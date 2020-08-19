Dating Coach to Discuss "Toxic Masculinity" with Young Men in High School and College

Press Releases Mode One Multimedia, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Koestner is an alumna of The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg Virginia, and Currie is an alumnus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Marshall is an alumnus of The University of Massachusetts Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts. New York, NY, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Are many single heterosexual boys between the ages of 14 and 20 and young men between the ages of 21 and 39 in today's society guilty of exhibiting a high degree of "bad behavior" toward high school girls and young women? Or are these simply overhyped accusations and sexist stereotypes being perpetuated by radical feminists who are guilty of exhibiting blatant misandry toward boys and men of all ages themselves?"Toxic Masculinity" is a 21st Century concept that has been frequently highlighted in the media that combines elements of verbally antagonistic behavior and misogyny toward women, male hypersexuality, and violent criminal behavior displayed by men toward other men as well as women.Gillette Shaving Products, which is a corporate brand division of Proctor & Gamble, was both complimented and criticized for its viral television short film commercial that premiered in January 2019 that highlighted the negative effects of "Toxic Masculinity" on young boys, men and women alike.A few men who are a part of the cult following with a major presence on the internet known as " The Manosphere " were harshly critical of Gillette's TV spot, categorizing it as "feminist propaganda designed to further emasculate heterosexual men who will refuse to pander to women." Were these men's criticisms valid? Or way off base?Katie Koestner, Executive Director of the Campus Outreach Services Organization as well as The Take Back The Night Foundation, will lead a round table discussion that will center on "Toxic Masculinity" that will include Book Author and Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie; University of Virginia and Harvard Alum, and Sexual Violence Prevention Activist, Gordon Braxton; and Assistant Dean & Director for the Office of Experiential Opportunities & Post Graduate Success for Rosemont College in Rosemont, Pennsylvania, Travis Marshall.The round table discussion will be part of a video series that will be offered for purchase to many high schools, colleges and universities throughout the United States designed to help encourage and foster healthy relationships between high school boys and girls as well as male and female college students.Koestner is an alumna of The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg Virginia, and Currie is an alumnus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Marshall is an alumnus of The University of Massachusetts Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts. Contact Information Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

