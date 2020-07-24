NYCBS Becomes the First Community Cancer Center to Administer Lu-177 in New York State

Press Releases New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York. Port Jefferson, NY, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced today that it is the first community practice in New York State to administer Lu-177 therapy (Lutathera): the first radioactive drug approved for targeted treatment for patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).NETs form in cells that interact with the nervous system or in glands that produce hormones. These cells, called neuroendocrine cells, can be found throughout the body, but NETs are most often found in the abdomen, especially in the gastrointestinal tract. Lu-177 therapy provides patients with certain cancerous NETs with a new treatment option which will positively impact healthcare by reducing morbidity and mortality associated with cancers.Mostly available in academic hospitals, Lu-177 therapy provides an accessory treatment option for patients with NETs and can be considered in metastatic neuroendocrine cancers earlier in treatment. This advancement provides a new alternative for patients who don’t respond to other treatments. The drug consists of a radioactive isotope, Lu-177, attached to dotatate - a molecule that binds to GEP-NET cells that have a molecule called a somatostatin receptor on their surface. The drug then enters these somatostatin receptor-positive tumor cells, and radiation emitted by Lu-177 helps to kill the cells.“Lu-177 therapy is only the cusp of the burgeoning theranostics field where we will be able to bring state-of-the-art personalized therapies to our patients across Long Island and beyond to improve their underlying clinical condition and quality of life,” Tony Abraham, DO, MPA, Director of PET/CT and Theranostics said. “In addition, we are glad to provide our oncologists and referring gastroenterologists with an additional armament in the therapy options available to them to fight and conquer cancer.”Most NET patients have tumors that express somatostatin receptors and NYCBS uses an FDA approved diagnostic imaging method that uses dotatate tagged with a different radioactive element, gallium-68, to locate positive tumors using PET imaging services.“We are so excited to bring this remarkable treatment to the patients of Long Island who have neuroendocrine tumors. We will be the only comprehensive community-based cancer center that offers this in New York State so that patients don’t have to go to a hospital to receive this treatment,” stated Jeff Vacirca MD, CEO of NYCBS.About New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsNew York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York. Contact Information New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator

631-574-8360





