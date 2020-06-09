Press Releases New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists Expand Access to High-Quality Cancer Care in Bergen County

The Practice is the Latest to Join the National OneOncology Network of Independent Oncologists.





“I am so very excited to have the good fortune of merging my practice into the New Jersey Cancer network and to bring unparalleled ease of treatment and access to my patients in a manner that cannot be achieved in the hospital setting,” said Dr. Condemi, hematologist/oncologist. “This new paradigm will set New Jersey standard for efficient, cutting edge and personalized care that is more patient-oriented and less costly to the patient. Patient expenses and patient visit times will improve while the overall patient experience is enhanced.”



NJCBS is a sister practice to New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), a comprehensive, fully integrated medical oncology/hematology practice with locations from Montauk to Manhattan. NYCBS provides premium cancer care using the latest treatment techniques, cutting edge medical technology, and ancillary services while ensuring that patients are treated with dignity and respect.



By joining NJCBS, Dr. Condemi and the care team are also now part of OneOnocology, the national partnership of independent community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology represents practices with over 400 providers practicing at nearly 170 sites of care across the United States.



“We’re excited to have Dr. Condemi and his team as part of the OneOncology partnership,” said Jeff Patton, MD, OneOncology’s Chief Executive Officer. “Growing the OneOncology partnership in New Jersey expands patients’ access to cutting-edge care and clinical trials while demonstrating the attractiveness of our model to physicians who want to remain independent and retain local decision-making authority.”



While NJCBS provides patients with both medical oncology and state-of-the-art Halcyon radiation therapy, their holistic approach is about treating the whole patient and not just cancer. NJCBS’ commitment is to provide high-quality, affordable medical care to patients while offering financial solutions to those in need.



“Our goal is to completely change the cancer care delivery model in the United States. We establish the highest possible level of care while exploring ways to enhance the patient experience. We know quality care must be close to home, and now we can deliver that care to our patients in New Jersey with access to the newest in cancer treatments and the best cancer physicians,” said CEO, Jeff Vacirca MD.



About New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists

New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New Jersey.



njcancer.com/news/high-quality-cancer-care-in-bergen-county Rutherford, NJ, June 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists, a comprehensive oncology practice with medical and radiation oncology in Rutherford and Hackensack, today announced that Bergen County oncologist Giuseppe Condemi, MD is joining the practice. The addition of Dr. Condemi will expand patient access to comprehensive cancer care and clinical trials in Bergen County.“I am so very excited to have the good fortune of merging my practice into the New Jersey Cancer network and to bring unparalleled ease of treatment and access to my patients in a manner that cannot be achieved in the hospital setting,” said Dr. Condemi, hematologist/oncologist. “This new paradigm will set New Jersey standard for efficient, cutting edge and personalized care that is more patient-oriented and less costly to the patient. Patient expenses and patient visit times will improve while the overall patient experience is enhanced.”NJCBS is a sister practice to New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), a comprehensive, fully integrated medical oncology/hematology practice with locations from Montauk to Manhattan. NYCBS provides premium cancer care using the latest treatment techniques, cutting edge medical technology, and ancillary services while ensuring that patients are treated with dignity and respect.By joining NJCBS, Dr. Condemi and the care team are also now part of OneOnocology, the national partnership of independent community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology represents practices with over 400 providers practicing at nearly 170 sites of care across the United States.“We’re excited to have Dr. Condemi and his team as part of the OneOncology partnership,” said Jeff Patton, MD, OneOncology’s Chief Executive Officer. “Growing the OneOncology partnership in New Jersey expands patients’ access to cutting-edge care and clinical trials while demonstrating the attractiveness of our model to physicians who want to remain independent and retain local decision-making authority.”While NJCBS provides patients with both medical oncology and state-of-the-art Halcyon radiation therapy, their holistic approach is about treating the whole patient and not just cancer. NJCBS’ commitment is to provide high-quality, affordable medical care to patients while offering financial solutions to those in need.“Our goal is to completely change the cancer care delivery model in the United States. We establish the highest possible level of care while exploring ways to enhance the patient experience. We know quality care must be close to home, and now we can deliver that care to our patients in New Jersey with access to the newest in cancer treatments and the best cancer physicians,” said CEO, Jeff Vacirca MD.About New Jersey Cancer & Blood SpecialistsNew Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New Jersey. Contact Information New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360



https://njcancer.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Jersey Cancer & Blood Specialists