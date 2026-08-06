Recent Headlines
SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA. - August 06, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
EmergentMedTech Earns Five Nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards
Partner practices, a proprietary treatment technique, and the company's plasma and regenerative technologies are recognized across five categories. - July 30, 2026 - EmergentMedTech
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
A Girl's Gotta Spa! Launches Mend Rollerball Perfume with Charitable Mission
A Girl's Gotta Spa!, a Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and rePurpose Global plastic neutral certified beauty brand, is proud to announce the launch of Mend Rollerball Perfume, a new signature fragrance that combines luxury with purpose. - July 02, 2026 - A Girl's Gotta Spa! LLC
Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality. - July 01, 2026 - Standard No More
SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100%... - June 25, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Serial Entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis Launches BLOME Beauty — a Trademarked Beauty Brand Expanding Across the U.S. and Jamaica
Serial entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis, founder of Clever Hustle Wallet and co-founder of a luxury swimming pool company, officially announces the launch of BLOME Beauty, a trademarked beauty brand registered in both the United States and Jamaica. - June 04, 2026 - BLOME Beauty
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL) Reintroduces Iconic Personal Care Brands: Boosting Nigerian Confidence with Doobai, Cool Breeze, Hug Baby, and All Day Roll-On
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL), Nigeria's enduring personal care powerhouse founded in 1965, is spotlighting four trusted brands that have quietly powered everyday confidence for years: Doobai Antiperspirant Deodorant, Cool Breeze Body Spray, Hug Baby baby care range, and All Day... - May 20, 2026 - Kates Associated Industries Limited
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
OLEHENRIKSEN Introduces the Limited-Edition Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - The Ultimate “Passport to Chill” for Hydrated, High-Shine Lips with a Cooling Sensation
OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinical Scandinavian skincare brand known for turning efficacious formulas into craveable, sensorial experiences, is serving up a cold treat for summer heat. Meet the new Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - a limited-edition lineup of tropical, peptide-powered lip treatments designed to deliver visibly fuller-looking lips with an instantly refreshing, cooling twist. - April 27, 2026 - OLEHENRIKSEN
SteriDERM USA Releases Its Highly Anticipated 2026 Full-Spectrum Biologically Active Serums
Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026. - April 17, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Colorado Aromatics Introduces Herbal Field Restoratives™ — Slow-Infused Botanical Oils from Their Colorado Farm
Colorado Aromatics Skincare release three new herb infused oils; calendula, lemon balm and hops. - April 06, 2026 - Colorado Aromatics
Izzy Positions Refillable Beauty Model as Ethical Alternative to Conventional Industry Practices
Izzy, a family-run beauty company, is highlighting its refillable makeup system and business practices as an ethical, sustainability-focused alternative to conventional models that rely on single-use packaging and large-scale production. The brand takes its name from Izzy, a young girl who, at age... - March 11, 2026 - Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
My Flexy Launches Clean-Conscious Beauty Sleep and Skincare Essentials Designed for Deeper Sleep and Healthier Looking Skin Overnight
My Flexy is a clean skincare and wellness brand launching overnight beauty and sleep essentials designed to support deeper sleep and healthier looking skin. The collection includes mouth tape, nasal strips, collagen face masks, pimple patches, toning pads, compostable face towels, and more. Sold on Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop, My Flexy makes nighttime self-care simple, hygienic, and effective so customers wake up smoother, clearer, and refreshed. - February 09, 2026 - My Flexy
Wild Hermit Wellness: Elevating Self Care with the New Sacred Origins Product Collection & Holistic Wellness Supplements
Founded by Tim & Samantha McManus, bestselling authors and esteemed spiritual healers, Wild Hermit Wellness has been at the forefront of merging spirituality with Plant Based self-care. - December 30, 2025 - Wild Hermit Wellness
Uni K Wax Grand Opening in Dr. Phillips, Orlando – A New Era of Smoothness
Uni K Wax has officially opened its newest location in Dr. Phillips, Orlando (Grand Oaks Plaza), marking the first new build under CEO Heather Harris. Opened on November 19, 2025, the studio offers a luxurious, modern, and clean space for all waxing needs. Uni K Wax sets a new standard with its proprietary, natural ElastiK™ wax, which is gentler on the skin and adheres to hair, not skin. The brand prioritizes hygiene with a "one customer, one wax warmer" policy. - December 12, 2025 - Uni K Wax
Cashmere Hair Launches Digital Gift Cards for the Holiday Season
Cashmere Hair launches digital holiday gift cards, letting customers give flexible, luxurious gifts this season - December 06, 2025 - Cashmere Hair
Elavié Group Strengthens Its Position with New Beauty Partnerships and Portfolio Growth
Elavié Group is a portfolio beauty company focused on building and developing innovative brands across skincare, fragrance, wellness, and consumer retail. Founded by entrepreneur Adam Aarons, the company creates proprietary beauty products and supports emerging beauty brands through multi-channel retail and strategic partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Elavie
DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles. - November 17, 2025 - Anu by DelivHer
Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet
Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance. - November 14, 2025 - Charlie By MZ
The Natural Perfume Academy Launches Cross-Cultural Podcast Celebrating the Art of Botanical Perfumery
The Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland launches “From Athens to the World,” a new podcast episode uniting Galway and Athens through the art of botanical perfumery. Host Ruth Ruane and Greek perfumer Zoe Stranzali explore intuition, mythology, and scent as a shared language between cultures. - November 06, 2025 - Natural Perfume Academy
Pressies™ Officially Launches Nationwide: Redefining Effortless, Premium Press-on Nails
Pressies™, a new press-on nail brand from the creators of Peppi Gel, officially launched their debut designs nationwide on October 17, 2025 after over a year of research and testing. First introduced with their clear press-on nails on July 29, 2025, Pressies™ delivers salon-quality, ready-to-wear manicures that redefine at-home beauty. - October 21, 2025 - Pressies
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
Moody Lemon Launches Curated Online Marketplace for NZ-Made Clean Beauty
Moody Lemon, New Zealand’s newest curated clean beauty marketplace, officially launches this October. It brings conscious shoppers nationwide to a carefully selected range of locally made, cruelty-free, and sustainably crafted skincare products. Founded by Anupriya, it offers a convenient... - October 12, 2025 - Moody Lemon
Mama Dora’s Cosmetics Launches: Beauty for Women Who Refuse to be Defined by Society
Mama Dora’s Cosmetics, an indie beauty brand founded by Latina entrepreneur Judi Polanco, is launching a bold new line of vegan, cruelty-free lip kits, glosses, and blushes designed for anyone who identifies as a woman and is tired of societal norms dictating beauty, love, and life. The brand reclaims the name "Mama Dora" as a symbol of empowerment and resilience, inviting all women to embrace authenticity and unapologetic self-expression. - September 14, 2025 - Mama Dora's Cosmetics LLC
Glow Empire Expands Affordable Luxury Perfume & Beauty Offerings Across the UK
Glow Empire LTD, based in Milton Keynes, is redefining affordable luxury in the UK with 6,000+ perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products from iconic global brands. Customers benefit from free UK shipping on orders over £50 and a 60-day returns policy. - September 09, 2025 - Glow Empire LTD
Camibella's Beauty: Pioneering a New Era with a Bold Rebrand and Virtual Innovation
The beauty industry is experiencing a remarkable transformation as Cheveux Luxury unveils its new identity as Camibella's Beauty. With a fresh brand vision and game-changing technology, the company is redefining what luxury hair services look like for the modern consumer. At the core of this... - August 25, 2025 - Camibella's Beauty
Rembrandt Charms Supports Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
