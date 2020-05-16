Creative Direct Marketing Group, Nashville, TN to Hold Webinar Geared Toward Health, Nutrition & Supplement Presidents and Marketing Directors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CDMG, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

7 Emergency Actions on How to Survive, Grow and Dominate Your Market During This Historic Pandemic Recovery





A timely, concise, actionable webinar Health, Nutrition, & Supplement Marketing & Advertising During the Historic Pandemic Crisis: 7 Emergency Actions Presidents & Marketing Directors Should Take Immediately for Recovery, Increased Sales, and Market Domination will be on May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT and is free to anyone who wishes to attend, but registration is required.



Craig Huey, author of "The New Integrated Multichannel Marketing: 29 Trends for Creating a Multichannel, Integrated Campaign to Boost Your Profits Now" and "23 Crowd Funding Secrets to Raising Capital (JOBS Act Marketing)" and CEO of Creative Direct Marketing Group and Caleb Huey, Vice President of Creative Strategy--two industry experts--are teaming up to host a free webinar event to show Presidents and Marketing Directors in the Health, Nutrition and Supplement industries the seven emergency actions they must take now to cash in on the post-pandemic health boom that is now underway. You can register here now.



“This novel coronavirus has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for companies in the health and wellness market because millions of Americans are now laser focused on improving their health and boosting their immune systems,” says Caleb Huey.



Craig said, “What you do now will make all the difference in the next few months and years. Health and wellness-oriented companies have essentially been handed given a tremendous gift. I know because I’ve helped guide companies in this niche market to success and dominance through 5 recessions. Now is the time to reach for market dominance and achieve it.”



Accompanied by the New World Health, Wellness & Supplement Marketing Action Guide, the event will give attendees answers to questions they are currently struggling with. These include:



- Should they cut their creative and marketing budget during the economic recession/depression?

- Should they do any kind of marketing or advertising at all? If so, what?

- How long will this economic depression last?

- What should they be doing on TV, with digital media ads and in direct mail in the days, weeks, and months ahead?



Besides addressing concerns front of mind for attendees, Craig Huey will also provide details on...



- The economic collapse we have, what it means, and how long it will last from a marketing prospective...



- The #1 mistake natural health marketers make and how to avoid it



- 5 little-known natural health marketing strategies bypassing retail that can work for you in today’s economy



- The dramatic crash in media cost and how to take advantage of it...



- New remarketing test results to double your banner ad response, conversions and sales



- 7 recession proof tactics and strategies that your competition will overlook, but that will lead your company to dominate your market...



- 3 ways to cut marketing and advertising costs without harm ... and what never to do when cutting your budget...



- 5 overlooked techniques to mine your database for hidden profit...



- How properly executed direct response copy can double or triple your response in the upcoming recovery: what to say and what not to...



- The amazing secret companies have learned that enabled them to dominate their market after a recession (and even a depression)...



- What every President and Marketing Director (in both the B2B and B2C space) must know about a V Curve, a U Curve, and an L Curve...



- What to change in your marketing – now...



- The dramatic crash in media cost and how to take advantage of it...



- And the little-known, yet dramatic, increase in responses to certain types of marketing offers right now.



Craig Huey is Publisher of the popular weekly email Direct Marketing Update and Founder and President of Creative Direct Marketing Group (CDMG Inc.).



He is also a prolific author, with two of his most recent books being "The New Integrated Multichannel Marketing: 29 Trends for Creating a Multichannel, Integrated Campaign to Boost Your Profits Now" and "23 Crowd Funding Secrets to Raising Capital (JOBS Act Marketing)."



He has appeared on several major networks and programs, like Neil Cavuto, Varney & Co., Maria Bartiromo, Charles Payne and C-Span.



His co-host for the event is Caleb Huey, Vice President of Creative Strategy at CDMG. Caleb Huey is also one of America’s top authority’s on equity crowd funding marketing and advertising strategies.



“At CDMG, we have learned how to navigate all the market trends,” Caleb says. "We know what works and what doesn’t. We’ve already tested over 10,000 variables. And our strategies and tactics have helped companies save money, save themselves, and reach a position of dominance in their market during the recovery." - Caleb Huey



“We know how to make companies successful...especially during severe economic downturns. And with the health boom exploding before us, this is the most critical time to get your marketing and advertising perfect. We welcome anyone who wants to attend the event on May 21, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.” - Caleb Huey



To register click



If you have any questions, please contact Johnny Greene at 615.933.4647 or johnny@cdmginc.com. Todd Coconato

818-470-7963



www.cdmginc.com



