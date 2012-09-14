PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

OnPoint Manufacturing Named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand personalized apparel manufacturing, announced today their most recent honor being named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Network held their annual... - May 02, 2019 - OnPoint Manufacturing

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

OnPoint Manufacturing Announces Partnership with Local Fashion Designer, Megan Dean OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, today announced a partnership with local Alabama Fashion Designer, Megan Dean, to produce her sustainable luxury clothing line. Through this cooperative effort, Megan Dean is working closely with OnPoint Manufacturing... - May 08, 2018 - OnPoint Manufacturing

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

A Cause to Celebrate: OnPoint Manufacturing Donates Singer Sewing Machines to Central High School of Alabama OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., a Performance HealthCare Products, Inc. company, the leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, announced today that it is giving back to the local community by donating several Singer sewing machines to Central High School of Florence, Alabama. In a special arrangement... - May 24, 2017 - Performance Healthcare Products

OnPoint Manufacturing Announces Partnership with Mack and Daniel Clothing OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., a Performance HealthCare Products, Inc. company, and an innovative leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, today announced a partnership with Mack and Daniel Clothing to produce their children’s clothing line. Through this cooperative effort, Mack and Daniel is... - May 17, 2017 - Performance Healthcare Products

PerformanceScrubs.com Introduces an Exciting New Women’s High Technical Lab Coat Designed by Local Fashion Designer, Nicole Woodis PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a new high technical women’s lab coat, designed by local designer, Nicole Woodis of Florence, Alabama. Nicole Woodis collaborated with medical professionals and other designers at PerformanceScrubs.com to develop... - April 19, 2017 - Performance Healthcare Products

PerformanceScrubs.com Announces a New Line of High Tech Customized Recovery Wear PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a new line of customized Recovery Wear to assist in the rehabilitation and recovery of patients. Performance makes these garments using high technical fabric that benefits the patient and the caregiver. Performance collaborated... - June 08, 2016 - Performance Healthcare Products

Sophie Franken Named President of OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc. OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., a Performance HealthCare Products, Inc. company, today announced the appointment of Sophie Franken as President. Ms. Franken has been the Vice President of the company since August 2014. Her additional responsibilities are effective immediately. “Sophie has provided... - September 16, 2015 - OnPoint Manufacturing

PerformanceScrubs.com Has Been Named One the Top 2015 Innovators of the Year by Apparel Magazine PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced that Apparel Magazine has named it one of the Top 2015 Innovators of the Year. Apparel Magazine named PerformanceScrubs.com one of 2015’s Top Innovators. Performance was among many others who were nominated this... - May 19, 2015 - Performance Healthcare Products

Sophie Franken Named Vice President at OnPoint Manufacturing OnPoint Manufacturing, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced the appointment of Sophie Franken as Vice President. Ms. Franken received extensive training in the apparel industry in Europe and the United States. Her education encompasses fashion design, apparel manufacturing, pattern... - January 22, 2015 - OnPoint Manufacturing

Onpoint Manufacturing Brings Jobs Back to America Through On-Demand Mass Customization OnPoint Manufacturing, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced the launch of its high-tech apparel manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama. The new plant helps brings jobs back to the United States through technical innovations that drive costs down, and speed and quality up. Encouraged... - January 08, 2015 - OnPoint Manufacturing

PerformanceScrubs.com Celebrates Its Official Grand Opening in Florence, Alabama PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, celebrates the official Grand Opening of its new high-tech clothing manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama. - October 16, 2014 - Performance Healthcare Products

Garden Spices Magazine Retains Starr PR Garden Spices Magazine, a bimonthly publication devoted to the embracing of diversity in communities and individuals with its headquarters in Florence, AL, announced today that it has retained the services of Starr PR, a full service communications agency based in Miami. Vicki Goldston, President of... - October 15, 2014 - Starr PR

PerformanceScrubs.com Announces Partnership with the Tennessee Nurses Association PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a partnership with the Tennessee Nurses Association (TNA) to offer their members discounts and to aid in fundraising for their organization. Through this cooperative effort, the Tennessee Nurses Association will work closely... - September 25, 2014 - Performance Healthcare Products

PerformanceScrubs.com Announces Partnership with the University of North Alabama College of Nursing PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a partnership with the University of North Alabama (UNA) College of Nursing to provide them with another option for nursing apparel for their students. Through this cooperative effort, the University of North Alabama’s... - July 01, 2014 - Performance Healthcare Products

PerformanceScrubs.com Announces the Opening of a New High-Tech Manufacturing Facility in Florence, Alabama PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced the forthcoming launch of its new high-tech clothing manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama. The new facility brings jobs back to the United States through technical innovations that drive costs down, and speed and... - June 10, 2014 - Performance Healthcare Products

Cabot Barden, Author of Award-Winning "Toby Trilogy" Series to Attend Book Signing at Coldwater Bookstore in Tuscumbia, AL. on Feb. 8 Author Cabot Barden of the award winning "Toby Trilogy" series to attend book signing at Coldwater Bookstore in Tuscumbia Al. from 2 to 4 pm on February 8. Barden's books, "It's The Bass Player", Mixed Blessings, and "Dynamite Runs In The Family" are about some southern musicians from a town in Alabama in the nineteen seventies, who go from playing honky tonks to recording and touring with big names in country music. The books are based loosely on Barden's own experiences in the music business. - January 22, 2014 - Cabot Barden-Author

Former NFL GM Ted Sundquist Releases NFL Draft Experience "Eye-Draft" Ted Sundquist formally of the Denver Broncos has created the most explosive, entertaining NFL Draft Experience to give the fans the chance to "Draft Like The Pros!" - February 13, 2013 - Eye-Scout, LLC