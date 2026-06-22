Canadiana Fest celebrates the art, music, food (and beer), sports and most of all the spirit of kindness Canadians are known featuring their 3 founding cultures of Indigenous, French and British heritage. Meet Rick Green of the Red Green Show -the iconic Canadian sitcom, try your hand in the sports Centre, get in on the lumberjack village, eat through a poutine passport, dress up in the Cosplay Contest, get down to the sounds of award winning Canadian musical artists. Tons of fun for all ages. - September 11, 2024 - Canadiana Fest