salon offers affordable hair restoration services using Low-Level Light Therapy and iGrow. - November 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Skin Dipp LLC Offers Year Round Skin Hydration with Luxury, Organic Body Butters Skin Dipp Healing Butters are handmade and feature natural ingredientsfor optimal skin care. - October 31, 2019 - Skin Dipp

KraveBeauty Launches Oat So Simple Water Cream KraveBeauty, a skincare brand committed to encouraging its community to tune out the external noise and feed their skin only what it craves, announces the launch of their no-frills moisturizer that will be available to purchase on October 15, 2019. Oat So Simple is a universally inclusive moisturizer... - October 12, 2019 - KraveBeauty

Hair Extensions of Houston is Offering Hair Extension Services for Halloween The salon offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients for holidays such as Halloween. - October 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Style Enthusiasts Can Get Natural-Looking Loc Extensions at Hair Extensions of Houston Hair Extensions of Houston offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients looking for high-quality, natural-looking extensions. - October 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

First Nonprofit Personal Training Service in Central Florida for Income Restricted Individuals is Now Offering Exercise Solutions to Disadvantaged Populations Apt Fitness offers income-based exercise solutions to manage symptoms of autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, and other cognitive and neurological conditions. - October 07, 2019 - Apt Fitness, Inc.

American Company Releases AngelHair Mask in Asia California-based company releases its product - AngelHair mask online in Asia. Philippines will be the first country where the product can be purchased, but within a couple of weeks AngelHair will be available in most of the Asian countries. According to the distributor's official website the mask will... - October 02, 2019 - AngelHair Mask

ExPürtise® Launches CBD Skincare Collection ExPürtise® is now offering four CBD skincare products in retail sizes. - October 01, 2019 - ExPürtise

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

Emani Vegan Cosmetics Launches Clean Beauty Line in Sweden and Norway Emani Vegan Cosmetics announced the launch of its beauty line in Sweden and Norway, available online at www.emani.se. 100% Cruelty-free, 100% Gluten-free, and 100% Vegan certified. - September 07, 2019 - Emani Vegan Cosmetics

Startup Yshampoo Launches Its Custom, Made-to-Order Shampoo Product The startup company, Yshampoo has launched their new customized shampoo product. This direct to consumer product allows customers to create their own custom shampoo that is made-to-order. The choices of all natural ingredients and base include: Decyl Glucoside (Base), Water, Aloe Vera Oil, Avocado Oil,... - September 03, 2019 - Yshampoo

K-Beauty Start-Up: Corpore Sanctum Breaks Sales Records With more than 11,000 units sold in August 2019, Corprore Sanctum's Moisturising Ampoule has set a new sale record for the beauty start-up. Corpore Sanctum is being eyed by retailers like Sephora (US) & online retailer Beautybay.com (UK) to feature in over 100 stores. - August 28, 2019 - Corpore Sanctum

Life & Pursuits and Max Healthcare Announce Strategic Marketing Tie-Up Life & Pursuits and Max Healthcare have entered into a strategic marketing tie-up. As a part of this tie-up, Life & Pursuits’ internationally certified organic personal care products for babies and mothers will be exclusively provided to new mothers across Max Hospital network. This tie-up... - August 23, 2019 - Consul Nature Elements Global Pvt Ltd

Point of You Films Bridges the Gap Between What is Seen and What is Heard Multi-media production company sponsors highly anticipated podcast. The production company, most known for their short films and photography, corners the market with their association with Keep it a Bu¢k Podcast. - August 21, 2019 - Point of You Films

The Silked Pillow Sleeve Joins the New Beautycon POP Family at This Year’s 2019 Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles Silked, is excited to announce their participation in Beautycon’s first-ever online retail store Beautycon POP. The Beauty Bedding innovation, The Silked Pillow Sleeve made it’s debut to a highly engaged Beautycon’s fanbase this past weekend August 10th & 11th at the LA Convention... - August 14, 2019 - Silked

