New Zealand News
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
Click Fusion Limited Helps New Zealand Businesses Grow with Results-Driven Digital Marketing Solutions
Click Fusion Limited, a New Zealand-based digital marketing agency, is expanding its support for local businesses by delivering clear, affordable, and results-driven digital marketing solutions. Rather than focusing on hype or short-term tactics, the company helps businesses strengthen their online presence, generate high-quality leads, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. - January 09, 2026 - Click Fusion Limited
Settlers Country Manor Featured as Key Filming Location for Live-Action Minecraft Movie
Settlers Country Manor in Waimauku, Auckland, served as a key filming location for the live-action Minecraft movie, featuring its Manor Arch Hall, landscaped gardens, and versatile indoor-outdoor spaces. The venue supported critical scenes, including Jennifer Coolidge’s sequences in Gamekeepers Restaurant, demonstrating its capacity for complex productions while maintaining its historic heritage and operational versatility for events and filming. - December 31, 2025 - Settlers Country Manor
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound”
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound.” He provides details of how this album came about, why it's important, and the significance of this achievement. - December 07, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
Moody Lemon Launches Curated Online Marketplace for NZ-Made Clean Beauty
Moody Lemon, New Zealand’s newest curated clean beauty marketplace, officially launches this October. It brings conscious shoppers nationwide to a carefully selected range of locally made, cruelty-free, and sustainably crafted skincare products. Founded by Anupriya, it offers a convenient... - October 12, 2025 - Moody Lemon
Flowingly Unveils AI SOP Recorder to Transform How Councils Capture and Govern SOPs
Flowingly has launched its new AI SOP Recorder, designed to help councils capture and govern Standard Operating Procedures in seconds. Built for compliance-heavy, audit-sensitive teams, the Recorder delivers instant, standardised, and centrally accessible SOPs with enterprise-grade governance features. Available now with a freemium tier. - October 03, 2025 - Flowingly
RockToken Launches Cloud-Based Blockchain Infrastructure and RockCoin Utility Token Presale
Rocket Finance Limited, the company behind RockToken, has unveiled a cloud-based blockchain infrastructure platform and announced the presale of its native utility token, RockCoin. The new platform provides scalable computing resources that remove barriers such as costly hardware and technical complexity, making decentralized participation more accessible. RockCoin underpins the ecosystem by granting access to services and supporting future governance features. - September 29, 2025 - RockToken
DP MUSIC PRESENTS Announces the Release of Celestial Dawn — The Triumphant Third Album from AI Pop Group Orionis Five
DP MUSIC PRESENTS proudly announces the release of Celestial Dawn, the third full-length album from Orionis Five, a pioneering AI-powered co-ed pop group. Following the radiant debut Starlight Genesis and the darker, dramatic follow-up Eclipse Saga, this new release celebrates resilience, unity,... - September 29, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Amber Heart, a Rising AI Country-Pop Star with Authentic Storytelling and AI-Era Innovation
Emerging country-pop sensation Amber Heart is captivating audiences worldwide with her heartfelt lyrics, relatable stories, and a refreshing blend of traditional country charm and modern pop sensibilities. With several albums now released under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Amber has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting new voices in music. - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Jesse Clay Rydell – Rising AI Country Rock Artist
With his rugged charm, heartfelt lyrics, and electrifying sound, Jesse Clay Rydell is carving out his place as one of country rock’s most exciting new voices. Signed under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Jesse brings a raw energy and authentic storytelling that fans of classic country icons and... - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Heartline, AI Boy Band
Bursting onto the global music scene with fresh energy and heartfelt songs, Heartline is winning fans as the world’s first AI-driven boy band with the charisma, sound, and storytelling of a real brotherhood. Created under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Heartline captures the timeless appeal of... - September 17, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy and DP MUSIC PRESENTS Celebrate Landmark Milestone with 135 Albums on Bandcamp
Independent artist and music producer David Pomeroy, through his prolific labels David Pomeroy and DP MUSIC PRESENTS, has officially reached an extraordinary milestone with 135 albums now available on davidpomeroy.bandcamp.com. . This expansive catalog spans a wide range of genres, showcasing both... - September 15, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
David Pomeroy Celebrates Landmark 75th Album
David Pomeroy is a New Zealand-based independent artist known for his prolific output and genre versatility. With a career fueled by innovation and powered by AI-era tools, he continues to redefine what’s possible in modern music production—one album at a time. David Pomeroy now celebrates his landmark 75th Album. - July 15, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Back and Better Than Ever: Spring Break Fiji Unveils New Pool, Upgraded Resort, and Big Vibes
After ten years of unforgettable memories, sold-out trips, and thousands of first-time travellers finding their feet in Fiji, Spring Break Fiji is entering a bold new era. With new owners, serious investment, and a fully upgraded resort experience, the next chapter is already making waves. At the... - May 26, 2025 - Spring Break Fiji
StretchSense Unveils the Reality XR Glove
StretchSense, a company specializing in motion intelligence, has announced the launch of the Reality XR Glove, a new wearable designed to improve XR training by enabling natural hand interaction in virtual environments. The company positions the glove as an alternative to traditional controllers,... - March 14, 2025 - StretchSense
David Pomeroy Releases New Album More Duets
David Pomeroy is an independent music artist known for blending AI-driven innovation with traditional songwriting to create diverse and emotionally compelling music. With a catalog spanning pop, country, gospel, and electronic influences, he crafts songs that are both fresh and timeless. His albums, including Love Vibes, Vegas Vibes, Country Vibes, and More Duets, showcase his ability to tell captivating stories through melody and harmony. - March 09, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Safe T Sleep® Sleepwrap® - Addressing Infant Sleep Safety Concerns
In response to the recent New Zealand Herald article last week highlighting the high rates of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) among Pacific babies, Safe T Sleep wishes to reaffirm its commitment to infant safety and support for all families. The article underscores the importance of safe... - February 09, 2024 - Safe T Sleep Ltd.
