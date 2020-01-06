Press Releases AlediumHR Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from AlediumHR: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: AlediumHR Industry Leading Telehealth, Technology & Support Services Recruiting Firm Announces Several Major Initiatives

Telehealth & Technology Recruiting Company Continues Phenomenal Growth with opening of new corporate office in Tampa, Florida, and rebranding of logo and website.





The new headquarters will provide additional support and expansion of AlediumHR’s client services and recruitment support areas; especially in the Telehealth and Telemedicine functions, which will exceed double digit employment growth over the next 10 years. Brandon Maffei, Vice President & Managing Partner, will lead the corporate operation.



Lastly, the company has rebranded and expanded their AlediumHR program and services offerings under a new logo and website. Initially founded in 2006 as a customer support consulting and recruiting firm, AlediumHR has expanded over the years to include both healthcare and technology recruiting services. This rebranding allows the company to present a much clearer vision that encompasses all of our scope of services to the marketplace.



“We at AlediumHR are extremely pleased and excited to announce these important changes and growth initiatives. Over the past several years we have been very fortunate to work with many great client companies and now see an opportunity to further enhance and improve our recruiting and client support model,” said Kimberley J. O’Brien, CEO & Senior Partner of AlediumHR.



“Our commitment is to continue creating leading edge recruiting services and solutions that support and improve our client's ability to hire the best and most qualified candidates for their positions in this very competitive marketplace.”



About AlediumHR



AlediumHR's corporate office is based in Tampa, Florida and supports clients throughout the United States. Kimberley J. O’Brien is the company’s CEO & Senior Partner. AlediumHR specializes in recruiting and staffing solutions for the Telehealth, Technology, and Support Services market sectors.



AlediumHR is the only company with proprietary recruiting programs focused on the emerging telehealth and telemedicine industries. We have the resources to help you actively recruit and uncover candidates by utilizing our industry expertise and contacts.



The management and staff of AlediumHR have all worked in the recruiting and staffing industry in a variety of roles. We focus on assisting our clients with recruiting talent that truly differentiates. From pre-hire to post-hire, we partner with you to provide candidates that match your unique hiring requirements.



For more information please visit www.AlediumHR.com Tampa, FL, January 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AlediumHR (www.AlediumHR.com), announced today several new initiatives that will continue to support the company’s rapid growth as they enter the new decade. First, the company is pleased to announce the relocation of their corporate headquarters to Tampa, Florida. The Florida market, and the Tampa Bay region is one of the Top 20 markets for telehealth and technology jobs over the next decade.The new headquarters will provide additional support and expansion of AlediumHR’s client services and recruitment support areas; especially in the Telehealth and Telemedicine functions, which will exceed double digit employment growth over the next 10 years. Brandon Maffei, Vice President & Managing Partner, will lead the corporate operation.Lastly, the company has rebranded and expanded their AlediumHR program and services offerings under a new logo and website. Initially founded in 2006 as a customer support consulting and recruiting firm, AlediumHR has expanded over the years to include both healthcare and technology recruiting services. This rebranding allows the company to present a much clearer vision that encompasses all of our scope of services to the marketplace.“We at AlediumHR are extremely pleased and excited to announce these important changes and growth initiatives. Over the past several years we have been very fortunate to work with many great client companies and now see an opportunity to further enhance and improve our recruiting and client support model,” said Kimberley J. O’Brien, CEO & Senior Partner of AlediumHR.“Our commitment is to continue creating leading edge recruiting services and solutions that support and improve our client's ability to hire the best and most qualified candidates for their positions in this very competitive marketplace.”About AlediumHRAlediumHR's corporate office is based in Tampa, Florida and supports clients throughout the United States. Kimberley J. O’Brien is the company’s CEO & Senior Partner. AlediumHR specializes in recruiting and staffing solutions for the Telehealth, Technology, and Support Services market sectors.AlediumHR is the only company with proprietary recruiting programs focused on the emerging telehealth and telemedicine industries. We have the resources to help you actively recruit and uncover candidates by utilizing our industry expertise and contacts.The management and staff of AlediumHR have all worked in the recruiting and staffing industry in a variety of roles. We focus on assisting our clients with recruiting talent that truly differentiates. From pre-hire to post-hire, we partner with you to provide candidates that match your unique hiring requirements.For more information please visit www.AlediumHR.com Contact Information AlediumHR

Kimberley J. O'Brien

80-483-5207



alediumhr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AlediumHR