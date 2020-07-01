3 Bros Grow Announces Vertically Integrated Cannabis Genetics Nursery

Press Releases 3 Bros Grow Press Release Share Blog

The 3 Bros Grow, a vertically integrated cannabis company, is moving into their first phase of greenhouse nursery to provide clean secured genetics, clones and teens to their operations. Luck #7, Cherry Bomb, Twizzlas, Grease Monkey and Chocolatina are some of the exclusive genetics available only from 3 Bros Grow.





The 3 Bros Grow, a vertically integrated cannabis company, is moving into their first phase of greenhouse nursery to provide clean secured genetics, clones and teens to their operations. Luck #7, Cherry Bomb, Twizzlas, Grease Monkey and Chocolatina are some of the exclusive genetics available only from 3 Bros Grow.



Strain specific products include Prerolls, 3.5 gram jars, Little Buddies, Solventless, Cartridges and in development are edibles as well as other product. All strains exclusive to 3 Bros Grow have recently been cleaned via a tissue culture process to insure strong, clean, and consistent genetics.



The nursery operation is the final piece in vertical integration for 3 Bros Grow. The nursery will allow control of strain specific clones and teens for 3 Bros cultivation and microbusinesses. This will allow total quality control from start to finish all the way to the consumer product on dispensary shelves.



3 Bros Dispensary will sell clones and teens directly to consumers. The 3 Bros Grow Nursery will sell directly to other commercial cannabis cultivators.



“At 3 Bros Grow we have been focused on our exclusive cannabis genetics and strains, cultivating them as well as manufacturing, packaging and delivering to the consumer at an affordable price. We have been focused on becoming vertically integrated for the past couple years and our nursery is the final piece of the puzzle. It will allow us to deliver the highest quality cannabis in final packaged product and customer experience.” - Tyler Smith CEBrO of 3 Bros Grow



About 3 Bros



Tyler Smith, CEBrO, Mark Taylor, COO and Russel Smith, CMO of www.3brosgrow.com have been around the cannabis business for over 30 years and have had a legal cannabis business since the beginning of prop 215 and prop 64. The original 3 Bros Grow facility for was one of the first legal operations in Monterey County and the state of California. In addition to the cultivation facility is the 3 Bros microbusiness which includes a dispensary, extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and distribution. 3 Bros are in over 200 dispensaries in California and are currently being asked to expand into other states to duplicate their vertically integrated profitable business model.



