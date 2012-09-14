PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

Marrying Wedding Fashion with Women's Health, Azazie Partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation Weddings are occasions where women come together to support and celebrate each other, and in the same spirit, leading online wedding dressmaker Azazie is taking a meaningful vow – to donate up to $10,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness... - October 13, 2018 - Azazie

Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic

New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York based... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl

Laboratory for T-Shirts Opens Flagship Store in Austin on January 22 Austin T-Shirt Lab, a brand new custom apparel company, is opening its doors for the first time within walking distance from The University of Texas campus to provide organizations and businesses the tools to bring their shirt ideas to life. - January 19, 2018 - Austin T-Shirt Lab

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Endorses Nuorikko's Revolutionary Concept Premium, made-to-order separates are evolving the bridal gown. - October 21, 2017 - Nuorikko

Fifth Element Activewear: Why Not Stand Out by Being Different? Fifth Element Activewear is a new and unique activewear range, born out if the founder, Christa Calitz’s desire to create a range that will allow women and men to express their individual style. “The Fifth Element brand has been a passion of mine for a long time. When I started training,... - July 15, 2017 - Fifth Element Activewear

Rebel Suits, LLC to Launch 1st Do-It-Yourself Suit Kit for Bikini Competitors Rebel Suits, LLC will launch a Rock-It-Yourself Suit Kit, the bodybuilding industry’s first “do-It-yourself” bikini competition suit kit at Omaha’s Heartland Classic Bodybuilding show at Westside Middle School in Omaha, NE on May 21, 2017. Rebel Suits is a boutique manufacturer... - May 13, 2017 - Rebel Suits

AKINGSNY Exclusive One Day SoHo PopUp Following a successful Autumn/ Winter 2017 Show, AKINGSNY announces an exclusive SoHo PopUp shop on May 13th. This event is in collaboration with their sister company CLIQUP, and they will be exhibiting alongside other independent brands. The space may be familiar to some for previously presenting Kanye... - May 04, 2017 - AKINGSNY

The Robin Hoodie Emerges on Kickstarter The highly anticipated, tunic-inspired hoodie has finally found its way to Kickstarter. - February 08, 2017 - Coronam, Co.

Jovani Debuts 2017 Prom Collection Jovani, leading fashion retailer, has just released their 2017 dress collection for high school prom. - November 19, 2016 - Jovani Fashion

Essense Designs Awarded at 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards Essense Designs wins another award for its internationally-acclaimed bridesmaid dress label, Sorella Vita, at the 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards held in North Yorkshire, England. The Bridal Buyer Awards were held on Monday, September 12 at the Harrogate International Centre in conjunction with the Harrogate... - September 21, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Award-Winning Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection Additions to the trendsetting Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection were announced today by award-winning bridal house Essense Designs. The new collection additions include bridesmaid dresses with the perfect combination of red carpet fashion and versatile comfort - a must for real bridesmaids across the globe. - August 17, 2016 - Essense Designs

Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs The Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection was released today by award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs. With flowing luxurious fabrics, handcrafted fit that accentuates the womanly form, and exquisite embellishments, the new collection is the embodiment of couture wedding dress design. - July 13, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs Award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs, proudly released its new Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection today. From classically-timeless to trendy and fashion-forward, the new collection offers a diverse compilation of designer wedding dress styles perfect for real brides all over the world. - July 12, 2016 - Essense Designs

Stella York Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of its new Stella York Fall 2016 Collection. The new collection embraces the attitude and spirit of today’s bride and features a wide range of styles to fulfill the dreams of real brides across the globe. - July 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Trendsetting Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of a Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection. The new collection additions bring the hottest runway styles and latest red carpet trends to the aisles of fashionable weddings around the world. Showcasing eye-catching details and... - June 30, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Nominated for 2016 International Bridal Industry Awards ​​​​​​​​​​​​International bridal gown design house, Essense Designs, has been nominated in three out of three eligible categories for the 2016 Distinctive Excellence in the Bridal Industry (DEBI) Awards. The awards are regarded as... - June 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Plus-Size Apparel Company Universal Standard to Hold Their First Pop-up Shopping Event in NYC Ecommerce plus-size brand Universal Standard will hold a 3-hour shopping event in Chelsea, New York City for their customers this Saturday, June 4. - June 01, 2016 - Universal Standard

