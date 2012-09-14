PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

New Zealand Honey Co. Celebrates the Launch of a New Manuka Honey Range New Zealand Honey Co. is excited to announce a new look Raw Manuka Honey range where powerfully active meets health and wellness. These five UMF products are now available globally and come in 250g and 500g jar sizes with a special gift pack option. Made by nature, the products align perfectly with the health and wellness space. Research conducted by the company found there was a demand for unique and natural New Zealand products that were versatile when it came to health. - November 08, 2019 - New Zealand Honey Co.

Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a personal... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance

Bike-Friendly New Zealand Getting Easier with Bike Barn Cycling is a fantastic mode of transport, because it helps you to get active while also encouraging environmentally friendly practices. Having a bike to get around on is a part of living in New Zealand; after all, what’s the point of living in a beautiful country if you can’t enjoy the great... - October 15, 2019 - Bike Barn

World’s First Blockchain Fitness Band, InfiniteBand, Sold Out Within Two Weeks of Launch InfinitePay Limited has just announced that their limited edition health wearable fitness band has been fully booked for pre-order. InfiniteBand is powered by the latest emerging health and blockchain technologies, and is the flagship product of the New Zealand-based technology company. - September 21, 2019 - InfinitePay Limited

New Zealand Tech Company Debuts World’s First Blockchain Fitness Band That Promotes a Healthier Lifestyle Technology company InfinitePay Limited has combined blockchain programming with wearable technology to help more people lead healthier lives. - September 12, 2019 - InfinitePay Limited

Recruitment Studio to Feature in Popular BBC One Show Wanted Down Under The recruitment agency was invited on the set of a popular BBC reality television show. - July 01, 2019 - Recruitment Studio

Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker – LifeStream... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb

Cin7 Rebranding Illustrates Forward-Thinking Omnichannel Vision Inventory management software provider unveils new logo and website - May 01, 2019 - Cin7

Cin7 is Now Afterpay Accredited, for Easier Integration and Speedier Deployment Cin7 integrates with Afterpay, a popular "buy now, pay later" service in Australia that has recently expanded to the US. - April 24, 2019 - Cin7

LoneKauri.com Announces Partnership with Premium Wooden Sunglasses Manufacturer Ecommerce company, Lone Kauri Road Ltd. has entered into a partnership with wooden sunglasses NZ-based company Vilo to supply premium mens and womens sunglasses. Vilo is an environmentally conscious company that manufacturers wooden sunglasses and watches from ecologically conscious bamboo and other... - April 18, 2019 - Lone Kauri

Top Auckland Dentist Unveils New, Eclectic Website with First-Rate Design Dr. Clarence Tam, a leading cosmetic dentist and Chairperson of the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, offers an in-depth look into the entire gamut of today’s most popular dental treatments via a newly designed dental website. - March 28, 2019 - Tam Dental Group

New E-Commerce Site Offers High Performance, Sustainable Outdoor Products New Zealand-based company, Lone Kauri Road Ltd. recently announced the official launch of its first ecommerce site. Lonekauri.com was created to provide outdoor enthusiasts with premium quality products that minimise environmental impact by employing brilliant natural, biodegradable or recycled materials,... - January 25, 2019 - Lone Kauri

Zorilla, Online Men's Retailer is Breaking Men's Make Up Boundaries and Stigmas in New Zealand and Australia In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around - makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual non-entity... - December 22, 2018 - Zorilla Limited

PowerAmp Sports: Young Kiwi Cyclists Launch Innovative Hypotonic Sports Drink Hayden Washington-Smith, 20, and Olly Ng, 20, have launched PowerAmp Sports (www.powerampsports.com) and over the past 18 months have developed a range of hypotonic sports drinks targeting elite cyclists, endurance athletes, triathletes, CrossFit devotees and those competing at high intensity or in hot... - December 07, 2018 - PowerAmps

New Luxury Skincare from New Zealand Combines Bio-Technology and Sustainable Natural Ingredients to Fight Pollution and Premature Ageing The Scotch & Tailor Skin Therapy system combines 15 years of medical research, biotechnology processes, and sustainable natural ingredients like Manuka Honey and natural keratin to bring you skin care built for modern living; protecting, nourishing and repairing skin from pollution, free radical... - November 01, 2018 - Scotch & Tailor

Now Manage Room Listings on Airbnb via STAAH Channel Manager The real-time connection opens up a world of opportunities for properties, including hotels, looking to grow their revenue from the booming sharing-economy. - October 26, 2018 - STAAH Limited

Au Natural Skinfood Develops SPF 25 Natural Mineral Powder Foundation Tested to the Latest Standard Sustainable skincare start-up, Au Natural Skinfood produces New Zealand’s first natural mineral powder foundation with sunscreen tested to the latest Australian and New Zealand standard, AS/NZS 2604:2012 in vivo ISO 24444. Studies conducted in late 2017 (source: www.stuff.co.nz) demonstrated that... - September 18, 2018 - Au Natural Skinfood

