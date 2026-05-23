Kenya News
x2y Devs Tools Launches Comprehensive Offline-First Software Ecosystem
Nairobi-based software collective x2y Devs Tools has officially released its integrated suite of zero-trust utilities, including x2y AV Ultimate and the x2y SDK, focusing on user privacy and digital sovereignty. - May 23, 2026 - x2y Devs Tools
Urite Brings Records is Calling on Music Creators Around the World to Consider Anthony B Hiplove Holiday Song in Their Collaboration Projects
International Act Anthony Baidoo also known as Anthony B or Anthony B Hiplove is an Afrobeats musical artist. - March 12, 2025 - Urite Brings Records
African Mission Healthcare Awards Dr. Gregory Sund the $500,000 L'Chaim Prize Which Will Improve Rural Healthcare for Women and Children in Africa
African Mission Healthcare is privileged to announce Dr. Gregory Sund, MD, FCA, as the recipient of the Gerson L'Chaim Prize for Outstanding Christian Medical Service. This prestigious $500,000 award, the largest annual award dedicated to direct medical care, is granted to Dr. Sund and his institution to implement a transformative proposal aimed at enhancing anesthesia care in East Africa. The project will focus on safe anesthesia, benefiting women and children's health in under-resourced areas. - January 22, 2025 - African Mission Healthcare
Angaza Center and CMU-Africa’s Techskills Marketplace Partner to Advance Digital Literacy in Rural Africa
CMU Africa collaboration aligns with Angaza Center’s mission to improve economic and social circumstances through the transformative power of technology access and digital literacy. - June 05, 2024 - Angaza Center
Elkos Pens Participated in the School & Office Expo Kenya 2024
Elkos Pens, a leading manufacturer and supplier of writing instruments, proudly participated in the prestigious School & Office Expo Kenya from May 16 to May 18, 2024. This annual event serves as a platform for industry players to showcase their latest products and innovations in the field of... - May 24, 2024 - Elkos Pens Limited
Chunguza Travel Soars to New Heights with User-Centric Website Redesign
Following a successful first four months in operation, Chunguza Travel, East Africa's pioneering online travel reservation platform, announces a significant website redesign driven by user feedback. - April 22, 2024 - Chunguza Travel
Being K Launches Transformative Digital Solutions for Kenyan, South African & US Businesses
Bridging Efficiency In Niche Growing Kenyan Businesses LTD (Being K) pioneers affordable, top-quality digital solutions for businesses in Kenya, South Africa, and the USA. Founded by Christine Wanjiru, the company specializes in tailored digital marketing strategies and e-commerce solutions, empowering small businesses to thrive online. - January 01, 2024 - Bridging Efficiency In Niche Growing Kenyan Businesses LTD
Nathan Claire Africa Launches Tower AIOps Suite
Nathan Claire Africa, the regional leader in Middle Africa for application and digital performance monitoring solutions, today launched Tower, a range of SaaS-based NOC solutions to its primary markets. Coined from the use of towers in the old days for observation, communication and response to... - September 08, 2022 - Nathan Claire Africa
SearchRuby and TopCISO Launch Best Digital Banking Platforms Report 2021
SearchRuby, a marketing consulting and research services provider to many of the world's most influential businesses and institutions, today announced the formal launch of the Best Digital Banking Platforms in partnership with business news firm TopCISO. - August 30, 2021 - SearchRuby
OGPE Africa is Glad to Announce the Return of the Largest Power & Energy Event in East Africa
Power & Energy Africa, the only show with the widest range of the latest technology in power generation, renewable energy and solar sector. At the latest edition of Power & Energy Africa, East Africa's largest power and energy fair, the organizers bring forward exhibitors from over 25 countries who are the finest in the industry. - August 19, 2021 - OGPE Africa
Minexpo Africa Brings in Massive Opportunities to Boost the East Africa Market
Buildmart Africa brings together an exclusive coverage of Minexpo Africa which is the only show with the widest range of the latest technology in the mining & processing of minerals industry. - August 16, 2021 - Buildmart Africa
Goodlife Pharmacy Gives East African Moms Peace of Mind with THINKMD’s Technology That "Thinks" Like a Doctor
How do I give my child the best start in life? It is a question that mothers ask themselves in the first 1,000 days of a baby’s life - an important window of opportunity for good nutrition and healthcare. Goodlife Pharmacy has partnered with THINKMD to help moms find the answers that they... - June 09, 2021 - THINKMD
eRevMax Announces Strategic Alliance with Kenyan Hotel Technology Provider RevSol
Partnership to strengthen RateTiger’s presence in East and Central Africa. - January 23, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.
