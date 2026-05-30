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Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
Montgomery County Black Collective to Host 3rd Annual Black Business Expo at the Universities at Shady Grove on June 12
Following last year’s sold-out event that attracted more than 700 registered attendees, the Montgomery County Black Collective will host its 3rd Annual Black Business Expo on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 3–7 p.m. at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center, located... - May 23, 2026 - Montgomery County Black Collective
Montgomery County Black Collective Opens Attendee Registration and Expo Guide Ad Sales for the 2026 Black Business Expo
The Montgomery County Black Collective has officially opened attendee registration and Expo Guide advertising opportunities for the 2026 Black Business Expo, taking place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center in Rockville, Maryland. - May 23, 2026 - Montgomery County Black Collective
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety - May 05, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Morton Grove Spring Market Faire Returns May 9, 2026
Morton Grove's Chamber of Commerce Presents the Spring Market Faire featuring over 70 vendors with variety of goods and services from local companies and crafters. - May 05, 2026 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Bestows Annual Wayfinder Awards
NACCE, North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education, funding, and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Betty Young, president of Hocking College, and Dirk Soma, director of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development at Baker Hill, as winners of its 2026 Wayfinder Award. - April 28, 2026 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ Virtual Spring Seminar, "Foundations and Frontiers" with Dr. Clare Fowler, is Set for Friday, May 1, 2026
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ virtual seminar, “Foundations and Frontiers,” is on Friday, May 1, 2026, featuring Dr. Clare Fowler’s “Your Brain on Conflict.” Topics include mediation basics, new challenges, ethics, and breakout sessions with civil and divorce mediation tracks. Early registration ends on April 10. The event is open to all interested parties and offers CLE credits and networking opportunities. - March 26, 2026 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
Indoor 5K Power Walk on March 28 to benefit Dress for Success Tampa Bay
The family-friendly indoor 5K event celebrates fitness, empowerment, and community support while raising funds to help women achieve economic independence. Participants will enjoy pre-walk stretches, upbeat music, inspiring moments, and fun activities for kids. - March 16, 2026 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors Endorses Together KC and Supports Renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) today announced its official endorsement of Together KC, a citywide coalition advocating for the renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax. As part of this commitment, KCRAR will contribute $25,000 to support the coalition’s... - March 15, 2026 - KCRAR
Thynk and ShowCycle Partner to Unify Venue Hosting and Trade Show Management on a Single Salesforce-Powered Platform
Thynk, the enterprise venue management solution, and ShowCycle, the only all-in-one software for exhibition organizers built natively on Salesforce, are excited to launch an integrated Exhibition Center Solution for large-scale convention and event venues. By combining Thynk’s robust sales... - March 13, 2026 - ShowCycle
Montgomery County Black Collective Opens Exhibitor Applications for the 3rd Annual Black Business Expo at the Universities at Shady Grove
The Montgomery County Black Collective is now accepting exhibitor applications for the 2026 Black Business Expo, scheduled to take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center, located at 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, MD. The Expo will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will feature a curated showcase of Black-owned businesses and Black-led nonprofit organizations based in Montgomery County. - February 09, 2026 - Montgomery County Black Collective
New Platform Launches to Help Americans Participate in Democracy
SparkCivic.org, a new nonprofit civic-engagement platform founded by civic educator Sara Lashanlo, has launched to help Americans participate more confidently in democracy. SparkCivic builds strong civic skills through daily, habit-based actions, including a five-step Civic Apprenticeship that takes about 20 minutes and a daily calendar of five-minute civic habits. The volunteer-led nonprofit has begun its fundraising campaign; all donations are tax-deductible. - February 09, 2026 - SparkCivic
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Launches Landmark Model Ordinance to Guide Short-Term Rental Policy Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released a comprehensive Model Short‑Term Rental (STR) Ordinance, representing a major step toward establishing fair, consistent, and enforceable regulations across the region. This model framework is designed to help cities and... - January 25, 2026 - KCRAR
Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission - January 21, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
“First Impressions & Lasting Connections” Launches with Limited-Time Ebook Offer: 12/29/25 to 1/11/26
Barry C. Donovan, Founder of Visible Digital Solutions LLC, announced the release of his new book, "First Impressions & Lasting Connections," available for a special launch price that began Monday, December 29 on Amazon Kindle. The ebook combines Donovan’s previous books on professionalism, communication, and networking. He has expanded, refined, and redesigned his latest book for today’s business environment. - December 31, 2025 - Visible Digital Solutions LLC
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety. - December 19, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Congressional Recommerce Caucus Hosts First Annual “Ugly Sweater” Reception to Spotlight Circular Economy’s Impact on Holiday Shopping
Inaugural “Ugly Sweater” reception on Capitol Hill brought together the Congressional Recommerce Caucus to spotlight recommerce as a growing force in holiday shopping. - December 18, 2025 - Coalition to Protect America's Small Sellers
NDASA Urges Congress to Protect Public Safety
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives. - December 15, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors. - December 12, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
A National Conversation Regarding the Rescheduling of Marijuana
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is hosting a “National Conversation on the Rescheduling of Marijuana” to discuss the public safety implications surrounding marijuana rescheduling. NDASA asserts that rescheduling marijuana could disrupt mandatory drug... - December 10, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc. Launches No-Cost Marketing Resources for Associations
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc., a digital marketing agency for associations, is providing practical guidance and no-cost resources to help associations strengthen membership growth, engagement, and overall strategy. The release details how the agency leverages decades of experience supporting associations in Canada, the U.S., and internationally, and offers tools and insights that deliver immediate value to association leaders. - December 03, 2025 - The Ways and Means Marketing Inc.
NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication. - December 02, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Veterans Expo 2025: a National Call to Stand with Those Who Served
On November 14, No Worker Left Behind is organizing virtual Veterans Expo 2025 with a focus on Care, Career, Connection for our Veterans. They can join for free from anywhere in United States. It is a multi dimensional event that will connect Veterans with employers, upskilling organizations, and other supporting organizations. - November 13, 2025 - No Worker Left Behind Inc
Mosaic Makers Collective Founder Katy Schilthuis Named 2025 “Champion of Adaptability” by U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Dallas-based Mosaic Makers Co, a women-led retail collective representing 150+ local artists and makers, has been named the 2025 Champion of Adaptability by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from 12,000+ applicants, founder Katy Schilthuis was honored in D.C. for leading a creative, community-driven small business that empowers women entrepreneurs through resilience and collaboration. - October 11, 2025 - Mosaic Makers Collective
Ericka Kopp Announces Run for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District
Healthcare attorney Ericka Kopp is running for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District. A biracial LGBTQ+ woman, Kopp fights for access to healthcare, VA services for veterans, and civil rights. “I’ve seen firsthand how Virginians are being let down by leaders who trade honesty for political gamesmanship. That’s not leadership, it’s betrayal.” Kopp's grassroots campaign rejects corporate donations and centers on access, accountability, and putting people over partisan politics. - October 11, 2025 - Friends of Ericka Kopp
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Professional Cabaret Singer Barb Bailey Will Bring Her Unique Talent to the Newly Opened Casino for Two Nights Only on August 24, 2025 and September 7, 2025
Heartfelt stories. Big laughs. Unforgettable songs. All these will be shared by singer Barb Bailey with her audience at the all new Hollywood Casino Joliet located at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60431. - August 19, 2025 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
The Chairmen’s RoundTable Presents the Bob Copeland Lifetime Achievement Awards
Non-profit organization recognizes three dedicated members for their tireless commitment to both the CRT and the many companies they have mentored. - August 06, 2025 - Chairmen's RoundTable
President Prof. Dr. Anton Caragea to Open World Tourism Day 2025 Activities
World Tourism Day is an annual celebration of the transformative and positive role of tourism as a bridge between nations, culture, development and people across the world and its manifestations are held under the patronage of the global tourism institution President: Professor Dr. Anton Caragea. - July 23, 2025 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