Kids Book Company Unique Fundraising Program Created for Charities and Community Groups The Kids Book Company has launched a unique initiative for community groups and charities to be able to fundraise easily through their products. - September 14, 2018 - The Kids Book Company

Startup Compare Bear Helps Kiwis Save on Broadband Startup New Zealand website comparebear.co.nz has expanded its services to help Kiwis get the best prices for their broadband needs. - August 30, 2018 - Compare Bear NZ

The Kids Book Company Releases the World’s First Personalized Child and Horse Storybook The Kids Book Company has this week released a brand new title My Secret Unicorn. The first book that fully personalizes both the child and their horse or pony. It's empowering, it's educational, it's personalized and kids are already loving it. - August 07, 2018 - The Kids Book Company

Glimp Now Offering New Comparison Service Glimp is now offering Kiwis a new comparison service on their website - allowing Kiwis to find the best credit card deals on offer in New Zealand. - June 27, 2018 - Glimp

Wynyard Estate Saffron from New Zealand Creates Cutting-Edge Natural Supplement to Fight for Your Sight Wynyard Estate Saffron, a premium grade one Saffron producer based in New Zealand is now offering a unique opportunity to the one in three people in the United States (U.S.) that are likely to develop some form of vision-reducing eye disease by the age of 65 - a natural and cutting-edge way to fight for their sight with “Hawk Eye,” a natural Saffron supplement. - June 15, 2018 - Wynyard Estate

ProductRenders Turns 13 with New Website and Even More Happy Clients ProductRenders is still seen as the original 3D rendering company and many would say still the best. After almost 13 years in business, and with this milestone just around the corner, ProductRenders has redesigned their website to not only include a massive portfolio of work, showcasing 3D rendering styles including 3D packaging, 3D cosmetic and interior architectural renders along with a brand new FAQ section. - May 30, 2018 - ProductRenders

Illustrated Science Articles at ScienceMe.com What is Schrodinger's Cat? What does Elon Musk do? What ever happened to gene therapy? These are some of the questions explored by science writer and illustrator, Becky Turner, on her cartoon blog ScienceMe.com. Geared for adults with a love of learning, Science Me takes readers on a tour of historic... - May 21, 2018 - Becky Turner

NZ Business Glimp is Helping Kiwis Travel Cheaper NZ startup company Glimp is now providing the tools that New Zealanders need to get the best deal on their travel insurance - allowing them to travel safely - and cheaper - across the globe. - May 19, 2018 - Glimp

Successful Independent Queenstown Women’s Fashions Retailer Decode Opens Online Store Decode, an independent Queenstown based women’s clothing retailer, now offers their eclectic mix of high-end, locally sourced fashions and accessories to shoppers online. - May 01, 2018 - Decode

Kiwi Website Design Started Offering Mobile Application Development Service According to many reviews on Kiwi Website Design, it has been known for developing the most diverse designs for websites all over in Auckland. - March 23, 2018 - Kiwi Website Design & Digital Marketing

TracPlus and AgriTrack Team Up to Help Australian Firefighters TracPlus Global and AgriTrack announced today an agreement to deliver time-critical fire information from AgriTrack’s FireTrack into TracPlus’ global tracking and messaging service. Last year, Australia experienced their warmest winter on record, contributing further to the threat of uncontrolled... - February 20, 2018 - TracPlus

TracPlus and OBIQ.IO Deliver Passenger and Equipment Manifests TracPlus Global and OBIQ.IO collaborate to deliver passenger and equipment electronic manifests. - February 16, 2018 - TracPlus

Manuka South Unveils Exclusive 2017 Limited Reserve The highly anticipated Limited Reserve batch of 26+ UMF features some of the rarest and most potent Manuka honey available in the world. Manuka South® is releasing only a limited amount of the high-end honey. - February 02, 2018 - NZ Health Food Co

Expansion of Auckland Taxi Services; Hiring New Drivers Auckland Taxi Service announced the recruiting of additional staff for its expanding services. The chief committee along with other eminent members of the board discussed the need of employing more drivers with the advancement in the great demand for their service. They intend to increase more drivers... - November 29, 2017 - Auckland Taxi Service

Kiwi Startup Tackles Warm Beer "Epidemic" After one too many warm beers, New Zealand startup HUSKI Limited today launched a revolutionary new product that keeps beer ice-cold while you drink - The HUSKI Cooler™. “Like most Kiwis, we love a cold beer, but with the New Zealand sun it’s a pleasure that’s often all too short... - November 15, 2017 - HUSKI Limited

Whangaparaoa Lodge Named "Supreme Award Winner," "Best Motel" at 2017 Hospitality New Zealand Annual Awards Dinner Katalyma Hotels & Hospitality announced today that Whangaparaoa Lodge was named the Supreme Award winner at Hospitality New Zealand’s 20th annual Awards for Excellence gala dinner, held in central Wellington on October 19. Whangaparaoa Lodge, located just 35 minutes from central Auckland on... - October 28, 2017 - Whangaparaoa Lodge

