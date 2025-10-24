Recent Headlines
Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World
Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique
Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted... - July 08, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure
A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand
From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun
Happyprom Expands Collection of Dresses for 2024 Prom
Happyprom, one of the best retailers of custom gowns is ramping up the excitment of prom 2024 as it welcomes more dresses with trendy styles and colors. The store website is giving a sneak preview of the styles while also preparing for a massive online sale. Giels find the dresses and get a sneak... - December 08, 2023 - Happyprom
Couture Candy's Latest Offering: New MNM Couture Collection
Couture Candy, a leading online fashion destination, has announced the launch of the all-new MNM Couture Collection. This collection is set to redefine the realms of elegance and glamour, offering a blend of captivating designs, lavish fabrics, and impeccable artistry that is bound to resonate with... - August 24, 2023 - Couture Candy
Ameri Selections Unveils Captivating Fall Fashion Collection
Ameri Selections, a renowned fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new fall fashion line under the Ameri Mode brand. The collection features men's faux leather jackets, men's shirts, women's coats, faux leather jackets for women, women's tops and tunics, and chic, fashionable statement purses. - June 06, 2023 - Ameri Selections
FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe
FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ
Introducing the SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign: Using the Power of Fashion to Support Afghan Women
The SHOO DO GOOD Pants campaign will launch on Kickstarter in February 2023. SHOO is currently running a free Giveaway contest to spread the word. - January 18, 2023 - SHOO LLC
IDIL VICE Fashion Opens Luxe Flagship Women's Clothing Boutique in Oakland, California
Women's ready-to-wear streetwear clothing label IDIL VICE has opened its first retail boutique nestled in the Glenview district in the Oakland hills, California; the hometown of one part of the women- and black-owned, photographer-husband and fashion-designer-wife duo; not on the concrete of Manhattan, where Idil's namesake line debuted in 1995. The new boutique takes up residence in a historic Tudor house that recalls the designers’ Swiss Native roots. - August 11, 2022 - IDIL VICE
Tailor Boutiques Company Are Providing a "Tailor Near Me" Service for Men and Women
Tailor boutiques are now offering doorstep tailoring services to make life easier for their customers. This means that customers can now get their clothes altered without having to leave home. The company has also created a new "Tailor Near Me" app like a website, which will allow... - June 02, 2022 - Tailor Boutiques
Shirt of the Year Crowdfunding Project
The shirt of 2021 has launched on Kickstarter. - May 20, 2022 - Shirt of the year
Royal Time Garment Can Give Your Lingerie Brand the Competitive Advantage
Royal Time Garment wants to cooperate with various underwear brands. - December 31, 2021 - Royal Time Garment
Queenfox Started to Conduct B2B and B2C Business Online
The Main Products of Queenfox Are: Underwear, Sleepwear, Sportswear, Party Wear, Swimwear - December 01, 2021 - Royal Time Garment
Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
10% of Bleuet's Pink Bleum Bra Sales to be Donated to Know Your Lemons to Support Breast Health Education - October 04, 2021 - Bleuet
Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East
Workwear Express Creates 100 New Jobs in the North East as Sales Surge - June 17, 2021 - Workwear Express
New Workwear Brand LIBAERTY for Women in Heavy-Duty Industries Launches During Women’s History Month
LIBAERTY builds durable clothes that fit right and look good uniquely for women that work on construction sites, factory floors and farm fields. - March 04, 2021 - LIBAERTY, LLC
Ozza Konveksi Announces the Launch of Tote Bag Manufacturing Service
Ozza Konveksi company is excited to announce the launch of tote bag manufacturing services, The tote bags that Ozza Konveksi produces include spunbond, drill, and canvas tote bags. Besides, seeing the many requests for tote bags, Ozza Konveksi company also releases screen printing tote bags with... - January 14, 2021 - Ozza Konveksi
ANNA MORGUN Leaves Native Fashion
Ukraine loses its local brand. ANNA MORGUN representatives announced shocking news about termination of its activity under the Made in Ukraine marking. - December 06, 2020 - Anna Morgun
Bleuet Offers Giving Gifts Holiday Marketplace to Help Those in Need & Support Girl Entrepreneurs
Giving Gifts Donate to Nonprofits Founded by Tween & Teen Girls - December 01, 2020 - Bleuet
Tween Eva Goodrich Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program
Goodrich Joins Program that Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 24, 2020 - Bleuet
Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program
Bleuet Girl Program Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 06, 2020 - Bleuet
FiberLok Technologies, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification
FiberLok Technologies, Inc. has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the quality management system in the production/manufacture of imprinted products including heat-transfer graphic logos. - October 31, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
New Low Profile Flock Product ColorCrest® Achieves Finest Details in Flock
FiberLok’s newest tech innovation provides fine details with a soft aesthetic. - September 04, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
New Reflective Product LumoTex® from FiberLok Uses Patent-Pending Technology to Showcase Brands & Promote Safety
FiberLok's Newest Tech Innovation Provides Wow Factor Impact Both Day and Night - August 21, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
Bleuet Introduces Bleumer Tumble Shorts for Tween and Teen Girls
Offers protection from “oops” moments; Allows girls to live & play with comfort + confidence. - May 21, 2020 - Bleuet
BreatheSafe Creating History with 100 Million Mask Challenge
BreatheSafe manufactures cotton masks with Filti filter for companies and factories. They have also partnered with American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge to raise funds for healthcare workers on the front lines. - May 01, 2020 - BreatheSafe PPE Systems
Bayside Apparel Donating Masks to Hospitals
Bayside Apparel has started making cotton masks to donate to hospitals around the US. As the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in America, we have a duty to help our front line medical personnel in any way we can. - March 20, 2020 - AST Sportswear Inc.
