PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Future Energy East Africa to Feature Women in Power Luncheon, German Country Pavilion and 12+ Utility CEOs The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Ten East African CEOs Confirmed for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi This Month Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Keynote Speakers Confirmed for Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi in September The 21st edition of the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. The event takes place from 17-18 September... - July 11, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Scaling Mini Grids for Last Mile Electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa is the Focus of May 2019 Summit in Nairobi The 5th Africa Mini Grids Summit 2019 will convene on May 8-10 in Nairobi, Kenya. This fifth edition of the Africa-wide conference will once again gather electricity regulators, utilities operators, mini grids developers, financiers, engineering and consulting experts, technology providers, and development... - April 18, 2019 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

More Wedding Services from Happy Wishy Happy Wishy unveils more wedding services to ensure clients get most of their needs. - January 27, 2019 - Happy Wishy

Affordable Fashion in Kenya from Happy Wishy Happy Wishy to produce more fashion items. - December 21, 2018 - Happy Wishy

Kenya’s Leading Mining Houses and Experts at Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi in November Kenya’s leading mining houses and industry bodies, including Base Titanium, Acacia Mining, Karebe Gold Mining and the Kenya Chamber of Mines, will be represented at the highest level at the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi from 12-13 November. The conference will focus on mining investment... - October 18, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum

Kenya Mining Forum to Gather Leading Industry Minds in Nairobi in November The mining investment opportunities in Kenya’s counties, case studies from successful mining projects, an update on the gemstone, artisanal and small-scale sector and how new technology can impact mining will be some of the focal points during the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi from 12-13 November. - September 21, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum

Polish Pavilion at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya to Show How Agri Sector in Poland Evolved and Transformed “Poland and Kenya share a similar story, whereby Poland underwent a major agricultural transition period of mechanisation, optimisation and adapting new technologies to farming sector comprising of can be categorised as typical medium-scale farming,” says Michael Mazurewicz - Head of the... - September 06, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Siemens Returns as Platinum Sponsor at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi Next Week Siemens is a longstanding partner of the Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition and this year’s returning platinum sponsor at the 20th edition taking place in Nairobi from 12-13 September. - September 06, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa

Kenya Mining Forum to Focus on Mining Opportunities in Kenya’s Big Four Agenda The third edition of the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi in November will focus strongly on how the mining industry can contribute to the Kenyan Government’s Big Four Agenda, as the mineral industry provides key raw materials for at least three of these four pillars. The Big Four agenda... - September 01, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum

Exciting East African Energy Projects in Progress at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi Energy project developers and investors in East Africa are all talking about the huge impact that mini grids and off grid power projects can make as the region plays catch-up in its generation capacity. Several exciting projects will be in focus at the 20th edition of the Future Energy East Africa conference... - August 29, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa

Calling All Kenyan Farmers for the Latest Farming Innovations and Skills Training at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya in Naivasha Thousands of farmers are expected to descend on Naivasha, Kenya from 12-13 September for the inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo that is taking place at the host partner KALRO’s facilities (Kenya Agricultural & Livestock Research Organization - Dairy Research Institute). - August 25, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Twelve Utility and IPP CEOs Confirmed so Far for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi Great excitement in the run-up to Future Energy East Africa as the co-located Utility CEO Forum: East Africa has already confirmed the attendance of 12 utility and IPP CEOs for key discussions on the financial viability of the sector, PR strategies and collaborations between utilities and IPPs. Future... - August 16, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa

Small-Scale Farmers in Africa to Benefit from New Partnership Over 350,000 farmers and workers in Kenya are set to benefit from a new partnership signed today between Fairtrade Africa (FTA) and The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The farmers drawn from the coffee, tea and vegetable sectors will be able to fetch better prices from their produce,... - July 28, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa

Future Energy East Africa Celebrates 20 Years in Nairobi in September with Focus on Regional Access to Energy Access to energy and the speed at which the region is achieving this is a strong theme of the 20th edition of the Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition, formerly known as EAPIC or the East African Power Industry Convention, which returns to the KICC in Nairobi from 12-13 September. - June 22, 2018 - Future Energy East Africa

Farm-Tech Expo Kenya is Launched in Naivasha by Award-Winning Event Organisers Spintelligent The inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo is taking place at the host partner KALRO in Naivasha in the Rift Valley from 12-13 September. - June 20, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Pandya Memorial Hospital Improves Its Financial Health with Crave InfoTech and SAP Business One Crave InfoTech’s Integrated Healthcare Management Solution (cIHMS) is a completely integrated end-to-end solution which offers seamless integration with SAP Business One ERP and HANA Platform. - March 31, 2018 - Crave InfoTech

Mini Grids Deployment in Sub-Saharan Africa to be Boosted at Nairobi Summit The 4th Africa Mini Grids Summit 2018 will convene this month on March 21-22 in Nairobi, Kenya. This fourth edition of the Africa-wide conference will once again gather electricity regulators, utilities operators, mini grids developers, financiers, engineering and consulting experts, technology providers,... - March 18, 2018 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