Origin Utility Announces Partnership with Infor to Support Affordable Water Reform Project in New Zealand
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful expansion of its partnership with Infor to support the nationwide rollout of the Affordable Water Reform program in New Zealand. This national initiative will create a new “system... - October 02, 2023 - Origin Utility
Space Research Incubator Addressing Methane Emissions Using Satellite Data Welcomes 20 Teams from Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, New Caledonia and East Timor
SpaceBase today announces the Space for Planet Earth Virtual Research Incubator Teams across the Pacific region. Teams include: High School Level: Methane Mavericks - Melbourne Girls' College and Kyneton High School, Australia EIJC - James Cook International School, Dumbea, New... - September 26, 2023 - SpaceBase Limited
Gold Sponsor Orbica Supports the Space for Planet Earth Challenge 2023
SpaceBase, a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, announces partnership with Orbica Global Limited. Orbica will be providing the use of their geospatial data platform. AWS, through Orbica will provide cloud compute access. Both organizatons are the latest in-kind sponsors of the Space for Planet Earth Challenge 2023. - August 14, 2023 - SpaceBase Limited
Homewreckers Studio Announces the Release of Immersive Adventure Game, "The Missing Piece"
Homewreckers Studio releases adventure game, "The Missing Piece," featuring challenging puzzles, unique art style and original soundtrack. Available on itch.io for Windows. Independent studio focused on creating immersive gaming experiences. - January 22, 2023 - Homewreckers Studio
Ecologists Create New Tool for Scoring Biodiversity of Private Gardens
A new tool to rate private gardens on their level of biodiversity could have key implications for building more ecologically sustainable cities in an increasingly urbanized world. - May 26, 2022 - 1000minds
Bens Chartered Accountant Becomes a Top-Rated Financial Consultancy, Using Modern Software to Process Business Data in Auckland
Auckland-based chartered accountancy firm helps clients make effective business decisions. - March 24, 2022 - Bens Chartered Accountant Ltd
Pure SEO Takes Gold at IAB NZ Digital Advertising Awards
Pure SEO has won Gold at the IAB New Zealand Digital Advertising Awards – under the Data and Effectiveness category - Best Use of SEM and/or SEO. It had led the field with two finalist nominations in the category. The entry, "SEO WARS: The Tortoise & the Hares," was based on... - February 24, 2022 - Pure SEO
Leading Digital Marketing Agency, Pure SEO, Announces Acquisition of This Side Up
New Zealand’s most prominent SEO and digital marketing agency is excited to announce the acquisition of data-led, specialist ecommerce and programmatic digital advertising agency, This Side Up. This Side Up complements Pure SEO’s stable of brands, consisting of Pure SEO, Digital... - December 09, 2021 - Pure SEO
SmartRV Responds to a Changed Travel Market with an Inspirational Rebrand
Wilderness brings SmartRV more firmly into the Wilderness family, with a rebrand to Wilderness Motorhome Sales. - September 21, 2021 - Wilderness Motorhomes
Boxfish Research Introduces Its Latest Technological Advancement in Underwater Filmmaking
Boxfish Research, New Zealand manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles, today announces the official launch of its next-generation cinematography drone, the Boxfish Luna, for professional underwater videographers and photographers alike. Utilising advanced imaging from the Sony A7SIII... - March 03, 2021 - Boxfish Research Ltd.
