PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Dr. Anita P. Latin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Dr. Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and community... - December 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

Selena J. Thiele Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. - December 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Seek to Form Union With an overwhelming majority of support, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) have signed cards to form a union and join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). In a letter to the management of NBT, the dancers stated, “This is a decision made in the interest of longevity and artistic... - November 21, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - November 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Augusta Road’s Holiday Open House 2019 - Greenville’s Holiday Tradition Continues Augusta Road Business Association continues their annual Holiday Open House Tradition on Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Participating businesses will host special events to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Shoppers can get in the holiday spirit with a visit from Santa, music, carriage rides, hot cocoa, holiday stories, door prizes, sweet treats and eats, hot cocoa, special gift ideas for Christmas and much more. It is a fun day for all ages. - November 20, 2019 - Augusta Road Business Association

Zonta Douglas County to Have Display at Nov. 23 Castle Rock Annual Starlighting Zonta Douglas County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International throughout 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County

No Democrat Left Behind Campaign Launches Nationwide The coalition of No Dem Left Behind launches their campaign ahead of the 2020 elections. - November 15, 2019 - No Democrat Left Behind

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

Rishi Kumar Pushes for California Fire Insurance Democratic Candidate for United States Congress District CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding California Fire Insurance: "In the midst the Kincade fire, which forced the evacuation of over 180,000 people, we have seen the rapid pace at which fires can cause immense damage... - November 10, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators' Annual Conference, Sat. Nov. 16, Making Mediation Your Day Job @ The Imperia in Somerset, NJ NJAPM Conference Chair Gabrielle Strich and the NJAPM Board of Directors invite members and the public to attend New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ 26th Annual Conference, Making Mediation Your Day Job with featured speakers Mark Bullock and David White, on Saturday, November 16 from 8:15 AM to 4:30 PM at the Imperia in Somerset. - November 08, 2019 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators

AIM & Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) Announce Liaison AIM, the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry, providing unbiased information, educational resources and standards for nearly half a century, has announced a partnership with the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC), the world’s leading organization... - November 07, 2019 - AIM, Inc.

DeRoyal, TEKLYNX, Infratab & HID Win 2019 AIM Case Study Competition AIM, the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry, providing unbiased information, educational resources and standards for nearly half a century, announced the winners of its 2019 Case Study Competition today. The Class of 2019 includes industry leaders DeRoyal,... - November 07, 2019 - AIM, Inc.

Staci L. Wells Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Staci L. Wells of Indianapolis, Indiana has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of fashion and e-commerce. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women... - November 06, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

NDILC Council Member Rachel Beam-Jares Promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation at Fannie Mae Women in the Real Estate & Housing Ecosystem (NAWRB) is pleased to announce NAWRB Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC) member Rachel Beam-Jares has been promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation, Single-Family Collateral Valuation, at Fannie Mae. Rachel is a valued asset to the NDILC... - November 06, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

AIM Expands International Presence with Addition of AIM Japan AIM, the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry, providing unbiased information, educational resources and standards for nearly half a century, has announced the creation of a new chapter in Japan to meet the needs of its growing international membership. AIM... - November 04, 2019 - AIM, Inc.

AGMA Board Ratified Arizona Opera's Collective Bargaining Agreement The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) Board of Governors meeting on October 14, 2019, the Board ratified Arizona Opera’s most recent collective bargaining agreement. - November 02, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Rishi Kumar Supports Medicare for All Democratic Candidate for the United States Congress seat for CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding healthcare and his position on Medicare for All. “President Lyndon B. Johnson, 54 years ago, signed Medicare into law. Why? The reality then was that 56% of seniors lacked health... - October 31, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

BCMA/WCA Helps Teach About LC’s Advanced and Basic Fundamentals Track WCA is holding a program will be an excellent source of information for those who are new to LC’s and/or wish to brush up on the fundamentals, or are indirectly involved with LC’s and wish to have a better understanding of this longstanding and venerable trade payments instrument. - October 26, 2019 - WCA/BCMA

Rishi Pledges to Refuse PAC and Special Interest Group Money Democratic Candidate for United States Congress CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding PAC and Special Interest Group money in elections, emphasizing that his campaign will not be accepting such campaign contributions “I am glad to be one of a handful of candidates running... - October 25, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Darlene L. Petrat Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Darlene L. Petrat of Goshen, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the field of jewelry design. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Mel Gauthier Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Mel Gauthier of Alexandria, Louisiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 13 years in the field of human services. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Rishi Kumar Offers Earthquake Safety Insights Democratic Candidate for United States Congress CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement on earthquake preparedness following the series of tremors that California has experienced lately. Rishi has implemented routine community reminders about earthquake safety and fire preparedness through... - October 22, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - October 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA

Rishi Kumar Proposed Municipilization of PG&E Democratic Candidate for United States Congress in California District 18 Rishi Kumar issued the following statement on recent citizen concerns regarding PG&E’s power outages across the state: “Public Safety power shutoffs have become a PR nightmare for PG&E while creating a huge... - October 19, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Immigration Voice Announces Disappointment in Senator Durbin’s Blockade of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice

POWER Magazine for Professional Women Features Celebrities Jaclyn Smith and Suzanne Somers in Their Fall 2019 Issue Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

NACCE Names Entrepreneurial College & President of the Year NACCE has named San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) as the 2019 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year. Paul Dale, Ed.D., president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), has been named Entrepreneurial President of the Year. - October 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Phyllis E. Groth Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Phyllis E. Groth of Ida Grove, Iowa has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the retail field. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

NACCE Awards San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll Lifetime Achievement Award The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has awarded Constance Carroll, Ph.D., its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner during its annual conference in Newport Beach,... - October 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Dress for Success Tampa Bay Celebrates 21st Anniversary with Empowerment Luncheon Dress for Success Tampa Bay is celebrating its 21st anniversary – and its tradition of empowering women – with an annual luncheon. Showcasing three success stories as told by the women themselves, the “Afternoon of Women's Empowerment Luncheon” will be held on Thursday, October... - October 11, 2019 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay

Angela Jones Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Angela Jones of Forest Park, Illinois is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of government service and finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - October 10, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

NCPC Celebrates Crime Prevention Month Throughout October with Weekly Dedicated Crime Prevention Themes The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) celebrates crime prevention all year long, but since 1984, when NCPC designated October as Crime Prevention Month, communities have encouraged this outreach of educating the public and showcasing their accomplishments. This year during October, NCPC will dedicate... - October 10, 2019 - National Crime Prevention Council

Economic Development Symposium Featuring John W. Rogers, Jr and Valerie Jarrett to Address Multi-Millions of Dollars at Stake for Chicago’s Southeast Lakefront Region The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) will host the inaugural regional economic development symposium focused on strengthening the business districts in Chicago’s Southeast lakefront neighborhoods. Facing major capital investments, commercial corridor redevelopment and significant gentrification within the next three years, the SECC Symposium on Saturday, October 12, 2019 will begin a needed discourse about business development. - October 03, 2019 - South East Chicago Commission

Inaugural Women's Business Resource Day October 28 in Phoenix October is National Women's Small Business Month, dedicated to celebrating the contributions and successes of our nation's women business owners. - October 03, 2019 - NAWBO Phoenix

The Chairmen’s RoundTable Elects 2019 Board of Directors Paul Thiel continues to lead non-profit organization as Chairman. - October 02, 2019 - Chairmen's RoundTable

P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue to Women Who Have Cancer and Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to feature these cancer survivors who did not allow their cancer... - September 30, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global

Tonia DeCosimo Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to Women Who Have Cancer and Cancer Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to showcase these cancer... - September 26, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized