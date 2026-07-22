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From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
Lila Nikole Presents the “Amazonia” Fashion Show and Immersive Experience During Miami Swim Week 2026
Acclaimed designer Lila Nikole returns to Miami Swim Week 2026 with a bold, high-energy fashion presentation and immersive experience centered around the debut of her newest collection, Amazonia, taking place on May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Tequila Town, Miami. - June 18, 2026 - Lila Nikole LLC
Colorado Hockey-Loving Father and Sons Launch "Putt Snipe Celly" Performance Apparel Brand Celebrating the Culture of Hockey and Golf
Colorado's new golf apparel brand for the hockey community, Putt Snipe Celly, launched March 28. - March 30, 2026 - Putt Snipe Celly
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Hamilton Coates Expands Its Premium Online Store Featuring Stylish, Affordable Home and Lifestyle Essentials
Hamilton Coates, a premium online retailer serving the UK and USA, expands its stylish, affordable product range. Highlights include fashion, home goods, and the Cardano Collection—unique merchandise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The store combines quality, functionality, and a seamless online shopping experience for modern consumers. - November 30, 2025 - Hamilton Coates
Anne Fontaine Opens New Boutique in London's Knightsbridge
In London, the city of theatres, Anne Fontaine steps into a new setting and invites us to replay Alice under the spotlight. In a parisian apartment opening onto an imaginary alley, Alice gladly loses her bearings among the designer's costumes until, suddenly, she finds the one she had been waiting for... Your turn to play. - November 25, 2025 - Anne Fontaine
Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet
Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance. - November 14, 2025 - Charlie By MZ
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
Award-Winning Songwriter Brings Joy to Halloween with New Tune, "Octagooney" and Kindness for Kids Songs
Tricia Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club, releases her latest song, “Octagooney” alongside children’s favorites now streaming on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify. - October 20, 2025 - Tricia Greenwood
Introducing the Arketekxr Fashion Model Directory: a New Platform Showcasing Rising Streetwear Talent
Arketekxr Design & Fashion launches its new Fashion Model Directory, a platform showcasing emerging streetwear and hip-hop fashion talent. Each model receives a dedicated profile with photos, bio, and social links to connect with brands and collaborators. The directory highlights Arketekxr’s commitment to creativity, authenticity, and community in urban fashion culture. Visit arketekxr.com to explore the directory. - October 19, 2025 - Arketekxr
Dhali Collection Launches Exclusive Wholesale Pakistani Clothing Collections in Bangladesh
Dhali Collection, a leading wholesale supplier in Dhaka, Bangladesh, offers premium Pakistani 3-piece clothing collections for women, children, and infants. The boutique provides high-quality fabrics, modern ethnic designs, and bulk wholesale options for retailers and online customers. - September 22, 2025 - Dhali Collection
Ginchy Redefines Luxury Fashion by Making Premium Brands Accessible to All
Ginchy (www.shopginchy.com), the innovative online destination, is transforming the world of high-end shopping by pairing iconic luxury brands with affordability. With a bold commitment to making “Luxury Meets Smart Savings” a reality, Ginchy offers an unprecedented selection of over... - September 19, 2025 - Ginchy
Club Moda Highlights Essential Resort and Cruise Wear for Summer Travel
Club Moda, a South Florida–based resort wear company, has unveiled its latest collection of vacation-ready apparel designed for cruises, tropical destinations, and upscale coastal resorts. The collection emphasizes breathable fabrics, versatile styling, and sustainable practices, with key pieces including kaftans, maxi dresses, mini dresses, cover-ups, and beach pants. - September 18, 2025 - Club Moda USA
Storyteller’s Closet Launches: A Gallery Where Fashion Becomes Narrative
Storyteller’s Closet, a newly launched art-driven fashion label, blends storytelling, illustration, and design into premium streetwear. Its signature collection, Cinematic Threads: The Art of the Scene, transforms garments into cinematic stills and fragments of myth and story. Produced on a made-to-order model to ensure intention over excess, Storyteller’s Closet establishes itself as a brand where fashion becomes narrative. - September 12, 2025 - Storyteller's Closet LLC
Musotica.com Expands Plus-Size Halloween Costume Offerings: Celebrating Inclusivity in Cross-Dressing Fashion
Musotica.com expands its plus-size Halloween costume collection to include stylish options for men who cross-dress, celebrating inclusivity and self-expression. The new range offers high-quality costumes, lingerie, and bodystockings designed for drag queens, gender non-conforming individuals, performance artists, and more. With versatile plus-size pieces, Musotica.com empowers everyone to embrace fashion, break stigmas, and feel confident during the festive season. - September 09, 2025 - Musotica Wear
Snatched Wear Officially Launches as a New Direct-to-Consumer Shapewear Brand
Snatched Wear officially launches as a new direct-to-consumer shapewear brand, debuting seamless bodysuits designed for everyday wear. With inclusive sizing, accessible pricing, and a focus on clean design, Snatched Wear enters the market to deliver comfort, reliable fit, and global online access at SnatchedWear.com. - September 08, 2025 - Snatched Wear
