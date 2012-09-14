PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Teleperformance U.S.A. Expands in Fairmont, W. VA., with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates 300 Permanent New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Fairmont, W. VA., facility at 609 Belleview Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs in the Fairmont... - August 15, 2015 - Teleperformance

Kickstarter Campaign Launched for West Virginia Based Feature Film The boom and bust coal industry that has dominated the landscape of West Virginia for over a century is being replaced by the natural gas industry. Rural West Virginia communities, steeped in history and heritage, are facing yet another uncertain future. - May 06, 2015 - In the Hills and Hollows

Documentation Based on 3 Phases of Healing, Computerized Radiographic Mensuration Analysis and a Medical Team Approach Supports Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Claim Dr. Jason Moore Recently Supported His Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Claim Using Computerized Radiographic Mensuration Analysis, the Science of the 3 Phases of Healing and a Medical Team Approach. - July 30, 2014 - Moore Chiropractic

WV Hospital Administrators Commend Radiological Physician Associates (RPAXRAY.com) on 45 Years of Continued Healthcare Services The State of West Virginia congratulates RPA and welcomes new hospital administration, radiologists, and medical facilities to join Radiological Physician Associates in their 45 Year Anniversary of healthcare services. Radiological Physician Associates (RPAXRAY) is West Virginia's largest radiology and tele-rad group. - October 19, 2013 - Radiological Physician Associates

New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer Counties... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art

MTR Gaming Group Implements Mobile Wagering Capability at Racetracks MTR Gaming Group, announced today the recent implementation of a mobile wagering application that will allow its customers to place bets using their smartphones and iPads. - June 10, 2013 - MTR

MTR Gaming Group Receives Permanent Ohio Gaming License MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today that it has satisfied all conditions of the Ohio Lottery’s conditional license and has received its permanent license to install and operate video lottery terminals (“VLTs”) at its Scioto Downs racetrack in Columbus, Ohio. - May 23, 2012 - MTR

Behold the War of the Cyberwizards The novel "War of the Cyberwizards" explores a hypothetical attack on the United States and its consequences. It is written to wake up the American government and public to how vulnerable we all are to cyberattacks. - February 29, 2008 - Wilson Associates International LLC

ForestWander Nature Photography Featured in Mountain Highlands Traveler Magazine ForestWander.com West Virginia’s Nature photography website, has been featured in a magazine publication honoring the Monongahela National Forest and the attractions throughout the forest. Beautiful Glady Creek in Babcock State Park West Virginia is the featured Nature Photo which was used in the magazine. - February 19, 2008 - ForestWander.com

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Concepts Taught in "The Secret" Spark Entrepreneurial Business Boom Books and films such as The Secret are sparking a global demand for personal growth material. This growing demand has created a profitable niche market that is attracting aspiring entrepreneurs. - December 12, 2006 - UnderstandingtheSecret.com

First Stage Theatre Company Presents Babes in Toyland First Stage Theatre Company presents Babes in Toyland December 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. and December 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a special school performance December 7 at 9:30 a.m. Schools must call in advance to reserve seating. Renaissance Art Center 900 8th Street... - November 13, 2006 - First Stage Theatre