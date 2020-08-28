Employee Health Screening for COVID-19 Released to Help Business Re-Open Safely

Press Releases C-19Registration.com Press Release Share Blog

C-19Registration.com has released a new cloud-based COVID-19 employee health checker for businesses to open safely. The system uses a simple questionnaire along with guidelines from the CDC and local health officials to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace.





The system features a sign-in page that a company’s employees sign into before arriving at their workplace. They are then asked if they are working from home. Employees who press “yes” exit the screener, go to their workplace and start their workday. Employees who press “no” are brought to a series of health checking and compliance questions to let the employee know whether they may have the COVID-19 virus and what their next steps are.



The health check and compliance questions begin with an employee self-certifying that they have participated in their employer’s required COVID-19 health training. After clicking they have participated in such training, the employee is then brought to the health screening page. The questions on the health screening page align with the CDC and state recommendations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace. Based on an employee’s response to the questions, they either receive a green clearance message authorizing them to work onsite or a red alert message, both of which are time-stamped and dated. If an employee receives a Clearance Message, they may report to work onsite, and start work within the guidelines of their company’s procedures for safe COVID-19 work environment. If an employee receives a red alert message, they are asked to not report to work. They are further asked to self-isolate at home and contact their primary care physician (PCP) or nearest urgent care facility for direction. Regardless of screening results, employees who are not feeling well or feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19, are asked to contact their PCP, and notify their supervisor – and not to report to work. Results from the test are sent to the company’s HR department for health record keeping. An important feature of the system is the confidentiality of the user’s answers. All data collected remain confidential with full protection under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



C-19Registration.com has made using the COVID-19 Health Checker easy to deploy for companies. A company’s designated administrator logs into the main portal page www.c-19registration.com. At that point, an administrator can easily set up their company’s main page, add their company logo, create notifications, add employees, and begin deploying the health checker. The cost for the employee health checker is $1 per employee per month. A portion of all proceeds is donated monthly to First Responder organizations. For more information please visit www.c-19registration.com or email info Info@c-19registration.com



About C-19Registration.com



About C-19Registration.com

C-19Registration.com (C-19R) is a wholly owned subsidiary of coolingZONE.com. (CZ) C-19R started when CZ realized that the help they had given their employees around COVID-19 safety could also be extended to other company's employees. Health and protection of employees, stakeholders, and First Responders are the heart of C-19R's mission. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information please email them at info@c-19registration.com.

Sydney Collins

781-949-2521



https://www.c-19registration.com/

Filename: C19HealthCheckerPR082620FINAL.pdf