Abilant Launches Functional Utility Leggings on Kickstarter
Tired of leggings that look good but fail in real life? No pockets, nowhere to keep your phone, passport, or cash - and constant frustration. Abilant Leggings solve this with smart utility design made for travel, fitness, and everyday life. - August 31, 2025 - Abilant
SHUKR Unveils Summer Islamic Clothing Collection for Modern Modest Dressers
SHUKR Islamic Clothing leads the way in faith-conscious fashion with its latest summer collection designed for comfort, modesty, and modern style. - July 27, 2025 - SHUKR
SHUKR Welcomes Summer with Light, Elegant Abayas and Hijabs for the Modern Muslim Woman
As the warmer months begin, SHUKR Islamic Clothing offers a refreshing take on modest fashion with breathable, stylish abayas and hijabs. - July 02, 2025 - SHUKR
Shukr Islamic Clothing Launches Elegant New Jilbab Collection for the Modern Muslim Woman
Blending faith, fashion, and functionality, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continues to redefine modest wear with the launch of their latest collection of beautifully crafted jilbabs. - June 12, 2025 - SHUKR
Tiuous Introduces Custom Embroidery Services to Address Demand for Personalized Apparel
Company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to address market shift toward individualized fashion. - June 09, 2025 - Tiuous
My Imani Brand Launches Official Online Store for Elegant Modest Fashion
My Imani Brand, the modest fashion label dedicated to elegance and empowerment, proudly announces the launch of its official online store: www.myimani-brand.com . The store features a thoughtfully curated selection of Hijabs, Khimars, Abayas, and Jilbabs, made from premium-quality materials like... - May 08, 2025 - My Imani Brand
VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof
A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte. This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold... - May 06, 2025 - Voyage
Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025
Skort Obsession unveils its 2025 collection, redefining women’s fashion with stylish, high-performance skorts designed for the modern, on-the-go woman. Blending comfort, function, and trend-forward design, the collection ranges from athletic to casual chic. “We created this for strong, stylish women,” says founder Louise Boffice. Explore skorts that empower confidence — perfect for the gym, errands, or brunch. - April 27, 2025 - Skort Obsession
Women Business Resource Community Officially Launches Global Movement to Empower Women Entrepreneurs
WBRC officially launches, delivering executive-level coaching, premium resources, and a supportive community to women entrepreneurs. Founded by Karen Kleinwort, WBRC provides transformative tools once reserved for the elite, uniting women worldwide to level the playing field and spark lasting success. - March 03, 2025 - Women's Business Resource Community
Borbotom Announces New Collection Featuring Fresh Designs and Premium Fabrics
Borbotom, a rising name in contemporary fashion, has unveiled its latest collection, offering a blend of fresh designs and high-quality fabrics tailored for modern consumers. The collection emphasizes comfort, durability, and style, reflecting the brand’s commitment to innovation in casual wear. - February 01, 2025 - Borbotom
Danini Debuts New Menswear Collection at Dallas Market Center
Danini, a leading name in high-quality menswear, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Menswear Tradeshow at the Dallas Market Center from January 25 to January 27, 2025. Located at Showroom No. 7614 at the WTC Dallas, Danini will unveil its latest innovations and classic... - January 22, 2025 - Danini Menswear
Lucky Doll Lingerie Unveils New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection
Lucky Doll Lingerie is redefining the way Filipinas celebrate Valentine’s Day with the launch of its new Valentine’s Lingerie Collection, designed to empower women of all shapes and sizes. The collection, which includes an expanded range of plus-size styles, features luxurious satins, intricate lace, and bold statement pieces that prioritize both confidence and comfort. - January 08, 2025 - Lucky Doll Lingerie
Behalaal App Launches in the USA: The Halal Marketplace for Products and Modest Fashion
The Behalaal App is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Join the thousands of users who are redefining halal shopping and modest fashion with ease and confidence. Behalaal is a trusted online marketplace dedicated to halal-certified products and modest fashion. With a mission to make halal living accessible and stylish, Behalaal connects buyers and sellers across the globe while maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity. - December 03, 2024 - Behalaal Marketplace
Behalaal Marketplace Launches as the Premier Platform for Modest and Halal Fashion
Behalaal Marketplace is a dedicated e-commerce platform connecting buyers and sellers of modest and halal clothing. Founded on the principles of trust, ethics, and community, Behalaal aims to redefine the shopping experience for modest fashion enthusiasts worldwide. - November 27, 2024 - Behalaal Marketplace
Musotica Unveils Bold and Sexy 2024 Halloween Costume Collection, Perfect for Every Occasion
Musotica.com launches its bold 2024 Sexy Halloween Costume Collection, featuring trendy designs like a chic "Wednesday Addams" costume, nostalgic '80s-inspired catsuits, and seductive classics like vampires and witches. Available in inclusive sizing, including plus-size options, the collection emphasizes body confidence and daring style. Shop now at Musotica.com to make a statement this Halloween season. - September 23, 2024 - Musotica Wear
From Conflict to Compassion: How Anne Fontaine’s Fur-Free Decision Marks a New Era for the Brand
Official Statement from Anne Fontaine In light of the recent acts perpetrated against our stores and employees by anti-fur protestors, Anne Fontaine wishes to address the situation with transparency and honesty. We understand and appreciate passionate stances on environmental and ethical issues;... - September 14, 2024 - Anne Fontaine
New Pickleball Apparel Line, Pickle Diva Sportswear, Officially Launches
Pickle Diva Sportswear, a new pickleball apparel line dedicated to celebrating the spirit of pickleball, is proud to announce its official launch. With a bright and bold color palette, Pickle Diva Sportswear offers six vibrant collections that make a statement on and off the court, representing the... - August 23, 2024 - Pickle Diva Sportswear
Introducing the Purple 3D Unicorn Hoodie: A Magical Experience for Kids from Doodlepants
The Purple 3D Unicorn Hoodie is more than just clothing; it's an invitation to a world of imagination and fun. - August 14, 2024 - Doodlepants
Doobiez Dispensary Opens in West Milford, NJ: Grand Opening Event Planned for October 2024
Doobiez is a NJ State Licensed Adult Use Cannabis retailer committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on education and community engagement, Doobiez aims to enhance the cannabis experience for all customers 21 years of age or over. Visit us online or at our location in West Milford, NJ, and discover the best in the New Jersey cannabis market. - July 25, 2024 - Doobiez LLC
Shop, Drink and be Merry: Selleria Veneta Celebrates Ernest Hemingway’s 125th Birthday Fête
Selleria Veneta will be hosting a weekend of shopping, reflection and connection in the Hemingway District from Thursday, July 18 thru Sunday, July 21. The festivities kick off with their annual Summer Sidewalk Soiree. Thursday, July 18: - Shop Selleria Veneta and find those coveted deals starting... - July 12, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted... - July 08, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure
A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Sustainable Trending Women's Fashion
L & M Kee, LLC embraces sustainable fashion to reduce landfill waste and take part in saving the planet. - May 05, 2024 - L & M Kee
Breaking Barriers: Kene Kaya to Showcase Peruvian Indigenous Art at Miami Swim Week
Kené Kaya, Alessandra Durand's ethical fashion brand, is set to unveil a unique swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week® The Shows on May 30. Featuring indigenous art from the Peruvian Amazon, the collection blends elegance with cultural depth, showcasing intricate textile artwork of geometric patterns and vibrant colors. Alessandra's vision aims to celebrate diversity and empower indigenous artisans within the fashion industry, making a profound statement at Miami Swim Week. - April 26, 2024 - Kene Kaya
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts 2nd Annual “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
For the 2nd year, Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories hosts Thunder-Rode BikeFest during Route 66 Bike Week in Northern Arizona - 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands April 26 - April 28, 2024. - April 19, 2024 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Selleria Veneta Hosts Fashion Preview Soirée for Dominican University Fashion Department
Selleria Veneta hosts Fashion Preview Soirée at Albion Oak Park for Dominican University Fashion Department’s Emerging Designers - April 04, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand
From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun
Hemingway District Shops Give Tokens of Love on Saturday, February 10, 2024
Local business owners in Oak Park’s historic Hemingway District (North & South) invite Oak Parkers and neighboring friends to come out and celebrate love in the Hemingway District. Friends and visitors may stroll, eat, and shop throughout the neighborhood and pick up a complimentary "Token of Love" at participating businesses. - February 03, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Selleria Veneta Sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market
Selleria Veneta sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market at Scoville Square on February 10, 2024. - February 03, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Madpax Launches New Line of Creative 3D Backpacks for Kids While Championing a Cause
Madpax, a new company focused on bringing fun and joy back to the world of backpacks, today introduced a new line of creative 3D backpacks, bags and accessories for kids at the Atlanta Winter Market 2024. Led by a husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team with a track record of successful consumer... - January 20, 2024 - Madpax
Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC to Launch Price Match Program, Empowering Women Through Affordable Fashion
Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is preparing to launch its Price Match Program on January 1, 2024, to make fashion more accessible and empower women through affordable clothing. The program, reflecting the company's commitment to inclusivity and community impact, will see a portion of sales being donated to charity. The organization is encouraging support and engagement through social media and inviting individuals to be part of this transformative initiative. - December 29, 2023 - Big Sisters/ Sisterhood LLC
Hemingway District Business, Selleria Veneta, Will be Hosting a Holiday Pop-Up and Santa Toy Drive for Inner Voice
Selleria Veneta hosting Inner Voice Toy Drive for homeless and at-risk youth and holiday pop-up with Skinny Piggy Bakery. - December 14, 2023 - Selleria Veneta