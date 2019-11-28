PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station


Port Jefferson Station, NY, November 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.

New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed Tomography (CT), PET/CT Scanner, PET/Bone scan, and Ultrasound. Additionally, the office will offer radionuclide therapy, which uses radiopharmaceutical drugs to hyper-target tumors and reduce the spread of radiation.

According to Dr. Tony Abraham, New York Imaging Specialists address patients’ concerns regarding radiation exposure by adhering to protocols and hyper-targeting tumors. Additionally, Abraham prides himself on putting his patients at ease during radiation treatment. He stated, “After discussing the benefits of radiation, I like to explain how the amount of radiation they are exposed to through diagnostic imaging compares to the radiation exposure they might be experiencing in their daily lives.”

Last December, the Discovery IQ PET-CT Scanner was unveiled in the Southampton office at 640 Country Road 39, Southampton, NY 11968. It is the only one of its kind on Eastern Long Island, which drastically reduces the distance patients need to drive for treatment. Now with two locations: Port Jefferson Station and Southampton, New York Imaging Specialists is expanding its reach throughout Suffolk County.

If you would like to make an appointment, please call 833-2NY-IMAGE or 833-269-4624. For more information, please visit our website at NYImaging.com.

About NY Imaging Specialists
Our dedicated staff provides the highest-quality advanced imaging in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, with the comfort and convenience of being close to home. We are an ACR-accredited facility with accreditation in CT, PET/CT, and Ultrasound.
