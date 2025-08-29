Pennsylvania: Williamsport News
New Leadership Model – "Never Fire Anyone" – Released Today
Mark Morgenfruh, in partnership with GetHRready, today announced the release of the First Edition of "Never Fire Anyone." A book about a new leadership model based on trust, empathy and the strength of relationships. Now available in paperback and digitally on Amazon. - August 29, 2025 - Get HR Ready, LLC
Author Rosene Wenger’s New Book, "The Adventure of Hudson and Clover: Baltimore and Ohio Railroad," Follows Two Wolf Pups Who Learn All About the History of Railroading
Recent release “The Adventure of Hudson and Clover: Baltimore and Ohio Railroad” from Covenant Books author Rosene Wenger is a charming story that centers around two wolf pups who find themselves in Wise Old Wolf cave, where they are transported back in time in order to discover the history of America’s railroads. - March 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
InsuranceNewsNet and Salt Financial Announce Partnership to Empower Insurance and Financial Professionals
InsuranceNewsNet (INN) and Salt Financial have partnered to provide insurance and financial professionals with innovative tools and resources. This collaboration combines INN’s educational platform with Salt's expertise in index design and risk management, offering insights on volatility-controlled indices and annuity market strategies. The goal is to equip financial professionals with cutting-edge solutions to enhance their practices and product awareness. - February 10, 2025 - InsuranceNewsNet
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Revolutionizing Construction Technology with Robotic Imaging (Now Available on IOS and Android)
Robotic Imaging's application is changing the way architects, engineers, construction teams, owners and developers exchange data. Integrating with existing technology is their focus and how these growing trends continue to grow in unison with the 3D data economy. - May 10, 2024 - Robotic Imaging
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania Named Ninth Best Fall Town in the U.S. for Foliage
Country Living recognizes the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon as a must-visit fall foliage destination. - September 25, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Angel Kishbaugh’s Newly Released "The Go-to-It Man" is a Heartfelt Celebration of a Lasting Legacy of Helpfulness and Kindness
“The Go-to-It Man,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angel Kishbaugh, is inspired by the author’s late husband who was well known for always being ready to lend a hand to those in need no matter how small or big the task. - March 15, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Visit Potter-Tioga Featured as Central PA Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines
Feature highlights the County Visitors Bureau & its success in promoting safe tourism amidst the pandemic. - March 28, 2022 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Potter-Tioga Counties’ Cherry Springs State Park Ranked as One of “Nation’s Finest Stargazing Spots”
Sky & Telescope recognizes Cherry Springs State Park as one of the most cherished Dark Sky Parks in the U.S. - April 06, 2021 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Zito Media to Provide Its 20x2 Megabit Internet Service Available Free of Charge for Two Months to Low Income Residents
In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Zito Media is making its 20x2 megabit internet service available free of charge for two months to low income residents. As schools close and businesses move to work-at-home solutions in order to slow the spread of the virus, internet service for... - March 17, 2020 - Zito Media
Visit Potter-Tioga Named American Marketing Association Pittsburgh Chapter Travel Marketing Marketer of the Year
Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrates successful 2019 travel marketing strategy. - December 21, 2019 - Visit Potter-Tioga
The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S.
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Pillar Machine Builds New Lockdowel HPLD-Eclips Drill and Insertion Machine to Unveil at Hermance Expo May 10 and 11
Furniture and cabinet makers' demand leads Pillar to build a new drill and insertion machine for Lockdowel Eclips fasteners. See it at the Hermance Expo in Williamsport, PA May 10 and 11. - April 24, 2017 - Lockdowel
PA Workers' Compensation Attorney Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law Named to Best Attorneys of America
PA Workers Comp Lawyer for Injured Workers, Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law, Named to Best Attorneys of America by Rue Ratings. - August 06, 2015 - Cardamone Law, LLC
Honda Dealership Gets Industrial Flooring from Versatile Building Products & Garage Experts
Garage Experts® of Central PA completes top-quality industrial coating for a local Honda® shop and eyes future dealership projects. - May 18, 2011 - Versatile Building Products
Little League World Series Uses REACT Systems Emergency Response Solutions
Little League security team improves ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies. - August 29, 2009 - REACT Systems, Inc.
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
NHBSA Receives AED Donation from NewHouse Medical
NHBSA (Natrona Heights Baseball and Softball Association) received a donation of one complete AED (automated external defibrillator) package from NewHouse Medical on Saturday. This device makes the sports complex located on California Avenue in Natrona Heights a "HeartSafe" environment and helps protect players, coaches and fans from Sudden Cardiac Arrest. - May 08, 2008 - NewHouse Medical
Creator of "Bookstore Tourism" Movement to Launch Cross-Country "Why Indie Bookstores Matter" Tour
He'll Visit 200 Independent Bookstores in 10 Weeks to Raise Consumer Awareness & Celebrate Indie Spirit - July 02, 2007 - National Council on Bookstore Tourism