South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward
South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation
Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good"
Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet
Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet
Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse
In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic
Marrying Wedding Fashion with Women's Health, Azazie Partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation
Weddings are occasions where women come together to support and celebrate each other, and in the same spirit, leading online wedding dressmaker Azazie is taking a meaningful vow – to donate up to $10,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). In honor of National Breast Cancer... - October 13, 2018 - Azazie
Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner
For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic
New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn
The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl
Laboratory for T-Shirts Opens Flagship Store in Austin on January 22
Austin T-Shirt Lab, a brand new custom apparel company, is opening its doors for the first time within walking distance from The University of Texas campus to provide organizations and businesses the tools to bring their shirt ideas to life. - January 19, 2018 - Austin T-Shirt Lab
Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Endorses Nuorikko's Revolutionary Concept
Premium, made-to-order separates are evolving the bridal gown. - October 21, 2017 - Nuorikko
Fifth Element Activewear: Why Not Stand Out by Being Different?
Fifth Element Activewear is a new and unique activewear range, born out if the founder, Christa Calitz’s desire to create a range that will allow women and men to express their individual style. “The Fifth Element brand has been a passion of mine for a long time. When I started... - July 15, 2017 - Fifth Element Activewear
Rebel Suits, LLC to Launch 1st Do-It-Yourself Suit Kit for Bikini Competitors
Rebel Suits, LLC will launch a Rock-It-Yourself Suit Kit, the bodybuilding industry’s first “do-It-yourself” bikini competition suit kit at Omaha’s Heartland Classic Bodybuilding show at Westside Middle School in Omaha, NE on May 21, 2017. Rebel Suits is a boutique... - May 13, 2017 - Rebel Suits
AKINGSNY Exclusive One Day SoHo PopUp
Following a successful Autumn/ Winter 2017 Show, AKINGSNY announces an exclusive SoHo PopUp shop on May 13th. This event is in collaboration with their sister company CLIQUP, and they will be exhibiting alongside other independent brands. The space may be familiar to some for previously presenting... - May 04, 2017 - AKINGSNY
The Robin Hoodie Emerges on Kickstarter
The highly anticipated, tunic-inspired hoodie has finally found its way to Kickstarter. - February 08, 2017 - Coronam, Co.
Jovani Debuts 2017 Prom Collection
Jovani, leading fashion retailer, has just released their 2017 dress collection for high school prom. - November 19, 2016 - Jovani Fashion
Essense Designs Awarded at 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards
Essense Designs wins another award for its internationally-acclaimed bridesmaid dress label, Sorella Vita, at the 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards held in North Yorkshire, England. The Bridal Buyer Awards were held on Monday, September 12 at the Harrogate International Centre in conjunction with the... - September 21, 2016 - Essense Designs
Essense Designs Adds to Its Award-Winning Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection
Additions to the trendsetting Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection were announced today by award-winning bridal house Essense Designs. The new collection additions include bridesmaid dresses with the perfect combination of red carpet fashion and versatile comfort - a must for real bridesmaids across the globe. - August 17, 2016 - Essense Designs
Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs
The Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection was released today by award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs. With flowing luxurious fabrics, handcrafted fit that accentuates the womanly form, and exquisite embellishments, the new collection is the embodiment of couture wedding dress design. - July 13, 2016 - Essense Designs
Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs
Award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs, proudly released its new Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection today. From classically-timeless to trendy and fashion-forward, the new collection offers a diverse compilation of designer wedding dress styles perfect for real brides all over the world. - July 12, 2016 - Essense Designs
Stella York Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs
Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of its new Stella York Fall 2016 Collection. The new collection embraces the attitude and spirit of today’s bride and features a wide range of styles to fulfill the dreams of real brides across the globe. - July 11, 2016 - Essense Designs
Essense Designs Adds to Its Trendsetting Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection
Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of a Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection. The new collection additions bring the hottest runway styles and latest red carpet trends to the aisles of fashionable weddings around the world. Showcasing eye-catching details... - June 30, 2016 - Essense Designs
Essense Designs Nominated for 2016 International Bridal Industry Awards
International bridal gown design house, Essense Designs, has been nominated in three out of three eligible categories for the 2016 Distinctive Excellence in the Bridal Industry (DEBI) Awards. The awards are regarded... - June 11, 2016 - Essense Designs