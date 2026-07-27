Recent Headlines
Within E-commerce Software
The Huge Investment in Computer Centers Will Have Unexpected Results
In a just-published book The Limits of AI, author William Meisel argues that the huge investments in computer centers to create the next generation of Artificial Intelligence will fail in that objective, but the resulting dramatic growth in inexpensive computing power available will create an unexpected revolution in how humans connect with computers. - July 27, 2026 - William Meisel
Rierino Launches Community Edition for Agentic Backend Development
Rierino has launched Community Edition of its execution-first low-code platform for agentic backend development. Available via AWS Marketplace, it gives developers hands-on access to visual workflow design, reusable logic components, integrations, API-ready services, and support for diverse AI model strategies including hosted and local models. - April 15, 2026 - Rierino
CodeSol Technologies Cuts Business Costs by 40% Through AI Integration and Machine Learning Solutions
CodeSol Technologies introduces AI and machine learning integration services that help businesses cut costs by 40% and improve productivity. The Austin-based company builds custom AI solutions for chatbots, predictive analytics, document processing, and fraud detection. Recent clients achieved 28% sales increases, 35% fuel cost reductions, and 60% fraud loss decreases. One customer service company reduced response times from 4 hours to 15 minutes using AI ticket routing. - April 04, 2026 - CodeSol Technologies
a1qa Announces the Availability of AI‑Powered Test Automation as a Standalone Service
a1qa is expanding its service line with AI‑powered test automation to help organizations modernize their QA processes and accelerate delivery. - March 26, 2026 - a1qa
a1qa Updates QA Services for the Telecom Industry
a1qa has updated its telecom quality engineering services to help operators and telecom software providers modernise faster while protecting service continuity. The expanded scope applies AI-enabled and automation-led testing across 5G, IoT, cloud-native platforms, and virtualised networks, while... - February 26, 2026 - a1qa
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
DesignNBuy Launches Major DesignO Shopify App Update with Enhanced Collaboration, Branding Controls, and Performance Fixes
DesignNBuy announced a major update to its DesignO Shopify App, introducing shareable design links, white-label branding controls, improved collaboration, expanded 3D product previews, pricing precision options, and performance fixes. The update enhances speed, stability, and customization for Shopify-based print businesses, helping merchants deliver faster, more accurate, and more branded personalization experiences across B2C and B2B workflows. - February 04, 2026 - DesignNBuy
Webffinity LLC Launches Growffinity CRM Plugin on WordPress.org to Power WooCommerce Growth
Webffinity LLC has launched the Growffinity CRM for WooCommerce plugin, now live on WordPress.org. The plugin connects WooCommerce stores to the Growffinity platform, allowing merchants to manage customers, orders, and refunds in one place. With built-in CRM, automation, and analytics tools, Growffinity helps store owners simplify operations, retain customers, and scale growth from a single dashboard. - November 27, 2025 - Webffinity LLC
XTIVIA Launches GovCon365 AwardTrack: the First CRM to Unify the Entire Federal Contract Lifecycle with AI
XTIVIA's new GovCon365 AwardTrack is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM for Government Contractors. It unifies the federal contract lifecycle (from Business Development to Contract Compliance) and leverages Microsoft Copilot AI to accelerate proposal development. It features real-time data feeds (GovWin, GovTribe, SAM.gov), Shipley methodology support, one-click win-to-contract, Power BI, and Federal-Ready Security (GCC/GCC High) to boost win rates and profitability. - November 26, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Bottle360 Launches Seamless WordPress Integration Empowering Wineries to Design Their Online Experience
Bottle360, a leading winery DTC club, POS, and e-commerce solution, has launched a new WordPress Integration, letting wineries connect their Bottle360 platform with WordPress websites using the Bottle360 Bridge plugin. Wineries can display products, manage wine clubs, and offer seamless, branded shopping experiences that combine WordPress’s design freedom with Bottle360’s powerful DTC tools. - November 25, 2025 - Bottle360
IIT Roorkee Alumni Association Bangalore Chapter to Host Annual Event 2025
The IIT Roorkee Alumni Association Bangalore Chapter is proud to announce its annual chapter event, scheduled for November 8, 2025. The gathering will bring together around 150 alumni, including prominent entrepreneurs and industrialists, to celebrate the enduring legacy and achievements of IIT... - November 24, 2025 - Valuebound
Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps
Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs. - November 18, 2025 - Software Tree, LLC
IT Idol Technologies Accelerates AI Adoption for SMEs with Strategic, Scalable Solutions
IT Idol Technologies has launched a forward-looking initiative to accelerate AI adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), addressing critical IT challenges such as legacy infrastructure, limited tech talent, cybersecurity risks, scalability issues, and high implementation costs. - November 13, 2025 - IT IDOL Technologies
XTIVIA Announces New Partnership with Databricks to Drive Data Intelligence and Efficiency with New Assessment Toolkit
XTIVIA partners with Databricks to launch an Assessment Toolkit to optimize data, analytics, and AI. This collaboration helps clients unify data, evaluate environments, identify bottlenecks, and build roadmaps for migration, governance, and optimization on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. - November 07, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Michigan Startup Giga-Mint Simplifies NFTs for Families and Everyday Collectors
Giga-Mint, a Michigan-based startup, makes NFT creation simple for families, creators, and small organizations. Using the Solana blockchain and USD payments, Giga-Mint lets anyone mint personal digital keepsakes—no crypto or technical setup required. - October 21, 2025 - Giga-Mint LLC
Koji & Me Launches New Online Dog Store Inspired by Paralysed French Bulldog Living Their Full Life
New pup shop offers a curated collection of high-quality dog products, providing comfort, care, and kindness for pets across Australia and the world. Dog lovers across Australia and around the world have a new destination for thoughtful and effective pet care with the recent launch of Koji &... - September 24, 2025 - Koji & Me
XTIVIA Welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales
XTIVIA welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales. Kelly will focus on expanding key data and integration partnerships with Databricks and other XTIVIA Partners. Based in the Boston area, Kelly brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Software AG, Siemens MindSphere, and TIBCO Software Inc. CEO Dennis Robinson noted that her proven track record will contribute to XTIVIA’s future growth. - September 23, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
MagnetLABS Launches CatalogIQ™ at SHOPTALK Chicago to Redefine AI-Powered Catalog Product Content Creation at Scale
MagnetLABS debuts its next-generation CatalogIQ™ platform at SHOPTALK Chicago, showcasing the future of AI-driven product content enrichment, validation, and delivery for digital retailers, manufacturers, and marketplaces. - September 10, 2025 - MagnetLABS AI - CatalogIQ
Ship.com Launches TikTok Shop Shipping Integration to Simplify Fulfillment and Boost Seller Growth
New Ship.com + TikTok Shop integration delivers discounted shipping rates, AI-powered fulfillment insights, and real human support, helping ecommerce sellers and platforms scale faster. - August 21, 2025 - Ship.com
Smarter Outsourcing: IT IDOL Powers USA SaaS Growth
IT Idol Technologies, a global software engineering firm, is helping U.S.-based SaaS companies cut development costs by up to 40% through its distributed engineering model. By blending onshore collaboration with offshore agile pods across India, IT Idol delivers scalable, low-attrition tech teams optimized for speed, quality, and timezone alignment. - August 04, 2025 - IT IDOL Technologies
Shoewah.com Expands Tech-Powered Shoe Cleaning Platform Across the U.S.
