Alabama: Florence News
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Chromcraft Announces the Grand Opening of Their Factory Outlet Store
Chromcraft is excited to announce the grand opening of their Factory Outlet Store located at 1457 Industrial Park Dr. Sardis, MS. 38666. The Outlet Store will offer shoppers a wide selection of furniture at discounted prices of 40% to 75% on a vast array of furniture styles, including contemporary,... - January 23, 2023 - Chromcraft Furniture
Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers List
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 9th consecutive year for his inclusion in the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected for his work on behalf of Alabama personal injury victims. - November 29, 2022 - Blackwell Law Firm
Mugshots Grill and Bar Opens Latest Franchise in Florence, Alabama
Mugshots Grill and Bar celebrated its newest franchise location with its grand opening in Florence, Alabama on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mugshots Grill and Bar – Florence is the 21st restaurant opening for the company. - November 24, 2022 - Mugshots Grill and Bar
Morgan County Medical Oncology Practices Combine to Provide Comprehensive Cancer Care
Cancer Care Center of Decatur is joining Clearview Cancer Institute. CCI welcomes Dr. Naveen Lobo. - November 23, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Shoals Medical Oncology Practices Combine
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. - November 17, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Alabama Attorney, Jeff Blackwell, Selected for 2021 Mid-South Super Lawyers List
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2021 Mid-South Super Lawyers list for the 8th consecutive year. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. - December 01, 2021 - Blackwell Law Firm
Elaine Mokwunye Runs for Lauderdale County Commission District 2
Elaine Mokwunye is running for a seat on the Lauderdale County Commission (District 2) in Alabama. She intends to be active, available and accountable to the Lauderdale County community. Elect Elaine Mokwunye for Lauderdale County Commissioner (District 2). Vote November 3, 2020. - September 10, 2020 - Elaine’s Campaign
Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring
The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
OnPoint Manufacturing Named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year
OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand personalized apparel manufacturing, announced today their most recent honor being named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Network held their... - May 02, 2019 - OnPoint Manufacturing
Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
OnPoint Manufacturing Announces Partnership with Local Fashion Designer, Megan Dean
OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, today announced a partnership with local Alabama Fashion Designer, Megan Dean, to produce her sustainable luxury clothing line. Through this cooperative effort, Megan Dean is working closely with OnPoint... - May 08, 2018 - OnPoint Manufacturing
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
A Cause to Celebrate: OnPoint Manufacturing Donates Singer Sewing Machines to Central High School of Alabama
OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., a Performance HealthCare Products, Inc. company, the leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, announced today that it is giving back to the local community by donating several Singer sewing machines to Central High School of Florence, Alabama. In a special... - May 24, 2017 - Performance Healthcare Products
OnPoint Manufacturing Announces Partnership with Mack and Daniel Clothing
OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., a Performance HealthCare Products, Inc. company, and an innovative leader in on-demand apparel manufacturing, today announced a partnership with Mack and Daniel Clothing to produce their children’s clothing line. Through this cooperative effort, Mack and Daniel... - May 17, 2017 - Performance Healthcare Products
PerformanceScrubs.com Introduces an Exciting New Women’s High Technical Lab Coat Designed by Local Fashion Designer, Nicole Woodis
PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a new high technical women’s lab coat, designed by local designer, Nicole Woodis of Florence, Alabama. Nicole Woodis collaborated with medical professionals and other designers at PerformanceScrubs.com to... - April 19, 2017 - Performance Healthcare Products
PerformanceScrubs.com Announces a New Line of High Tech Customized Recovery Wear
PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a new line of customized Recovery Wear to assist in the rehabilitation and recovery of patients. Performance makes these garments using high technical fabric that benefits the patient and the caregiver. Performance... - June 08, 2016 - Performance Healthcare Products
Sophie Franken Named President of OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc.
OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., a Performance HealthCare Products, Inc. company, today announced the appointment of Sophie Franken as President. Ms. Franken has been the Vice President of the company since August 2014. Her additional responsibilities are effective immediately. “Sophie has... - September 16, 2015 - OnPoint Manufacturing
PerformanceScrubs.com Has Been Named One the Top 2015 Innovators of the Year by Apparel Magazine
PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced that Apparel Magazine has named it one of the Top 2015 Innovators of the Year. Apparel Magazine named PerformanceScrubs.com one of 2015’s Top Innovators. Performance was among many others who were nominated... - May 19, 2015 - Performance Healthcare Products
Sophie Franken Named Vice President at OnPoint Manufacturing
OnPoint Manufacturing, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced the appointment of Sophie Franken as Vice President. Ms. Franken received extensive training in the apparel industry in Europe and the United States. Her education encompasses fashion design, apparel manufacturing,... - January 22, 2015 - OnPoint Manufacturing
Onpoint Manufacturing Brings Jobs Back to America Through On-Demand Mass Customization
OnPoint Manufacturing, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced the launch of its high-tech apparel manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama. The new plant helps brings jobs back to the United States through technical innovations that drive costs down, and speed and quality... - January 08, 2015 - OnPoint Manufacturing
PerformanceScrubs.com Celebrates Its Official Grand Opening in Florence, Alabama
PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, celebrates the official Grand Opening of its new high-tech clothing manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama. - October 16, 2014 - Performance Healthcare Products
Garden Spices Magazine Retains Starr PR
Garden Spices Magazine, a bimonthly publication devoted to the embracing of diversity in communities and individuals with its headquarters in Florence, AL, announced today that it has retained the services of Starr PR, a full service communications agency based in Miami. Vicki Goldston, President... - October 15, 2014 - Starr PR
PerformanceScrubs.com Announces Partnership with the Tennessee Nurses Association
PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a partnership with the Tennessee Nurses Association (TNA) to offer their members discounts and to aid in fundraising for their organization. Through this cooperative effort, the Tennessee Nurses Association will work... - September 25, 2014 - Performance Healthcare Products
PerformanceScrubs.com Announces Partnership with the University of North Alabama College of Nursing
PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a partnership with the University of North Alabama (UNA) College of Nursing to provide them with another option for nursing apparel for their students. Through this cooperative effort, the University of North... - July 01, 2014 - Performance Healthcare Products
PerformanceScrubs.com Announces the Opening of a New High-Tech Manufacturing Facility in Florence, Alabama
PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced the forthcoming launch of its new high-tech clothing manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama. The new facility brings jobs back to the United States through technical innovations that drive costs down, and speed... - June 10, 2014 - Performance Healthcare Products
Cabot Barden, Author of Award-Winning "Toby Trilogy" Series to Attend Book Signing at Coldwater Bookstore in Tuscumbia, AL. on Feb. 8
Author Cabot Barden of the award winning "Toby Trilogy" series to attend book signing at Coldwater Bookstore in Tuscumbia Al. from 2 to 4 pm on February 8. Barden's books, "It's The Bass Player", Mixed Blessings, and "Dynamite Runs In The Family" are about some southern musicians from a town in Alabama in the nineteen seventies, who go from playing honky tonks to recording and touring with big names in country music. The books are based loosely on Barden's own experiences in the music business. - January 22, 2014 - Cabot Barden-Author
Former NFL GM Ted Sundquist Releases NFL Draft Experience "Eye-Draft"
Ted Sundquist formally of the Denver Broncos has created the most explosive, entertaining NFL Draft Experience to give the fans the chance to "Draft Like The Pros!" - February 13, 2013 - Eye-Scout, LLC
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com