Early Bird Africa Safari Offers Unveiled: Serengeti – Masai Mara Migration Trip 2018 Hallmark Travel Planners has released early bird offers and departure dates for anybody planning to visit Africa and enjoy the great wildebeest migration. The safari trips, made up of 11 nights, will take place between July and October 2018. The safari itinerary has a main focus on Serengeti and Masai Mara Game reserves. - December 13, 2017 - Hallmark Travel Planners

Kenya Airways Partner with Cellulant to Offer Innovative Online Payment Solutions Customers poised to enjoy low transactional fee on KQ website and mobile app. - December 10, 2017 - Cellulant

Cellulant Honored as “Company of the Year” at the African Diaspora Awards in New York Pan-African Payments Business Honored by Applause Africa - December 09, 2017 - Cellulant

Kenya Welcomes a Taste of Afro-Brazilian Culture - Mandinga Ancestral Capoeira Angola Festival Mandinga Ancestral set the standard for Capoeira Angola festivals in Africa and generated an immediate increase interest in the martial art within East Africa. - December 08, 2017 - Internationality

Mining Invasion Expected in Nairobi Again Next Week When Kenya Mining Forum Gathers Industry’s Finest Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary in the Mining Ministry, the Hon. Dan Kazungu, will once again open the Kenya Mining Forum that is returning to Nairobi from 4-5 December, following a hugely successful inaugural event last year. “Since 2016’s Mining Forum,” says Hon Kazungu, “Kenya... - November 30, 2017 - Kenya Mining Forum

Lucy Electric at Future Energy East Africa: "The Electricity Industry in This Region is One of the Fastest Developing on the Continent" Lucy Electric is the returning platinum sponsor at the long-running Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition that is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya from 29-30 November. - November 24, 2017 - Future Energy East Africa

Excitement About Potential and Opportunities in East Africa in Focus at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi Future Energy East Africa, with the official support of the Kenyan Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, will once again host many of the region’s leading energy decision makers from 29 – 30 November 2017 at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi. - November 22, 2017 - Future Energy East Africa

Siemens Joins Forces with Future Energy East Africa: Africa’s New Economic Powerhouse is Taking Root in Eastern Africa “The smart money is on East Africa,” says Lukas Duursema, CEO, Siemens Eastern Africa, in the run-up to the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition which is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya from 29-30 November. Siemens is a platinum sponsor for this long-running event. “Africa’s... - November 15, 2017 - Future Energy East Africa

Surf Delivers 1000 Wi-Fi Hotspots Across Kenya in 2017 Surf in partnership with Internet Solutions Kenya and Express Wi-Fi by Facebook boosts connectivity to high-speed, affordable Internet. Surf, a Kenyan ISP, will deliver high-speed, affordable Internet in more than 1000 public areas by the end of this year across 20 cities in Kenya with its Wi-Fi hotspot... - November 08, 2017 - Surf

Base Titanium at Kenya Mining Forum: Key Message is to Show What is Possible to Achieve in Kenya Base Titanium is once again the exclusive diamond sponsor of the Kenya Mining Forum that is returning to Nairobi from 4-5 December. - November 02, 2017 - Kenya Mining Forum

Future Energy East Africa Industry Awards to Recognise Region’s Top Energy Reporter East Africa’s top energy reporter will be honoured at this year’s edition of the Future Energy East Africa Industry Awards that are taking place on 29 November in Nairobi. - October 12, 2017 - Future Energy East Africa

Kenya Mining Forum Confirms Investment Guru Aly-Khan Satchu as Keynote Speaker for December Gathering in Nairobi The organisers of the Kenya Mining Forum have just announced that Mr Satchu will be a keynote speaker at the annual gathering in Nairobi, which has been moved from November to take place from 4-5 December. - September 20, 2017 - Kenya Mining Forum

Kenya Mining Forum Unites Sector Again in Nairobi in November as Mining Ministry Lays Solid Foundation for Investment and Growth “We want to establish and consolidate Kenya’s position as a regional mining hub in order to use the sector as a key driver for socio-economic growth,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Kenya Mining Forum that is returning to Nairobi from 13-14 November after a hugely successful... - July 28, 2017 - Kenya Mining Forum

PDO Launches Free Online Mental Health Tests The online mHealth Tests are clinically validated mental health screening tests that are completely anonymous, secure, fast and available on any device, anywhere, anytime. - June 17, 2017 - Psychiatric Disability Organization

Buildexpo Africa 2017: East Africa’s Largest Construction Show Opens Tomorrow The 20th edition of Buildexpo Kenya is all set for a record run when it opens its doors from 20-22 April at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi with over 300 local and international exhibitors in attendance. - April 21, 2017 - Expogroup