Shoewah.com, a fully online shoe cleaning subscription service, expands across the U.S. with fast, tech-enabled logistics and trusted expertise. - August 01, 2025 - Shoewah.com
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA Launches Advanced CIS Security Offering to Fortify Database Environments
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA launched a new security offering using CIS benchmarks. This aims to strengthen database security, reduce risks, and ensure compliance. The service includes assessments, security controls, and monitoring. It helps businesses protect data and meet regulations. Benefits include enhanced security, reduced breaches, and expert guidance. - May 30, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Potential Digital Launches Shopify Management for Mid and Enterprise Brands
Potential Digital, a leading web design and digital solutions agency based in the USA, has officially launched its Shopify Management Services to help mid-size and enterprise-level businesses streamline their eCommerce operations, improve performance, and accelerate online growth. As more... - May 16, 2025 - Potential Digital Agency
Co-Founder Returns: Anders Breinholst Appointed CEO to Lead Pubfront’s Next Growth Chapter
Pubfront, the company behind the white-label content platform Audiorista.com, is pleased to announce the return of Anders Breinholst, co-founder, serial entrepreneur, and experienced startup investor as CEO. With a distinguished track record in EdTech, digital content, and subscription-driven business models, Breinholst now returns to lead Pubfront into its next phase of growth, focused on empowering creators and publishers with full ownership of their content and monetization strategies. - May 12, 2025 - Pubfront
Rierino Core Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Enterprise Low-Code Development
Rierino Core is now available on AWS Marketplace, making the developer-first low-code platform easily accessible for enterprises. With support for Buy with AWS, customers can streamline procurement using their existing AWS accounts. Ideal for industries like retail, government, and telecom, Rierino empowers teams to orchestrate backend logic and accelerate AI-powered development with security, control, and composability at scale. - May 08, 2025 - Rierino
Rierino Launches AI Agent Builder to Power Agents with Full System Awareness
Rierino launches AI Agent Builder — a new capability enabling enterprise-grade AI agents to act securely and contextually within real systems. Unlike chatbot tools, it provides structured access to workflows, APIs, and business logic for agents to execute tasks at scale. Integrated with major LLMs and built on Rierino’s low-code platform, it turns internal infrastructure into an AI-ready execution layer. - April 03, 2025 - Rierino
XTIVIA Achieves Platinum Partner Status with monday.com, Solidifying Leadership in Subscription and Service Delivery
XTIVIA gained monday.com Platinum Partner status, showing their expertise in implementing and optimizing the platform. They offer services like subscription management, customization, training, integration, and consulting. This status enhances their resources, allowing them to better serve clients. - March 27, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
FlyRank Acquires AI Writing Tool Jaq N Jil to Expand Content Automation Capabilities
FlyRank, a leading AI-driven content and SEO automation company, is excited to announce the acquisition of Jaq N Jil, a cutting-edge AI writing tool known for its innovative approach to content generation. - March 25, 2025 - FlyRank Corp
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers. - January 28, 2025 - Chatsi Inc.
Weather Champs Launches Updated Website Ahead of App Store Debut
Weather Champs launches updated website with refreshed brand. - January 23, 2025 - Weather Champs
Global Mobile Software, LLC Appoints Federico Lopez as Head of Commercial Operations for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean
Global Mobile Software, LLC (GMS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Federico Lopez as Head of Commercial Operations for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. With several years of experience in commercial operations and a proven track record of driving growth, Mr. Lopez brings... - January 23, 2025 - Global Mobile Software, LLC
OnPrintShop to Launch Web-to-Print Software Version 12.0 with Enhanced AI Capabilities This Christmas
With its advanced AI-powered features, OnPrintShop claims Version 12.0 to transform print buyer interactions, accelerate go-live timelines, and boost print productivity — setting a new benchmark for innovation in web-to-print solutions. - December 25, 2024 - OnPrintShop
Radixweb to Showcase Enterprise-Grade Software Engineering & Tech Consulting at Gujarat Tech Expo
From complexity to scale, Radixweb to engage directly with enterprises - highlighting tailored tech approach in product engineering, enterprise applications, mobility, and project rescue to drive growth. - December 21, 2024 - Radixweb
Fusionary Appoints John Tegner as Vice President of Strategy
