Leading Artists from Across the World Come Together for African Painted Dog Conservation

Notes For Editors:



Website: www.artistsforpainteddogs.com

Instagram: @artistsforpainteddogs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artistsforpainteddogs



Key Dates:



Gallery open on website for viewing: 29 September

Exhibition opens for sales 12.00BST - 6 October

Exhibition closes 22.00GMT - 6 November



Heather Irvine (https://www.heatherirvineartist.co.uk)

Painted Dog Conservation (https://www.painteddog.org/)

Wildlife ACT (www.wildlifeact.com)

Painted Wolf Foundation (https://paintedwolf.org/)



List of artists / Instagram accounts:



Alexandra Schmiedebach / alexandraschmiedebach

Amber Tylesley / amber_tyldesley_art

Barbara Franc / barbara.franc

Carina Kramer / carinakramer_artist

Catherine Drescher / cat.drescher

Corinne Zollinger / cozartsgonewild

Daniel Wilson / dwilsonarts

Dawn Thornhill / Dawns_papercut_lightboxes

Emily Lamb / emilylamb_art

Heather Irvine / irvinearts

Issy MacDonald

Jo Maynard / art_by_jo_maynard

John Threlfall / johnthrelfall.art1

Julie Brunn / jbrunnart

Karen Burling / karenburlingart

Karen Laurence-Rowe / karen_laurence_row_art

Kim Thompson / kim.thompson789

Liberty Shuro / libertyshuroart

Livia Gomez / matpetart

Nick Dyer / nicholasdyerphotography

Nick Lyon / Cockroach

Nick Mackman / nickmackmansculpture

Nick Romeril / nicholas_romeril

Patrick Reynolds / patrickreynoldsart

Paula Schramm / feather_and_fur

Pippa Orpen / pipsorps

Stephen Rew / stephenrewfineart

Tim Hastilow / timhastilow

Tom Shepherd / tomshepherdartist

Torie Hilley / torie_hilley_fineart London, United Kingdom, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Launching today, a Global Art Fundraiser "LYCAON – Artists for Painted Dogs" features 30+ international artists and photographers, who have come together to raise awareness and funds globally, for the endangered African Painted Dog (also known as Painted Wolves or African Wild Dogs). Artwork is available to preview from 29 September and goes on sale at 12 noon (BST) on 6 October.A century ago, approximately 500,000 Painted Dogs roamed the African continent. Less than 6,600 including around 700 breeding pairs, remain in the wild today, a result of ongoing habitat fragmentation, snare poaching, road kills and diseases caught from domestic dogs.Artists are donating 50% or more of the proceeds from the sale of their artwork to Painted Dog Conservation in Zimbabwe and Wildlife ACT in South Africa."The Painted Wolf Foundation is proud to support innovative initiatives that seek to raise awareness of this highly endangered species and much needed funds for crucial operations in the field. This is especially critical during these times of COVID-19 where many traditional revenue streams have dried up. Heather Irvine has brought together a group of highly talented and renowned wildlife artists who are offering some of their best work for Artists for Painted Dogs and providing art connoisseurs with the opportunity to purchase some incredible art which supports conservation at the same time." Nicholas Dyer, Chairman, Painted Wolf FoundationAfrican Painted Dogs, with their iconic Mickey Mouse ears, are one of Africa's most enigmatic yet threatened predators. Their reputation for being Africa's most efficient predator is well-deserved, and it is generally accepted that around 80% of their hunts result in success. This is largely due to their high intelligence, teamwork and communication skills. Their dedication to each other's well-being shows the special bond within the pack. When a dog becomes ill, injured or old, the rest of the pack cares for and feeds them. This was one of the reasons that led to them being featured in David Attenborough's Dynasties (BBC Series 1 – Painted Wolf).Today they are extinct in 11 African countries and possibly extinct in 8 other countries, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.The Exhibition, organised by renowned UK artist Heather Irvine, includes many well-known artists such as Karen Laurence-Rowe (Kenya), Emily Lamb (Art Patron, David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation), Nick Lyon (Director, BBC Dynasties Painted Wolves), Nick Dyer (author of Painted Wolves: A Wild Dog's Life), Liberty Shuro (Zimbabwe), Stephen Rew (David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation Wildlife Artist of the Year, 2019), Nick Mackman (David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation Wildlife Artist of the Year, 2015). Full list of artists given below.As well as raising awareness globally for the African Painted Dog, the aim is to raise much-needed funds (especially with the additional challenges brought by COVID-19) to support two incredible organisations (@painted_dog_conservation and @wildlife_act) working in the field, and to support the communities living alongside protected areas. Also to support artists who are struggling with physical exhibitions being closed during COVID-19, but even whilst facing financial challenges, are donating 50% or more of the proceeds from the sale of their artwork to the two organisations.Notes For Editors:Website: www.artistsforpainteddogs.comInstagram: @artistsforpainteddogsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/artistsforpainteddogsKey Dates:Gallery open on website for viewing: 29 SeptemberExhibition opens for sales 12.00BST - 6 OctoberExhibition closes 22.00GMT - 6 NovemberHeather Irvine (https://www.heatherirvineartist.co.uk)Painted Dog Conservation (https://www.painteddog.org/)Wildlife ACT (www.wildlifeact.com)Painted Wolf Foundation (https://paintedwolf.org/)List of artists / Instagram accounts:Alexandra Schmiedebach / alexandraschmiedebachAmber Tylesley / amber_tyldesley_artBarbara Franc / barbara.francCarina Kramer / carinakramer_artistCatherine Drescher / cat.drescherCorinne Zollinger / cozartsgonewildDaniel Wilson / dwilsonartsDawn Thornhill / Dawns_papercut_lightboxesEmily Lamb / emilylamb_artHeather Irvine / irvineartsIssy MacDonaldJo Maynard / art_by_jo_maynardJohn Threlfall / johnthrelfall.art1Julie Brunn / jbrunnartKaren Burling / karenburlingartKaren Laurence-Rowe / karen_laurence_row_artKim Thompson / kim.thompson789Liberty Shuro / libertyshuroartLivia Gomez / matpetartNick Dyer / nicholasdyerphotographyNick Lyon / CockroachNick Mackman / nickmackmansculptureNick Romeril / nicholas_romerilPatrick Reynolds / patrickreynoldsartPaula Schramm / feather_and_furPippa Orpen / pipsorpsStephen Rew / stephenrewfineartTim Hastilow / timhastilowTom Shepherd / tomshepherdartistTorie Hilley / torie_hilley_fineart Contact Information Artists for Painted Dogs

Lizzie Hide

+44-7776-131545



artistsforpainteddogs.com



