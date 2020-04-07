Hutton Broadcasting Announces "Band Together Santa Fe to Feed Those in Need"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hutton Broadcasting Press Release Share Blog

The Hutton Broadcasting family of radio stations, their website santafe.com, their associated platforms and employees, along with the community of Santa Fe are banding together to help local food distributors The Food Depot, Kitchen Angels and FeedSantaFesFirstResponders.org raise money during this unprecedented time. Band Together Santa Fe to feed those in need.





Join in Santa Fe and Band Together to support The Food Depot, Kitchen Angels and the soon to be launched FeedSantaFesFirstResponders.org. #BandtogetherSantaFe is a community initiative where you can help us overcome these difficult times by feeding those most in need. They encourage members of the community to donate directly to Kitchen Angels, the Food Depot and Feedsantafesfirstreponders.org or shop local businesses who will donate to these food distribution charities. For a list of participants and to see how you can help, go to santafe.com or like santafe.com on Facebook for more information.



“Every one of our employees wanted to do something to help those in need. We put our heads together and created Band Together Santa Fe as a way to connect the food banks with the performers, local businesses and the community of Santa Fe.” - Scott Hutton Owner / General Manager of Hutton Broadcasting.



“Hunger is closer than you think, and the Food Depot has a disaster plan in place. The health and safety of our community is our top priority and that includes access to food,” says Sherry Hopper from the Food Depot. “We are positioned to serve the community and are actively preparing alternative distribution strategies, as well as acquiring food and other resources.”



Kitchen Angels is preparing and delivering free, nutritious meals to Northern New Mexicans who are home bound and that number is growing during this time. “Our homebound neighbors facing life-challenging conditions need our help” Tony McCarty reports from Kitchen Angels. Without traditional restaurant support and giving, we are in need of donations for supplies so that our Angels can continue to safely provide and deliver three meals a day.



"Feeding Santa Fe’s first responders goes a long way to serving up a big thank you for keeping our community safe,” says Chris Kramer, founding member of SantaFeFeedsFirstResponders.org. For Hutton’s Band Together campaign, participants can join in and donate at Santa Fe Feeds First Responders.org, a cause that is close to our hearts and our home.



Some of the Santa Fe businesses that will be participating in Band Together Santa Fe are Joes Dining, High Desert Angler, Agua Fria Nursery, Absolute Flooring, Caitco Drainworks, The Teahouse, Kia of Santa Fe, The Original Pantry and Pantry Dos, Meyer Gallery, Creative Santa Fe, Santa Claran Hotel and Casino, Coca Cola of Santa Fe, Capital Ford, Flying Tortilla, DeVargas Center, Chantell and Jerome Leyba Real Estate, Santa Fe Dining (Rio Chama, Blue Corn Brewery, Maria’s, Rooftop Pizzeria), Toyota Santa Fe, Steve Gillespie State Farm and Speedy Shine Car Wash. Several more are expected to join the mission this week.



Performers that will be donating their time and effort to this cause include Southern Halo (Country), Stoll Vaughan (Americana), Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Folk), Jocelyn & Chris (Blues), The Districts (Indie), DJ Gilly (United Kingdom), Felecia Ford (Rock), Alex Maryol (Blues), Jono Manson (Christian), Nacha Mendez (Latin), Sim Balkey (Country) and Pat Malone (Jazz) and many more have yet to be announced.



Performers and businesses that want to support Band Together will be providing a performance or a cash donation. Any performer or business interested in joining the cause should email bandtogether@santafe.com.



About Hutton Broadcasting:

Hutton Broadcasting LLC is a family owned New Mexico business committed to serving and protecting the interests of our employees, customers, listeners and the communities of Santa Fe, Las Cruces and the surrounding areas. For more information, go to HuttonBroadcasting.com.



Hutton Broadcasting

(505) 471-1067 ext. 105

Demi Malnar-Frye

505-471-1067



santafe.com