Lamik Beauty Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign with iFundWomen.com The company's move to a tech enable company is adorned with accolades, the quest for funding highlights the problems for female founders and women of color. Prompting a move to fund within our groups and #showthemwhoweare. - August 13, 2019 - LAMIK Beauty

Zenagen Hair Care Takes on Beautycon Zenagen Hair Care will be attending the 2019 Beautycon Los Angeles event, August 10 - 11, as a festival partner. The brand will be offering exclusive discounts and contest givewaways at Booth #2116. - August 07, 2019 - Zenagen Hair Care

EarthHero Joins "Plastic Free July" Movement, Making Plastic-Free Living Easy with Their Eco-Friendly Platform EarthHero, a proud B Corp and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living accessible and attainable during Plastic Free July campaign through education & access to eco- friendly goods. - August 05, 2019 - EarthHero

Hair Extensions of Houston Now Offers Hair Care Services Using Products from Kevin Murphy Botanical Hair Care Line The botanical hair care line advocates taking care of your hair with the same attention to detail you give your skin. - August 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Zenagen Sale Will Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Zenagen Hair Care hosting a two-week sale to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. - July 18, 2019 - Zenagen Hair Care

RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Flash Sales and Free Consultation Services Leading hair extension installation service in Houston is offering flash sales, as well as free consultation services. - July 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Purezero® Natural Haircare Launches Nationwide in Whole Foods Market Purezero® Natural Haircare is now available in the Whole Body Section at Whole Foods stores nationwide. - July 11, 2019 - JM Brands LLC

New Face My Makeup App Gives a Whole New Digital Approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween Experience Let’s face it, as young girls mature into tweenhood, mother and daughter moments are harder to come by as she begins to prefer the company of her friends—over Mom. The Face My Makeup app has been launched to give a whole new digital approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween experience. With... - July 03, 2019 - Face My Makeup app

Ellis James Designs Unveils the Large Makeup Train Case Ellis James Designs introduces into their product range the Large Makeup Train case that aims to fit more that a woman's beauty routine could demand - even a hair straightener. - July 03, 2019 - Ellis James Designs

Hair Restoration Done Right: Hair Extensions of Houston Restores Hair Health via Low-Level Light Therapy Leading hair extensions salon introduces Low-Level Light Therapy that helps promote a fuller feeling head of hair. - June 20, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Great Tips and Advice for Hairstyling via Their Interactive Blog “We take great pride in what we do. Customer satisfaction has always been our top priority. Since we began, we set very high standards for ourselves.” – Hair Extensions of Houston. - June 13, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

EarthHero Becomes Certified B Corporation Using Business as a Force for Good EarthHero, a proud B Corp. and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living easy through education & access to eco-friendly goods. - June 12, 2019 - EarthHero

KERACELL® x "La Noche" x Ekin Ozlen Who Fuses Her Passions for Beauty & Music Into One Vessel KERACELL® x La Noche x Ekin, the artist and beauty entrepreneur combine to create a remarkable fusion of both beauty & music. KERACELL® can be found at major retailers such as Dillard's, Macy's.com and KERACELL.com. KERACELL® has a co-starring role within Ekin's "La Noche" single and music video also featuring the emerging creative forces of Idrise, Grant Kemp & Black Mattic. Produced by Lugo Gonzalez of Truemakers Music Group. - June 10, 2019 - KERACELL, Inc.

