Niculae Ciobanu, MD, FACP Joins Manhattan Cancer Associates

New York, NY, June 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce Niculae Ciobanu, MD, FACP, has joined its team of city physicians. Dr. Ciobanu is board certified in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology. He will be practicing at the Manhattan Cancer Associates at 945 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021.Dr. Ciobanu received his medical degree from Bucharest School of Medicine in Romania, where he graduated as class Valedictorian. In 1976, he completed his residency in Clinical Laboratory and Hematology at the Cantacuzino Institute of Microbiology and the Hematology Institute of Bucharest, Romania.Dr. Ciobanu completed a residency in internal medicine at State University Kings County Medical Center in New York in 1981. His fellowship was in hematology/oncology at the renowned Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. After serving as a solo practitioner, Dr. Ciobanu decided to join NYCBS because "the complexity of oncologic care demands a larger group of professionals. He is passionate about his patients and provides exceptional care. His goals are "to practice to the best of my abilities." He explains, "I take it personally to vanquish the malignant disease in an existential battle for good."If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Ciobanu, please call 212-485-2583.For more information, please visit our website at www.NYcancer.com.About NYCBSNew York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality and compassionate cancer care available from Montauk to Manhattan. We are proud to be a partner of One Oncology and a proud sponsor of the New York Cancer Foundation.

