New Book, "Bombshell in the Barrio" Reveals How Educators Defeated the FBI, DOJ, the Texas Education Agency, and El Paso's Oligarcy

Dallas, TX, July 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This new book, "Bomshell in the Barrio" by Parrhesia Press documents the chilling reality at the root of the current political and social climate in the United States, the abuse of power by those in authority. In its very first publication, Parrhesia Press examines the true story of five educators in El Paso, Texas who were falsely accused by the FBI and the Department of Justice of the Western District of Texas of various charges, including fraud and retaliation, as part of a scheme by local politicians and power brokers to usurp downtown properties in a revitalization plan intended to make millions. The book documents how the local media was a willing accomplice and promoted the authority's narrative without ever investigating the possible innocence of the accused, even as the case unraveled and the accused were ultimately cleared of all wrong doing in both criminal and civil courts. Most importantly, the book illuminates the tragic reality that befalls anyone falsely accused of a crime and the struggle they endure not only to clear their names, but to rebuild their lives. A powerful, clear and concise narrative, what many have found most disturbing in the end is the fact that this shocking story is more common than they ever thought.