Samsung Signs Up as Sponsor for BUILDEXPO Africa 2017 Expogroup is delighted to announce that Samsung Electronics East Africa has signed up as a sponsor for BUILDEXPO Africa 2017, the 20th edition of East Africa’s largest building and construction show. The events will take place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya... - March 26, 2017 - Expogroup

Expogroup's Annual Power & Energy Africa 2017 Opens in Less Than One Month Power & Energy Africa 2017 is all set for a record run when it opens its doors from 11-13 April at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi with over 150 local and international delegates confirming participation. - March 16, 2017 - Expogroup

Oil & Gas Kenya 2017 – Less Than One Month Away Oil & Gas Kenya 2017 is all set for a record run when it opens its doors from 11-13 April at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi with over 150 local and international delegates confirming participation. - March 15, 2017 - Expogroup

20th Autoexpo Kenya 2017: One Month to East Africa’s Automotive Event of the Year Autoexpo Kenya 2017 is all set for a record run when it opens its doors from 11-13 April at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi with over 150 local and international delegates confirming participation. - March 15, 2017 - Expogroup

AFRIWOOD 2017: Analysing the Opportunities in Kenya’s Wood Industry Wood plays a major role not just in the wood product industry of saw timber and veneer production but is also closely linked to a number of other important industries such as the paper industry, chemical industry, food manufacturing industry and the construction industry. Kenya is a net importer of... - March 01, 2017 - Expogroup

Oil & Gas Kenya 2017: Shaping the Market of One of the World’s Cheapest Oil Producers Improving global crude oil prices has caused oil and gas exploration activities in Kenya and the East African region as a whole to rise as global confidence in the sector slowly continues to grow back. Kenya has recently seen significant exploration success with a UK based oil and gas firm indicating... - February 24, 2017 - Expogroup

KITE 2017: the Focal Point of East Africa’s Consumer Trade Market More than 150 exhibitors from 30 countries to participate at Kenya’s biggest international multi sector trade exhibition. - February 17, 2017 - Expogroup

IDAK Strengthens Strategic Support for BUILDEXPO 2017 The Interior Designers Association of Kenya (IDAK) will be the main supporting partner of the 20th BUILDEXPO Kenya, the largest and most successful building and construction show in East Africa, taking place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Nairobi from the 20th to 22nd April,... - January 27, 2017 - Expogroup

Industry Experts, Top Professionals from Over 30 Countries to Convene at AUTOEXPO AFRICA 2017 Kenya’s GDP per capita is expected to grow at a remarkable compounded annual growth rate of 7.5% between 2000 and 2020 which is expected to drive an increase in personal consumption and sale of motor vehicles. The purchase of cars, motorbikes and other commercial vehicles accounted for 1.5% of... - January 25, 2017 - Expogroup

POWER & ENERGY AFRICA 2017: Over 150 Exhibitors from 22 Countries Confirmed The 6th edition of East Africa’s largest and most successful power and energy event, POWER & ENERGY Africa 2017 will have a truly global flavour with exhibitors from over 22 countries already signed up. Over 150 companies from countries such as Germany, Ireland, China, Russia, India, Belgium... - January 20, 2017 - Expogroup

Over 350 Companies from 44 Countries to be Part of BUILDEXPO Kenya 2017 The 20th edition of BUILDEXPO Kenya, East Africa’s largest building and construction show is all set for another massive event with over 350 exhibitors signed up from 44 countries including Germany, China, India, Turkey, Italy, UAE and Greece along with leading construction firms from East Africa. BUILDEXPO... - January 19, 2017 - Expogroup

Rambo Launches the First Ever Real Money Casino Mobile App in Kenya Rambo Resource Ltd., one of the licensed gambling companies by the Betting Control and Licensing Board in Kenya, today announces the official release of GameMania, the first ever casino mobile application on Android phones for real money in Kenya which allows mobile users to enjoy online slots machines on the go for free or with no deposit bonuses. - December 30, 2016 - Rambo Resources Ltd.

Amanbo Held New Year Reception in Nakuru Amanbo Kenya Operation Center held the " New Year Reception" in Nakuru, which invited over 30 Nakuru’s purchasing agents come here for celebrating Christmas and New Year together. - December 28, 2016 - Amanbo Co. Ltd

Amanbo Plans to Complete More Than 10 National Platforms at the End of This Year Amanbo has covered four major regions in Africa and plans to complete more than 10 national platforms at the end of this year. - December 07, 2016 - Amanbo Co. Ltd

Rambo Launches GameMania Beta in Kenya Rambo Resources Ltd, one of the licensed gambling companies by Betting Control and Licensing Board in Kenya, announces its first brand-new online casino slots application GameMania is officially in beta test today. To recruit beta test players, GameMania claims to give welcome bonuses for each new registration of the first players for testing. - December 06, 2016 - Rambo Resources Ltd.