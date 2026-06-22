Michigan: Benton Harbor News
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida. - June 15, 2025 - Yolk Life Financial
Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group as Senior Policy Advisor
Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty... - January 15, 2025 - Liberty Partners
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
Canadian Wonderland - The Largest Canadian Cultural Festival Outside of Canada Celebrates All Things Canuck
Canadiana Fest celebrates the art, music, food (and beer), sports and most of all the spirit of kindness Canadians are known featuring their 3 founding cultures of Indigenous, French and British heritage. Meet Rick Green of the Red Green Show -the iconic Canadian sitcom, try your hand in the sports Centre, get in on the lumberjack village, eat through a poutine passport, dress up in the Cosplay Contest, get down to the sounds of award winning Canadian musical artists. Tons of fun for all ages. - September 11, 2024 - Canadiana Fest
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Author Michael Wogoman’s New Book, "The Resiliency of Hope," is a Faith-Based Read the Examines How One Can Find Regenerating & Unwavering Hope Only Through the Lord
Recent release “The Resiliency of Hope” from Covenant Books author Michael Wogoman examines how hope can survive even in the darkest of times. Drawing on stories from the Bible in which people overcame incredible odds through their faith in God, Wogoman encourages readers to strengthen their relationship with God in order to know true, unwavering hope in the face of any trial. - December 07, 2022 - Covenant Books
Bayan Islamic Graduate School Announces New Doctor of Ministry Program in Islamic Leadership
First Accredited DMin Program in North America for Muslim Leaders. - September 15, 2022 - Bayan
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
iGrad and Grand Valley State University Provide Financial Literacy Education to TRIO Students
Grand Valley State University and iGrad partner to provide college students with interactive financial literacy education. - February 15, 2021 - iGrad
ECM Global Opens Calibration Office in Wixom, Michigan: Expanding Calibration and Services Division in Midwest
East Coast Metrology, LLC. (ECM – Global Measurement Solutions) announces the opening of a new training, service, calibration and retrofit facility in Wixom, MI. - June 23, 2020 - ECM - Global Measurement Solutions
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips
Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree
Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect
The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You
Michigan Antique Festival Shabby Chic & Industrial Design Market
Newly added area highlighting Shabby Chic and Industrial Design at the Michigan Antique Festival in Midland, MI. Adding to the over 1000 quality dealers at the festival, the new area will showcase some of the Midwest's highest quality dealers in Shabby Chic and Industrial items. - August 02, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals
Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device
The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask
Michigan’s Largest Antique & Collectible Festival Will be Hosting the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall on June 2-3
Michigan Antique Festival is proud to announce the addition of the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall to the June 2nd – 3rd Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. - May 11, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals
Michigan Antique Festival Adds MSU & CMU Interior Design Competition Using Items Found at the Festival
The Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals have added MSU & CMU Interior Design Students to compete in a unique contest to earn $3000.00 in scholarships. Students will hunt through the festival and gather items from over 1000 antique dealers to use in decorating rooms. Guests to the festival will vote for the best design. - May 10, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals
Steins-N-More Now Carries German Beer Steins and Other German Products
EK Enterprise today announced that it is offering German beer steins and accessories on the Steins-N-More website. The German beer steins and accessories banner is displayed on the right hand side of the home page. “We have always enjoyed buying and displaying German beer steins in our house... - April 04, 2011 - EK Enterprise
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
New and Unique Children's Book
New Children’s Book Author Releases Book About Boy Whose Father is in Jail. From Former Correctional Officer and Present-Day Elementary Teacher: Author Uses Personal Experience to Write Realistic Fiction for Children - January 30, 2008 - Williamspublishing
OptimizeRx Helps Patients Save on Rising Prescription Costs
Tens of thousands of patients have visited the OPTIMIZERx website (www.optimizerx.com) to save on their rising out-of-pocket costs for prescription medications since its launch in January 2007. “We are very pleased by the large number of patients who have come to OPTIMIZERx and discovered... - November 18, 2007 - OptimizeRx
Documentary on Benton Harbor's Revival
Updates the progress of the documentary on urban revival, first in a series, covering Benton Harbor, MI's revival of their town and its people. - June 06, 2007 - Jakz Films
Zbattery.com, Inc. Announces Addition of Hundreds of New Cell Phone Batteries
Zbattery.com, Inc. based out of St Joseph Michigan has announced that they have recently added a completely new line of cell phone batteries, and a new, easier-to-use cross reference with over 700 cell phone models listed. - March 04, 2006 - Zbattery.com, Inc.