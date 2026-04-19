West Virginia: Huntington-Ashland News
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
APTQI Applauds Introduction of the SAFE Act in the U.S. Senate
Older Americans and the physical therapists who treat them support this much-needed bill for expanding patients’ access to fall-prevention services. - August 06, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Rev. Johnny Hatfield’s Newly Released "Divine Healing is God’s Will" is a Faith-Filled Exploration of Biblical Healing and Spiritual Restoration
“Divine Healing is God’s Will” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Johnny Hatfield is an inspiring guide that examines scriptural truths about healing, faith, and God’s desire for wholeness in body, mind, and soul. - April 04, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Donald Greathouse’s Second Book, "365 Reflections for Today's World," is a Year-Long Collection of Reflections to Help Readers Find Truth and Meaning in Their Live
Recent release “365 Reflections for Today's World” from Page Publishing author Donald Greathouse is a poignant collection of reflections and ruminations designed to help readers more deeply consider their lives. Drawn from the author’s own lived experiences and observations, Greathouse’s works are sure to help readers grow in their spiritual understanding of the world around them. - February 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Lynn Swanson’s New Book, "The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children," is a Charming Series of Stories That Demonstrate the Importance of Helping Others
Recent release “The Town of Little Helpers: Fables for Children” from Page Publishing author Lynn Swanson is a captivating assortment of short stories set in a magical town where the children work to help those in need. With each tale, Swanson demonstrates the importance of being kind to others, as well as offering a helping hand whenever possible. - January 14, 2025 - Page Publishing
Fox Creek Farm Announces Springtime Mini Goldendoodle Puppies: Join the Waiting List Now
Fox Creek Farm is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of Springtime puppies at Fox Creek Farm. Known for their exceptional temperament and adorable appearance, these Mini Goldendoodles are without a doubt the most sought-after Goldendoodle. - November 15, 2024 - Fox Creek Farms
NuSirt Health Launches LEUSIX™ Dietary Supplement into the Rapidly Growing GLP-1 Companion Product Market
NuSirt announces the launch of a unique patented supplement, with human clinical data of weight loss while maintaining lean body mass and improvement of cardiometabolic markers, that may be of interest to many, including those thinking of starting or stopping GLP-1 obesity drugs. - August 23, 2024 - NuSirt Sciences, Inc.
Brianna Pinkerman Fulks’s Newly Released "Turner Turtle Takes a Tumble" is a Heartwarming Tale of Kindness and Resilience
“Turner Turtle Takes a Tumble” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brianna Pinkerman Fulks is an endearing children's book that teaches valuable lessons about kindness, friendship, and the power of resilience. - July 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Joseph Earley Announces Candidacy for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
As a patriot and a veteran, Joe Earley stood in the gap as a firewall, defending freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. As the elected representative of the 2nd District of West Virginia, Joe Earley will honor the legacy of past generations of Americans that sacrificed greatly to make America the great nation it is. Our country will stand, once again, as a beacon of Freedom and Individual Liberty. - March 02, 2023 - Campaign to Elect Joe Earley
Visionary Acquisitions Gives Back to the Humane Society
In the month of September, the Visionary Acquisitions team collected donations for the animals in need at the Humane Society of Raleigh County in Beckley, WV. The Humane Society of Raleigh County, established in 1979, is a non-profit organization missioned to prevent animal abuse and neglect. Over... - October 30, 2022 - Visionary Acquisitions, Inc.
Visionary Acquisitions Launches in Beckley, WV
Visionary Acquisitions is a direct marketing firm experiencing rapid growth with a freshly launched office in Beckley, WV. The CEO of Visionary Acquisitions, Glen Plaugher, has worked diligently to open up the office on the track for success for their clients, their business and the... - September 10, 2022 - Visionary Acquisitions, Inc.
Charleston, WV Marketing Firm Expands to Beckley
Alpha Acquisitions Inc. opens up a 2nd office as part of their marketing firm in Beckley/Bluefield, WV. - October 09, 2021 - Alpha Acquisitions, Inc.
Transform Africa Announces Dr. Rollan Roberts II on South Sudan Delegation
Transform Africa founder, His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts, has been appointed to the United States South Sudan Delegation along with former U.S. Ambassadors and Congresspeople to support the stabilization, sustainability and growth of the region. - July 26, 2021 - Courageous!
CEO Jared Poniatowski Speaks Critical Conversations at National Retail Top Leaders Meeting Fort Worth, Texas
National Retail Top Leaders Meeting Speaker Jared Poniatowski - March 20, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Teleperformance U.S.A. Expands in Fairmont, W. VA., with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates 300 Permanent New Jobs
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Fairmont, W. VA., facility at 609 Belleview Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs in the... - August 15, 2015 - Teleperformance
Kickstarter Campaign Launched for West Virginia Based Feature Film
The boom and bust coal industry that has dominated the landscape of West Virginia for over a century is being replaced by the natural gas industry. Rural West Virginia communities, steeped in history and heritage, are facing yet another uncertain future. - May 06, 2015 - In the Hills and Hollows
Documentation Based on 3 Phases of Healing, Computerized Radiographic Mensuration Analysis and a Medical Team Approach Supports Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Claim
Dr. Jason Moore Recently Supported His Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Claim Using Computerized Radiographic Mensuration Analysis, the Science of the 3 Phases of Healing and a Medical Team Approach. - July 30, 2014 - Huntington Chiropractic Accident & Injury Clinic
WV Hospital Administrators Commend Radiological Physician Associates (RPAXRAY.com) on 45 Years of Continued Healthcare Services
The State of West Virginia congratulates RPA and welcomes new hospital administration, radiologists, and medical facilities to join Radiological Physician Associates in their 45 Year Anniversary of healthcare services. Radiological Physician Associates (RPAXRAY) is West Virginia's largest radiology and tele-rad group. - October 19, 2013 - Radiological Physician Associates
New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills
On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art
MTR Gaming Group Implements Mobile Wagering Capability at Racetracks
MTR Gaming Group, announced today the recent implementation of a mobile wagering application that will allow its customers to place bets using their smartphones and iPads. - June 10, 2013 - MTR
MTR Gaming Group Receives Permanent Ohio Gaming License
MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today that it has satisfied all conditions of the Ohio Lottery’s conditional license and has received its permanent license to install and operate video lottery terminals (“VLTs”) at its Scioto Downs racetrack in Columbus, Ohio. - May 23, 2012 - MTR
Behold the War of the Cyberwizards
The novel "War of the Cyberwizards" explores a hypothetical attack on the United States and its consequences. It is written to wake up the American government and public to how vulnerable we all are to cyberattacks. - February 29, 2008 - Wilson Associates International LLC
ForestWander Nature Photography Featured in Mountain Highlands Traveler Magazine
ForestWander.com West Virginia’s Nature photography website, has been featured in a magazine publication honoring the Monongahela National Forest and the attractions throughout the forest. Beautiful Glady Creek in Babcock State Park West Virginia is the featured Nature Photo which was used in the magazine. - February 19, 2008 - ForestWander.com
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Concepts Taught in "The Secret" Spark Entrepreneurial Business Boom
Books and films such as The Secret are sparking a global demand for personal growth material. This growing demand has created a profitable niche market that is attracting aspiring entrepreneurs. - December 12, 2006 - UnderstandingtheSecret.com
First Stage Theatre Company Presents Babes in Toyland
First Stage Theatre Company presents Babes in Toyland December 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. and December 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a special school performance December 7 at 9:30 a.m. Schools must call in advance to reserve seating. Renaissance Art Center 900 8th... - November 13, 2006 - First Stage Theatre
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com