Purezero® Natural Haircare Brings Premium Clean Beauty to Everyday Consumer With increasing consumer demand for clean beauty products, Purezero® launches a new line of haircare products free of harsh chemicals at an affordable price point. - May 30, 2019 - JM Brands LLC

ExPürtise® Launches New Spa Management App ExPürtise® is now offering a solution to give spa professionals more control of their business. - May 13, 2019 - ExPürtise

Hair Extensions of Houston Educates Clients About Hair and Extensions Through Their Interactive Blog Hair Extensions of Houston now has an interactive blog where current and potential customers can talk directly to their specialists. - May 08, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Cloud 9 Skin Solutions Launches New Website Showcasing Active Ingredients, Customer Feedback and Plethora of Awards UK-based business continues focusing on eradicating “problem skin” through variety of products including Nature’s Miracle, Clarity, Skin Rehab, Tranquillity and more. - May 01, 2019 - Cloud 9 Skin Solutions

Brooklyn Based Mother-Daughter Duo Launch Shaun Leon Beauty, a Line of Natural Bath and Body Products Mother- Daughter Duo based out of Brooklyn, launch a line of bath and body products made from natural ingredients. - April 18, 2019 - Shaun Leon Beauty

Revolutionary Swedish Sun Care Brand, EVY, Launches Into Selfridges Innovative sun care brand, EVY, is launching its dermatologist-approved products into Selfridges London and Selfridges.com. EVY Sunscreen Mousse is developed by Swedish skincare research, especially made for sensitive skin and active lives in the sun. EVY’s products contain a patented base formula... - April 12, 2019 - EVY

Specifically for Vendors of Beauty and Wellness Products, PBW Rolls Out the First Global Marketplace (PBW Pro) Keeping up with the tremendous expansion that the beauty and wellness industry is undergoing, PBW Pro has been revamped with plenty of new features including a free website, staff and client management tools, and more. Retailers can now sell their beauty products, cosmetics, wellness, and fitness products on the recently launched PBW Pro marketplace at the best rates worldwide. - April 11, 2019 - PBW

Real Bearded Men Announces New Beard Balm Collection with Unique Coffee & Tobacco Aroma Introducing Old Havana Beard Balm, designed to make a man look, feel, and smell like an eccentric gentleman of old colonial heritage, or the casual living, easy going personality of a global wanderer. Or somewhere in between - whatever image is desired. - April 05, 2019 - RealBeardedMen

Hair Extensions of Houston Changes Hair Care Industry with Trending YouTube Channel Offering exceptional-quality Russian virgin extensions, Hair Extensions of Houston are garnering a large following on social media for their impeccable services. - April 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Lovery Now Offers Private Labeling Services on Special Products for Companies Seeking Personalized Spa Packages Hotels, retreats, and any companies that require personalized spa packages can now contact Lovery for private labeling services on quality spa products. - March 28, 2019 - Lovery

For All Summer Lovers, Lovery Offers a Large Collection of Summer Fragrance-Themed Spa Bath Gift Sets The selection of fragrances at Lovery include classics like orange and mint to new and exciting fragrances like Tuberose and Velvet. - March 21, 2019 - Lovery

Atmosphoria Invites Consumers to Say Goodbye to Toxic Air Fresheners Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC

CoValence Laboratories Milestone: 30 Years of Formulating and Manufacturing Professional Skincare Products CoValence®, a leading provider of custom cosmetic and OTC products and services, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. For 30 years, CoValence has had the pleasure to partner with some of the most prominent and trusted brands in the industry. They are extremely proud of their shared accomplishments... - March 18, 2019 - CoValence Laboratories

Hair Weaves and Extensions is Now Offering Organic Products and the Autobiography of the Owner, Alithea Robinson, for Sale A leading hair extension installation service in Maryland, Hair Weaves and Extensions, is now offering organic hair care products and the autobiography of the owner, Alithea Robinson, for sale on their website. - March 06, 2019 - Hair Weaves and Extensions

Yoli Opulence Announces the Grand Opening of Their First Wig Boutique in Buckhead (Atlanta, GA) Yoli Opulence, one of the leading beauty brands specializing in premium hair extensions, lace wigs and mink lashes in the United States, Canada & Europe, announced today the grand opening of their first wig boutique in Buckhead (Atlanta), GA. - March 02, 2019 - Yoli Opulence

Visual Solutions to Release New Software Release of Paw Manager, a new booking and point of sales program for dog groomers. - February 25, 2019 - Visual Solutions