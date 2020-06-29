GoSpaces and Deloitte Provide a Leading Mobile Solution to Enable Return to Work Plans and Ongoing Support

Press Releases GoSpaces Mobile Press Release Share Blog

The GoSpaces and Deloitte collaboration offers clients access to a suite of mobile solutions designed to protect employee health and promote safety through tailored workplace arrangements and complement the existing return to office plan. The mobile application allows employers to limit the number of people in the workplace at any time and allows employees the flexibility to choose a workspace best suited for their individual needs to ensure they feel comfortable to remain productive.



“Commercial real estate as we know it is changing. Thriving in the post-COVID world requires the understanding of new expectations for physical, emotional, financial, and digital safety. This understanding is critical for leaders as they seek to restore confidence and chart a new path forward,” said Debbie Baxter, Partner, Real Estate Advisory, Deloitte. “As the future of work evolves, Deloitte supports the use of technology that enables employers to build trust with their employees through proactive engagement. Employers that have access to this real-time data and feedback about employee IT tools, HR practices, and culture will be at advantage.”



“The GoSpaces mobile application provides our clients with a valuable tool for the Dynamic Deployment of their real estate that delivers real time usage information and employee feedback, optimizing their strategic flexibility and responsiveness, necessary now and post-COVID19 more than ever before. GoSpaces helps give real time intelligence and feedback not only on the workplace, but also on the culture and IT tools or HR practices that are working for employees. Working together to shift organizational culture towards a new way of working just got easier and having access to data will help to shape that future faster and more collaboratively. In concert with the GoSpaces mobile application, Deloitte’s Dynamic Deployment (D3) program provides our clients with ongoing data-driven strategic guidance to optimize their real estate portfolios, enable agile decision making, and improve employee satisfaction.”



Features of the mobile app include:

- Locate Space Module allows employees to reserve available spaces, while allowing organizations new functionality to help assist a return to office strategy;

- My Workplace Module provides a channel for employees to provide ongoing feedback on their workplace dynamics;

- Contributions modules encourage corporate sustainability and motivates change using gamification of internal initiatives; and

- Advanced analytic dashboards provides real time data and valuable insights into an organization’s Corporate Real Estate Portfolio.



“When the health and safety of employees is on the line, it’s critical to have a strategy in place that ensures a seamless return to work,” said Jack Gulas, CEO of GoSpaces. “We’re proud to join forces with Deloitte by combining their Real Estate Advisory Services with the GoSpaces platform to support customers in making complex decisions regarding their return to work plans with confidence.”



About GoSpaces

GoSpaces is a mobile application that embraces the modernization of the workplace using gamification. GoSpaces has disrupted the market with a three-module mobile platform that turns company programs, initiatives, and internal goals into fun challenges that are sure to increase team participation.



With GoSpaces, employers, managers, and employees all work together to create the optimal workplace through a continuous feedback loop. GoSpaces allows management to understand how occupants feel about the space they are working in, modernize their reservation system to align with how employees are working today, and understand the amenities needed to increase productivity. GoSpaces is also changing the dynamics of how service ticket requests are perceived by creating an internal buzz. Through a series of valuable reports and analytics, GoSpaces allows companies to proactively manage your corporate initiatives, real estate portfolio, employee satisfaction, and boost engagement.



To learn more, visit



Contact:

Tiffani Westerman

Tiffani.westerman@gospacesmobile.com



About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see



Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.



To learn more about how Deloitte’s approximately 312,000 professionals, over 12,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on



Contact:

Kyle Wyskiel

Tiffani Westerman

613-240-6772



gospacesmobile.com