New Zealand Buggy Company Breaks Into New Market with Thailand A full range of New Zealand baby gear is now available in Thailand, after the award-winning brands, phil&teds and Mountain Buggy, successfully entered the market. The company’s chief executive, Campbell Gower, says that while both brands were known to locals, Thailand remained an untapped... - September 15, 2017 - phil&teds

New Zealand Health Food Rebranding to Renew Focus on Whole-Body Health There’s a rebirth of sorts happening at the family-owned New Zealand Health Food Company, which has seen steady growth since its launch nearly three decades ago. Just ahead of its 30th birthday, the company is not only introducing new products - including a long-awaited new line of Manuka honey - but it is also rebranding itself to reaffirm its place as one of the nation’s most popular providers of supplements, super foods and skincare. - September 09, 2017 - NZ Health Food Co

Boxfish 360: The Simplest Solution for Engaging 360/VR Underwater Experiences Boxfish Research announces a major upgrade to their professional underwater virtual reality camera, the Boxfish 360, offering now a runtime of three hours and post-production App. - September 01, 2017 - Boxfish Research Limited

Discover the World with the New Zealand Film Awards Zealand International Film Awards celebrates the work of independent filmmakers, taking us all on a journey to discover new worlds through film. - August 24, 2017 - New Zealand Film Awards

New Zealand Air Show Traffic Flow Crisis Averted with BlipTrack Technology Following the disastrous traffic congestion caused by unexpectedly high spectator numbers at the 2012 Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Show, organizers of the 2017 event knew they needed to avoid a repeat performance. Fortunately, BlipTrack technology was available to assist, ensuring far smooth traffic flow. - May 03, 2017 - Veovo

PartTimer: a Full on Game Changer for Recruitment Fed up with trying to find a part time job, Rebecca Gidall ditched university to develop an online service to solve the problem. PartTimer connects employers with part timers based on real time availability and proximity. Officially launched today, it’s a New Zealand first and is turning recruitment... - March 27, 2017 - PartTimer

High School Programming Teacher, Craig Briggs, Releases Mobile Game: Truck Trials Driving Challenge Craig Briggs, a high school programming teacher and developer passionate about providing his students with the best possible educational experience with regards to creating games and programming at various levels, this week officially released his very first mobile game, Truck Trials Driving Challenge,... - March 26, 2017 - trucktrials.com

Off the Track to Feature in Lonely Planet 2017 Local Restaurant owners are excited to hear they have been selected to feature in Lonely Planet 2017 New Zealand Guide. - January 19, 2017 - Off The Track

New Zealand Man Invents New Low-Tech Robot Fighting League Stupid Robot Fighting League is launched as an alternative to hi-tech robot fighting shows. - January 04, 2017 - Stupid Robot Fighting League

Transfervans Launches On-Demand Movers Platform in Auckland You just found a great second-hand sofa that would fit perfectly in your lounge, but it has to be picked up on the other side of town. The problem is that it won’t fit in your car. What do you do? If you’re like most people, you call a mate that has a pickup van and beg him to help you. An... - December 03, 2016 - Transfervans

Scopism and itSMF New Zealand Announce Partnership to Offer eConsultancy Services to Members Scopism, a consultancy organisation and itSMF New Zealand, a membership organisation have agreed a partnership to deliver additional benefit to itSMF New Zealand members through access to virtual consultancy services. IT management practices are changing rapidly, and itSMF New Zealand already provides... - December 01, 2016 - Scopism

2C Light Co. Ltd. and TK Corporation Sign MOU for Exclusive Supply of Electricity Generating Solar Fabric, SolFab™ After many years producing solar wearable technology products, 2C Light has been looking for a source of power that can be more highly integrated into fashion and other outdoor equipment. They found the solution in Korea. - November 30, 2016 - 2C Light Company Limited - self charging wearable technology

Timely Recognised in Top Ten Promising Early Stage Companies at the 2016 TIN100 Awards Timely has been recognised as one of the "Top Ten Promising Early Stage Companies" at the 2016 TIN100 awards. The TIN100 awards, held at Mantells on the Water in Auckland last Wednesday evening, celebrates successful New Zealand technology companies. The "Top Ten Promising Early Stage... - October 26, 2016 - Timely

Inflatable Innovation "a Revelation" for Sport of Bocce An innovative inflatable bocce court has the potential to revolutionize the global sport of bocce. - September 16, 2016 - Packaworld International

Kiwi Start-Up, Timely Appoints New HO Finance and Reaches Break-Even New Zealand SaaS startup, Timely has successfully reached breakeven and has appointed an immensely strong new Head of Finance. - August 31, 2016 - Timely