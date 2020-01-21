Process Technology, Inc. Announces New Partnership with QC Conveyors in the Rocky Mountain Region

Process Technology, Inc. (PTI) and QC Conveyors announce a new partnership to service Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and El Paso, Texas territories.





“The PTI team is excited to offer reliable, easy to use conveyor systems for end users to increase productivity or for an OEM to add a conveyor into their brand-named machines,” says PTI CEO Chris Wheat. “We are ready to provide the processing, packaging and material handling sectors in-process state of the art conveying solutions.”



PTI has an established team of Sales Engineers, Applications Engineers and Customer Support Specialists. Along with technical industry expertise, customer service is the highlight of entrusting Process Technology with your process automation business. Based in the PTI Salt Lake City office, Business Development Manager, Kenny Shinn states, “With the addition of QC Conveyors products, we have an opportunity to integrate and support engineered solutions to solve automation challenges in every market segment.”



The PTI sales and support of QC Conveyors products, specializing in belt conveyor systems for automation, sanitary, and industrial applications and a broad range of standard quick-ship models that are easily integrated as part of an OEM offering or complete an automated line, will give customers in the Rocky Mountain Region cost efficient, innovative solutions across industries. The factory trained Sales and Support team, the “Experts at the Heart of Industry” will configure, quote and order QC Conveyors products with reliability and outstanding customer service.



About

Process Technology, Inc., located in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been solving process control and factory automation challenges since 1986. With branch offices located in Arizona and Colorado, serving industrial B2B customers in Utah, Wyoming, Southern Idaho, Northern Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Montana and El Paso, Texas.



The Salt Lake City, UT, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Process Technology, Inc. (PTI) announces representation of QC Conveyors, the ultimate "user friendly" conveyor systems manufacturer in its automation and control line. For over 30 years, PTI 's expertise has identified and solved the toughest process automation challenges for industry in the Rocky Mountain region.“The PTI team is excited to offer reliable, easy to use conveyor systems for end users to increase productivity or for an OEM to add a conveyor into their brand-named machines,” says PTI CEO Chris Wheat. “We are ready to provide the processing, packaging and material handling sectors in-process state of the art conveying solutions.”PTI has an established team of Sales Engineers, Applications Engineers and Customer Support Specialists. Along with technical industry expertise, customer service is the highlight of entrusting Process Technology with your process automation business. Based in the PTI Salt Lake City office, Business Development Manager, Kenny Shinn states, “With the addition of QC Conveyors products, we have an opportunity to integrate and support engineered solutions to solve automation challenges in every market segment.”The PTI sales and support of QC Conveyors products, specializing in belt conveyor systems for automation, sanitary, and industrial applications and a broad range of standard quick-ship models that are easily integrated as part of an OEM offering or complete an automated line, will give customers in the Rocky Mountain Region cost efficient, innovative solutions across industries. The factory trained Sales and Support team, the “Experts at the Heart of Industry” will configure, quote and order QC Conveyors products with reliability and outstanding customer service.About Process Technology , Inc. (PTI)Process Technology, Inc., located in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been solving process control and factory automation challenges since 1986. With branch offices located in Arizona and Colorado, serving industrial B2B customers in Utah, Wyoming, Southern Idaho, Northern Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Montana and El Paso, Texas.The PTI Team are factory trained, experienced professionals that are experts in process control and factory automation. The “PTI People” have a deep commitment and dedication to customers and vendors.