Rembrandt Charms is heartbroken by the devastating flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the unimaginable loss so many families are facing. To help support those impacted by this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In addition, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charms, the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Charm (Style #8448), will be donated throughout the month of July to assist with urgent needs of victims, and their families. - July 13, 2025 - Rembrandt Charms
Happening Now: Local Sexologist Featured on National Reality Series The Blox
Julie Wall, Board-Certified Sexologist and founder of Building Intimacy, appears on Season 17 of the reality show, The Blox. Just seven months before filming, she underwent brain surgery. Although not fully recovered while filming, Wall says, "It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we have everything figured out, it happens when we’re brave enough to show up anyway." - June 26, 2025 - Building Intimacy
Inspo Hair Launches Virtual Hair Consultations
Inspo Hair has officially launched its virtual consultation platform, offering personalized hair color guidance from licensed cosmetologists. Designed for DIY color enthusiasts, the platform helps users avoid common at-home mistakes like banding, breakage, and expensive salon corrections. Through the Inspo Hair app, users can book a live Zoom consultation with a licensed stylist who creates a custom plan based on their current hair condition and desired result. - June 25, 2025 - Inspo Hair
eGHKCu Launches Follicure RX: A Pharmaceutical-Grade Hair Restoration Serum Combining 5% Caffeine, 2dDR, GHK-Cu, and Hyaluronic Acid
eGHKCu has launched Follicure RX, a pharmaceutical-grade hair restoration serum featuring a powerful blend of 5% caffeine, 2.5% 2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR), 1% GHK-Cu copper peptide, and 2% hyaluronic acid. Designed to combat hair loss and support regrowth, Follicure RX delivers high-potency ingredients backed by science to revitalize the scalp, energize follicles, and promote thicker, healthier hair. Now available at eGHKCu.com. - June 20, 2025 - eGHKCu
Locally-Owned Laser and Skin Clinic Expands into State College, PA
Vanish Laser and Skin Expands to State College, Offering Advanced Cosmetic Treatments for the Central PA Community. - June 19, 2025 - Vanish Laser and Skin, Inc
PETRE Launches Luxurious Cosmetic Line with Exclusive Available Now
“PETRE, a new luxury cosmetic line inspired by timeless strength and beauty, announces its official launch with pre-orders now available,” says Pieta, founder of PETRE. “Crafted with the finest ingredients, PETRE’s lip balms offer a blend of luxury and elegance, celebrating beauty that endures.” - May 20, 2025 - PETRE
Almora Botanica Debuts in the United States, Introducing Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare and Wellness
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare brand, launches in the U.S. with fast shipping and a new e-commerce site. Revolutionizing Ayurveda, the brand fuses ancient botanical wisdom with modern green biotech through its patented Sapta Complex©—a blend of seven oils that drives actives deep into the skin. Clinically proven, 99.2% natural, vegan, and COSMOS-certified. - May 14, 2025 - Almora Botanica
Truvy® and Sweet Minerals Partner to Expand Global Health & Beauty Opportunities via Bytru.com
Truvy® has integrated the product and multi-level marketing (MLM) operations of Sweet Minerals into its business at Bytru, making Sweet Minerals’ celebrated beauty products available to a broader global audience. - May 12, 2025 - Truvy
The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo 2-Day Experience
The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo will take place on August 2-3, 2025, from 10am to 6pm, at the Georgia International Convention Center. The event will feature competitions, fashion shows, and exhibits highlighting Black fashion, beauty, and creative entrepreneurship. - May 10, 2025 - Black Beauty Expo
ReLiftMD Reports Over 2,000 Successful Patient Treatments -- Re•Lift Me™ One-Hour Facial Rejuvenation Procedures Deliver Decade-Younger Looks Under Local Anesthesia
ReLiftMD LLC is changing the aesthetic landscape with its novel Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive, long-lasting facial rejuvenation procedures. These procedures enable individuals to achieve a naturally youthful appearance, looking up to ten years younger, through a simple, one-hour procedure performed under local anesthesia. - May 07, 2025 - ReLiftMD, LLC
Bloom in Beauty 2025: A Career-Focused Beauty Event Debuts in Boca Raton
Bloom in Beauty is a premier event designed to connect beauty professionals directly with mentors, hiring brands, industry experts, and career-changing resources, all within an elevated, intimate event experience. Featuring keynote speaker Cindy Novotny and a star-studded panel including Cesar Deleon Ramirez, Kim Baker, and J. Brandon Correa, this experience delivers real insight, opportunity, and inspiration for the next generation of industry leaders. - April 05, 2025 - Bloom in Beauty
Aurea Biotech Announces U.S. Distribution of ATTIVA
Aurea Biotech is now the exclusive U.S. distributor of ATTIVA, an advanced subdermal radiofrequency technology. This transition strengthens Aurea Biotech’s commitment to providing high-quality, compliant, and innovative aesthetic solutions. CEO Jack McCarthy emphasizes the company’s focus on regulatory standards, product integrity, and practitioner support. Aurea Biotech looks forward to continuing its leadership in the industry with a commitment to excellence. - March 12, 2025 - Aurea Biotech
One Amber Beauty Launches, Illuminating Natural Radiance with High Quality Lip Products
One Amber Beauty, a new brand dedicated to enhancing natural beauty, is launching its initial collection of 75 high-quality, cruelty-free, and vegan lip products. The brand's mission is to enhance inner and outer beauty, empowering self-expression and confidence. - March 06, 2025 - One Amber Beauty
tgin® Expands Internationally & Grows Miracle Styling Collection, Continuing Its Mission of Empowerment & Wellness
Led by CEO Aris Singleton, the brand merges innovation, inclusivity, and philanthropy to uplift the natural hair community worldwide. - February 25, 2025 - tgin
How to Know Your Medspa Uses Real Botox®: 5 Essential Tips for Consumers
The cosmetic injectables market has been flooded with counterfeit or diluted Botox® products which pose serious health risks to medspa clients receiving treatments. dermani MEDSPA® shares five essential tips to help consumers identify the real, FDA-approved Botox® from Allergan. - January 29, 2025 - dermani MEDSPA®
MOD Hair Salon in Vista, CA: Adopts a Commission Salon Structure and is Hiring Stylists
MOD Hair Salon, a leading destination for creative hairstyling in North County San Diego, is excited to announce that they are now operating as a commission salon and are actively seeking talented stylists to join their dynamic team. - October 20, 2024 - MOD Hair Salon
Cozy Up with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s New Soy Wax Melts
Adirondack Fragrance Farm introduces new soy wax melts in three scents: Balsam Fir, Balsam & Cedar, and Balsam & Lavender. Made with 100% soy wax and topped with botanical sprinkles, these melts evoke the beauty of the Adirondacks and provide a flameless way to enjoy cozy, natural fragrances. Perfect for the fall season, these melts are a beautiful addition to any home, offering a clean, long-lasting scent inspired by nature. Available now. - October 05, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Do Good HQ is a New Destination for Common Sense Sustainability
Dedicated site offers honest and impartial recommendations from industry experts on everything from eco-friendly appliances to sustainable fashion. - September 21, 2024 - DoGoodHQ
Luvme Hair Celebrates a Decade of Success with 10th Anniversary Sale
Luvme Hair, a renowned brand in the human hair wigs industry, proudly celebrates a decade of empowering beauty with its 10th Anniversary Sale. To mark this milestone, Luvme Hair is offering price reductions across select premium human hair wigs, ranging from $20 to $120, during a three-week event. - September 20, 2024 - Luvme Hair
Stars Unite for a Weekend of Giving: Join Otherworldly Fundraising and Support Families in Crisis with Mom Bomb
A star-studded weekend is just around the corner as Otherworldly Fundraising partners with Mom Bomb, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to supporting families in crisis, for an exciting virtual event to raise funds and bring hope to those in need. From Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22,... - September 19, 2024 - Mom Bomb
Sorevna Unveils Revolutionary Natural Hand Therapy Cream
Organic, Cruelty-Free Cosmetic Manufacturer Launches Probiotic-Infused Hand Cream to Restore Skin Microbiome - September 06, 2024 - Sorevna
Hair Medical Restoration Announces Grand Opening of New Clinic in Tijuana
Hair Medical Restoration (HMR) celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Tijuana on August 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its 15-year history. The clinic, led by Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez Barron, is now equipped to perform multiple simultaneous surgeries with advanced techniques like FUE and DHI. HMR plans to expand its services and locations across Mexico, continuing to provide top-tier hair restoration treatments. - August 29, 2024 - Hair Medical Restoration