Smart Sight Innovations Has Developed Innovative Solutions for a Maritime E-Commerce Solution Company Smart Sight Innovations is all set to join the elite club of developing firms after completion and handover of its maritime business commerce solution for one of its American clients. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Manish Bhardia Highlights Think AI in Keynote Panel Presented by Gavriella Schuster Manish Bhardia, President at Think AI, joined a panel of Microsoft Partners to discuss company highlights during a keynote by Gavriella Schuster, at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Think AI Consulting Named Partner’s Choice by Microsoft Partners in Southern California Think AI was awarded the IAMCP SoCal Area Partner Choice Award at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. Local Microsoft partners and members of IAMCP SoCal submitted Think AI for the award, deeming the company the best partner to work with. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Feedonomics’ Robert Roizen Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List Feedonomics, the leading full-service product feed platform, is pleased to announce that Robert Roizen, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Feedonomics, has recently been named in Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 List in the Retail & Commerce category. Forbes released its prestigious list... - December 06, 2019 - Feedonomics

a1qa Was Listed as a Leading IT Service Provider According to Clutch 1000 List An independent B2B research agency published a Clutch 1000 list of service front-runners, a1qa being among them. - December 05, 2019 - a1qa

Commercient Launches New HubSpot CRM Integration Solution Commercient SYNC integration is now available for HubSpot CRM. - December 05, 2019 - Commercient

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

SurchX and Mode Effect Partner to Bring Surcharging Solution to WooCommerce SurchX, the industry experts in compliant dynamic surcharging, and 10-year-old ModeEffect, the WordPress and WooCommerce specialists, have announced a partnership to bring SurchX’s surcharging solution to WooCommerce customers. “We will do whatever it takes to make our merchants more successful,”... - November 23, 2019 - SurchX

Smart Sight Innovations Employed Innovative Solutions for Waste Collection Management Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has recently offered innovative solutions for waste collection management. - November 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Feedonomics Ranks in the Top 40 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Feedonomics, the leading full-service product feed platform, is pleased to announce that it has been selected in the top 40 of Deloitte’s prestigious “North America Technology Fast 500,” an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications,... - November 15, 2019 - Feedonomics

Smart Sight Innovations has provided CRM Solution for Khush Gifts Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) recently offered Cloud-based Custom CRM software to Khush Gifts. - November 11, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

AppIt Ventures Announces Its Partnership on the myColorado™ App AppIt Ventures is proud to announce the public release of the myColorado™ app, the official digital ID and digital wallet application for the State of Colorado. myColorado™ provides residents with secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The Colorado Digital ID, enables citizens to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card and display it on their smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within CO. - October 31, 2019 - AppIt Ventures

This Halloween, Audio4fun Will Donate All Profits During the Event to WWF This Halloween, Audio4fun will donate 100% profits from AV Voice Changer series, and all other paid products to support WWF, the Word Wildlife Fund. - October 31, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.

SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap

DialAmerica and SurchX Partner to Improve Merchant Margins SurchX, the trusted surcharging solution for card-not-present merchants, and Dial America, one of the largest privately held teleservices centers in the United States, are pleased to announce a partnership to introduce DialAmerica’s call center brands to the SurchX SaaS integration. SurchX works... - October 28, 2019 - SurchX

Smart Sight Innovations Provided eCommerce Development Solution for Madhurya Smart Sight Innovations has announced that they have offered eCommerce solution for the esteemed client, Madhurya. - October 20, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Feedonomics Hires Michael Plax as Director of Product – Marketplaces Michael Plax joins Feedonomics as Director of Product – Marketplaces. With extensive experience in product management, business development, and managing eCommerce sales in domestic and international Marketplace channels – Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. Michael... - October 18, 2019 - Feedonomics

SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX

Smart Sight Innovations Offered Mobile App Solution for IDFC First Smart Sight Innovations has successfully developed mobile application & website for IDFC First. - October 13, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

SurchX and Konnektive Partner to Help Konnektive Customers Recover Credit Card Fees SurchX, the only dynamic compliant surcharging solution for ecommerce merchants, and Konnektive CRM are pleased to announce they have partnered to help Konnektive’s customers seamlessly recover their credit card processing fees. The partnership enables Konnektive’s ecommerce merchants to... - October 09, 2019 - SurchX

Smart Sight Innovations Has Provided a Mobile App Solution for SmartServ Smart Sight Innovations has successfully developed mobile application solutions based on React Native for SmartServ. - September 30, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Zinrelo Loyalty Rewards Platform Helps Nature’s Fusions Boost Repeat Purchase Rate by 66% A/B testing proved that a rewards program was highly effective in boosting customer retention. - September 29, 2019 - Zinrelo

SurchX Now Integrates with Braintree Live on the Braintree Partner Page SurchX, the dominant surcharging and compliance partner for ecommerce merchants, has announced that its integration with Braintree Payments is live on the Braintree partner page here. Braintree is the latest in a series of partnerships SurchX has signed during its first year of going to market with its... - September 28, 2019 - SurchX

Zinrelo’s Loyalty Rewards Program Helps Yon-Ka Paris Achieve 48% Increase in Revenue Yon-Ka Paris is unlocking customer loyalty across multiple dimensions, such as transactional, behavioral, social, and advocacy loyalty using Zinrelo’s Loyalty Rewards Program. - September 27, 2019 - Zinrelo

