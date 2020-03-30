Mobiblade Announced a Partnership with Baidu Hong Kong Advertising Unit

Press Releases Mobiblade Europe Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Mobiblade, a leading digital performance agency, is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Baidu Hong Kong Advertising Unit, part of the leading Baidu platform which owns a 60% of the market in China. Baidu is most used Search Engine in China. Baidu plays an important role among Chinese daily life with 1.2 billion mobile daily search, 600 plus million users.





develops and manages numerous effective campaigns across the globe for SMB’s and enterprises, both B2C & B2B, and all verticals from Mobile Apps, Finance, FMCG, Technology, Travel & Hospitality and more. The agency provides full digital services throughout Europe, Africa, Latam, Russia, Middle East and Asia and is able to offer as a unique benefit to its clients, access to exclusive deals in mainland China.



There are a multitude of opportunities for clients to boost their presence by working with Mobiblade to develop effective brand partnership, sponsorship and activation strategies. Incorporating best practices and innovative platforms, Mobiblade offers an outstanding range of services include Google ads, TikTok ads, Viber ads, Tinder ads, Spotify, Baidu 360.cn, Sogou, Wechat and Weibo ads, Yandex Direct, VK.com, Programmatic media buying (Double Click DV360), Facebook ads, Remarketing Services (Adroll, Criteo).



Mobiblade Head of Business Development and Strategy in Asia and Greater China Tatiana Novikova said: "We are pleased to have such a strong partnership approval from Baidu Hong Kong Advertising Unit, placing Mobiblade in the en position of being one of the first advertising agency with Baidu ads in Cyprus. I believe, we will promote local brands in China with great service as SEM and Display formats."



Mobiblade has quickly emerged as a go-to ROI agency and has become a trusted choice for brands who are looking to broaden their worldwide exposure. If you want to take your business to the next level contact Mobiblade.



Tatiana Novikova

+357 99 886 504



mobiblade.com



