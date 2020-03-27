Geekland Introduces AI Based Access Control Devices for Worker Safety

To help combat the spread of the COVAD19 virus at the workplace and ensuring the safety of employees at work, Geekland has introduced a tried and tested device that enables fast screening of employees at entry points to the building facilities for high body temperature that may indicate potential virus infection. The device alerts the employee of high body temperature so that the employee can decide not to enter the facility and take appropriate medical help.





The Dynamic Facial Recognition & body temperature scanner access control system is is based on an AI enabled 8" Android OS based with facial recognition and built-in IR Temperature sensor that can quickly recognize employees, scan for body temperature and alert the employee if the temperature is higher than normal. Built with a IP65 industrial grade casing, the unit can be deployed on turnstiles or wall mounted next to entry ways. The unit supports Weigand interfaces and RS232/RS485 interface with a built-in relay to control doors or turnstiles. The device has been deployed extensively in airports and building facilities in China during the last few months to help combat the spread of the Corona Virus. Geekland has repurposed the device for use in the US market with application software that is modifed for use in the US.



Key features of the device:

Android 8.1

8.1" HD touchscreen display

Facial Recognition Camera

IR Temperature sensor for alerting on high temperature

WIFI/BT

Weigand interface

Mounting: Turnstile, Wall mount, Desktop & floor mounting

Options

Front NFC (MIFARE 13.6 MHZ)



www.geekland.co/Facial-Recognition-IR-Temperature-Scanner-for-Turnstiles-GKR08T.htm



The unit has application in almost all areas of businesses where security and facilities management may want to integrate and deploy this unit to their building access system.



The device has several application areas:



Access Control Management

Time & Attendance

Hospital & Buidling Entry Checks

Airport passenger scanning

Sports stadiums and events



APIs are available for OEMs/developers to develop new apps or integrate their existing applications with the device. White label service is also avaiable for OEMs.



For more information contact:

Email: support@geekland.co

Call us at 1-(877) 597-7673



About Geekland:

Geekland USA, LLC (http://www.geekland.co) is a privately owned and funded company established in Atlanta, GA, USA in 2010 with a focus on providing custom OEM/ODM contract design & manufacturing services for Android based devices that include industrial HMIs, digital signage systems, embedded systems, access control systems and IOT systems. Our mission is to help our customers to help develop, manufacture and market smart devices incorporating cutting-edge AI, machine learning and IOT technologies to gain a competitive edge. In addition to providing ODM service, Geekland markets and distributes industrial Android tablets, rugged handhelds and digital signage systems within the US market.



Headquarters:

Geekland

1100 Peachtree Street, Ste 200

