Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World

Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World

Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique

Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts

Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted... - July 08, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear

Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts

Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear

Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure

A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear

ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand

From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun

Happyprom Expands Collection of Dresses for 2024 Prom

Happyprom, one of the best retailers of custom gowns is ramping up the excitment of prom 2024 as it welcomes more dresses with trendy styles and colors. The store website is giving a sneak preview of the styles while also preparing for a massive online sale. Giels find the dresses and get a sneak... - December 08, 2023 - Happyprom

Couture Candy's Latest Offering: New MNM Couture Collection

Couture Candy's Latest Offering: New MNM Couture Collection

Couture Candy, a leading online fashion destination, has announced the launch of the all-new MNM Couture Collection. This collection is set to redefine the realms of elegance and glamour, offering a blend of captivating designs, lavish fabrics, and impeccable artistry that is bound to resonate with... - August 24, 2023 - Couture Candy

Ameri Selections Unveils Captivating Fall Fashion Collection

Ameri Selections, a renowned fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new fall fashion line under the Ameri Mode brand. The collection features men's faux leather jackets, men's shirts, women's coats, faux leather jackets for women, women's tops and tunics, and chic, fashionable statement purses. - June 06, 2023 - Ameri Selections

FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe

FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ

Introducing the SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign: Using the Power of Fashion to Support Afghan Women

The SHOO DO GOOD Pants campaign will launch on Kickstarter in February 2023. SHOO is currently running a free Giveaway contest to spread the word. - January 18, 2023 - SHOO LLC

IDIL VICE Fashion Opens Luxe Flagship Women's Clothing Boutique in Oakland, California

IDIL VICE Fashion Opens Luxe Flagship Women's Clothing Boutique in Oakland, California

Women's ready-to-wear streetwear clothing label IDIL VICE has opened its first retail boutique nestled in the Glenview district in the Oakland hills, California; the hometown of one part of the women- and black-owned, photographer-husband and fashion-designer-wife duo; not on the concrete of Manhattan, where Idil's namesake line debuted in 1995. The new boutique takes up residence in a historic Tudor house that recalls the designers’ Swiss Native roots. - August 11, 2022 - IDIL VICE

Tailor Boutiques Company Are Providing a "Tailor Near Me" Service for Men and Women

Tailor boutiques are now offering doorstep tailoring services to make life easier for their customers. This means that customers can now get their clothes altered without having to leave home. The company has also created a new "Tailor Near Me" app like a website, which will allow... - June 02, 2022 - Tailor Boutiques

Shirt of the Year Crowdfunding Project

The shirt of 2021 has launched on Kickstarter. - May 20, 2022 - Shirt of the year

Royal Time Garment Can Give Your Lingerie Brand the Competitive Advantage

Royal Time Garment wants to cooperate with various underwear brands. - December 31, 2021 - Royal Time Garment

Queenfox Started to Conduct B2B and B2C Business Online

The Main Products of Queenfox Are: Underwear, Sleepwear, Sportswear, Party Wear, Swimwear - December 01, 2021 - Royal Time Garment

Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

10% of Bleuet's Pink Bleum Bra Sales to be Donated to Know Your Lemons to Support Breast Health Education - October 04, 2021 - Bleuet

Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East

Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East

Workwear Express Creates 100 New Jobs in the North East as Sales Surge - June 17, 2021 - Workwear Express

New Workwear Brand LIBAERTY for Women in Heavy-Duty Industries Launches During Women’s History Month

New Workwear Brand LIBAERTY for Women in Heavy-Duty Industries Launches During Women’s History Month

LIBAERTY builds durable clothes that fit right and look good uniquely for women that work on construction sites, factory floors and farm fields. - March 04, 2021 - LIBAERTY, LLC

Ozza Konveksi Announces the Launch of Tote Bag Manufacturing Service

Ozza Konveksi company is excited to announce the launch of tote bag manufacturing services, The tote bags that Ozza Konveksi produces include spunbond, drill, and canvas tote bags. Besides, seeing the many requests for tote bags, Ozza Konveksi company also releases screen printing tote bags with... - January 14, 2021 - Ozza Konveksi

ANNA MORGUN Leaves Native Fashion

Ukraine loses its local brand. ANNA MORGUN representatives announced shocking news about termination of its activity under the Made in Ukraine marking. - December 06, 2020 - Anna Morgun

Bleuet Offers Giving Gifts Holiday Marketplace to Help Those in Need & Support Girl Entrepreneurs

Giving Gifts Donate to Nonprofits Founded by Tween & Teen Girls - December 01, 2020 - Bleuet

Tween Eva Goodrich Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Tween Eva Goodrich Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Goodrich Joins Program that Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 24, 2020 - Bleuet

Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Bleuet Girl Program Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 06, 2020 - Bleuet

FiberLok Technologies, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

FiberLok Technologies, Inc. has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the quality management system in the production/manufacture of imprinted products including heat-transfer graphic logos. - October 31, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.

New Low Profile Flock Product ColorCrest® Achieves Finest Details in Flock

FiberLok’s newest tech innovation provides fine details with a soft aesthetic. - September 04, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.

