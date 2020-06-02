Dr. Goldberg Joins Manhattan Cancer Associates

Press Releases New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Goldberg has over forty years of experience. He received his medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center. He completed his residency at New York University Medical Center and his fellowship in medical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. His experience and passion are evident as he has “learned the great challenge and wonderful inner strength that comes from dealing with cancer.”



Listed in New York Magazine among the "Best Doctors in Medical Oncology." Dr. Goldberg spent two years at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland involved in research related to immunotherapy of cancer. He is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and holds an appointment as Chairman of the Cancer Committee. He is also an attending medical oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospitals.



After staffing his own private practice, Dr. Goldberg decided to join NYCBS because “it will allow me to put my efforts into medical care to be my best for my patients,” he said. His patients are his passion. “I have learned to stay calm and minimize obstacles when I see how day to day problems don’t compare to the issues cancer patients have. I speak to patients by looking them in the eye and I try hard to improve their quality of life with many types of recommendations.”



If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Goldberg, please call (212)485-2583, or visit our website at www.nycancer.com.



About NYCBS

