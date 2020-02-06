Press Releases Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: President Trump's Former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer Releases an Advance Copy of a Non-Partisan & Diverse YouTube Video & Heritage Collection

President Trump’s former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, has released an Advance Copy of a Non-Partisan & Diverse YouTube Video and Audio Collection of “Great Moments In History” to Honor our Founding Fathers on President’s Day, February 17, 2020.





Featured in the YouTube video is “The Constitutional Anthem of America” that combines the music of our “National Anthem” and the powerful words of “The Preamble of the Constitution” that emphasizes how words and music can blend together to create a beautiful new anthem that all Americans can be proud of.



Go to:



“Inspired by the recent announcement that Disney will be releasing the movie version of the hit Broadway play 'Hamilton' in 2021, Sean Spicer is spot on with this educational collection called 'Sean Spicer's American Values Heritage Collection,' that will enlighten, inspire and educate millions of American families and students across America,” stated Educational & Business Advisor, JT Shim PhD MBA.



Included in this collection are dramatizations by actors portraying Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln that will transport listeners young and old back to 1775, 1776, 1787, 1863 and 1892 respectively when the Founding Fathers wrote and delivered speeches like: “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” “The Declaration of Independence,” “The Preamble of the Constitution,” “The Gettysburg Address” and “The Pledge of Allegiance.”



This collection also contains recordings of some of the most famous patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle,” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “This Land is Your Land,” “America the Beautiful,” “Dixie,” “God Bless America” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.



Included in this collection is an original “Salute to America” Educational Map of the United States showing the growth of our country from the original 13 colonies with historical facts and dates of The Boston Tea Party, Paul Revere’s Ride starting from The Old North Church, the Battle of Lexington and Concord, The Battle of Bunker Hill, and The Lewis and Clark Expedition along with a Betsy Flag Poster suitable for framing. The recordings can be downloaded by going to



Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. Coincidentally, Sean Spicer was at MG Studios in Longwood, Florida recording his audio-video collection designed to promote Civics, American History, The Constitution and Patriotic Music so educators can use these materials as teaching aids to help students for years to come.



“If you are a Veteran, a Parent, a Grandparent or an Educator who believes in the Constitution and our American Values, this collection is something you should own for your family and your children,” stated Sean Spicer former White House Press Secretary for President Trump and a recent contestant on a nationally televised reality dance show on the ABC Television Network.



About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC



The Sounds of 76 Company Music, is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.



For more information go to:



To interview the Publisher or Dr. JT Shim, PhD MBA please contact:



J. DiFrancesco at 407 310-4522 or at

1975, 2019 and 2020 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved Altamonte Springs, FL, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- To honor our Founding Fathers on President’s Day, Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary for President Trump and a recent contestant on a “Reality Dance Show” seen by millions on the ABC Television Network, has recorded and released an advance copy of a Non-Partisan and Diverse YouTube Video and a complete Audio Collection of Great Moments in History.Featured in the YouTube video is “The Constitutional Anthem of America” that combines the music of our “National Anthem” and the powerful words of “The Preamble of the Constitution” that emphasizes how words and music can blend together to create a beautiful new anthem that all Americans can be proud of.Go to: https://youtu.be/3KKATgDtKl4 “Inspired by the recent announcement that Disney will be releasing the movie version of the hit Broadway play 'Hamilton' in 2021, Sean Spicer is spot on with this educational collection called 'Sean Spicer's American Values Heritage Collection,' that will enlighten, inspire and educate millions of American families and students across America,” stated Educational & Business Advisor, JT Shim PhD MBA.Included in this collection are dramatizations by actors portraying Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln that will transport listeners young and old back to 1775, 1776, 1787, 1863 and 1892 respectively when the Founding Fathers wrote and delivered speeches like: “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” “The Declaration of Independence,” “The Preamble of the Constitution,” “The Gettysburg Address” and “The Pledge of Allegiance.”This collection also contains recordings of some of the most famous patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle,” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “This Land is Your Land,” “America the Beautiful,” “Dixie,” “God Bless America” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.Included in this collection is an original “Salute to America” Educational Map of the United States showing the growth of our country from the original 13 colonies with historical facts and dates of The Boston Tea Party, Paul Revere’s Ride starting from The Old North Church, the Battle of Lexington and Concord, The Battle of Bunker Hill, and The Lewis and Clark Expedition along with a Betsy Flag Poster suitable for framing. The recordings can be downloaded by going to www.americanvaluesinc.com or can be ordered by mailing a check for a CD.Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. Coincidentally, Sean Spicer was at MG Studios in Longwood, Florida recording his audio-video collection designed to promote Civics, American History, The Constitution and Patriotic Music so educators can use these materials as teaching aids to help students for years to come.“If you are a Veteran, a Parent, a Grandparent or an Educator who believes in the Constitution and our American Values, this collection is something you should own for your family and your children,” stated Sean Spicer former White House Press Secretary for President Trump and a recent contestant on a nationally televised reality dance show on the ABC Television Network.About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLCThe Sounds of 76 Company Music, is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.For more information go to: www.americanvaluesinc.com To interview the Publisher or Dr. JT Shim, PhD MBA please contact:J. DiFrancesco at 407 310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com 1975, 2019 and 2020 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved Contact Information Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC

Joseph DiFrancesco

407-310-4522



www.americanvaluesinc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC