Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Local Holiday Pop-Up Shop to Feature Local Women Entrepreneurs Montegomery County Women entrepreneurs, Nikki Yazdanian and Rachel Grinney, will be partnering with other local vendors at this year’s 2019 Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Alexandria, Va. Nikki and Rachel, who own the online and pop up designer clothing store, Wylie Grey, met in 2007 while working at a... - December 11, 2019 - Wylie Grey

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

Triage Consignment Celebrates One Year at New South Tampa Location Triage Consignment, South Tampa’s original upscale consignment boutique, is marking its first anniversary in its new location at 4109 Henderson Blvd. with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the boutique on Thursday,... - December 05, 2019 - Triage Consignment

SHUKR's New Abaya Collection Promises to be a Favourite with Women Worldwide SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe. - November 23, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

ABC TV Showcases MEMEENO Organic, Cotton Belly Bands Celebrity Baby Trends Features Belly Band for Best in Baby Products for 2020 - November 22, 2019 - MEMEENO

Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Sugar Plum Perry Releases Winter Wonderland Collection A mix of women’s casual winter wear, and home decor made from cotton, polyester, and Sherpa fleece. Some have an extremely soft and comfy feel. - November 16, 2019 - Sugar Plum Perry

SHUKR Hijabs Remain a Wardrobe Favorite for Muslim Women With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continue to provide accessories and hijabs that help women piece together iconic outfits. - November 16, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

SocksPlus1 Offers Insurance for Socks Buying a pair of socks is passe'. Buying a pair of socks from SocksPlus1 and adding a 3rd identical sock is modish and smart. - November 12, 2019 - SocksPlus1

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

SHUKR Abayas Transition from Summer Essential to Fall Must-Have As the season sets to change again, the abaya remains a favorite for both Muslim women and for SHUKR’s upcoming collections. - November 02, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Canadian Brand Launches New Corn-Fibre Insulated Coat for World Vegan Month To mark World Vegan Day on November 1 and World Vegan Month, Canadian-based company BOÏDA officially launched its brand new plant-powered parka. Built with insulation partly made of corn fibre and reinforced with special patent-pending layers, VEGAGOOZ parkas are ultra warm, easy to maintain, and... - November 02, 2019 - BOIDA

SHUKR Becomes a Household Name for Hijabs That Keep the Faith in Fashion With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing have become experts in combining western trends with daily fashion needs. - October 29, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

MEMEENO Showcasing at ABC Expo 2019 in Las Vegas MEMEENO, a Southern California luxury baby brand, is exhibiting at the ABC Expo in Las Vegas, October 23-25. MEMEENO was founded by Souheila Al-Jadda, a mother of a premie who experienced caring for a severely colicky baby, and reinvented an age-old, all-natural solution that works. MEMEENO will be at... - October 25, 2019 - MEMEENO

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Eisenge Brings High Quality Women’s Fashion Into The Global Market Eisenge, a leading global online retail company based in China, is now launching its high fashion women's wedding dresses and formal wear to the global market. Women of all ages who enjoy trendy and fashionable gowns will get to enjoy the company’s high quality attire, factory low prices, fast... - October 12, 2019 - eisenge

Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they work... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

New Luxury Label Ethical Kind Launches with a Sustainable Boudoir to Bar Collection The "White Lotus" collection introduces ​Organic Peace Silk​ for the eco-fashion conscious; a dialogue between social entrepreneurship and style. - September 28, 2019 - Ethical Kind

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

MEMEENO Swaddloop Baby Blanket Wins Product of the Year Award Another Big Awards Win for MEMEENO this Summer after earning Top Choice and Preferred Choice Awards from Baby Maternity Magazine. - September 18, 2019 - MEMEENO

Musotica Launches Its Latest Bad Ass Babe Halloween Collection With Halloween fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest Halloween collection for 2019, taking inspiration from a host of heroes and villains. The Halloween range is centred around bad ass babe costumes, taking influence from comics, fairytales, ancient civilizations, mythology and animals. With... - September 08, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Anglesey Gundog International Has a New Sponsor and a New Name Fur Feather and Fin are very honoured to announce they have become the new sponsor for the Anglesey Gundog International. This gundog field trials competition, held in Anglesey Wales every year, was first started over 25 years ago. The location and terrain, complete with a lake that was added, makes... - September 04, 2019 - Fur Feather & Fin

Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Boom! Boomer Esiason Returns to Red Bank, NJ for the Fourth Annual Cystic Fibrosis Benefit Iconic Clothier Garmany Gives Back to Support The Boomer Esiason Foundation. - August 23, 2019 - Garmany

Innovative and Fashionable - Dawn Me' Vue Has Developed an Innovative Solution for the One “Secret” Most Women Don’t Talk About For years, women of all ages have suffered silently with a secret that is too embarrassing to tell anyone. Studies show 13 million women experience situational incontinence and over 85% of women don’t even tell their doctors. Dawn Me' Vue has recently developed an innovative line of women’s... - August 12, 2019 - Dawn Me' Vue LLC

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

MEMEENO Wins Preferred & Top Choice Awards For MEMEENO anti-colic, anti-gas belly band and Swaddloop blanket - August 08, 2019 - MEMEENO

EarthHero Joins "Plastic Free July" Movement, Making Plastic-Free Living Easy with Their Eco-Friendly Platform EarthHero, a proud B Corp and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living accessible and attainable during Plastic Free July campaign through education & access to eco- friendly goods. - August 05, 2019 - EarthHero

Dawn Me' Vue is Helping Women "Get Your Sexy Back; Mind, Body, Soul" Dawn Me' Vue for women announced today their “Get Your Sexy Back” campaign, which is a collaboration with Tighten and Tone Weight loss and Body Sculpting as well as Total Muscle Wellness of Las Vegas. The “Get Your Sexy Back Campaign” for women is about being sexy; body, mind,... - July 31, 2019 - Dawn Me' Vue LLC

Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Makes History in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Model Ashley Alexiss, 28, has made history by becoming the first petite, plus-size model to walk in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim week. This year’s Sports Illustrated Swim Search took place in Miami, Florida; after thousands of hopeful applicants, Alexiss was chosen... - July 26, 2019 - Alexiss Swimwear

Musotica Launches Stylish Mini Dress Collection 2019 With summer in full swing, savvy shoppers are refreshing their wardrobes in time for sun embellished events across the country. Mini dresses are known for their transitional wear, allowing for them to be worn in the daytime onto the evening all-year-round. Online lingerie and fashion website, Musotica,... - July 10, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC

Michigan Mittens Selected to Participate in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. “We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens

BABY POMME Opened Its Online Store for Fashionable Baby and Kids Clothes E-retailer, Baby Pomme, opened its online store which offers fashionable baby, toddler and kids clothes and accessories for children ages 3M to 10. Baby Pomme is currently offering end of season summer sale of up to 50% on select brands such as NUNUNU, Cavalier, G. Nancy and others. There is free shipping... - July 03, 2019 - BABY POMME

Lila Nikole Collection Launches Free Spirit at SWIMMIAMI Celebrity designer releases boho-inspired 2016 swim collection. - June 27, 2019 - Lila Nikole LLC

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed

EarthHero Becomes Certified B Corporation Using Business as a Force for Good EarthHero, a proud B Corp. and eco-friendly e-commerce platform, makes sustainable living easy through education & access to eco-friendly goods. - June 12, 2019 - EarthHero

Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed

Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed