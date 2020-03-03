ATS Announces Record Sales with All Product Lines Seeing Activity

Press Releases Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

“We are delighted to see the incredible acceptance of our products with design wins across all our product lines,” said Steve Nolan, Vice-President of Sales and Business Development, “We see this as validation of our go-to-market model of strategic worldwide distribution expansion and intense customer focus on providing solutions with our advanced air and liquid cooling products.”



The ATS line of air cooling products available through distribution includes their maxiFLOW™ spread fin array heat sinks that provides at least 20% better performance than any other heat sink at a given air flow and comparable size; device-clip on heat sink attachment of superGRIP™ and maxiGRIP™ families; power brick heat sinks specifically for cooling DC-DC bricks (1/8th brick to Full brick); Ultra-Cool active and passive CPU Coolers for FPGA and hot microprocessors; pin fin heat sinks for applications with ambiguous air flow; fanSINK heat sinks; a wide variety of aluminum extrusions for conduction and convection cooling; straight fin heat sinks; cross cut heat sinks and the TO-220 package cooling stamped heat sinks.



The ATS line of liquid cooling products available through distribution include the flagship Cold Plates (CP) Series High Performance CPs that have more than 30% better thermal performance compared to other commercially-available cold plates; CP DIY Cold Plates, a unique version of the CP series that allows engineers to drill out their own mounting hole pattern for optimal cold plate fit to their device; Tubed Cold Plates (TCP) Series, manufactured in the USA using a continuous copper tube and press fit attachment to optimize heat transfer; Heat Exchangers; Chillers and other products that complete a liquid loop for electronics cooling.



About Advanced Thermal Solutions

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is a leading, U.S. based, engineering and manufacturing company supplying complete thermal and mechanical packaging solutions to the electronics industry for over 30 years. ATS offers products, analysis, testing and final low or high-volume production of the cooling solution. The company provides air-cooling and liquid-cooling solutions, including heat sinks, heat pipes, vapor chambers, cold plates, heat exchangers and liquid-based chillers. ATS also provides laboratory-quality thermal test instruments, and services including thermal design and engineer training. For more information about ATS, visit https://www.qats.com or email ats-hq@qats.com.