PataTutor, a Kenyan Edtech Startup, Announces the Launch of Its Education Based Online Marketplace in Kenya to Help Curb Effects of Corona on Education
PataTutor today announces the launch of its online, education based market place. The web app shall allow parents and students to find, compare, book and pay for affordable, verified, and professional private academic tutors. Teachers and students shall have their lessons online (one-on-one or in groups) in their integrated online classrooms on the web app. - September 05, 2020 - PataTutor
Future Energy East Africa to Go Ahead as Virtual Event
The annual Future Energy East Africa, normally held in Kenya, will go ahead with a fully-fledged conference programme online in September. - June 20, 2020 - Future Energy East Africa
Pesapal Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Property Management System
This industry first integration to Oracle Hospitality OPERA ensures that availability and pricing is distributed real time to travel agents, hotel websites and major booking online travel agents such as Booking.com, Expedia, and Hotels.com. - May 28, 2020 - Pesapal
WellPower Takes Off in Nakuru Kenya
WellPower, an ambitious and savvy new tech startup, is now operating in all areas of Nakuru and is soon to expand to other parts of Kenya. They have launched an easy to use mobile app where users can now order clean, safe, and affordable drinking water on their phones and from the comfort of their homes. - April 14, 2020 - WellPower
Future Energy East Africa to Feature Women in Power Luncheon, German Country Pavilion and 12+ Utility CEOs
The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Ten East African CEOs Confirmed for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi This Month
Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Keynote Speakers Confirmed for Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi in September
The 21st edition of the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. The event takes place from 17-18... - July 11, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Scaling Mini Grids for Last Mile Electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa is the Focus of May 2019 Summit in Nairobi
The 5th Africa Mini Grids Summit 2019 will convene on May 8-10 in Nairobi, Kenya. This fifth edition of the Africa-wide conference will once again gather electricity regulators, utilities operators, mini grids developers, financiers, engineering and consulting experts, technology providers, and... - April 18, 2019 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
More Wedding Services from Happy Wishy
Happy Wishy unveils more wedding services to ensure clients get most of their needs. - January 27, 2019 - Happy Wishy
Affordable Fashion in Kenya from Happy Wishy
Happy Wishy to produce more fashion items. - December 21, 2018 - Happy Wishy
Kenya’s Leading Mining Houses and Experts at Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi in November
Kenya’s leading mining houses and industry bodies, including Base Titanium, Acacia Mining, Karebe Gold Mining and the Kenya Chamber of Mines, will be represented at the highest level at the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi from 12-13 November. The conference will focus on mining... - October 18, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum
Kenya Mining Forum to Gather Leading Industry Minds in Nairobi in November
The mining investment opportunities in Kenya’s counties, case studies from successful mining projects, an update on the gemstone, artisanal and small-scale sector and how new technology can impact mining will be some of the focal points during the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi from 12-13 November. - September 21, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum
Siemens Returns as Platinum Sponsor at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi Next Week
Siemens is a longstanding partner of the Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition and this year’s returning platinum sponsor at the 20th edition taking place in Nairobi from 12-13 September. - September 06, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa
Polish Pavilion at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya to Show How Agri Sector in Poland Evolved and Transformed
“Poland and Kenya share a similar story, whereby Poland underwent a major agricultural transition period of mechanisation, optimisation and adapting new technologies to farming sector comprising of can be categorised as typical medium-scale farming,” says Michael Mazurewicz - Head of... - September 06, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya
Kenya Mining Forum to Focus on Mining Opportunities in Kenya’s Big Four Agenda
The third edition of the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi in November will focus strongly on how the mining industry can contribute to the Kenyan Government’s Big Four Agenda, as the mineral industry provides key raw materials for at least three of these four pillars. The Big Four... - September 01, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum
Exciting East African Energy Projects in Progress at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi
Energy project developers and investors in East Africa are all talking about the huge impact that mini grids and off grid power projects can make as the region plays catch-up in its generation capacity. Several exciting projects will be in focus at the 20th edition of the Future Energy East Africa... - August 29, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa
Calling All Kenyan Farmers for the Latest Farming Innovations and Skills Training at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya in Naivasha
Thousands of farmers are expected to descend on Naivasha, Kenya from 12-13 September for the inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo that is taking place at the host partner KALRO’s facilities (Kenya Agricultural & Livestock Research Organization - Dairy Research Institute). - August 25, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya
Twelve Utility and IPP CEOs Confirmed so Far for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi
Great excitement in the run-up to Future Energy East Africa as the co-located Utility CEO Forum: East Africa has already confirmed the attendance of 12 utility and IPP CEOs for key discussions on the financial viability of the sector, PR strategies and collaborations between utilities and IPPs. - August 16, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa
Small-Scale Farmers in Africa to Benefit from New Partnership