Back on the List; a1qa is Among "Top 20 Leading Software Testing Providers 2019" Year by year TEST Magazine includes a1qa into the list of strongest industry players influencing software testing landscape globally. - September 25, 2019 - a1qa

Smart Sight Innovations Successfully Provide Magento App Development Solutions for Sri Sri Tattva Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has successfully provided Magento app mobile app development services to Sri Sri Tattva to run an online store. - September 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

FIX Music Rewards Closing in on the 1 Million-Install Mark FIX Music Rewards just launched in-app e-commerce, adding to its already innovative and fun feature sets - bringing fans even closer to the artists they love plus introducing them to new talent. - September 19, 2019 - Fan Integrated Experiences Ltd. FIX

Expanding Global Presence; a1qa Has Opened a New Office in Boston One more US location was introduced to bring new prospects in terms of providing quality assurance services. - September 19, 2019 - a1qa

Shanghai AI Innovation Closes $8MM Seed Round via Termsheets.tech Shanghai China based Shanghai AI Innovation has closed its seed round. The company is preparing to roll out its AI based e-commerce solution globally. - September 11, 2019 - Shanghai AI Innovation

U.S. Largest Utilities Company Renews Contract with ProcurePort for a Third Consecutive Year One of the world’s largest energy delivery system operators will be renewing their contract with ProcurePort, making it their third year of partnership. They will be contracting ProcurePort for their online e-sourcing software. Serving over 3 million customers, with specialization in electrical,... - September 10, 2019 - ProcurePort

Grappetite Launches Hello-Halal.com to Help Muslims Meet Strict Dietary Standards With almost 10,000 products, Hello-Halal.com helps Muslims identify and buy food and household items that are "Halal" according the standards of their religion. - September 07, 2019 - Grappetite LLC

Feedonomics Expands Presence in Latin America Feedonomics has tapped Igor Ramos to head its new office in Mexico City. In his role as General Manager, Igor will lead market development with a focus on growth opportunities in Latin America. Igor earned a Bachelor of Economics and Administration (B.E.A.) from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo... - September 07, 2019 - Feedonomics

XTIVIA's remoteCRM Awarded a 2019 CRM Excellence Award remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

a1qa is Exhibiting at MWC Los Angeles 2019 The a1qa representatives are taking part in the powerful North American event gathering peers striving to see the further path of mobile industry. - September 06, 2019 - a1qa

EZswap.net Offers Cryptocurrency Traders What Other Platforms Have Denied Them - Anonymity Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions

a1qa Leaders Are Among 100 IT Peers at CIOsynergy in New York The company’s representatives are visiting one of the leading platforms gathering CIOs of the largest corporations from the IT world under one roof. - August 28, 2019 - a1qa

HONK Technologies Names Rochelle Thielen EVP Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation Across the Roadside Assistance Ecosystem HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of Executive... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies

Builderfly – First E-Commerce Platform with Native Mobile App & Power of Artificial Intelligence Shape your dreams and let your brand reflect your ideas. Builderfly empowers independent businesses by focussing on innovation along with dynamic performance. Dream it, Make it, and Sell it. - August 20, 2019 - Builderfly

Feedonomics Selected in Top 100 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today revealed that Feedonomics has been selected in the top 100 fastest-growing companies on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Feedonomics also made the top 10 in the Advertising and Marketing categories. The... - August 16, 2019 - Feedonomics

HONK’s Raising Awareness for the Safety of Tow Truck Professionals & Emergency First Responders Nationwide Fifty percent of Americans have not heard of "Move Over" laws, every driver has a part to play in keeping first responders safe. - August 15, 2019 - HONK Technologies

Feedonomics Hires Steve Dahan as Director of Business Development Steve Dahan joins Feedonomics as Director of Business Development. With extensive experience in forming long-term relationships between Fortune 500 brands, technology providers, and agencies – Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. Steve earned a bachelor’s degree... - August 15, 2019 - Feedonomics

Lambda Unveils the Solution to the eLearning Revenue Problem So, You Think You Can’t Make a Business Out of eLearning? - August 09, 2019 - Lambda Solutions

Feedonomics Promotes Jeff Bordeaux to Director of Business Development Feedonomics would like to congratulate Jeff Bordeaux on his promotion from Senior Technology Integration Specialist to Director of Business Development. Since Jeff started over two years ago, he has been a consummate sales professional for Feedonomics. He is currently leading the team in cumulative bookings... - August 08, 2019 - Feedonomics

MindTech Launches Newly-Designed Famous Recipe Website CookSook After successfully designing and developing many projects, Mindtech is ready with its another project by launching this innovative food recipe website CookSook. - August 03, 2019 - MindTech Consultancy

Soft8Soft Announces Verge3D 2.13 for 3ds Max Released Soft8Soft announces Verge3D 2.13, the tool for creating interactive animations, product configurators, engaging presentations of any kind, online stores, explainers, e-learning content, portfolios and browser games. - August 02, 2019 - Soft8Soft

Audio4fun Will Focus Solely on the Voice Changer Software Series and Audio Products, Starting August 2019 Beginning August 2019, Audio4fun will put all of its efforts into developing the best-selling Voice Changer Software series and audio software with new enhancements, already in the planning stage. - August 01, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.