PASS Coalition Endorses Bipartisan Recommerce Caucus to Advance Economic Opportunity and Sustainability in America's Secondhand Market
The PASS Coalition stands firmly behind the bipartisan Recommerce Caucus’s mission to ensure federal policies keep pace with this dynamic and impactful sector. - June 25, 2025 - Coalition to Protect America's Small Sellers
Coalition for Annuity Awareness Collaborates to Strengthen Annuity Education, Awareness and Access
Efforts aim to reach a growing number of consumers, annuity professionals and policymakers nationwide - June 20, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
TEDxTheHague Announces "Zoom Out" Theme – Call for Speakers Now Open
TEDxTheHague returns on 8 November 2025 with its flagship event, themed "Zoom Out"—marking the city’s first official TEDx event in five years. The organization has now opened its call for speakers. In a world constantly fed by micro-moments, social media feeds, and... - June 10, 2025 - TEDxTheHague
BESLA Closes Out 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta with Honors for Matt Barnes and Lil Jon
BESLA held its 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta (May 29-31), gathering legal, entertainment, and sports professionals. The event, themed "Bridging the Gap: Advocacy, Artistry & Access," featured panels, workshops, and networking. Fulton County declared May 29 "BESLA Day." Honorees included Lil Jon (Beacon of Industry Award) and Matt Barnes (Power Player Award). Discussions covered collegiate athletics, child performer protection, and more. - June 09, 2025 - Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Morton Grove Presenting a Spring Market Faire on May 10, 2025
Over 70 vendors will be on site to share their goods, services and community information with attendees at this twice yearly free event for all to enjoy. - April 22, 2025 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Introduces New AI-Enhanced User Engagement Tool
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) announced the integration of a new AI assistant, “Jeremy” into its career exploration tool, SkillPointe. Custom-engineered by CrazyThink for NACCE, Jeremy is designed to enrich user interaction by providing detailed information across SkillPointe’s 79 skills-based career categories highlighted on its platform. - April 15, 2025 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NJAPM Presents Its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar Online on Friday, May 2, 2025 “Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century”
The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators announces its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on May 2. This online event has the theme of “Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century” and will feature Natalie J. Armstrong-Motin, on the topic of Taking Your Mediation Practice to the Next Level. The conference also includes workshops, and an ethics presentation, and is open to all interested parties. For more information or to register, visit www.njapm.org. - April 09, 2025 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
WorkCongress 2025: Virtual Summit and Work Expo
As artificial intelligence, automation, and evolving workforce dynamics reshape industries, WorkCongress 2025 stands as the premier global platform for dialogue, innovation, and transformation in the world of work. Taking place on May 1, 2025, this high-caliber, fully virtual event will unite world leaders, Fortune 500 executives, policymakers, labor experts, and technology pioneers. - March 24, 2025 - No Worker Left Behind Inc
Jacob Vadakkedathu: A Champion for Public Service and Community Development
As the Liberal Party’s candidate for the Senate, Jacob Vadakkedathu is advocating for policies that foster economic growth, empower small businesses, and enhance public sector efficiency. His vision includes bolstering education, improving employment opportunities, and investing in infrastructure that will benefit the ACT. Despite facing internal challenges within the Canberra Liberals, he has remained steadfast in his campaign, demonstrating resilience and a commitment to his values. - March 22, 2025 - Jacob Vadakkedathu
Indoor 5K Power Walk on March 29 to Benefit Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Empowered Steps, Endless Possibilities - Annual Event Promotes Family, Fitness, and Financial Independence for Women - March 16, 2025 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Dress for Success Tampa Bay Announces Lisette Parsons as Executive Director
Dress for Success Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering local women to achieve economic independence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisette Parsons as its Executive Director. Parsons was selected for the leadership role following a comprehensive national search... - March 06, 2025 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay
VentureMeets: Connecting Worcester's Entrepreneurs and Fostering Community Innovation
VentureMeets, a dynamic networking platform for entrepreneurs and business owners, is on a mission to empower local startups by creating meaningful connections and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit within the Worcester community. Since its inception in 2014, VentureMeets has served as a... - February 24, 2025 - VentureMeets