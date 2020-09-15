Scholarships Create Social & Economic Transformation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Press Releases STEM DRC Initiative LLC Press Release Share Blog

Donate Today: Toledo, OH, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Social and economic development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has long been restricted by lack of infrastructure and extreme poverty that plagues Sub Saharan Africa. But now, evidence-based research shows that funding for higher education can help a people solve their own social, economic, and humanitarian challenges. Armed with this knowledge, the STEM DRC Initiative is expanding scholarship granting activity in the DRC with a real hope of transforming the nation.STEM DRC Initiative members and supporters believe that funding college education in fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) will help bright young Congolese students create a better future for all Congolese people. "Today's education will create tomorrow's leaders," says the organization’s founder, Dr. Sandrine Mubenga, PhD, PE.Accomplishments: The STEM DRC Initiative has already awarded over 60 scholarships. Applications are solicited annually and vetted for merit. Women are underrepresented in STEM fields, so the organization is happy to report that many recipients are girls. Graduates receive mentoring and entrepreneurial support to improve lives in a village, a city, or the nation. The founder organized a national COVID-19 response when members, students, and graduates were recruited to design a medical respirator that can be built from parts available in the DRC. The device is now in the review and approval process.Future Goals: For 2020 and beyond, the organization has set a goal to award 100 scholarships per year. This will create 700 working STEM Professionals in the DRC by the year 2030.Partners: The STEM DRC Initiative partners with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and their Smart Village program addressing “Sustainable Development Goals” as published by the United Nations and funded by the World Bank.Support: Donations are accepted from a GoFundMe Campaign at https://charity.gofundme.com/give-the-gift-of-stem-scholarships-in-the-drc . To date, scholarship funds have come from members as well as individuals, corporate supporters, and foundations with humanitarian, economic, or social interests in Sub Saharan Africa. Donors have been from the USA, DRC, and the Diaspora – meaning the distributed population of Congolese people around the world. The STEM DRC Initiative LLC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2018 with a presence in both the USA and the DRC. All donations are tax deductible.About The Founder: Dr. Mubenga, PhD, PE, is a Congolese woman, professional engineer, an entrepreneur, a professor, a philanthropist, and a civil servant. As a Congolese woman, she is motivated to this work after nearly dying due to lack of electricity in the capital city of Kinshasa. As a Professional Engineer, she works on utility scale photovoltaic systems design, construction, and management. As an entrepreneur, she founded SMIN Power Group LLC to provide solar power for schools, hospitals, and communities. The company specializes in providing consultation, design, engineering, construction, and project management. She is also a professor of Engineering Technology at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio (USA). Her academic work has achieved international fame for invention of a cost saving battery management technology with automotive and aerospace applications. As a Philanthropist, Dr. Mubenga founded the STEM DRC Initiative to award STEM Scholarships to Congolese students. As a civil servant, she serves as Director General of the Electricity Regulatory Agency (ARE) in the DRC.Deadlines: Annual application for scholarships are being accepted at StemDRC.com. But the deadline is only one week away. This is also the final week for fundraising for 2020. Donations are needed immediately to help continue the work.Learn More: See www.StemDRC.org Donate Today: https://charity.gofundme.com/give-the-gift-of-stem-scholarships-in-the-drc Contact Information BIG Marketing Solutions LLC

