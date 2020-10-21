Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members

Farmingdale, NY, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Arnetha Bryant--Healthcare
Calida N. Jones--Education/Consulting
Parks Dwain Roberts--Organization
Howard L. Mosely--Publishing
Danielle D. Knoblauch--Health and Wellness
Jana M. Goss--Government
Eyerene Fayloga--Body Art
Tynica N. Hickman--Healthcare
Tavia Lynn Anderson--Human Services
Christina M. Bertolami--Government
Frank E. Serrano--Painting
Marie B. Laroche--Security
Kamille T. Jamieson--Real Estate
Darryl L. Beecher--Healthcare
Nicole A. Keplinger--E-Commerce
Paul (Marty) Jackson--Energy
Douglas L. Human--Religion/Ministries
Lawrence J. Mora--Steel Packaging
Andre R. Randle--Beauty
Vera Rodriguez-Huth--Beauty/Spa
Christina M. Marsiglia--Healthcare
Adam T. Waksor--Healthcare
Ruben G. Allende--Real Estate/Financial
Hy Copio--Entertainment
Mary Castilleja--Cosmetology Education
Shannon L. Thatcher--Pet Sanctuary
James R. Bolden Sr.--Community Service
Keisha R. Sampson--Education
Jennifer Lynn Shoemake--Staffing
Robin L. Goings--Human Services
Ursula A. Brisson--Retail
Thomas Price Nichols--Business Consulting
Norma Azucena Dolmo--Healthcare
Deloris Garrett--IT
Doris M. Dangerfield--Government
Melissa A. Callahan--Real Estate
Dominic L. Evans--Staffing
Thomas J. Spitzlberger--Government/Law Enforcement
Qutesha M. Green--Health and Wellness
Troy D. Anderson Jr.--Retail/Apparel
Judi L. Swilling--Finance
Alonzo White III--Government/Military
Ronnie L. Simmons--Videography
Lisha L. Conway--Government/Public Health
Gregory Alonzo Pearson--Government/Legal
Ronny Poston--Telecommunications
Jacob A. Negrinelli--Education
Joyce C. Sherman--Aviation
Anna Marie McCormick--Religion
Armonda C.D. Rainey--Retail/Beauty Products
Demetruis N. Harris--Marketing
Tina Guenette Pedersen--Nonprofit
Margelene E. Richardson--Healthcare
Nina E. Christmas--Beauty
Tamara O. Evans--Catering
Airlia Marie Bowles--Education
Mary Ann Lengacher--E-Commerce
Beth I. Roberts--Religion
Tony V. Faine--Restaurant
Raytrell K. Fitzgerald--Salvage
Patricia A. Degman--Education
Arkeasha L. Thomas--Inventing
Stephanie L. Weller--Healthcare
Edna M. Fleming--Education
Jennifer N. Brabham--Healthcare
Phillip J. Cebuhar--Aviation
Carolyn R. Taylor--Healthcare
Patricia A. Pursel--Healthcare
Susan D. McCarty--Automotive Repair
Subrata N. Chakravarty--Publishing
Kenya M. Petersen--Healthcare
A. Christina Giannini--Entertainment/Costume Design
LaQuetta Jordan-McDougle--Education
Deborah K. Holley--Healthcare
Sally K. Stuebben--Organization
Bess J. Biason--Government/Military
Robert E. Barcham--Home Inspection
Richard Harris--HVAC
Doshie M. Harris--Beauty
Stefan L. Tsikhotskiy--Transportation
Cynthia A. Dutch--Human Services
Audrey Williams Jones--Healthcare
Gregory L. O'Nele--Hospitality
Jerome R. Martin--Food
Je-Ho-E Thomas--Transportation/Courier Service
George E. Aissis--Retail/Tires
Dianne R. Buckhout--Healthcare
Melinda A. Hollingsworth-Knox--Healthcare
Gregory Stayton--Security
Judith K. Oosdyke--Publishing
Micius Mura--Financial
John Elias--Financial
Tanesha L. Belser--Government
Sonia N. Navarro--Healthcare
Eileen E. Heffernan--Healthcare
Nicole E. Nichols--Government
Crystal L. Olson--Retail
Jon E. Smith--Publishing
Roger C. Powell--Education
Wayne Sanford--Construction
Steven D. Watson Sr.--Information Technology
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.