Fusionary, a leading business consulting and technology solutions provider, is thrilled to introduce John Tegner as the latest addition to its executive team. Tegner will take on the role of Vice President of Strategy, bringing with him more than two decades of executive leadership experience in... - December 18, 2024 - Fusionary
a1qa Reaches 25k Followers on LinkedIn, Uniting the Tech Community
a1qa is thrilled to reach 25,000 followers on LinkedIn, underscoring the importance of community in driving forward a mission of QA excellence. The company expresses gratitude for this support as it continues to share valuable industry insights. - November 17, 2024 - a1qa
Neuronimbus Founder and CEO Hitesh Dhawan Unveils Strategic Insights on CUB Podcast
Neuronimbus CEO Hitesh Dhawan recently shared key insights on leadership and innovation during a CUB podcast episode. He discussed Neuronimbus' growth from a small team to a global digital solutions leader, emphasizing the importance of strategic focus and a balanced leadership approach. Hitesh also highlighted the transformative role of AI in business, advocating for its practical and strategic use. - October 05, 2024 - Neuronimbus Software Services
Apply4You Launches Job Application Service - Glow Up Your Job Search
Apply4You, a new job application platform, is officially launching to simplify the job search process. The platform automates job applications, applying to thousands of listings on behalf of users. Designed to save time and reduce stress, Apply4You aims to improve job seekers' chances of landing better opportunities. With a large job database and a personalized approach, Apply4You removes the frustration from the job search process, offering a hassle-free way to pursue new employment. - September 19, 2024 - Apply4you
Anchor Operating System Announces Partnership with Sensible Weather
Anchor Operating System is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for the travel and hospitality industries. This collaboration will enable Anchor clients to seamlessly integrate Sensible’s Weather Guarantee product into... - September 13, 2024 - Anchor Operating System
Kombatix Launches Shopify App to Protect Merchants from Friendly Fraud and Refund Abuse
Kombatix is dedicated to empowering online merchants to protect their revenue and combat fraudsters at the point of contact. The company's innovative fraud detection solution helps merchants fight friendly fraud, refund abuse, and other forms of revenue loss. - August 07, 2024 - Kombatix
A New Milestone in a1qa’s Contribution to QA Community: 20,000+ Unique LinkedIn Followers
a1qa doesn’t just test, it makes every effort to bring extra value to the QA community, which has resulted in a new achievement. - May 25, 2024 - a1qa
Neuronimbus Honored as Top Software Developer in India by Clutch
Neuronimbus, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, has been recognized as one of the Top Software Developers in India for 2024 by Clutch, a globally recognized platform for ratings and reviews of IT, marketing, and business service providers. This prestigious ranking highlights... - May 12, 2024 - Neuronimbus Software Services
Rapidly Scale Your Tech Capabilities: The Human Cloud Delivers Scalable Expertise When and Where You Need It
Neuronimbus unveils "The Human Cloud," a revolutionary platform offering scalable tech expertise on-demand. This innovative solution empowers businesses to swiftly adapt to changing tech needs, ensuring agility and competitiveness in the digital era. - April 27, 2024 - Neuronimbus Software Services
XTIVIA Embarks on Strategic Partnership with Boomi to Elevate Integration and Digital Transformation Services
XTIVIA announces partnership with Boomi. - April 23, 2024 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Reduce Hiring Costs, Onboard at Scale and Engage: Unlock the Power of AI-Driven Talent Management with NeuroTal
Neuronimbus launches NeuroTal, an innovative AI-powered Talent Management platform. Designed to revolutionize hiring, onboarding, and team engagement, NeuroTal promises to significantly reduce hiring costs and bring down the time to hire, facilitate large-scale onboarding, and foster deeper employee engagement by providing the tools to stay in touch with a distributed team. - April 17, 2024 - Neuronimbus Software Services
Introducing the All New Neuronimbus 2024: Pioneering Digital Transformation with Innovation, Simplicity, and Quality
Neuronimbus 2024 unveils its latest iteration, A new positioning, marking a new chapter in digital transformation. With 20 years of expertise, Neuronimbus continues to simplify technology, delivering unparalleled quality and pioneering solutions in digital transformation, digital product development, cloud engineering, eCommerce, UI/UX design, and more. - April 03, 2024 - Neuronimbus Software Services
Unveiling Mobile App Success: the Crucial Role of QA in Boosting App Quality
Discover the transformative impact of QA expertise on mobile app quality. Join in in to explore essential topics such as compatibility and security testing, guaranteeing unparalleled user experiences. - March 27, 2024 - a1qa
a1qa’s Listed in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® List by IAOP
IAOP has released the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list. - February 24, 2024 - a1qa