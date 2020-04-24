Medical and Dental Billing Company Offers Free Medical Coding Services

Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC would like to offer free coding services limited to the first 200 medical charts to the first 5 practices new and existing practices that signs up with Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC to receive full practice management and billing services. Offer valid from 4/24/2020 to 6/6/2020. Not valid with any other offer and subject to change.





Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC is a medical and dental billing service offering doctors easier filing of medical insurance claims. Whether you need help with your Insurance and Patient Billing, or need Coding Services, or need to implement a new practice management software system in your clinic, Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC does it all. Some services offered includes industry changes for COVID-19 testing, telehealth billing, A/R clean ups and EHR solutions. Henrietta Burch, founder of the service, said that the new company will handle the entire insurance billing service for all kinds of medical and dental providers including filing claims, following rejected or denied claims, and collecting unpaid claims as well as provide products to increase revenue solutions. "In the health care field, filing insurance claims has become a major part of office procedure, and we bring expertise in this field, enabling medical offices to once again concentrate on patients instead of on insurance," said Burch. "With health care reform, the problems can only become more complicated, which is why our service is essential."



"We use electronic claim filing," Henrietta Burch added. "This reduces the turn-around time between filing the claim and receiving payment from several weeks to a few days." The service also has the option of filing printed paper claims, depending on the circumstances.



Electronic media claims, EMC for short, is a well-established method of filing in health care, much the same electronic filing of income tax. In fact, over 90 percent of hospitals use EMC, while only 15 percent of doctors have taken advantage of the procedure. Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC hopes to enable individual practices to take advantage of the electronic highway. “We can save health care providers time and money thus improving their cash flow.”



Here’s a listing of some of the other services that Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC provides:

· Medical Billing & Practice Management Services

· EMR & PMS Software Sales, Training & Support (EMR ONC Certified)

· Coding Services (Certified Coders)

· Collection Solutions

· Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT)

· Transcription Services

· MD Audit Shield – RAC

· Physician Credentialing

· Document Management

· Well-Care Services

· Buy Office Supplies and Software at Discount

· Remote Data Backup & Recovery Services (RBS)



Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC services are specifically designed to meet the needs of individuals and small to medium sized group practices. You shouldn’t have to keep up with the latest Medicare and insurance guidelines when you already have the serious responsibility of running your practice. Philadelphia, PA, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the prospect of more health care regulation multiplying paperwork for billing services for COVID-19 billing and telehealth services increasing, health care providers will be pleased to know that Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC has recently opened its doors to offer insurance claim billing services nationwide to medical and dental offices and its surrounding area. Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC is a professional practice management & billing service dedicated to meeting all of the needs of your practice. Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC offer an array of highly personalized services that can improve your cash flow and lower your operating expenses.Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC is a medical and dental billing service offering doctors easier filing of medical insurance claims. Whether you need help with your Insurance and Patient Billing, or need Coding Services, or need to implement a new practice management software system in your clinic, Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC does it all. Some services offered includes industry changes for COVID-19 testing, telehealth billing, A/R clean ups and EHR solutions. Henrietta Burch, founder of the service, said that the new company will handle the entire insurance billing service for all kinds of medical and dental providers including filing claims, following rejected or denied claims, and collecting unpaid claims as well as provide products to increase revenue solutions. "In the health care field, filing insurance claims has become a major part of office procedure, and we bring expertise in this field, enabling medical offices to once again concentrate on patients instead of on insurance," said Burch. "With health care reform, the problems can only become more complicated, which is why our service is essential.""We use electronic claim filing," Henrietta Burch added. "This reduces the turn-around time between filing the claim and receiving payment from several weeks to a few days." The service also has the option of filing printed paper claims, depending on the circumstances.Electronic media claims, EMC for short, is a well-established method of filing in health care, much the same electronic filing of income tax. In fact, over 90 percent of hospitals use EMC, while only 15 percent of doctors have taken advantage of the procedure. Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC hopes to enable individual practices to take advantage of the electronic highway. “We can save health care providers time and money thus improving their cash flow.”Here’s a listing of some of the other services that Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC provides:· Medical Billing & Practice Management Services· EMR & PMS Software Sales, Training & Support (EMR ONC Certified)· Coding Services (Certified Coders)· Collection Solutions· Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT)· Transcription Services· MD Audit Shield – RAC· Physician Credentialing· Document Management· Well-Care Services· Buy Office Supplies and Software at Discount· Remote Data Backup & Recovery Services (RBS)Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC services are specifically designed to meet the needs of individuals and small to medium sized group practices. You shouldn’t have to keep up with the latest Medicare and insurance guidelines when you already have the serious responsibility of running your practice.