Mamour Introduces an Exclusive New Concept in Product Sampling; Partner Brands Build Exposure Through Personal Customer Experiences

Gift bag specialist Mamour Inc. has created a unique, non-traditional sampling program that allows brands to engage customers at key moments in their personal or professional lives.





“This kind of targeted sampling, that’s free for brands and so beneficial to consumers, has not yet been done,” said Victoria (Smith) Eicher, Mamour founder.



“There is an overwhelming need for brands to get products in people’s hands outside the traditional channels of grocery sampling. We saw an opportunity to treat the event host as an influencer and target a new sampling network - event guests,” said Eicher.



Mamour is gifting made modern. Customers choose their gifting experience by selecting a pricing tier and then customize a tote bag to suit their personal styles. The totes arrive right to their doors, filled with surprise goods from Mamour partner brands.



With Mamour, brands are able to provide samples to a large number of potential customers during some of their most memorable events, building a positive customer experience. “The recipients view the tote contents not as random advertising but as a recommendation from a friend. The value of that connection is priceless,” said Eicher.



“With Mamour, you can be in the palms of people’s hands during some of their most feel-good moments. We’ll not only get you there, we’ll help you build a positive customer relationship. Every part of our platform is designed to make life easy for our customer, get in on that experience,” said Eicher.



The relationship between partnered brands and customers is mutually beneficial. Mamour has secured partnerships with brands looking for opportunities to sample products. Product samples are randomized based on the pricing tier Mamour customers select, so there is equal exposure for all partners.



Mamour takes these free samples and passes on the savings to customers, providing a low-cost option for gifting with a very high value.



“For example, Advil comes in every tote selected and based on tier and customization, we can include chocolates, sweet snacks, salty snacks, beauty supplies, health and wellness items, candy or mints,” said Eicher.



The value, ease and fun Mamour provides to the customer is part of the unique gifting experience. After customers design and customize their gift bags, the totes arrive at their door filled with surprise goodies from brand partners. Customers no longer have to shop around to fill their gift bags--they receive something special for their event, they are delighted by the surprise and find new products to love.



Some of Mamour’s current partners include:



More Labs - https://www.morelabs.com/

Slant Shack Jerky https://www.slantshack.com/

Love Corn - https://lovecorn.com/

Bada Bean Snacks - https://www.badabeansnacks.com/



Nick Dietz

917-349-6057



shopmamour.com