New Reflective Product LumoTex® from FiberLok Uses Patent-Pending Technology to Showcase Brands & Promote Safety

FiberLok's Newest Tech Innovation Provides Wow Factor Impact Both Day and Night - August 21, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.

Bleuet Introduces Bleumer Tumble Shorts for Tween and Teen Girls

Offers protection from “oops” moments; Allows girls to live & play with comfort + confidence. - May 21, 2020 - Bleuet

BreatheSafe Creating History with 100 Million Mask Challenge

BreatheSafe Creating History with 100 Million Mask Challenge

BreatheSafe manufactures cotton masks with Filti filter for companies and factories. They have also partnered with American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge to raise funds for healthcare workers on the front lines. - May 01, 2020 - BreatheSafe PPE Systems

Bayside Apparel Donating Masks to Hospitals

Bayside Apparel has started making cotton masks to donate to hospitals around the US. As the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in America, we have a duty to help our front line medical personnel in any way we can. - March 20, 2020 - AST Sportswear Inc.

South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward

South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good"

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good"

Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse

In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

Marrying Wedding Fashion with Women's Health, Azazie Partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation

Weddings are occasions where women come together to support and celebrate each other, and in the same spirit, leading online wedding dressmaker Azazie is taking a meaningful vow – to donate up to $10,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). In honor of National Breast Cancer... - October 13, 2018 - Azazie

Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner

Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner

For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic

New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn

The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl

Laboratory for T-Shirts Opens Flagship Store in Austin on January 22

Austin T-Shirt Lab, a brand new custom apparel company, is opening its doors for the first time within walking distance from The University of Texas campus to provide organizations and businesses the tools to bring their shirt ideas to life. - January 19, 2018 - Austin T-Shirt Lab

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Endorses Nuorikko's Revolutionary Concept

Premium, made-to-order separates are evolving the bridal gown. - October 21, 2017 - Nuorikko

Fifth Element Activewear: Why Not Stand Out by Being Different?

Fifth Element Activewear is a new and unique activewear range, born out if the founder, Christa Calitz’s desire to create a range that will allow women and men to express their individual style. “The Fifth Element brand has been a passion of mine for a long time. When I started... - July 15, 2017 - Fifth Element Activewear

Rebel Suits, LLC to Launch 1st Do-It-Yourself Suit Kit for Bikini Competitors

Rebel Suits, LLC to Launch 1st Do-It-Yourself Suit Kit for Bikini Competitors

Rebel Suits, LLC will launch a Rock-It-Yourself Suit Kit, the bodybuilding industry’s first “do-It-yourself” bikini competition suit kit at Omaha’s Heartland Classic Bodybuilding show at Westside Middle School in Omaha, NE on May 21, 2017. Rebel Suits is a boutique... - May 13, 2017 - Rebel Suits

AKINGSNY Exclusive One Day SoHo PopUp

Following a successful Autumn/ Winter 2017 Show, AKINGSNY announces an exclusive SoHo PopUp shop on May 13th. This event is in collaboration with their sister company CLIQUP, and they will be exhibiting alongside other independent brands. The space may be familiar to some for previously presenting... - May 04, 2017 - AKINGSNY

The Robin Hoodie Emerges on Kickstarter

The Robin Hoodie Emerges on Kickstarter

The highly anticipated, tunic-inspired hoodie has finally found its way to Kickstarter. - February 08, 2017 - Coronam, Co.

Jovani Debuts 2017 Prom Collection

Jovani Debuts 2017 Prom Collection

Jovani, leading fashion retailer, has just released their 2017 dress collection for high school prom. - November 19, 2016 - Jovani Fashion

Essense Designs Awarded at 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards

Essense Designs wins another award for its internationally-acclaimed bridesmaid dress label, Sorella Vita, at the 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards held in North Yorkshire, England. The Bridal Buyer Awards were held on Monday, September 12 at the Harrogate International Centre in conjunction with the... - September 21, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Award-Winning Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection

Additions to the trendsetting Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection were announced today by award-winning bridal house Essense Designs. The new collection additions include bridesmaid dresses with the perfect combination of red carpet fashion and versatile comfort - a must for real bridesmaids across the globe. - August 17, 2016 - Essense Designs

Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs

The Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection was released today by award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs. With flowing luxurious fabrics, handcrafted fit that accentuates the womanly form, and exquisite embellishments, the new collection is the embodiment of couture wedding dress design. - July 13, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs

Award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs, proudly released its new Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection today. From classically-timeless to trendy and fashion-forward, the new collection offers a diverse compilation of designer wedding dress styles perfect for real brides all over the world. - July 12, 2016 - Essense Designs

Stella York Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs

Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of its new Stella York Fall 2016 Collection. The new collection embraces the attitude and spirit of today’s bride and features a wide range of styles to fulfill the dreams of real brides across the globe. - July 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Trendsetting Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection

Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of a Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection. The new collection additions bring the hottest runway styles and latest red carpet trends to the aisles of fashionable weddings around the world. Showcasing eye-catching details... - June 30, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Nominated for 2016 International Bridal Industry Awards

​​​​​​​​​​​​International bridal gown design house, Essense Designs, has been nominated in three out of three eligible categories for the 2016 Distinctive Excellence in the Bridal Industry (DEBI) Awards. The awards are regarded... - June 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

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