Neo Victorian Collection Launches on Brand New Website Australian Designer, Suzanne Harward has launched her brand's new website featuring the Neo-Victorian Capsule Collection. - May 01, 2016 - Suzanne Harward

Jovani Announces the Launch of Their New Apps for iPhone and Android Designer dress brand Jovani announces the release of a brand new app for Android and Apple devices. - March 01, 2016 - Jovani Fashion

New Athletic Wear Good Girl Gear Serves as Motivation to Girls Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear

All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand. All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear

Sisters to Launch First-Ever Interactive Design-It-Yourself Lingerie Website Over 27 trillion possibilities for lingerie and loungewear from customizable intimate apparel brand Impish Lee, which has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the effort. - April 29, 2015 - Impish Lee

Brittany Rose Collections Launches Fall 2015 Collection Brittany Rose Collections announces the launch of its Fall 2015 women’s contemporary clothing line. Offering a broad selection of woman’s styles ranging from dresses and blouses to jackets and pants, the company stays true to classic silhouettes while offering modern and fashion forward design... - February 19, 2015 - Brittany Rose Collections

Colsten Collection of Women's Contemporary Fashion Announces Launch and First Showcase Scheduled South Korean born designer Caeli Kim recently announced the launch of her new Women's Fashion brand, Colsten. The collection will be showcased at the Stitch Show at Palazzo/Sands Expo, LV on 2/16-18, 2015 and at Javits Center, NYC on 2/23-25. - February 08, 2015 - Colsten LLC

Colsten Launches Its First Pre-Fall 2015 Season Collection Colsten recently launched its first Pre-Fall 2015 collection, consisting of womens apparel in fresh designs to embrace the New Year, and its line is now showcased at 212 Showroom NYC. - February 07, 2015 - Colsten LLC

NV BLUE SF Unveils New Winter Collection Knit tunics now available for Winter 2014/15 Season. - November 13, 2014 - NV BLUE SF

AD Singh, Koena Mitra Selfie on Punjab International Fashion Week Iconic Fashion Designer AD Singh, actress Koena Mitra Take a selfie on the ramp with AD Singh's latest cocktail gown collection “Diva On Red Carpet" at Blenders Pride Punjab International Fashion Week. Adding Oomph factor to the entire event was supermodel Vartika Kaul. - November 03, 2014 - AD Singh

Alonus Fitness Wear Launches Kickstarter This Week Momprenuer and new designer, Shawn Childers, launches revolutionary fitness clothing line created to "get behind every great woman." - September 10, 2014 - Alonus Wear

Enewwholesale.com: Your Wholesale Destination Website for Women’s Clothing The pursuit to find fashionable women's clothes at Enewwholesale.com aims to attract more consumers who are eager to find the latest fashion trends and collections at affordable prices. - July 24, 2014 - Enewwholesale

Bernarda Morales Collection Welcomed at Enk International's Intermezzo Collections Global Trade Show for the August 2014 Buying Season Fashion designer Bernarda Morales has been invited to exhibit her resort collection at the prestigious Intermezzo Collections global trade show to take place this August 3-5 at the Javits Center of New York City. For the event, her collection will focus on ready-to-wear, swimwear, and evening gowns,... - July 16, 2014 - KaoKao, Inc. - Bernarda Morales Collection

Consignment Comes to Camp -- Camp Clothesline the First Online Consignment Company for Summer Camp Clothes Campers grow so fast and the life of their high priced logoed camp apparel is so short lived, it makes good sense to reuse and recycle. It's a win-win for all camp families; they make money selling their gently loved summer camp clothing and save money buying next years apparel at a huge discount - June 17, 2014 - Camp Clothesline

Southern California Designer Teams Up with Dog Rescues for Lifestyle Campaign Hodges Collection, a women's contemporary brand based in Huntington Beach, CA recently launched their fall/winter collection by teaming up with local Orange County animal rescue organizations Recycled Love Dog Rescue and All Breed Dog Rescue (www.allbreeddogrescue.org) for their semi-annual lifestyle shoot. - May 24, 2014 - Hodges

