Texas: Texarkana News
Angela Creek’s Newly Released "Library Ligerdean" is a Heartwarming Tale of Mystery, Imagination, and a Magical New Friend Found Behind a Library Door
“Library Ligerdean” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Creek is a delightful children’s story that sparks curiosity and celebrates the magic of reading, friendship, and the adventures found in books. - July 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jill Koch’s Newly Released "God’s Will: A Lifetime of Knowing Him" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Healing, and Divine Guidance
“God’s Will: A Lifetime of Knowing Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jill Koch is a deeply personal memoir that reflects on life’s challenges, the power of prayer, and the unmistakable presence of God’s will throughout her journey. - July 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
Altius Dental is Proud to Announce the Expansion of Its Stabili-Teeth® Dental Implant Services, Now Available at Eight Locations Across Texas
This initiative began with Dr. John Norwood, one of the primary providers at Altius Dental, who first introduced Stabili-Teeth® implants in his practice located in Paris, Texas. Building on this success, Altius has extended the availability of these innovative dental implants to additional... - August 13, 2024 - Altius Healthcare Management
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
KGI Beauty Consultant Expands to Longview, Texas
KGI Beauty Consultant is a stylist that is expanding to Longview, Texas. The salon offers a range of hair styling and beauty services and uses high-quality products. It is located at 309 Magnolia Ln. B, Longview, TX 75605, and is open Tuesday through Saturday 9AM-6PM. Appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling or booking online. The owner can be contacted at info@KGIbeautyConsultant.com and the salon can be found on Facebook and Instagram. - January 05, 2023 - KGI Beauty Consultant
Michelle N. Cheatham Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2022 by P.O.W.E.R.
Michelle N. Cheatham of Texarkana, Texas has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and celebrated as a Woman of the Month for October by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of... - November 19, 2022 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Axiom Medical and ISS Facility Services Integrate a Comprehensive Layered Approach to Decrease Risk of Infectious Disease in the Workplace via CheckIn2Work
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with ISS Facility Services, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, to provide a comprehensive layered approach to decrease the risk of infectious disease in the workplace by integrating its CheckIn2Work and Rapid Response... - May 26, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Texarkana Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - March 15, 2019
Future Horizons will be hosting the Texarkana Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - March 15, 2019. - January 15, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
The 2018 Severe Storm Season Could be the Worst Ever According to Storm Warrior Shelters
Millions are at risk, but “No One Should Die From A Tornado”®. Bill Ford, a veteran storm tracker and certified first responder, has pulled many people out of the rubble. He has also witnessed the best and worst storm shelters in real life disasters. He has taken his extensive experiences and is announcing the launch of Storm Warrior Shelters just in time for spring 2018 severe weather. - March 14, 2018 - Storm Warrior Shelters, LLC
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Max Alley Announces New Vice President of Real Estate
Max Alley Real Estate Services, LLC, a top regional developer and general contractor, is proud to announce the promotion of Clint Herrington to Vice President of Real Estate. - July 05, 2017 - Max Alley Construction
Walker Parking Consultants Expands to Dallas
Walker Parking Consultants has expanded its business into North Texas by opening a Dallas office. - June 21, 2017 - Walker Parking Consultants
Rosie C. Richard, LPN Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Rosie C. Richard, LPN of Texarkana, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the field of healthcare. About Rosie C. Richard, LPN Ms. Richard is a... - September 21, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Max Alley Delivers 3 Family Dollar Stores for Simultaneous Grand Openings
Fast Track process and great people deliver record breaking development and construction activity for July 2016. - August 04, 2016 - Max Alley Construction
Pastor Launches Simple System to Help People Pray Better
After researching prayer for over 25 years, Rev. John Arnold, author of the blog, The Practical Disciple, reveals a unique system to strengthen your prayer life in his 2nd edition release of ”Tips On Prayer, The Quickstart Guide to Improving Your Prayer Life.” For anyone looking for practical actionable ideas to deepen their relationship with God this easy-to-follow guide is a must read. - March 05, 2014 - The Practical Disciple
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
World’s Largest Internet Consultants Open Office in Northeast Texas
WSI, worldwide leader and leading edge Internet Consulting and Education Company, is proud to announce the launch of a new Internet Consultant (IC) office to serve the Northeast Texas area. - February 18, 2006 - WSI Internet