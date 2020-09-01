New York Health Welcomes Family Practice Physician

Press Releases New York Health Press Release Share Blog

Dr. DiGiovanna is excited to be a part of a practice whose genuine interest is in helping physicians succeed and to deliver the best care possible to patients. NY Health’s initiative to highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care complements Dr. DiGiovanna’s goal to be the cornerstone of patients’ healthcare and the “quarterback” to their healthcare teams.



Born into medicine, Dr. DiGiovanna’s parents were both family practitioners. He absolutely loved listening to the conversations they would have about medicine and their patients. The passion they exhibited fueled his own.



Dr. DiGiovanna received his undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree from the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury, NY in 1982, graduating summa cum laude and the class Valedictorian.



Dr. DiGiovanna graduated from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, NY in 1987, after having completed an undergraduate fellowship specializing in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine under the mentorship of Stanley Schiowitz, D.O. He completed his rotating internship at Coney Hospital in Brooklyn, NY in 1988. He is board-certified in Family Medicine by the American College of Osteopathic Family Practitioners since 1995.



He is a Certified Physician Investigator in clinical research and has been the Principal Investigator in over 400 clinical trials. He is currently Senior Medical Director of Research & Development at ALTuCELL, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company seeking a cure for Type 1 diabetes mellitus and several neurodegenerative conditions. “My passion for clinical research keeps me on the cutting edge of medicine, discoveries, and innovative ways of thinking,” Dr. DiGiovanna said.



To make an appointment with Dr. DiGiovanna please call 631-758-7003. For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.



About New York Health



Sarah Gould

631-574-8360





