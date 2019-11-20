Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, November 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Insights from large data sets can help organizations understand their products, services, and users. But as disparate data sets grow, older servers may struggle to deliver optimal performance. PT found that organizations could benefit from moving Apache Hadoop big data workloads from previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers to current-generation PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. By processing more data per second, the current-generation solution completed three Hadoop workloads in less time than the previous-generation solution.According to the report, “Moving [compute-intensive, Apache Hadoop big data] workloads to new PowerEdge R640 servers and getting better performance can help your organization meet today’s demands and offer the computing power necessary to face the challenges of tomorrow.”To learn more about the advantages of replacing previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers running compute-heavy, Hadoop big data analysis with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at: http://facts.pt/jqj8hg1 . For the report highlights, read the executive summary at: http://facts.pt/cipnwzr About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Company ContactPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com