Kiwi Property Data Startup, ReLab Clinches 1M Post Seed Funding from Top Investors
As the property market continues to heat up, new local property startup, Relab, aims to make property data and insights more accessible for all. The startup has recently closed its first post seed funding round, attracting strong interest and NZD $1M in funding from investment heavy hitters... - January 13, 2021 - Relab
SGNB Records & Hybrid Blues Announce Highly-Anticipated Debut Album Hybrid Blues
SGNB Records and Hybrid Blues band are thrilled to announce the release of their long-awaited self-titled debut album Hybrid Blues, available Sept. 13, 2020. - September 08, 2020 - SGNB Records
Alike Coworking Space in Auckland Launched Its New and Improved Website
Alike, a coworking space in Auckland, has launched its newly improved website. The company’s owner, Che O’Donnell-Gibson, presents its website as a source of useful information for those who are in search of shared spaces in a premier location, as well as those who want to learn more about coworking spaces. - July 04, 2020 - Alike
NZ Fashion Brand Bold Clothing Launches During Lockdown
New, online fashion brand, Bold Clothing launches in New Zealand. Targeted to the streetwear and casual-wear markets, the original, durable and versatile designs are not only eye-catching, but are made predominantly from bamboo fabric. - May 02, 2020 - Bold Clothing
Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year
Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO
New Zealand Honey Co. Celebrates the Launch of a New Manuka Honey Range
New Zealand Honey Co. is excited to announce a new look Raw Manuka Honey range where powerfully active meets health and wellness. These five UMF products are now available globally and come in 250g and 500g jar sizes with a special gift pack option. Made by nature, the products align perfectly with the health and wellness space. Research conducted by the company found there was a demand for unique and natural New Zealand products that were versatile when it came to health. - November 08, 2019 - New Zealand Honey Co.
Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says
The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance
Bike-Friendly New Zealand Getting Easier with Bike Barn
Cycling is a fantastic mode of transport, because it helps you to get active while also encouraging environmentally friendly practices. Having a bike to get around on is a part of living in New Zealand; after all, what’s the point of living in a beautiful country if you can’t enjoy the... - October 15, 2019 - Bike Barn
World’s First Blockchain Fitness Band, InfiniteBand, Sold Out Within Two Weeks of Launch
InfinitePay Limited has just announced that their limited edition health wearable fitness band has been fully booked for pre-order. InfiniteBand is powered by the latest emerging health and blockchain technologies, and is the flagship product of the New Zealand-based technology company. - September 21, 2019 - InfinitePay Limited
New Zealand Tech Company Debuts World’s First Blockchain Fitness Band That Promotes a Healthier Lifestyle
Technology company InfinitePay Limited has combined blockchain programming with wearable technology to help more people lead healthier lives. - September 12, 2019 - InfinitePay Limited
Recruitment Studio to Feature in Popular BBC One Show Wanted Down Under
The recruitment agency was invited on the set of a popular BBC reality television show. - July 01, 2019 - Recruitment Studio
Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally
The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker –... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb
Cin7 Rebranding Illustrates Forward-Thinking Omnichannel Vision
Inventory management software provider unveils new logo and website - May 01, 2019 - Cin7
Cin7 is Now Afterpay Accredited, for Easier Integration and Speedier Deployment
Cin7 integrates with Afterpay, a popular "buy now, pay later" service in Australia that has recently expanded to the US. - April 24, 2019 - Cin7
LoneKauri.com Announces Partnership with Premium Wooden Sunglasses Manufacturer
Ecommerce company, Lone Kauri Road Ltd. has entered into a partnership with wooden sunglasses NZ-based company Vilo to supply premium mens and womens sunglasses. Vilo is an environmentally conscious company that manufacturers wooden sunglasses and watches from ecologically conscious bamboo and... - April 18, 2019 - Lone Kauri
Top Auckland Dentist Unveils New, Eclectic Website with First-Rate Design
Dr. Clarence Tam, a leading cosmetic dentist and Chairperson of the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, offers an in-depth look into the entire gamut of today’s most popular dental treatments via a newly designed dental website. - March 28, 2019 - Tam Dental Group
New E-Commerce Site Offers High Performance, Sustainable Outdoor Products
New Zealand-based company, Lone Kauri Road Ltd. recently announced the official launch of its first ecommerce site. Lonekauri.com was created to provide outdoor enthusiasts with premium quality products that minimise environmental impact by employing brilliant natural, biodegradable or recycled... - January 25, 2019 - Lone Kauri
Zorilla, Online Men's Retailer is Breaking Men's Make Up Boundaries and Stigmas in New Zealand and Australia
In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around - makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual... - December 22, 2018 - Zorilla Limited
PowerAmp Sports: Young Kiwi Cyclists Launch Innovative Hypotonic Sports Drink
Hayden Washington-Smith, 20, and Olly Ng, 20, have launched PowerAmp Sports (www.powerampsports.com) and over the past 18 months have developed a range of hypotonic sports drinks targeting elite cyclists, endurance athletes, triathletes, CrossFit devotees and those competing at high intensity or in... - December 07, 2018 - PowerAmps
New Luxury Skincare from New Zealand Combines Bio-Technology and Sustainable Natural Ingredients to Fight Pollution and Premature Ageing
The Scotch & Tailor Skin Therapy system combines 15 years of medical research, biotechnology processes, and sustainable natural ingredients like Manuka Honey and natural keratin to bring you skin care built for modern living; protecting, nourishing and repairing skin from pollution, free... - November 01, 2018 - Scotch & Tailor
Now Manage Room Listings on Airbnb via STAAH Channel Manager
The real-time connection opens up a world of opportunities for properties, including hotels, looking to grow their revenue from the booming sharing-economy. - October 26, 2018 - STAAH Limited