Gwen Beloti Collection Infuses Monthly Men's Style Feature by Guest Authors to Its Blog Platform Gwen Beloti Collection, a womenswer contemporary line of apparel as a result of its soft spot for menswear has infused a monthly Men’s Style feature in its blog platform. Each Men’s Style post on the Gwen Beloti blog will be written by guest authors who are everyday males with an innate sense of fashion and appreciation for style that they’re happy to share with those who’d appreciate it and will quite possibly get something out of it. - April 24, 2014 - Gwen Beloti Collection llc

Couture Czar AD Singh Enthralls Bengal Fashion Week Bengal Fashion Week brings real couture by Mumbai based iconic designer AD Singh to Kolkatta. AD Singh is known for bridal couture & red carpet gowns popular among all Bollywood & international celebrities. - February 22, 2014 - AD Singh

AD Singh Showcases "Fallen Goddess" Collection at Hyderabad International Fashion Week (HIFW) Iconic Fashion Designer AD Singh showcased his new collection "Fallen Goddess" at the Hyderabad International Fashion Week (HIFW) 2013. AD Singh showcased a stunning collection of red carpet gowns in copper, gold, black and metallic colors. - December 23, 2013 - AD Singh

Actress Manjari Fadnis Walks for AD Singh at Kochi Fashion Week Bollywood actress Manjari Fadnis turns show stopper for AD Singh Couture show at kochi fashion week. Manjari Fadnis is known for her role with Amir Khan, and her recent hits being grand masti, warning 3D and her latest advert with Sharukh Khan. - October 24, 2013 - AD Singh

Bridal Showcase by AD Singh Returns to Kochi Fashion Week Kochi International Fashion Week ropes in Bridal and couture designer AD Singh to showcase his latest collection of bridal lenghas and Gowns on November 20 at the Kochi Fashion Week. - October 20, 2013 - AD Singh

Blender Pride Punjab International Fashion Week a Success with AD Singh AD Singh and actress Karishma Tanna sizzled the ramp with AD Singh's latest Bridal collection at Blenders Pride Punjab International Fashion Week. Adding Oomph factor to the entire event was Aakrti Anand Singh and Natasha Suri. - October 11, 2013 - AD Singh

Iconic Designer Ad Singh Will be Unveiling His New Bridal Collection at Two Cities in Two Consecutive Days. First Hyderabad and Followed by Ludhiana. Couture King AD Singh will be unveiling his new bridal collection at two cities in two consecutive days. First Hyderabad and followed by Ludhiana. AD Singh Bridal Lenghas and Gowns will be the highlight of the new collection at Punjab International Fashion Week and Fashionology Tour. - October 03, 2013 - AD Singh

Bare Basics Lingerie Announces New Items in Lingerie Store for Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock and North Vancouver Customers Bare Basics Lingerie has just announced that new items have been added to their lingerie store for its Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock and North Vancouver customers. Bare Basics Lingerie combines a selection of delicate styles and fabrics with services that help customers feel at home. Bare Basics Lingerie... - August 28, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie

Pune to Witness Couture Czar AD Singh Show Pune Style Week along with signature premium will be bringing couture czar AD Singh to showcase his first line of bridals and evening wear this August 17. - August 16, 2013 - AD Singh

Bare Basics Lingerie Now Offer Expert Fitting for Nursing Bras Vancouver-based lingerie provider Bare Basics Lingerie has recently announced that the company is providing a new fitting service for clients searching for the ideal nursing bra. Bare Basics Lingerie’s new fitting service for nursing bras, sports bras and all other in-store pieces are offered at... - August 05, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie

Bare Basics Lingerie Boutique Announces June Sports Bra Event Vancouver, Canada-based experts for high quality, seamlessly-fitted and accessible lingerie, Bare Basics Lingerie have announced a new event for June. The boutique is offering $10 off the price of each of the sports bras within the company’s comprehensive collection. This new offer will help women... - June 27, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie