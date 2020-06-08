Doner Designs Completes Charity Sale of Time Machine Bass Guitar

Press Releases Doner Designs Press Release Share Blog

Last week the Doner Designs time machine theme bass was sold to Arend Raby, a bass player and collector of unique instruments. Doner Designs Founder, Steve Doner, said that 100% of the proceeds were donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.





About the Time Machine Bass



The time machine bass features flashing lights, a selectable destination year display, and a device resembling a flux capacitor. While not designed to be a practical instrument for routine use, the bass sounds and plays like other premium electric bass guitars. High quality components were used throughout, including a Warmoth body and neck, Nordstrand pickup, Audere preamp, Babicz bridge, Hipshot tuning machines, Axetreme Creations pickguard and a ReRanch nitrocellulose lacquer finish. Constructing all of the components, making everything fit into the bass body and overcoming various challenges ended up taking roughly 300 hours over the course of three years. After completion, a number of professional bassists were kind enough to test drive the time machine bass, most notable among these was Billy Sheehan.



About Doner Designs



Chicago-based Doner Designs is a part-time charity, founded and operated by Steve Doner and his son Richard, as a philanthropic hobby. The time machine bass is their seventh and most complex project to date. Past projects have been donated to large national charities including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the United Services Organization and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation which then auctioned the guitars during their annual galas. In their day jobs, Steve is an accounting consultant and Richard is an electrical engineer.