Over 350,000 farmers and workers in Kenya are set to benefit from a new partnership signed today between Fairtrade Africa (FTA) and The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The farmers drawn from the coffee, tea and vegetable sectors will be able to fetch better prices from their... - July 28, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa
Future Energy East Africa Celebrates 20 Years in Nairobi in September with Focus on Regional Access to Energy
Access to energy and the speed at which the region is achieving this is a strong theme of the 20th edition of the Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition, formerly known as EAPIC or the East African Power Industry Convention, which returns to the KICC in Nairobi from 12-13 September. - June 22, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa
Farm-Tech Expo Kenya is Launched in Naivasha by Award-Winning Event Organisers Spintelligent
The inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo is taking place at the host partner KALRO in Naivasha in the Rift Valley from 12-13 September. - June 20, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya
Pandya Memorial Hospital Improves Its Financial Health with Crave InfoTech and SAP Business One
Crave InfoTech’s Integrated Healthcare Management Solution (cIHMS) is a completely integrated end-to-end solution which offers seamless integration with SAP Business One ERP and HANA Platform. - March 31, 2018 - Crave InfoTech
Mini Grids Deployment in Sub-Saharan Africa to be Boosted at Nairobi Summit
The 4th Africa Mini Grids Summit 2018 will convene this month on March 21-22 in Nairobi, Kenya. This fourth edition of the Africa-wide conference will once again gather electricity regulators, utilities operators, mini grids developers, financiers, engineering and consulting experts, technology... - March 18, 2018 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Early Bird Africa Safari Offers Unveiled: Serengeti – Masai Mara Migration Trip 2018
Hallmark Travel Planners has released early bird offers and departure dates for anybody planning to visit Africa and enjoy the great wildebeest migration. The safari trips, made up of 11 nights, will take place between July and October 2018. The safari itinerary has a main focus on Serengeti and Masai Mara Game reserves. - December 13, 2017 - Hallmark Travel Planners
Kenya Airways Partner with Cellulant to Offer Innovative Online Payment Solutions
Customers poised to enjoy low transactional fee on KQ website and mobile app. - December 10, 2017 - Cellulant
Cellulant Honored as “Company of the Year” at the African Diaspora Awards in New York
Pan-African Payments Business Honored by Applause Africa - December 09, 2017 - Cellulant
Kenya Welcomes a Taste of Afro-Brazilian Culture - Mandinga Ancestral Capoeira Angola Festival
Mandinga Ancestral set the standard for Capoeira Angola festivals in Africa and generated an immediate increase interest in the martial art within East Africa. - December 08, 2017 - Internationality
Mining Invasion Expected in Nairobi Again Next Week When Kenya Mining Forum Gathers Industry’s Finest
Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary in the Mining Ministry, the Hon. Dan Kazungu, will once again open the Kenya Mining Forum that is returning to Nairobi from 4-5 December, following a hugely successful inaugural event last year. “Since 2016’s Mining Forum,” says Hon Kazungu,... - November 30, 2017 - Kenya Mining Forum
Lucy Electric at Future Energy East Africa: "The Electricity Industry in This Region is One of the Fastest Developing on the Continent"
Lucy Electric is the returning platinum sponsor at the long-running Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition that is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya from 29-30 November. - November 24, 2017 - Future Energy East Africa
Excitement About Potential and Opportunities in East Africa in Focus at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi
Future Energy East Africa, with the official support of the Kenyan Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, will once again host many of the region’s leading energy decision makers from 29 – 30 November 2017 at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi. - November 22, 2017 - Future Energy East Africa
Siemens Joins Forces with Future Energy East Africa: Africa’s New Economic Powerhouse is Taking Root in Eastern Africa
“The smart money is on East Africa,” says Lukas Duursema, CEO, Siemens Eastern Africa, in the run-up to the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition which is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya from 29-30 November. Siemens is a platinum sponsor for this long-running event. - November 15, 2017 - Future Energy East Africa
Surf Delivers 1000 Wi-Fi Hotspots Across Kenya in 2017
Surf in partnership with Internet Solutions Kenya and Express Wi-Fi by Facebook boosts connectivity to high-speed, affordable Internet. Surf, a Kenyan ISP, will deliver high-speed, affordable Internet in more than 1000 public areas by the end of this year across 20 cities in Kenya with its Wi-Fi... - November 08, 2017 - Surf
Base Titanium at Kenya Mining Forum: Key Message is to Show What is Possible to Achieve in Kenya
Base Titanium is once again the exclusive diamond sponsor of the Kenya Mining Forum that is returning to Nairobi from 4-5 December. - November 02, 2017 - Kenya Mining Forum
Future Energy East Africa Industry Awards to Recognise Region’s Top Energy Reporter
East Africa’s top energy reporter will be honoured at this year’s edition of the Future Energy East Africa Industry Awards that are taking place on 29 November in Nairobi. - October 12, 2017 - Future Energy East Africa
Kenya Mining Forum Confirms Investment Guru Aly-Khan Satchu as Keynote Speaker for December Gathering in Nairobi
The organisers of the Kenya Mining Forum have just announced that Mr Satchu will be a keynote speaker at the annual gathering in Nairobi, which has been moved from November to take place from 4-5 December. - September 20, 2017 - Kenya Mining Forum
Kenya Mining Forum Unites Sector Again in Nairobi in November as Mining Ministry Lays Solid Foundation for Investment and Growth
“We want to establish and consolidate Kenya’s position as a regional mining hub in order to use the sector as a key driver for socio-economic growth,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Kenya Mining Forum that is returning to Nairobi from 13-14 November after a hugely... - July 28, 2017 - Kenya Mining Forum
Buildexpo Africa 2017: East Africa’s Largest Construction Show Opens Tomorrow
The 20th edition of Buildexpo Kenya is all set for a record run when it opens its doors from 20-22 April at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi with over 300 local and international exhibitors in attendance. - April 21, 2017 - Expogroup