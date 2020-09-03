Bandy the Rodeo Clown Says Accept Your Flaws & Love Your Country

Press Releases SCC Media Press Release Share Blog

SCC Media's #OnTheBrink host Sana Mello has a chat with Texas Hall of Famer Moe Bandy about country music, staying healthy, and making it through tough times.





The album boasts an original penned by Leona Williams, who has had an amazing career of her own, most notably for her songwriting credits with the late great Merle Haggard. There are several stand out tracks such as “It’s All Over Town” and “City Lights.” However, it is “You Can't Stop a Heart From Breaking” that takes us to the undeniable hard country sound that Moe is famous for. The song is brilliant and points to milestones reached in the world such as a man walking on the moon, and talking over the internet. But unfortunately, we can’t stop a heart from breaking, despite life-changing innovations.



You would be sadly mistaken, if you think the road to the top was paved with roses for Moe. One can only imagine the heartbreak felt when you tally the loss of friends in country music to alcohol, and disease among other things. Moe himself battled with the bottle, but made it to the other side with the help of strong family support and faith.



This 3x ACM award winner is still a country boy despite earning five gold albums. This living legend loves taking on new challenges. Right now, this senior citizen is remodeling his house. When Moe looks around today, he is still hopeful, and full of great memories, and wise advice.



For example, Moe feels one way to unite people is to accept our flaws, and failures as human beings, and to learn from our mistakes. Moe further shares that loving where you are from is unifying. It’s a point of view coming from someone whose weathered many storms, and has lived to tell. This sentiment goes beyond small town pride, it’s american pride served up with a genuine love for people.



Show host Sana Mello says, “The interview was inspiring. Moe is a living testament to staying productive, and relevant at any age. That’s the kind of message, we can all use right now.”



SCC Media's #OnTheBrink Podcast episode: “The Moe Bandy Interview” is available starting Sept. 4, 2020 on Spotify, Apple Podcast, TuneIn, and most major streaming platforms.



Anna Marie Anderson

615-236-6563



stonecoldcountry.net



