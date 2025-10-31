Arkansas: Pine Bluff News
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Hot Springs, Arkansas
Local owners of Central Access Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4250 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 365 units totaling 48,025 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure... - September 14, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Rosemary Ryan-Delp’s Newly Released “The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle” is a Christian Guide to a Godly Eating Lifestyle
“The A.N.G.E.L. Plan: A New Godly Eating Lifestyle,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosemary Ryan-Delp, offers readers a groundbreaking approach to healthy living centered around faith, fasting, and prayer. Drawing from her own remarkable journey of weight loss and healing, Ryan-Delp presents a comprehensive plan designed to address not only physical health but also spiritual and emotional well-being. - May 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Mattie Griffin’s Newly Released “He Gave Me My True Identity and the Wisdom to Exit My Own Maze” is a Powerful Testimony of Discovery and Spiritual Growth
“He Gave Me My True Identity and the Wisdom to Exit My Own Maze” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mattie Griffin is an honest look into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments that led to a new awareness and appreciation for God’s guiding light. - February 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Teri Marcos’s Newly Released "Builder" is an Engaging Poetic Narrative That Explores the Blessings Christ Bestowed
“Builder” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teri Marcos is a captivating balance of spiritual encouragement and visual engagement as clever verse and vibrant imagery explore the life of Jesus. - January 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Hugg & Hall Equipment Named Among Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Dealership named to Top 50 Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business Magazine Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, a leading industrial and construction equipment provider in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas... - June 26, 2023 - Hugg & Hall Equipment
Renee Clay-Circle Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Renee Clay-Circle of Hardy, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Retail and Funeral Services. About Renee Clay-Circle Renee Clay-Circle is the... - May 17, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Southwest Tennessee Community College Named Among Best Community Colleges in Tennessee by Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for program rankings and higher education planning, has included Southwest Tennessee Community College on its list of the Best Community Colleges in Tennessee in 2023. Southwest received the Best for Career Seekers award and was ranked #6 in academic influence... - December 22, 2022 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Lunsford & Associates Realty Co. Announces Hayley Harper Wreyford as Principal Broker
Lunsford & Associates Realty Co. announced today that Hayley Harper Wreyford will now be Principal Broker over the full service Real Estate firm. Upon Andrew Lunsford's sudden and tragic death in December, Mrs. Wreyford has been operating as Principal Broker on a temporary basis. Today's announcement welcomes Mrs. Wreyford to this role officially. - February 25, 2021 - Lunsford & Associates Realty Co.
Superior Van & Mobility on the Move to Provide Affordable Accessible Vehicles in Eastern Arkansas
Superior Van & Mobility relocates Jonesboro, Arkansas location to larger, modern facility as part of ongoing expansion to increase access to affordable wheelchair accessible vehicles. - July 09, 2020 - Superior Van and Mobility
DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits
DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath
Friendship Public Charter School Acts in the Best Interest of Children and Families, Withdraws Request to Open Little Rock School a Year Early
“Difficult” decision is deliberately-intentioned; allows time for the nationally- applauded school to execute its proven plan for a world-class education for Little Rock’s children; also allows time for thoughtful responses to all questions - June 22, 2018 - Friendship Public Charter School
RoofConnect Hires Wayne Gwaltney as Director of Business Development
RoofConnect, the largest national commercial roofing service provider in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of Wayne Gwaltney as Director of Business Development. Gwaltney joins RoofConnect with over 26 years of sales and leadership experience, including 16 in the commercial roofing... - May 02, 2018 - RoofConnect Logistics, Inc.
DataPath Announces Addition of HSA Administration and Investments in Cloud-Based Summit Platform
DataPath’s fully-unified Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution to feature FSA, HRA, HSA and COBRA administration capabilities. - March 13, 2018 - DataPath
Preferred Jewelers International™ Selects Lee Ann’s Fine Jewelry CD as Newest Member of Its Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Arkansas-based, multi-store Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - December 04, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
ESPN’s Mike Golic Secures Patent for Innovative Tailgating Cooler
Cantor Colburn LLP, one the largest full-service intellectual property law firms in the country, announced today that U.S. design patent number 731,858 was issued to Mike Golic, host of ESPN’s popular Mike & Mike morning show and former NFL defensive lineman, and his son Jake Golic. The... - June 16, 2015 - Cantor Colburn LLP
Moving Women from Out of the Darkness Back Into the Light by "Going Through the Change"
"Going Through The Change" is a new book which represents one woman’s personal journey on the path to growing older gracefully. It is the first guide to self-realization addressing both outer and inner self showing balance in all things as the only means to having it all. - November 19, 2013 - Joyce M Stacks
RoofConnect, National Roofing Services Hires David Adams as Senior Director of Business Development and Promotes Others
RoofConnect, the largest national commercial roofing service provider in the country, is pleased to announce the addition of David Adams as Senior Director of Business Development and other key internal promotions. Adams will be responsible for RoofConnect’s new business development... - June 27, 2013 - RoofConnect
CS3 Technology Recognizes Outstanding Clients with Their 18 Essential Behavior Program
Alan Lister with The Hardesty Family Foundation has been honored as the recipient of the “Be Authentic” Essential Behavior recognition. - February 02, 2012 - CS3 Technology
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com