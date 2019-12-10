The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book

This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books.





JN Prioleau currently resides on the East Coast and is the author of the following children's books: "Clyde"; "Clyde and his Messy Room"; "Clyde the Wonderful reader"; and "Ole' Rabbit." She's also the co-author of a book of poems, "A Mother's Love, God Bless the Child." Columbia, SC, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- JN Prioleau recently released her 5th children's book entitled: "The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book." The book includes all your favorite images from the first three books and some activities (word searches, mazes) that the kids and adults will enjoy. The books are sold at every major online bookstores including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and Walmart.