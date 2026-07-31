New Zealand Honey Co. is excited to announce a new look Raw Manuka Honey range where powerfully active meets health and wellness. These five UMF products are now available globally and come in 250g and 500g jar sizes with a special gift pack option. Made by nature, the products align perfectly with the health and wellness space. Research conducted by the company found there was a demand for unique and natural New Zealand products that were versatile when it came to health. - November 08, 2019 - New Zealand Honey Co.