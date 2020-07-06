PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Parrhesia Press

Press Release
New Book, "Bombshell in the Barrio" Reveals How Educators Defeated the FBI, DOJ, the Texas Education Agency, and El Paso's Oligarcy


This new book by Parrhesia Press examines the experience of five El Paso educators who refused to admit to crimes they didn't commit. It documents the terrorist tactics they endured from the FBI, DOJ, corrupt politicians, and a media that refused to question the authorities' side of the story, even as the case unraveled. Finally, it corrects the official narrative and demonstrates how their miraculous victory ultimately exposes the facts behind the fiction.

Dallas, TX, July 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This new book, "Bomshell in the Barrio" by Parrhesia Press documents the chilling reality at the root of the current political and social climate in the United States, the abuse of power by those in authority. In its very first publication, Parrhesia Press examines the true story of five educators in El Paso, Texas who were falsely accused by the FBI and the Department of Justice of the Western District of Texas of various charges, including fraud and retaliation, as part of a scheme by local politicians and power brokers to usurp downtown properties in a revitalization plan intended to make millions. The book documents how the local media was a willing accomplice and promoted the authority's narrative without ever investigating the possible innocence of the accused, even as the case unraveled and the accused were ultimately cleared of all wrong doing in both criminal and civil courts. Most importantly, the book illuminates the tragic reality that befalls anyone falsely accused of a crime and the struggle they endure not only to clear their names, but to rebuild their lives. A powerful, clear and concise narrative, what many have found most disturbing in the end is the fact that this shocking story is more common than they ever thought.

https://www.amazon.com/Bombshell-Barrio-educators-Education-oligarchy/dp/B08B7DJFQ1/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Contact Information
Parrhesia Press
John Tanner
360-280-6413
Contact
parrhesiapress.com
Attached Files
Federal Indictment
Federal indictment and charges
Filename: Indictment.pdf
Dismissal James Anderson
James Anderson's Order of Dismissal from federal case
Filename: AndersonDismissal.pdf
John Tanner Dismissal
Dismissal Order for John Tanner from federal case
Filename: JohnTannerORDERofdismissal.pdf
Nancy Love Dismissal
Dismissal Order for Nancy Love from Federal case
Filename: NancyLoveOrderofdismissal.pdf
Dismissal Order for Mark Tegmeyer
Mark Tegmeyer's order of dismissal from federal case
Filename: Dismissal.pdf
Removal of Count four of federal case
Order dismissing count four of retaliation from federal case clearing Diane Thomas of the one count against her.
Filename: Dismissalcountfour.pdf

