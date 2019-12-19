Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry

Press Releases Origin Wireless Press Release Share Blog

For more information on Origin Wireless, visit www.originwirelessai.com, or contact Walter Lau, at walter.lau@originwirelessai.com. Greenbelt, MD, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Origin Wireless™ today announced the launch of Origin Health™, a new wirelessAI™ WiFi Sensing™ software platform that enables remote monitoring of the well-being of the growing aging-in-place population, including continuous and accurate activity monitoring, sleep monitoring, and fall detection, all without any cumbersome wearables or intrusive cameras.In the U.S., approximately 10,000 people turn 65 every day, and by 2023, the senior population will exceed 54 million -- over 90% of them would choose to stay at home if their health condition and support system allow. While no one likes to be watched, not even by caregivers, older individuals would appreciate the peace of mind that their well-being is taken care of. To assist caregivers, Origin Health™ adds new functionalities to IoT devices to monitor older individuals passively using only WiFi signals without intruding into their daily lives.Origin Health™ aligns with a growing trend in the healthcare industry, in which consumers are seeking greater control over health-related matters and care-giving. By applying state-of-the-art AI processing on standard WiFi signals, it enables a consumer to ensure their loved ones are safe, by monitoring remotely their daily activities, sleep quality, vital signs, and even signs of danger - all with the ease of a smart phone app.“Origin Wireless is proud to bring WiFi innovation to the healthcare community with Origin Health™ that can be easily integrated into everyday IoT devices to bring unobtrusive well-being monitoring to the aging population,” said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin Wireless. “We are dedicated to developing Origin™ series of smart solutions exploiting ubiquitous radio signals to enhance the quality of life - in fulfillment of our dream of Smart Radios for Smart Life™.”Origin Health™ will be launched at the 2020 CES, and the product debut in the market is expected to be in the second half of 2020.About Origin WirelessBased in Greenbelt, MD, Origin Wireless Inc. is changing the way the world views wireless signals. Its patented TRM™ technology, winning a prestigious CEATEC Grand Prix Award, enables partners to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use.For more information on Origin Wireless, visit www.originwirelessai.com, or contact Walter Lau, at walter.lau@originwirelessai.com. Contact Information Origin Wireless

Walter Lau

+1-408-987-5881



www.originwirelessai.com



